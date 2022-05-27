PSLV: Best Time In 2 Decades To Buy

Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
Marketplace

Summary

  • 2022 has been a challenging year for investors with all major asset classes (equity, bond, real estate, precious metals) suffering substantial losses.
  • Silver is one of the most beaten-down asset classes, suffering more than 20% correction in the past year.
  • Such correction has brought an attractive entry opportunity for almost 2 decades.
  • And the Sprott Physical Silver Trust provides a convenient vehicle for investors to gain exposure backed by physical silver bars.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Envision Early Retirement. Learn More »

Silver, gold and oil

adventtr

Thesis

2022 has been challenging for investors. All major asset classes have suffered substantial losses as you can see from the following chart. To wit, gold held up the best, suffering a loss of only 3.3% in the past years. Equity suffered more, about 7.5%. And treasury bonds, depending on the maturity, suffered to various degrees. Extended duration bonds such as those in TLT, suffered price corrections of more than 25%.

Silver is one of the most beaten-down asset classes. Using the Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) as an example, it suffered a loss of 21% in the past year. And the thesis of this article is that such an outsized correction has brought an attractive entry opportunity for investors. Further, I will argue that it is among the most attractive entry points in almost 2 decades for the following reasons to be elaborated on in the remainder of the article:

  1. Silver price now approaches production cost
  2. Dollar index strength is near its 20-year peak
  3. Gold-silver price ratio is near its 20-year peak too.

Graphical user interface, chart, scatter chart Description automatically generated

Yahoo Finance

PSLV basic information

PSLV is a Closed-End Trust in the Sprott Trust family. It invests in unencumbered and fully-allocated London Good Delivery (“LGD”) silver bars. Its bullions are held in custody at the Royal Canadian Mint and are audited by KPMG periodically. In exchange for its trustworthy storage and convenience of trading (and also it’s redeemable for metals), investors pay a 0.6% expense fee (more on this later).

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Silver price approaches cost

Silver mining is a tough business – both in the physical sense and in the financial sense. In terms of the financial challenges, silver miners have to overcome environmental, geological, and political challenges to extract silver and control their cost to be (hopefully) below the selling prices. The costs obviously vary from miner to miner depending on the challenges they face. The table below provides some examples to provide an idea of the variance. As you can see, the all-in cost back in 2015 and 2017 ranged from $17.2 to $9.0.

Only adjusting for inflation since then, these numbers would translate to about $12.5 to $21.4 in today’s dollars based on my calculations, already approaching the current silver spot price of $20. And the real cost escalation should be substantially higher than my inflation adjustment. For example, in fiscal 2022 alone, China-focused mining company Silvercorp Metals (SVM) reported a 17% surge in its consolidated cash production cost compared to 2021.

Table Description automatically generated

Source: www.americanbullion.com

Dollar strength near 20-year peak

Because silver prices are expressed in dollars, dollar strength artificially suppresses silver prices (regardless of where and how much the silver production takes place). As you can see from the chart below, currently the dollar strength stands at 107.08, the highest level in about 20 years due to the Fed’s rate raises to fight inflation. Looking forward, I see further strengthening unlikely based on the following arguments detailed in my other article here, which will provide a catalyst for silver price to rebound.

I see short-term treasury rates (1-year, 2-year, and 3-year) have all reached their target ranges already. These rates have all reached their target range already in my view. The short-term rates are currently high enough to cause a yield curve inversion already. As a result, the dollar strengthening is losing steam as we go forward. And furthermore, I see unfolding geopolitical developments (such as China systematic reduction of its dollar assets) to further mute its strengthening.

A picture containing chart Description automatically generated

Source: investing.com

Gold-silver price ratio near 20 year-peak

Finally, for investors interested in a gold-silver trade, now is also among the most attractive time in about 20 years to do so. As seen from the following chart, the current gold-silver price ratio stands at 89.05x. It is the highest level since 1991, except a brief peak occurred during 2020.

Graphical user interface, text, application, Word Description automatically generated

Source: www.longtermtrends.net/gold-silver-ratio/

Final thoughts and risks

In summary, the thesis of this article is to argue that now is a good time to consider silver for your portfolio. My key considerations are threefold. First, my estimate is that silver price now approaches production cost. Second, the dollar index strength is near its 20-year peak, and I see further strengthening unlikely from here on. Finally, the gold-silver price ratio is near its 20-year peak too, providing an appealing setup for trading between these two precious metals.

Our current silver and gold holdings are shown below. As you can see, we are actually holding Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR) for our silver exposure. The main consideration is the expense ratio. SIVR charges a 0.3% expense ratio, which is exactly half of PSLV’s 0.6%. And this brings me to the risks of owning PSLV.

As a non-yielding asset, PSLV’s expenses always create a fee drag. Its 0.6% fee may seem negligible in absolute terms. But its total return potential has been typically a few percent per year in the long run (say 6%). From this perspective, a 0.6% fee is already 10% of the total return potential. Also, investors need to be aware of PSLV’s extreme price volatility. As aforementioned, PSLV suffered a total loss of more than 21% in the past year alone.

Table Description automatically generated

Author

Join Envision Early Retirement to navigate such a turbulent market.

  • Receive our best ideas, actionable and unambiguous, across multiple assets.
  • Access our real-money portfolios, trade alerts, and transparent performance reporting.
  • Use our proprietary allocation strategies to isolate and control risks.

We have helped our members beat S&P 500 with LOWER drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in both the equity AND bond market.

Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too. You do not need to pay for the costly lessons from the market itself.

This article was written by

Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
4.15K Followers
Proven solutions for both high income & high growth with isolated risks

** Disclosure** I am associated with Envision Research

I am an economist by training, with a focus on financial economics. After I completed my PhD, I have been professionally working as a quantitative modeler, with a focus on the mortgage market, commercial market, and the banking industry for more than a decade. And at the same time, I have been managing several investment accounts for my family for the past 15 years, going through two market crashes and an incredible long bull market in between. 

My writing interests are mostly asset allocation and ETFs, particularly those related to the overall market, bonds, banking and financial sectors, and housing markets. I have been a long time SA reader, and am excited to become a more active participator in this wonderful community! 


Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALL TICKERS LISTED IN THE MODEL PORTFOLIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

1 Comment

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.