Summary

  • A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
  • Companies which changed their dividends.
  • Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
  • Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Little piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

(ABR)

8/12

8/31

0.38

0.39

2.63%

9.39%

11

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation

(AUB)

8/11

8/26

0.28

0.3

7.14%

3.47%

12

American States Water Company

(AWR)

8/12

9/1

0.365

0.3975

8.90%

1.82%

68

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated

(CHCT)

8/11

8/26

0.44

0.4425

0.57%

4.54%

8

Cintas Corporation

(CTAS)

8/12

9/15

0.95

1.15

21.05%

1.08%

40

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.

(CTBI)

9/14

10/1

0.4

0.44

10.00%

4.06%

42

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

(DKL)

8/3

8/11

0.98

0.985

0.51%

7.15%

10

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.

(EBMT)

8/11

9/2

0.125

0.1375

10.00%

2.85%

23

Enterprise Financial Services Corp

(EFSC)

9/14

9/30

0.22

0.23

4.55%

1.96%

8

Eagle Financial Services, Inc.

(OTCQX:EFSI)

8/5

8/19

0.28

0.29

3.57%

3.22%

36

The First Bancshares, Inc.

(FBMS)

8/5

8/25

0.18

0.19

5.56%

2.62%

5

First Community Bankshares, Inc.

(FCBC)

8/4

8/19

0.27

0.29

7.41%

3.62%

11

FNCB Bancorp, Inc.

(FNCB)

8/31

9/15

0.075

0.09

20.00%

4.59%

7

Hess Midstream LP

(HESM)

8/3

8/12

0.5492

0.5559

1.22%

7.31%

6

Hingham Institution for Savings

(HIFS)

7/29

8/10

0.57

0.59

3.51%

0.81%

15

The Hershey Company

(HSY)

8/18

9/15

0.901

1.036

14.98%

1.82%

13

Kellogg Company

(K)

8/31

9/15

0.58

0.59

1.72%

3.19%

19

Quaker Chemical Corporation

(KWR)

10/14

10/31

0.415

0.435

4.82%

1.07%

15

McKesson Corporation

(MCK)

8/31

10/3

0.47

0.54

14.89%

0.63%

15

Mondelez International, Inc.

(MDLZ)

9/29

10/14

0.35

0.385

10.00%

2.40%

11

MSCI Inc.

(MSCI)

8/11

8/31

1.04

1.25

20.19%

1.04%

9

NBT Bancorp Inc.

(NBTB)

8/31

9/15

0.28

0.3

7.14%

2.96%

10

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

(PFIS)

8/30

9/15

0.39

0.4

2.56%

3.01%

6

SouthState Corporation

(SSB)

8/11

8/19

0.49

0.5

2.04%

2.36%

11

STERIS plc

(STE)

9/6

9/23

0.43

0.47

9.30%

0.83%

18

Truist Financial Corporation

(TFC)

8/11

9/1

0.48

0.52

8.33%

4.12%

12

Woodlands Financial Services Company

(OTCPK:WDFN)

8/11

8/26

0.27

0.28

3.70%

3.80%

9

Wingstop Inc.

(WING)

8/11

9/2

0.17

0.19

11.76%

0.60%

6

WSFS Financial Corporation

(WSFS)

8/4

8/19

0.13

0.15

15.38%

1.26%

9

Zions Bancorporation National Association

(ZION)

8/17

8/25

0.38

0.41

7.89%

3.01%

10

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Aug 1 (Ex-Div 8/2)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Heritage Financial Corporation

(HFWA)

8/17

0.21

26.02

3.23%

11

IDACORP, Inc.

(IDA)

8/31

0.75

111.72

2.69%

10

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

(MKTX)

8/17

0.7

270.78

1.03%

14

Tuesday Aug 2 (Ex-Div 8/3)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Cambridge Bancorp

(CATC)

8/18

0.64

83.29

3.07%

24

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.

(CQP)

8/12

0.775

50.46

6.14%

6

D.R. Horton, Inc.

(DHI)

8/11

0.225

78.03

1.15%

8

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

(DKL)

8/11

0.985

55.14

7.15%

10

Franklin Electric Co., Inc.

(FELE)

8/18

0.195

90.82

0.86%

30

Hess Midstream LP

(HESM)

8/12

0.5559

30.42

7.31%

6

Independent Bank Group, Inc.

(IBTX)

8/18

0.38

70.72

2.15%

9

Matson, Inc.

(MATX)

9/1

0.31

91.67

1.35%

11

NextEra Energy Partners, LP

(NEP)

8/12

0.7625

82.74

3.69%

9

Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

(NWBI)

8/15

0.2

14.38

5.56%

12

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

(STBA)

8/18

0.3

30.94

3.88%

10

Wednesday Aug 3 (Ex-Div 8/4)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Bank of Marin Bancorp

(BMRC)

8/12

0.25

32.72

3.06%

18

Colony Bankcorp, Inc.

(CBAN)

8/20

0.1075

14.52

2.96%

6

CMS Energy Corporation

(CMS)

8/31

0.46

68.73

2.68%

16

First Community Bankshares, Inc.

(FCBC)

8/19

0.29

32.08

3.62%

11

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

(FCF)

8/19

0.12

14.82

3.24%

6

Franklin Financial Services Corporation

(FRAF)

8/24

0.32

32.46

3.94%

7

Independent Bank Corporation

(IBCP)

8/16

0.22

20.98

4.19%

9

Intel Corporation

(INTC)

9/1

0.365

36.31

4.02%

8

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

(JBHT)

8/19

0.4

183.27

0.87%

19

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.

(LW)

9/2

0.245

79.66

1.23%

6

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

(MMP)

8/12

1.0375

51.5

8.06%

21

MPLX LP

(MPLX)

8/12

0.705

32.51

8.67%

9

Premier Financial Corp.

(PFC)

8/12

0.3

28.48

4.21%

12

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

(SIRI)

8/31

0.021962

6.68

1.32%

6

WSFS Financial Corporation

(WSFS)

8/19

0.15

47.72

1.26%

9

Thursday Aug 4 (Ex-Div 8/5)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Apple Inc.

(AAPL)

8/11

0.23

162.51

0.57%

11

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

(AMP)

8/19

1.25

269.92

1.85%

18

California Water Service Group

(CWT)

8/19

0.25

60.08

1.66%

55

The First Bancshares, Inc.

(FBMS)

8/25

0.19

29

2.62%

5

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

(GWW)

9/1

1.72

543.53

1.27%

51

Home Bancorp, Inc.

(HBCP)

8/19

0.23

37.67

2.44%

8

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

(LBAI)

8/17

0.145

15.92

3.64%

12

Landstar System, Inc.

(LSTR)

8/26

0.3

156.58

0.77%

18

Main Street Capital

(MAIN)

8/15

0.215

45.02

5.73%

12

Matthews International Corporation

(MATW)

8/22

0.22

27.95

3.15%

27

Norfolk Southern Corporation

(NSC)

8/20

1.24

251.17

1.97%

6

Peoples Bancorp Inc.

(PEBO)

8/22

0.38

30.92

4.92%

7

SJW Group

(SJW)

9/1

0.36

65.66

2.19%

55

Westamerica Bancorporation

(WABC)

8/19

0.42

60.01

2.80%

30

Friday Aug 5 (Ex-Div 8/8)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Artesian Resources Corporation

(ARTNA)

8/23

0.2729

51.56

2.12%

30

American Water Works Company, Inc.

(AWK)

9/1

0.655

155.44

1.69%

15

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

(CIVB)

8/23

0.14

21.66

2.59%

11

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.

(FIBK)

8/19

0.41

40.78

4.02%

12

MetLife, Inc.

(MET)

9/14

0.5

63.25

3.16%

10

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.

(SFBC)

8/23

0.17

38.71

1.76%

9

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

(APD)

8/8

1.62

2.6%

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

(BK)

8/5

0.37

3.4%

Celanese Corporation

(CE)

8/8

0.68

2.3%

General Dynamics Corporation

(GD)

8/5

1.26

2.2%

Graco Inc.

(GGG)

8/3

0.21

1.3%

Graham Holdings Company

(GHC)

8/5

1.58

1.1%

Lakeland Financial Corporation

(LKFN)

8/5

0.4

2.1%

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

(LOW)

8/3

1.05

2.2%

Medifast, Inc.

(MED)

8/8

1.64

3.9%

Owens Corning

(OC)

8/4

0.35

1.5%

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.

(ORRF)

8/8

0.19

2.9%

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

(PNC)

8/5

1.5

3.6%

Pentair plc

(PNR)

8/5

0.21

1.7%

Star Group, L.P.

(SGU)

8/2

0.1525

6.2%

Union Bankshares, Inc.

(UNB)

8/4

0.35

5.6%

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

(WST)

8/3

0.18

0.2%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

