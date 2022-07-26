4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Thesis

In the past, I have voiced valuation concerns for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock. My thesis was anchored on the observation of a slowing economy, which I argued will negatively impact Amazon’s retail business operations. However, while Walmart (WMT) has cut its earnings outlook, Amazon continued to deliver. The company’s Q2 results beat consensus estimates with regards to revenues, operating income and guidance. In other words, I have underestimated Amazon’s business resiliency in a recessionary environment. That said, after Amazon’s Q2 earnings, I update my view on AMZN stock and raise my recommendation from Sell to Hold.

Amazon's Q2 results

Revenues

During the period from April to end of June, Amazon generated total sales of $121.2 billion, which represents an increase of about 13% year-over-year (ex-currency). Thus, revenues were about 2% above consensus which was estimated at $119 billion.

Most notably, Amazon‘s results were driven by a very strong AWS performance. AWS achieved revenues of $19.7 billion, which represents an increase of about 33% as compared to the same period one year prior. For reference, in 2Q GCP grew revenues by about +36% year-over-year and Azure grew about 40% year-over-year. Moreover, AWS expanded operating margins by about 1% point and is now at 29%.

On a TTM (trailing twelve month) basis, Amazon now generates more than $485.9 billion revenues. North America operations (ex-AWS) now account for about 20% of total sales, international markets ex-AWS account for approximately 25% of sales and AWS accounts for about 15%.

Cash Flow and Earnings

Despite the strong revenue performance, Amazon's free cash flow is down about 300% year-over-year, being recorded at -$23 billion. Respectively, operating income decreased by about 57% year-over-year to $3.3 billion. However, analyst expected even lower operating income: $1.8 billion.

I came to understand, however, that this is a meaningless metric for Amazon, as the company doesn't focus on profitability metrics or earnings. In fact, Amazon almost appears proud of the fact when they record negative earnings. And more importantly, investors have learned to ignore quarterly losses in favor of a more long-term focused investment approach

A standout amidst macro-challenges

After Walmart's disastrous profit warning, the market was worried Amazon might miss earnings. But worries turned out unjustified. The market immediately rerated the stock and pushed prices up by >10% the day after the earnings announcement.

Moreover, apart from Amazon's financial success, the company appears to make good progress on business development and operating efficiency. According to CEO Andy Jassy:

Despite continued inflationary pressures in fuel, energy, and transportation costs, we’re making progress on the more controllable costs we referenced last quarter, particularly improving the productivity of our fulfillment network. We’re also seeing revenue accelerate as we continue to make Prime even better for members, both investing in faster shipping speeds, and adding unique benefits such as free delivery from Grubhub for a year, exclusive access to NFL Thursday Night Football games starting September 15, and releasing the highly anticipated series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on September 2

This is a very different tone and level of confidence than what we heard from Walmart's CEO:

The increasing levels of food and fuel inflation are affecting how customers spend … U.S. inflation levels, particularly in food and fuel, created more pressure on margin mix and operating costs than we expected.

Upgrade to Buy

Despite Amazon’s stellar Q2 results, defying macro-economic headwinds, the company is still trading at a > x50 one-year forward P/E. However, while I have frequently voiced concern about the rich valuation, I now understand that Amazon’s business expansion does not really care about quarterly or annual profitability numbers. Judging Amazon based on earnings multiple might not fully reflect the company’s true value and potential. Thus, I am updating my recommendation for AMZN stock from Sell to Hold.

At the same time, however, I still find it too speculative to give a Buy rating based on one key reason: Amazon is arguably one of the most complex businesses in the world, and the company’s scale and business diversity make it nearly impossible for analysts to value the company with any reasonable degree of technical expertise.

Conclusion

I am impressed by Amazon's business resiliency. Given the company's outperformance this quarter, beating analyst consensus expectations on revenue, operating income and guidance, I am changing my view on AMZN stock and upgrade the company from Sell to Hold.