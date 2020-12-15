TU IS/iStock via Getty Images

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) remains a compelling pick in the high quality tech universe. The cloud computing platform might not look as cheap as many beaten-down peers, but it has a long growth runway and is already generating free cash flow. The company is competing against the mega-cap tech giants, but its relative simplicity may be a silver lining. DOCN has issued aggressive multi-year guidance which, if reached, will likely lead to a stock price in far excess of the current price. DOCN is one of the 40 stocks in the "2022 Crash List" provided for subscribers. I rate the stock a buy as the only investible pure-play cloud provider in the market today.

DOCN Stock Price

DOCN peaked above $130 per share late last year but has since crashed alongside the tech sector, now trading just above $40 per share.

I last covered the stock in March when I discussed the $300 million share repurchase authorization as highlighting the value in the stock price. DOCN has since completed that share repurchase program though the stock has fallen another 30% since then.

DOCN Stock Key Metrics

DOCN grew revenues by 36% in the latest quarter while generating an 11% non-GAAP operating margin. The company has seen accelerating growth over the last several years.

This is a company which has been improving its product and its financials are validating that progress. Its net dollar retention rate improved to 117% - up from 107% a year prior and 101% two years prior.

DOCN has also generated solid customer growth of 6% - continuing its return to growth after experiencing a temporary decline in the third quarter of last year.

Management stated on the conference call that “10% is their long term goal.”

Looking forward, DOCN is guiding for 32% of revenue growth for the year. That represents some deceleration from the 36% growth posted this quarter, as management expects an impact of up to $10 million in lost revenue due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Subsequent to the earnings release, DOCN announced a new $300 million share repurchase program, which follows the completion of its previous $300 million share repurchase program. This is not too surprising because DOCN ended the quarter with $1.6 billion of cash versus $1.5 billion of 0% convertible notes (conversion price of $178.51 per share). The company had only done $150 million of share repurchases at the time, meaning that it had spent $150 million subsequent to the quarter’s end to complete the repurchase program. The company thus has plenty of cash on its balance sheet to fund additional share repurchases, not to mention the fact that the company is already generating free cash flow.

DOCN Stock Long Term Outlook

Over the long term, DOCN remains in “the right place at the right time.” Platform as a service and infrastructure as a service is expected to have a 27% compounded annual growth rate over the next several years.

That outlook is not hard to understand. More and more of our lives are moving online, powered by areas like video streaming, gaming, and more.

DOCN cannot be considered the top operator in the space, as there are formidable competitors in Amazon Web Services (AMZN), Microsoft Azure (MSFT), Google Cloud (GOOGL) (GOOG) to name just a few. Yet DOCN has found a niche serving small and medium size businesses. AMZN may have a more comprehensive offering, but these smaller customers may be intimidated by that complexity.

DOCN offers a much simpler - and cheaper - pricing model.

I view DOCN as being at least “good enough” as a cloud computing platform, which should enable it to benefit from the strong secular growth tailwinds. DOCN has set ambitious 2024 goals of $1 billion in revenue, 20% free cash flow margin, with a 30% exit growth rate.

Is DOCN Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Wall Street consensus estimates show some skepticism with those targets, as analysts are expecting only $990 million of revenue by 2024.

This is a stock trading under 7.5x 2022e sales versus a 32% forward growth rate. That is cheap, but not necessarily as cheap as some peers. The value here is based on its ability to sustain a 30% growth rate over the long term as well as the fact that the company is already generating free cash flow. AMZN’s AWS generated a 29% operating margin in its latest quarter. I can see AWS operating margins expanding toward the 45% range over the long term.

I assume DOCN will be able to achieve at least a 30% net margin over the long term. Cloud computing platforms arguably deserve a 2x to 2.5x price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG ratio’), due to the attractiveness and clarity of the cloud computing secular growth story, but perhaps DOCN should trade at some discount due to the heavy competition from mega-cap tech giants. Applying a 1.5x PEG ratio, DOCN might trade at 13x sales in 2024. That reflects a stock price of $134 per share, representing compounded returns in excess of 45% over the next 2.5 years.

It is unclear if the stock will be able to sustain that target multiple due to the competition from mega-cap tech giants, but the ongoing share repurchase program may prove to be an efficient catalyst. Key risks here are inability to execute. DOCN has had issues with customer retention, though it is taking steps to improve retention through building out a more complete product offering. If the company fails to improve its offering, then poor retention may negatively impact the growth outlook.

My target valuation multiple is dependent on DOCN being a high-growth secular story, and forward growth prospects are highly dependent on strong retention numbers. I do not expect DOCN to have great downside risk in a recession due to the mission-critical nature of cloud computing, but there may nonetheless be near-term financial risk and the multiples may suffer in the near term. I rate the stock a buy as the price offers considerable upside even without assuming a return to ultra-premium multiples.