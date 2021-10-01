stockcam/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

What we're seeing in the airline industry currently differs from continent to continent. I would say but the common factors tend to be labor shortages and fuel costs. In North America, we mostly see that due to labor shortages at airlines capacity plans as envisioned earlier cannot be executed while higher jet fuel costs are absorbing completely or in part the strong pent-up demand topline translation.

In Europe, we're actually seeing much of the same but we are seeing bigger issues in airport operations. Airport capacity is constrained by shortage of ground handling staff and security staff. That has disrupted the travel plans of thousands of travelers. So, you would expect some shortfall in capacity deployment vs. what was guided and some revenue headwind for European airlines. In this report, I will analyze the performance of International Consolidated Airline Group or IAG in short.

IAG Turns a Profit, Load Factor Disappoints

Cancellation rate airlines (IAG)

I'm a big fan of data visualization or any way that quickly informs stakeholders of performance. So, one thing I look at when analyzing companies, not just airlines, is how they present their results and the supporting material they provide. Data is king. So, I'm not starting with an overview of the revenues but let’s take a look at the cancellations first. If you read the headlines, you would think that airlines are seeing double-digit cancellations and that is actually not the case. We see that Vueling and Iberia are operating as intended, Aer Lingus is operating with a 1% cancellation rate which is below the sample average and British Airways is canceling flights above the average. This is not odd as Heathrow, the hub of British Airways, has imposed a flight cap, but that's not the case at Aer Lingus’ hub in Dublin.

The slide likely does not include pre-emptive cancellations announced at earlier stages and also does not include delays which most definitely are there, but the data suggests that pre-emptively bringing the number of flights down brought IAG Group in a better position when it comes to operational reliability with the biggest pressure being on British Airways.

IAG Q2 2022 results (IAG)

So, how has this translated to revenues? Revenues were down 12% compared to the same period in 2019 helped by strong bookings in Spain. That area is recovering fast. Vueling capacity was fully recovered and united revenue up 5% while Iberia saw unit revenue increase 10% on capacity recovery of 87% bringing and cargo revenues up 21% for a 4% reduction compared to Q2 2019. The biggest laggard in the group is British Airways for obvious reasons. Operating capacity at 69% of Q2 2019 levels and passenger unit revenues up 6%. It translated to a 27% decline in passenger revenues, but other revenues and cargo revenues saw a bump bringing the total decline for British Airways to 21%. Aer Lingus saw a 22% revenue decline driven by a 10% decline in passenger unit revenue driven by accounting changes and departure mix while 86% of the capacity had been recovered leading offset by 62% higher cargo revenues.

On a Group level, revenues are down 21% driven by the operational challenges for British Airways. The company guided for 80% capacity recovery in Q2 2022 but achieved “only” 78% recovery. Interesting is that while capacity was down significantly, leisure revenues have fully recovered underlining the strong demand environment while corporate travel revenues are 60% recovered. As demand remains strong and business recovers further, that should provide for some tailwind for the airlines. A possible tailwind could be easing of capacity constraints, though one month into the third quarter we still see operational challenges.

Costs declined by 3% which is interesting given the surge in fuel prices, but that's driven by the British Airways capacity constraint at Heathrow and a favorable fuel hedge which caused unit fuel costs to increase by 45% compared to a 150% price increase in the unhedged market. Profits are still down significantly compared to 2019, primarily driven by fuel and missed revenues at British Airways as well as Aer Lingus. What might be somewhat disappointing is that with capacity being somewhat underwhelming as faced throughout the industry, the load factors did not approve in any of IAG’s airlines. I would say that's definitely the disappointing element in the Q2 earnings.

The analyst consensus for H2 2022 was a €200 million operating result excluding exceptional items, but reported a loss of €467 million and the disruption impact with IAG estimates to be €15 million during the quarter does not bridge that gap at all. We can’t know how much of the shortfall is attributable to Q1, but I expect that not being able to operate British Airways at a comfortable 80 to 85 percent has cost around €225 million in profits.

IAG Can Service Its Debt

IAG Q2 2022 liquidity (IAG)

So, results were nice turning a profit but did not really reflect the full strength of pent-up demand being released to the market. Through October that's not going to change much at British Airways as capacity will be down 13% compared to what they initially scheduled. It might get better, but the situation is challenging nonetheless. However, its liquidity position is strong with $9.2 billion in cash and equivalents which more than covers all debt maturities through 2029. Around €2.3 billion of the current cash piles come from strong booking volumes. British Airways had around €2.1 in gross capital expenditures in the first half of the year and expects the net debt position to increase as a result of continued capex in the year, but overall the debt is serviceable as the company also has undrawn facilities that could clear the debt runway through 2026. So, looking at debt I believe things continue to be challenging with continued investments being made but certainly the debt is serviceable.

Outlook: IAG Will See A Full-Year Profit

IAG did not provide a detailed outlook for the year but expects to be 85% recovered by Q4 which is strong given that British Airways is expected to recovery rather slowly. Furthermore, the company sees strong demand persist throughout the year and business travel has quite some room for improvement and contribution to the business with all airlines expecting a full year profit.

Is IAG Stock A Buy?

Airbus A320neo British Airways (Airbus)

IAG shares currently have a price of $2.88 which in combination with a full year outlook for profits could make an attractive entry point for investment. So, should you invest in IAG stock? I would say it's worth a try, since the company has yet to make turn the profits that it has guided for meaning that H2 2022 results should show significant strength. Strong demand in Spain where revenues exceed pre-pandemic levels support a thesis for investments and also on international short haul and international long haul we are seeing strong forward bookings which IAG expects to persist.

However, there also are some challenges. British Airways is operating at a capped capacity and that's hurting the airline group as a whole and despite capacity constraints we did not observe an improvement in load factor which was what I would like to have seen. So, those are to things to keep an eye on and be aware of.

Conclusion: Q2 2022 Results Showed Variance

Overall, Q2 results reflected the problems at Heathrow but also reflected strength in low-cost operations as well as the Spanish market. Going forward, a return to full-year profits has to come from strong unit revenues persisting throughout the year, capacity recovery at British Airways and continued growth in Spain as well as long haul international recovering further. Those elements could make IAG stock attractive and currently investment is supported by strong forward bookings. IAG might not be my favorite investment, but I like the diversification of the airline group in terms of demography as well as business model.

