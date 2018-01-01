Vertigo3d

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Another detractor was homebuilder Lennar, one of the industry’s largest. We added the name during the fourth quarter of 2018 market selloff when Lennar was trading below normal at 7.5 times earnings and 1.1 times tangible book value. We believed the company had scale-driven advantages over small and mid-size builders, and also less exposure to sluggish premium housing trends versus its competitors.

Since the end of 2018, Lennar’s net debt to capital has declined from 32% to 13% in the most recent quarter. The increased cash flow has also enabled more than $2.1B of stock repurchases over the past four quarters. Lennar plans to simplify its portfolio to focus more as a pure-play builder, with less asset intensity, which will increase returns on capital and cash flow.

After material outperformance in 2020 and 2021, during which we trimmed our exposure, Lennar has been hit hard in 2022 by the sharp increase in interest rates, adding to concerns around home affordability. Given the selloff this year, Lennar’s valuation has fallen to 4 times earnings and price to tangible book value retreated back to 1.1 times at the end of June, despite the company earning an approximate 30% return on tangible equity over the past year.

While the short-term outlook for housing is clouded by a potential pause in activity due to mortgage rate shock, the limited supply of housing has never been more severe, as illustrated in the chart below. Housing is an example of an industry that has entered this point in the cycle in a different position than in the past, as recession scenarios are estimated by the market. Not unlike the auto sector, which has low inventories and has been producing below the normal long-term trend since 2020, the housing market is under-supplied.

Housing supply limited: 15 Year Trailing Average Starts ((mm))

Source: Census Bureau, ISI Research Note: The term “housing starts” refers to the start of construction on a new residential housing unit.

Despite the likely short-term slowdown implied by the changing economic outlook, our team is confident in Lennar’s balance sheet, strategy, and management team and we added to the position during the quarter.

