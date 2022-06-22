Noah Berger/Getty Images Entertainment

I previously wrote about Amazon (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:AMZN) in an article entitled Amazon: AWS Is Brilliant, Everything Else Is Pretty Good, Too. I highlighted my belief that AWS should be the cornerstone of any investment thesis in Amazon, given that it's the clear industry leader, boasts impressive margins, is the fastest growing segment of Amazon, and CEO Andy Jassy actually founded the AWS division back in 2006.

Amazon just reported Q2’22 results, and it's clear that the market was extremely pleased. With that said, let’s take a look at how the company did, and if the investment thesis remains on track.

Starting with revenue, Amazon delivered an impressive beat against analysts' estimates whilst also coming in slightly above the top end of management’s guidance. Revenue for the quarter totaled $121.2B, with analysts expecting $119.2B & management guiding for between $116B and $121B. Given the difficult macroeconomic environment, this significant beat is a sure sign of Amazon's strength.

Outlook for Q3 was also in line with analysts' estimates. The midpoint of management’s $125-$130B guidance was just above analysts' estimates of $127B, so another sign of strength despite a much more cautious consumer.

Amazon also came in towards the top end of its operating income guidance of ($1.0B)-$4.0B, achieving ~$3.3B, and no prizes for guesses what the main contributor to this was. AWS delivered operating income of ~$5.7B, with Amazon's North America segment posting an operating loss of ~($0.6B) and the International segment posting a further loss of ~($1.8B). Once again, it’s AWS driving profitability.

Amazon doesn’t give guidance on EPS, but it reported EPS of ($0.20) per share vs analysts' estimates of $0.13 per share. Amazon actually reported an overall net loss of ~($2B) in the quarter, but this does include a loss of ($3.9B) related to Amazon’s investment in Rivian Automotive (RIVN); basically, EPS is not a very useful metric since it is heavily skewed by the impact of Rivian's share price fluctuations.

All in all, Amazon provided investors with a lot to smile about, and the market reacted appropriately. At the time of writing, shares in Amazon are up around 12%, and rightly so! This was a great quarter, and once again AWS stole the show.

As mentioned, AWS had another quarter where it was the main driver of profitability for Amazon. In fact, over the past 12 months, AWS has been keeping Amazon’s operating profits in the green – with a staggering EBIT of $22.4B on revenues of $72.1B, boasting operating profit margins of ~31% over the past 12 months.

Most impressive is the consistent growth of AWS. Q2 revenue was up 33% YoY (compared to the overall business which saw revenue growth of 7% YoY, or 3% Ex-AWS), and this is predominantly high-margin recurring revenue that Amazon can rely on for the foreseeable future - it is certainly not likely to be as volatile as the consumer-facing business.

Given that AWS is Amazon’s crown jewel, investors should be looking for this segment to continue growing & becoming a more meaningful contributor to overall revenue.

Thankfully, this is already happening. As per the below graph, AWS is continuing to take up a greater share of Amazon’s revenue. It’s exciting to see the lower-margin consumer-facing side of Amazon start to be replaced by this high-margin, recurring revenue segment.

If I haven’t got you excited enough about AWS, then I’ll turn to CFO Brian Olsavsky’s comments on the earnings call:

AWS continues to grow at a fast pace, and we believe we are still in the early stages of enterprise and public sector adoption of the cloud. We see great opportunity to continue to make investments on behalf of AWS customers.

A $72B annual run rate, EBIT margins in excess of 30%, and still in the early stages of adoption? Wow.

Plus, cloud services is an industry where scale is everything & AWS held a 33% market share in Q1’22 according to Canalys, compared with 21% for Microsoft Azure (MSFT) and 8% for Google Cloud (GOOGL) (GOOG), the two closest competitors. The ‘still in the early stages’ quote is backed up by insights from Facts and Factors, who expect the Cloud Computing Market to grow at a 15.8% CAGR from 2022 through to 2028.

I almost don’t care about the rest of Amazon – but, since it looks like it’ll be sticking around, let’s take a quick look at the non-AWS side.

Perhaps the least surprising part of this earning’s report were the losses elsewhere in Amazon. Inflation is hitting everything, and even Amazon can’t escape the pressures put on fuel, energy, and transportation costs across its enormous delivery network.

On the plus side, management are dealing with these issues & making decisions that should leave Amazon in an even stronger position when inflation eases up & the macroeconomic environment starts to return to normal. CFO Olsavsky said:

Last quarter, I discussed several cost pressures facing our worldwide stores business; inflationary costs, fulfillment network productivity, and fixed cost deleverage. Recall that these amounted to approximately $6 billion of incremental costs in Q1 when compared to Q1 2021. We've made solid progress in reducing these costs. For the second quarter, incremental costs were in line with our expectations at approximately $4 billion when compared to Q2 2021. Inflationary pressures remained at elevated levels in Q2, similar to what we saw in Q1. These include pressures from higher fuel, trucking, air and ocean shipping rates, which we expect will continue into Q3. We made strides to improve fulfillment network productivity in Q2. Staffing levels were more in line with rising Q2 demand, and we saw better optimization of our fulfillment network. On the transportation side, we've continued to improve delivery route density and improve package deliveries per hour. We are encouraged by the progress during the quarter and see opportunity to further improve in the second half of the year.

The company continues to expand into wider consumer offerings, across an incredibly broad range of verticals. A few examples of recent moves include the expansion of its checkout-free Amazon Fresh stores, the introduction of a Small Business Badge to help customers identify small businesses selling on Amazon, and the launch of Virtual Try-On for Shoes where customers can virtually try on thousands of different items of footwear.

Honestly, there’s too many new products, services, and solutions being pushed out to cover in one article – so I'll leave you with this; Amazon is a company that truly has innovation in its blood. It created AWS whilst being an ecommerce business, who knows what world-changing product or service it is capable of creating next. Clearly, this latest quarter demonstrates that innovative ideas are continuing to be rolled out, so who knows when Amazon might hit the jackpot again.

I always invest in companies with the intention of holding them for years, if not decades. But businesses are constantly changing and evolving, so it’s important to look at the results every quarter to ensure that the company is continuing to perform.

Given that my thesis for Amazon revolves around AWS, I will focus on that side of the business – and I think it’s clear that AWS is just getting stronger and stronger. It is achieving revenue growth in excess of 30% during a tough macroeconomic environment, despite already having trailing 12-month revenues of $72B. With every new customer that is added, AWS grows stronger through its switching costs & the ability to land and expand, and it shows no signs of letting up on this growth.

Amazon is also very well diversified, with the B2B offering of AWS making up for weaker profitability and slowing growth in the consumer-facing division. Amazon is still going all in when it comes to innovation & expansion on the consumer side, but once they decide to flip the switch for profitability & the recession passes, Amazon will have two behemoth businesses operating under one impressive umbrella.

As with all high growth, innovative companies, valuation is tough. I believe that my approach will give me an idea about whether Amazon is insanely overvalued or undervalued, but valuation is the final thing I look at - the quality of the business itself is far more important in the long run.

The full breakdown behind my revenue model assumptions can be found in my previous article. I usually update different aspects based on the latest quarterly earnings, but actually I think my assumptions used before these results still apply – I think 10% YoY growth on 3% EBIT margins remains an appropriately conservative assumption. Given this, my only updates will be to the enterprise value inputs.

Put all that together, and I can see Amazon shares achieving an 8% CAGR through to 2026 in my mid-range scenario. On reflection, I believe that Amazon will merit an EV/EBIT multiple closer to the 35x in my high-case scenario, resulting in a 19% CAGR, if AWS continues on its current trajectory.

For me, this quarter was yet another sign that the Amazon story is turning more into the AWS story – and I like that, a lot. AWS remained robust in an environment where many businesses have struggled, and the fact that management believes cloud adoption to still be in its early innings is music to my ears.

Given all this, I believe my thesis to be even stronger than it was before, and reiterate my previous ‘buy’ rating on Amazon.