yalcinsonat1

Introduction

Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) reported Q2 2022 results on Thursday (July 28), and shares closed up 2.7% that day.

We initiated our Buy rating on Mastercard in April 2019. Total gain since then currently stands at 39% after just over three years, though MA’s stock price has fallen 10% in the past year:

Librarian Capital's Visa Rating History vs. Share Price (Last 1 Year) Source: Seeking Alpha (29-Jul-22).

Q2 marked another great quarter for Mastercard. Consumer spending was strong, and cross-border travel continued to recover. Revenues grew 21% year-on-year even after currency and Russia-related headwinds. The recovery in Travel is expected to continue, and full-year 2022 outlook was raised. Mastercard’s structural trajectory of mid-teens plus earnings growth is continuing. Our forecasts indicate a total return of 86% (20.0% annualized) by 2025 year-end. Buy.

Mastercard Buy Case Recap

Our investment case on Mastercard has been based on a belief that its 15%+ EPS CAGR and premium valuation would continue, driven by:

Electronic payment volumes are growing structurally, from both GDP growth and the continuing shift away from cash and checks

Even in the U.S. and Europe, a significant amount of consumer spending remains in cash; the potential is even greater in newer geographies

Incumbent payment networks enjoy natural advantages in scale and network effects; regulations ensure a high barrier to entry

Mastercard and Visa (V) are increasingly penetrating new payment verticals including Business-to-Business, Business-to-Consumer and Peer-to-Peer

They are also increasingly providing value-added services that utilize their platform status and wealth of data, adding further revenue growth

Payment networks have natural operational leverage, being highly scalable and having largely fixed costs, so earnings grow faster than revenues

Our investment case is more conservative than the mid-term targets set out at the investor day in November 2021, which include a revenue CAGR in the high-teens, an EBIT margin of at least 50% (compared to 54.3% in 2021), and an EPS CAGR in the low 20s:

Mastercard 2022-24 Targets Source: MA investor day presentation (Nov-21).

COVID-19 was a significant short-term negative for Mastercard, with travel restrictions disrupting high-margin cross-border volumes, but a long-term positive, accelerating the shift to electronic payments.

Q2 marked another great quarter for Mastercard, with strong consumer spending and a continuing recovery in Travel.

Strong Consumer & Travel Volumes

Q2 2022 was another quarter of strong consumer spending and Travel recovery. As Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach observed on the call:

Unemployment rates remain low, wages are rising and consumer savings levels remain high. With this backdrop, consumer spending and particularly travel-related spending remains strong … U.S. retail spending remains healthy … In Europe, spending trends are positive … We’ve seen some shift in spends for the gas and groceries from discretionary categories like home furnishings at the U.S. Cross-border continues its strong recovery as border restrictions continue to be relaxed.”

The strength in spending was reflected in volume data. Indexed to pre-COVID 2019, Mastercard total switched volume (excluding Russia) was 160% in both Q2, up from 153% in Q1; U.S. switched volume was 146%, up from 142% in Q1. Cross-Border ex. Intra-Europe Volume was 131% of 2019 level in Q2, compared to 114% in Q1:

Mastercard Volume Local Growth vs. Prior Years (Since Q2 2022) Source: MA results presentation (Q2 2022). Key: XB = Cross-Border, CNP = Card Not Present, CP = Card Present.

Even if we include Russia in the data, indexed to 2019 level, total switched volume was 154% and Cross-Border ex. Intra-Europe volume was 125%, showing how growth has quickly offset the loss of the relatively small Russia market.

Travel recovery was strong. Total Cross-Border Travel volume was 122% of 2019 level in Q2.

Both overall and cross-border volumes continue to be strong, with figures for July 1-21 being similar to those in Q2. Card-Not-Present ex-Travel volume decelerated, but more than offset by the acceleration in Cross-Border Travel.

On a year-on-year basis, including Russia, Mastercard switched transactions grew 12%, switched volume grew 21% and cross-border volume grew 58% in Q2; Gross Dollar Volume (“GDV”) grew 14% (all figures in local currencies).

Strong Double-Digit Revenue & EBIT Growth

Strong volume growth, together with continuing growth in value-add services, generated strong growth in Mastercard’s P&L in Q2, partially offset by the strengthening U.S. dollar.

In Q2, Mastercard's Net Revenues grew 21.3% and Adjusted EBIT grew 32.0%, with Adjusted EBIT margin expanding 4.7 ppt to 57.9% thanks to operational leverage. Adjusted Net Income grew 28.9% (less than EBIT due to a higher tax rate) and Adjusted EPS grew 31.6% (helped by a 2.0% reduction in the share count):

Mastercard Adjusted P&L (Q2 2022 vs. Prior Periods) Source: MA results release (Q2 2022).

Currency was a significant headwind, reducing revenue growth by 6 ppt and Adjusted EBIT growth by 8 ppt.

Acquisitions was a 1 ppt headwind for Adjusted EBIT overall, having added 1 ppt to Net Revenue but 5 ppt to Operating Expenses.

Within revenues, Domestic Assessment, Cross-Border Volume Fees and Transaction Processing all grew better than their underlying volumes, thanks to factors such as favorable geographic mix and higher currency volatility. Other Revenues grew 23% year-on-year in local currencies, helped 3 ppt by acquisitions but with the rest driven by value-add services in Cyber & Intelligence and Data & Services.

Compared to pre-COVID Q2 2019, even after including the loss of Russia-related revenues and currency headwinds, Net Revenues and Adjusted EBIT have grown by about 33% in three years, while the share count was 5.0% lower. Adjusted EPS was 35.7% higher. These figures also represent an incomplete recovery in parts of Travel.

Recovery in Travel Still Incomplete

While overall Travel volumes have grown beyond pre-COVID levels, key regions and routes have lagged their historical trajectories or even in absolute terms. As CFO Sachin Mehta explained on the call:

Based on our switched volumes, Asia, which represented approximately 14% of cross-border inbound travel in 2019 is only at approximately 60% of 2019 levels in Q2. Similarly, the U.S., UK and Canada, which represented approximately 20% of cross-border inbound travel in 2019 is at about 110% of 2019 levels, still well below the historical trajectory.”

There is thus more room for Travel volumes to grow.

Management “expect a modest improvement in cross-border travel versus 2019 levels and a generally resilient consumer spending through the remainder of 2022”, and raised their 2022 outlook.

Raised FY22 outlook

Management raised their full-year outlook, which we believe implies an EBIT growth in the low 20s (was around 20%).

On a non-GAAP, currency-neutral and organic basis, Mastercard raised its expected growth of Net Revenue from “high-end of high-teens” to “low-twenties”, and that of Operating Expense from “high-single-digits” to “low-end of low-double-digits”. The expected currency impact was also raised by 1 ppt, while the impact from acquisitions was adjusted slightly:

Mastercard 2022 Outlook (New vs. Previous) Source: MA results presentation (Q2 2022).

Applying our interpretation of management’s language, we believe the new outlook implies an 23% growth in Adjusted EBIT in 2022, up from 20% before:

Illustrative Mastercard FY 2022 P&L Estimates (Non-GAAP) Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Mastercard also provided a Q3 2022 outlook, including revenue growth of "high-end of low-double-digits" and expense growth of "high-end of low-double-digits" (including currency and acquisitions). These imply an Adjusted EBIT growth of 13%:

Illustrative Mastercard Q3 2022 P&L Estimates (Non-GAAP) Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

While this represents a significant deceleration (Adjusted EBIT grew 34.5% in Q1 and 32.0% in Q2), Mastercard is facing prior-year comparables that had increasingly recovered from the pandemic. Q3 2021 was a particularly strong quarter, with Adjusted EBIT up 30% year-on-year. The deceleration is thus not a concern.

We believe Mastercard’s new guidance to be reliable.

Long-Term Mid-Teens+ EPS Growth

Taking the implied 23% Adjusted EBIT growth in 2022 from above, Mastercard would have achieved an overall 2016-22 Adjusted EBIT CAGR of 13.6%, in a relatively consistent trajectory except the 2020-21 interruption by COVID-19:

Mastercard Adjusted EBIT (2016-22E) Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Including financial leverage and buybacks, this implies a long-term Adjusted EPS CAGR of mid-teens plus.

We believe Mastercard’s structural trajectory of mid-teens plus earnings growth is continuing.

Valuation - Is Mastercard Stock Overvalued?

At $352.45, relative to 2021 financials, Mastercard shares are trading at a 41.2x P/E and a 2.4% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield:

Mastercard Net Income, Cashflows & Valuation (2018-21) Source: MA company filings.

Relative to our 2022 EPS estimate of $10.47 (assuming Net Income grows 23%, in line with the EBIT growth implied above), the P/E is 33.7x. The consensus sell-side estimate is currently $10.67.

The Dividend Yield is 0.6%, with a dividend of $1.96.

In H1, Mastercard repurchased $4.8bn of its shares, equivalent to 1.4% of its current market capitalization.

We believe MA stock merits a long-term trailing P/E of 41x, because of Mastercard's demonstrated dividend resilience and long-term compounding potential. This compares with the current 10-year U.S Treasury Bond yield of 2.64%, which implies a 39x multiple. We believe MA deserves a premium over U.S. Treasury Bonds because its long-term earnings are only slightly less resilient but have far greater growth potential.

Mastercard’s P/E multiple is roughly in line with our assumption. In addition, whether a stock is "overvalued" depends on its prospective returns from the current price, not on valuation multiples based on snapshot financials.

We believe Mastercard is attractively valued.

Mastercard Stock Forecasts

We increase our 2022 Net Income growth assumption slightly, but keep other assumptions unchanged:

2022 Net Income to grow 23% year-on-year (was 20%)

From 2023, Net Income to grow by 13% each year

From 2022, share count to fall by 1.3% each year

From 2022, dividends to be based on a 22% Payout Ratio

Exit P/E of 41x

Our forecasts imply a 2021-24 EPS CAGR of 17.8%, significantly more conservative than the low 20s included in management targets (before the Russian invasion of Ukraine), and should be achievable without Russia.

Our 2025 EPS estimate of $15.71 is 2.5% higher than before ($15.33):

Illustrative Mastercard Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at $352.45, we expect an exit price of $644 and a total return of 86% (20.0% annualized) by 2025 year-end.

Is Mastercard Stock A Buy? Conclusion

We reiterate our Buy rating on Mastercard.