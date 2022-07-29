Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCPK:USNZY) Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2022 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Leonardo Karam - General Manager, IR

Alberto Ono - CEO

Thiago Rodrigues - Vice President, Finance and IR

Miguel Homes - Commercial VP

Américo Ferreira - Industrial VP

Carlos Rezzonico - CEO, Mineração Usiminas

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Leonardo Karam

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and thank you for waiting. Welcome to the Usiminas Conference Call in which we will discuss the Results of Q2 of 2022. I am Leonardo Karam, Usiminas' IR General Manager.

To those who want to follow-us in English, you can find the translation of the presentation on the Usiminas' IR website. We also have an interpreter for simultaneous translation, please select the sound channel on the icon on the bottom of your Zoom screen.

All participants are connected on listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] This video conference call is being recorded and broadcasted simultaneously through Usiminas' YouTube channel. Please note that this conference call is exclusive for investors and market analysts.

Please identify yourself for your question to be answered. And for the sake of time, we ask to limit to two questions per participant. Now, questions from journalists should be forwarded to the Usiminas' Media Relations by phone 31-349989-18 or email imprensa@usiminas.com.

Before proceeding, we would like to clarify that forward-looking statements made during this conference call regarding the company’s business prospect as well as projections, operating, and financial targets regarding its growth potential are forecast based on the management’s expectations regarding Usiminas' future. These expectations highly depend on the performance of the steel sector, the country’s economic situation, and the international market situation, and therefore are subject to change.

With us today is Executive Management, our CEO, Alberto Ono; Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, Thiago Rodrigues; Industrial VP, Américo Ferreira; VP of Corporate Planning, Gino Ritagliati; VP of Technology and Quality, Toshihiro Miyakoshi; Commercial VP, Miguel Homes; the CEO of Mineração Usiminas, Carlos Rezzonico; the Executive Director of Soluções Usiminas, Leonardo Zenóbio; The Superintended Director Usiminas Mecânica, Fernando Mazzoni.

Initially, Alberto will begin with a few remarks soon after Thiago will present the results. Then the questions made in the Q&A section will be answered.

Now, I give the floor to Mr. Alberto. Alberto, you have the floor.

Alberto Ono

Well, good morning to everyone. I thank all of you for participating in our earnings video conference call for Q2 of 2022. I would like to highlight from our second Q results.

Number one, I would like to mention an evolution and performance in all our business units. Our EBITDA increased 24% this quarter vis-à-vis last quarter and all units have contributed positively. This is something that I wanted to highlight.

What is interesting when we see the steel unit is the sales volume in the domestic market, which has improved despite all the volatile scenario throughout the quarter. And as a consequence, because of the domestic market and the international market, especially when we see the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has been affecting us in the supply of raw material price, international prices of steel logistics. This is a quarter where there was a lot of volatility and challenging aspects.

But I believe that we have been successful and we're delivering good results. I would like to highlight during this quarter, we have renegotiated our debt. We have dropped our debt. The -- here we had a R$700 million of our debenture that matured in 2023. Our debt has been extended as well. This is interesting because we have a longer term and with lower costs. So, this was also interesting.

Another aspect that I would like to highlight of the quarter was the last payment parcel regarding the dividends of the results of 2021 of R$634 million. If we add all the dividends that were paid out regarding last year's results, I believe we have R$2.1 billion rise as a result, that is the greatest dividend payout for one year in our history.

So, I believe this is a very important point that we should highlight and I just wanted to highlight that this was realized during the last quarter. During the quarter, when we also analyze our ESG initiatives in our sustainability report regarding 2021 was launched in April. And here you can clearly see all of our initiatives and everything that is being done regarding sustainability in Usiminas. This is a point that is important and we have been able to demonstrate what we have done throughout Q2.

And finally, before handing it over to Thiago, yes, we had positive highlights during the quarter, despite challenging moments throughout the period. And this is a result of the team's hard work. All teams are totally focused on the performance on delivering results and also focused on adapting ourselves to the scenarios because this is a volatile scenario. This is team work and with this, we have been able to deliver good results. Thanks to the team.

Thank you very much. I'll give the floor to Thiago.

Thiago Rodrigues

Thank you, Alberto. Thank you to all that are here. It's a pleasure to be here in my first video conference call together with the Executive Management. Let's go straight to the presentation. We start with the highlights of this quarter.

We will start with the steel unit sales volume. Here there has been increase in the domestic market in terms of volume. It is important because this is a mix of greater added value that brings more margins. There was a slight drop of 4% that shows us stability on our sales volume.

Now, when we see iron ore sales, there has been a significant increase vis-à-vis last quarter, strongly impacted by rainfalls in the southeast regions. But when we see past quarters, these 2.3 million tonnes represent a very significant volume which is above average when we compare it to past quarters.

Now, our adjusted EBITDA, as Alberto mentioned, this is a significant value. This has been a good quarter R$1.930 billion with a margin increase of 23%.

And in then the next slide, we will see an increase in absolute values in all business units. Net profit didn't follow the increase of the EBITDA because of the exchange rate variation, which affected us in our dollar -- in dollars.

Here we have the adjustments, the EBITDA and margins per segment, here the consolidated result. Here we can see that the margin has normalized. Here we start with 2021 that was an exceptional year because of the recovery after the worst moment of the pandemic in terms of stock, but this margin of 22% compared to the past is a positive margin.

Now, the steel unit and EBITDA of R$ 1.400 billion with a margin around 80%. Once again as we already mentioned, this was positively impacted by the good prices of the period and a better sales mix focused on the domestic market.

Now, mining unit in an absolute terms, there has been an increase in EBITDA due to the volume as we mentioned in the past slide, but with a margin drop, mainly impacted because of the cost of export freights.

And during Q2, we exported over 90% of our iron ore volume and CFR. Now, solution, in steel transformation, positive effect of the prices of the quarter and the sales mix.

Now, following to other financial indicators. Now, we go to working capital that had an increase of 14% during this quarter because of the prices of raw material, which affected the entire chain.

So, the value of finished products impacted accounts receivable and a small part in volume of raw material. Here we have homework in order to drop our working capital in the upcoming quarters. We cannot forget that there will be an increase in working capital, especially during the last quarter of the year because of the inventory of slabs for the refurbishment of Blast Furnace 3. Here we can see steel inventories, the controls are controlled and this is around 63 days of inventory, which is very ideal for this moment.

Now, our next slide, here we have our net debt. When we compare it to Q1 and Q2, there was a drop of R$1 billion. It's important to mention to the generation of operational cash was positive above R$600 million offset by a CapEx that we have already accelerated. We've seen this and it mainly impacted by the payment of the complement of the dividends of 2021, which was R$1 billion.

Our debt increased R$500 million because of the exchange rate variation as I previously mentioned. Therefore, we ended Q2 with a net debt of about R$450 million. Still is a comparable lever with an indicator of net debt over EBITDA of R$0.05.

On the lower part, you see the profile of the debt. Here, we rolled over our debt with the eighth dimension [ph] of debentures where we use this value to pay the debentures of the seventh dimension [ph] that mature in 2023. We extended that profile and now the maturing dates are between 2027, 2028 and this gives us more breath in order to fulfill our CapEx commitments for 2022 and 2023.

Now, speaking of CapEx, our next slide shows the acceleration of our CapEx on Q2. This was expected still slightly below what we had planned and we do have a guidance of this year's CapEx of R$2 billion. And we remain with this guidance, what this means that during the second semester, there will be an even greater increase of the CapEx disbursement, especially focused on the retrofit of Blast Furnace 3 plan for next year.

Now, now our ESG agenda are targets in details are in our press release and we are on the right path. We've achieved 10% of our goals, 80% in line with planning and 10% need more focus in order to fulfill our target by the end of the year, but this is nothing that concerns us.

And here we have a number of highlights. Here Mineração Usiminas also received certificate of a de-characterization of its Central Dam. There was upstream, we no longer have upstream dam and you can see how the area has been reintegrated to nature with over 12,000 plant [indiscernible] of native species.

And here during the last quarter, we carried out the Third Diversity Week. This is a program that is already part of the company's culture. We want to promote these years. And we mobilize the entire company and virtual and in-person activities. We talk about diversity, like race, gender, diversity, and other matters.

Another thing that we would like to say regarding our ESG agendas, the restructuring. So, here now we have a General Manager that reports directly to Alberto that shows the importance that we give to this agenda.

These are our results. You already had access to them. Now, I will give the floor back to Leonardo, so we can start our Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Leonardo Karam

Thank you, Thiago. Now, we will go to our Q&A session. Our first question for Miguel. Regarding steel sales, Edgard de Souza from Itaú BBI asks about what will drive the drop of sales volume of steels during the next semester because seasonality in seasons. The third quarter is the stronger, could you tell us which sectors are driving the demand which are weaker?

Miguel Homes

Thank you, Leo. Good morning, Carlos. I wouldn't say that there is going to be a drop in volume when we analyze the sectors where we participate. We can distribute it in three major markets in the domestic market; the automobile sector, industrial sector, and network distribution.

In the case of the auto industry, as was increased by Fabia [ph], well, they are still suffering with volatility and uncertainty because the availability of components and spare parts, everything due to the Chinese situation.

Now, the industrial sector is a highlight in the quarter and we believe that it will continue being a highlight in the upcoming quarters because the good period of the agribusiness and the opportunities to export to different sectors like electrical appliances when we see the announced -- the results announced during the last days of important customers of Usiminas in this sector, it is clear to see that these sectors are undergoing a positive moment not only because of the situation of the agribusiness nationally -- internationally and export opportunities of the sectors because of the exchange rate.

Now, distribution, we are seeing certain stability in distribution is what may suffer because of the international situation because this is an important turmoil with high volatility and high uncertainty because of the war between Russia and Ukraine, the COVID zero policy of China, the high interest rates at a global level that can impact the ability of consumption and investment, which will impact the economies and also the use of steel at a global level.

There are sectors that perform positively like the industrial sector, the auto industry still with uncertainties, but with opportunity, if there is availability of greater volumes of semiconductors and spare parts and distribution that we have to monitor because of the volatilities and uncertainties in the international market. What is positive is the stability that we see in the domestic market in terms of demand. Some sectors perform better than others as we have already explained.

Leonardo Karam

Thank you, Miguel. Now, we have a next question for Thiago. A number of analysts want to know about costs. We have Henrique Marques from Goldman Sachs; Edgard, Itaú BBA; Isabella Vasconcelos, Bradesco BBI, and they're asking the following, how do you see the price pressure for the second semester, mainly because of the coking plants if you will have necessary natural gas. But Edgard says, but raw material like the price of slabs and iron ore have dropped.

And Isabella also asks about the outlook of CPB per tonnes at the upcoming quarters. Thiago you have the floor.

Thiago Rodrigues

Okay, thank you all for your question. Now, regarding the cost structure of the company, we expect it to remain similar to what we had last quarter. I'm talking about Q3, the fourth quarter is distant. Therefore, it's difficult to talk about it, but regarding our structure, our consumption structure, we expected to remain like the one of Q2, therefore, the effects of the coking plants will remain stable during the second semester and the price effect will vary a little bit.

There are raw materials that have a differentiated lead-time like slabs, we still we will buy them -- consume them during the third quarter. They were bought at high prices, we will only see the drop of price significantly during Q4. Therefore, so I believe that we will see a stability in the structure with a variable prices in slabs and coke and we will receive a little bit of this benefit from iron ore.

Leonardo Karam

Thank you, Thiago. Our next question is about our CapEx. This is for you, Thiago. Here we have from Edgard, Itaú and Ricardo from Morgan Stanley. Could you give us more color regarding the necessary investment to retrofit the coking plant. The expectation of the company is a linear recovery in coking plant, or well something impact this normalization? Edgard says that regarding the CapEx, any update regarding the R$1 billion that are R$2 billion that is our guidance, that includes the retrofit of Blast Furnace 3? And they also asked about the coking plant, if there's anything we expect regarding CapEx? Thank you.

Thiago Rodrigues

Well, our guidance remains at R$2 billion. We -- there is no relevant CapEx increase that has already been approved. Now, regarding our coke and coking plants, as we mentioned in our material facts, this is under study in order to extend the lifespan of coking plant. We're doing preservation works that would be maintenance that show gradually what our blast furnaces gradually back in operation. So, we are -- we believe that the increase will be linear here.

What could what could take longer to accelerate the return of the blast furnace would be the shutdown of Blast Furnace 3. This will be linear, but with a potential of a more significant return. As of the moment that Blast Furnace 3 goes -- becomes operational as of the second semester of next year.

Leonardo Karam

Our next question is from Lucas Yang, JPMorgan is for Américo. I would like more color about the coking plant. He wants more information regarding the coking plants and what do we need for this recovery? Américo?

Américo Ferreira

Well, thank you for your question. Adding to Thiago's comments, we have two technologists that support us with these activities and there is a third technician that is an expert in assembling coking plants. So, basically these are preservation activities, the level of waste was greater, therefore we needed greater interventions and we had to reduce our coke production and as Thiago said, we have a plan for both coking plants.

And we want the growth to be linear due to the strategy that we have, because they're done through blast furnace blocks. Now, when we think about the resumption of Blast Furnace 3, we believe that throughout the period, there will be a better evolution during the second semester of 2023.

Leonardo Karam

Thank you, Américo. Now, for me Miguel. Prices, they're asking about price. Ricardo Monegaglia from Morgan Stanley, Isabella from BBI. She says, what can make the steel price of Usiminas evolve different from the prices announced by consulting companies.

And Isabella says if there is pressure for discounts for distributions after the granted discounts? And what about the premium, how do we see the premium of national material vis-à-vis imported material. Miguel?

Miguel Homes

Thank you, Ricardo, Isabella. This is an interesting question Ricardo, because in reality, although we talk about distribution prices and we could say about the sale of more commercial product, the portfolio of our products is the most noble portfolio in the Brazilian steel industry. And this includes distribution because when we talk about sale to Tier 3 and 4 in the chains of the different industrial sectors, we already include these sales as distribution, because there are sectors from the distribution channel that are part of these changes of different industrial sectors.

Yes, we may have an average price in the distribution sectors slightly above the rest of the market because of the mix of products sold to this sector. Isabella regarding premium and discounts, of course, we are observing great volatility in the variables that are part of the premium. We're talking about international shipment, we talk about exchange rate, and international prices.

Today, when we do our math, we can talk about a premium of around 15% [ph]. This is a premium that we believe doesn't incentivate. Here we see a drop -- a gradual drop of imports in our domestic market.

There are imports from China that are focused and coated products and there are projects from the domestic market that are not part of the steel industry. So, we expect to continue with the gradual -- we expect a gradual drop of imports in the domestic market.

Well, pressure is part of negotiation. We have management and in Usiminas, we're responsible for optimizing the profitability of our business guaranteeing the competitiveness of our partners in the domestic market.

Leonardo Karam

Thank you, Miguel. Next question from Victor Kietzmann from Small Caps Portal and this is for Thiago. Thiago, he wants to know about working capital. What is your expectation of evolution of working capital for Q3 discounting the refurbish of Blast Furnace 3.

Thiago Rodrigues

Thank you Victor. We have not announced a guidance of working capital, but if you see the values of the main raw materials market index says, you can see that there has been a drop. Nonetheless, as I mentioned a number of raw materials have greater lead-time.

So, once again, we are still receiving and processing the slabs that we bought at a very high price. So, I would say that based on this analysis, I believe that the first impression is that there will be a drop in working capital, but there is this detail that will give more stability to this value.

Our prospect is, once again, as prices will drop in the future and subsequently, they will increase because of the increase of more slabs because of the shutdown of Blast Furnace 3.

Leonardo Karam

Now, question from Ricardo Monegaglia from Morgan Stanley. This is the inventories of Blast Furnace 3, why build an inventory of slabs with the production of slab of Blast Furnace 3 because probably your cost is lower than the cash cost per tonne. Miguel?

Miguel Homes

Good morning, Ricardo. Now, because of the schedule and planning of the shutdown of Blast Furnace 3, our expectation is to build the inventory as of the beginning of the Q4 of this year. As you were informed, the expectation -- and Blast Furnace 3 as of October from here up till the day we will observe the volatility and the evolution from the prices of raw material that are part of the cost of our own production and also the evolution of the price of the slab.

Now, on the other side, we must understand that the noble mix of Usiminas especially to serve as the auto sector and the industrial sector where we have an added value and this is reflected on our prices and operational margin. This is why it makes sense to have our own production to service these sectors that do not buy commercial slabs.

Now, commercial slabs are -- it's easier to look for them and find them in the market or by third-party. And this is more related to the indexes that you see in the international slabs. On one side, we have to see the evolution of the assumptions and the product mix of sectors where Usiminas participates.

Leonardo Karam

Thank you. Our next question for Thiago. About -- he wants to know if the company proposes interest of our own capital regarding the results of the first semester. This would be in terms of dividends?

Thiago Rodrigues

Thank you for your question. No, we don't have this. We don't expect this. We will see the results of the year in order to see what kind of proceeds we will give to our shareholders.

Leonardo Karam

Our next question is for Miguel from Safra. He wants to know about imports. How do you see import penetration in galvanized products? Is the company adopting a different commercial strategy that -- different from what you've had. Miguel?

Miguel Homes

Good morning, Vinícius. Thank you for your question. As a matter of fact, imports of coated that come from China have increased significantly in the past months 2021 and the first semester of 2022. We see high imports of coated products, and this -- and here -- and this is caused by the incentives that the Chinese government offers to export these types of products. Here this we consider as fierce competition, this loyal competition. And we want -- we're talking to the government to see what can we do from here on.

Now, Usiminas has no share in this commercial segment of coated products. We dedicate great part of our coated product to the auto and the industrial sector. Of course, we also participate in specific projects of power.

In reality, the impact of these imports for Usiminas, well, is low. We continue with geared sales and prioritizing servicing industrial and auto sector here in Brazil and in regional markets like Argentina.

Leonardo Karam

Thank you, Miguel. Our next question for you, as well, Miguel, about the prices at [indiscernible], he's an individual and he asks about the price readjustment that you expect in April of -- was this implemented in April?

Miguel Homes

Yes, the increase of price was implemented. That was around 50%, 60%, but -- and these were readjustment of contracts that were updated in April.

Leonardo Karam

Thank you, Miguel. Next question for Thiago. Thiago CapEx follow-up of Sidney [indiscernible], individual. He wants to know about your planning in order to accelerate the CapEx expenses. Is this concentrated during Q3 or Q4. Thiago?

Thiago Rodrigues

Sidney, good morning. I believe that Q4, the closer we get to the shutdown of Blast Furnace 3 activities increase and also the disbursements. So, therefore, we will see a growing curve up till Q4.

Leonardo Karam

Thank you, Thiago. Another follow-up regarding steel volume from Isabella Vasconcelos, Bradesco BBI. Could you elaborate if the guidance of volume for 3Q considers greater drop off export and as stability a slight improvement in the domestic market? Miguel?

Miguel Homes

Isabella, we could talk about his stability and we do not see major variations in this mix. Certainly, the situation of the agribusiness sector. And there are also big projects of power in oil and gas and renewable. This could be a good scenario for heavy plates. But we understand that we will not see great variations in terms of the sales mix when we compare it to the second semester.

Leonardo Karam

Thank you, Miguel. Next question for Carlos Rezzonico from Leonardo Neratika from Bank of America. He wants to know the outlook of cost per tonnes in the mining unit in the upcoming quarters.

Carlos Rezzonico

Thank you. Thank you, Leonardo for your question. The costs will maintain themselves at the current level. We want to reduce costs, but the actions that will be implemented will not be done in a short-term. This will also depend on the fuel prices because as you know, one of the greatest costs would be fuel. I'm talking about costs within our operations. I'm not talking about other costs. But these are logistic costs within our operations. I'm not thinking about major variations in the upcoming quarters or months.

Leonardo Karam

Another question, Carlos about sales volume. Isabella Vasconcelos from Bradesco BBI wants you to elaborate on the outlook of iron ore volume due to the strong performance of Q3 this year.

Carlos Rezzonico

Well, Isabella, thank you for your question. We are trying to improve the performance of our plant. We have been able to achieve good results during Q2, but we did not achieve the performance that we need -- needed. The collapse of the plant impacted Q2 in some areas. We are correcting many of these gaps. And for the time being, we're maintaining our guidance that is between R$8.5 million and R$9 million. This of course will depend on the market and what I mean -- I'm not talking about price conditions from China, but I also refer to something that could happen with freight, with logistic what can happen with discounts, discounts have increased significantly in the last month.

If market conditions maintain themselves at the current level, our guidance will be maintained. Now, if this changes, we will have to analyze what is the best scenario for our production.

Leonardo Karam

Thank you, Carlos. Our next question is for Miguel regarding Soluções. Leonardo Neratika from Bank of America. He asks what can we expect regarding margins in the transformation segment from here on. Miguel?

Miguel Homes

Good morning Leo. No, obviously, we've seen an ideal result in Soluções Usiminas in addition to everything that was done in efficiency, productivity, and performance of our plants and different service centers and solutions. There is a positive impact because of the increase of price in the domestic market and the impact because of the cost of inventories.

Now, after the positive cycle of price increase, we can expect the return of the normalization of the business characteristic that has service centers for automobiles and industry and one other thing geared toward distribution.

Leonardo Karam

Thank you, Miguel. Our next question for you, Miguel. This comes from Arthur Biscuola from Santander. He wants to know about the demand. How is Usiminas' order book, are there signals of a slowdown? Miguel?

Miguel Homes

Arthur, as we already mentioned, we are seeing certain stability in the consumption and demand of the domestic market in addition to volatility uncertainties and turmoil in the international market. This stability is an important thing in the domestic market because of the behavior and the resiliency that we see in many industrial sector. We talk about the auto industry, we believe that there are opportunities.

If there is an improvement in availability of spare parts and components, that would be positive for the internal demand and for Usiminas' order book. In addition to the sectors, we see a positive scenario for different projects that are being carried out of the second semester connected to energy projects.

In this sense, we do expect a positive scenario for heavy plates during the second semester and this will provide us opportunities of sale. So, the message is we do not see a slowdown, we are seeing certain stability of the consumption and demand of steel in the internal market. And yes, there are opportunities that we could leverage from here on.

Leonardo Karam

Thank you, Miguel. Our next question from Arthur Biscuola at Santander, it's for Thiago. He wants to know about potential galvanized line if you -- if the company consider it, even if there is a slowdown in demand from the domestic market?

Thiago Rodrigues

Well, alternatives to improve Usiminas' mix, we're always looking for them. And we're always analyzing these points and galvanized slab would be one of these options.

Now, this -- we cannot decide this based on a scenario of midterm costs. We have to see long-term demand. Nonetheless, this being said Usiminas always assesses different alternatives. But for the time being, we have nothing to mention regarding this matter.

Leonardo Karam

Thank you, Thiago. Carlos, volumes and prices for [indiscernible] provisional volume of iron ore was in transit between the second to the third quarter. Could you say something about the provisional price?

Carlos Rezzonico

Now, speaking of volumes that remained in transit and haven't been hedged or don't have established price, we're talking about 500,000 tonnes at an average price of R$118. This is the only information that I could give you right now.

Leonardo Karam

Thank you, Carlos. Our last question for Miguel. Miguel, Luis [indiscernible] from Meta Asset. He wants to know more about prices. I would like to know what is your expectation for the average steel price traded on Q3 vis-à-vis the second quarter of 2022.

Miguel Homes

Luis, Usiminas does not announce future events. But what I can tell you to calculate future prices, the average price of June is in line with the average price of the quarter. On the other side, of course, there were discounts that were done or given throughout the last part of the quarter because of the evolutions of the variables that impacted price. This is for distribution.

Now industrials sectors, they update their contract, according to the characteristic of each one of the contracts and sectors and the auto sector maintains fixed prices because of their contracts.

Leonardo Karam

Thank you, Miguel. Well, our Q&A session has come to an end. I would like to hand it over back to Alberto for his final remarks. Alberto, you have the floor.

Alberto Ono

Well, I would just like to thank all of you once again for participating in our video conference call. And we expect to see you during our next earning conference call. I would like to highlight that we are facing a challenging scenario internally and domestically, but our team is doing its best to deliver the best result.

Leonardo Karam

Thank you, Alberto. Well, we thank all of you for your participation. Should you have doubts, our Investor Relations team is at your disposal to answer any questions.