The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(ABR)
|
8/12
|
8/31
|
0.38
|
0.39
|
2.63%
|
9.39%
|
11
|
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
|
(AUB)
|
8/11
|
8/26
|
0.28
|
0.3
|
7.14%
|
3.47%
|
12
|
American States Water Company
|
(AWR)
|
8/12
|
9/1
|
0.365
|
0.3975
|
8.90%
|
1.82%
|
68
|
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated
|
(CHCT)
|
8/11
|
8/26
|
0.44
|
0.4425
|
0.57%
|
4.54%
|
8
|
Cintas Corporation
|
(CTAS)
|
8/12
|
9/15
|
0.95
|
1.15
|
21.05%
|
1.08%
|
40
|
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|
(CTBI)
|
9/14
|
10/1
|
0.4
|
0.44
|
10.00%
|
4.06%
|
42
|
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
|
(DKL)
|
8/3
|
8/11
|
0.98
|
0.985
|
0.51%
|
7.15%
|
10
|
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.
|
(EBMT)
|
8/11
|
9/2
|
0.125
|
0.1375
|
10.00%
|
2.85%
|
23
|
Enterprise Financial Services Corp
|
(EFSC)
|
9/14
|
9/30
|
0.22
|
0.23
|
4.55%
|
1.96%
|
8
|
Eagle Financial Services, Inc.
|
8/5
|
8/19
|
0.28
|
0.29
|
3.57%
|
3.22%
|
36
|
The First Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FBMS)
|
8/5
|
8/25
|
0.18
|
0.19
|
5.56%
|
2.62%
|
5
|
First Community Bankshares, Inc.
|
(FCBC)
|
8/4
|
8/19
|
0.27
|
0.29
|
7.41%
|
3.62%
|
11
|
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FNCB)
|
8/31
|
9/15
|
0.075
|
0.09
|
20.00%
|
4.59%
|
7
|
Hess Midstream LP
|
(HESM)
|
8/3
|
8/12
|
0.5492
|
0.5559
|
1.22%
|
7.31%
|
6
|
Hingham Institution for Savings
|
(HIFS)
|
7/29
|
8/10
|
0.57
|
0.59
|
3.51%
|
0.81%
|
15
|
The Hershey Company
|
(HSY)
|
8/18
|
9/15
|
0.901
|
1.036
|
14.98%
|
1.82%
|
13
|
Kellogg Company
|
(K)
|
8/31
|
9/15
|
0.58
|
0.59
|
1.72%
|
3.19%
|
19
|
Quaker Chemical Corporation
|
(KWR)
|
10/14
|
10/31
|
0.415
|
0.435
|
4.82%
|
1.07%
|
15
|
McKesson Corporation
|
(MCK)
|
8/31
|
10/3
|
0.47
|
0.54
|
14.89%
|
0.63%
|
15
|
Mondelez International, Inc.
|
(MDLZ)
|
9/29
|
10/14
|
0.35
|
0.385
|
10.00%
|
2.40%
|
11
|
MSCI Inc.
|
(MSCI)
|
8/11
|
8/31
|
1.04
|
1.25
|
20.19%
|
1.04%
|
9
|
NBT Bancorp Inc.
|
(NBTB)
|
8/31
|
9/15
|
0.28
|
0.3
|
7.14%
|
2.96%
|
10
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
(PFIS)
|
8/30
|
9/15
|
0.39
|
0.4
|
2.56%
|
3.01%
|
6
|
SouthState Corporation
|
(SSB)
|
8/11
|
8/19
|
0.49
|
0.5
|
2.04%
|
2.36%
|
11
|
STERIS plc
|
(STE)
|
9/6
|
9/23
|
0.43
|
0.47
|
9.30%
|
0.83%
|
18
|
Truist Financial Corporation
|
(TFC)
|
8/11
|
9/1
|
0.48
|
0.52
|
8.33%
|
4.12%
|
12
|
Woodlands Financial Services Company
|
8/11
|
8/26
|
0.27
|
0.28
|
3.70%
|
3.80%
|
9
|
Wingstop Inc.
|
(WING)
|
8/11
|
9/2
|
0.17
|
0.19
|
11.76%
|
0.60%
|
6
|
WSFS Financial Corporation
|
(WSFS)
|
8/4
|
8/19
|
0.13
|
0.15
|
15.38%
|
1.26%
|
9
|
Zions Bancorporation National Association
|
(ZION)
|
8/17
|
8/25
|
0.38
|
0.41
|
7.89%
|
3.01%
|
10
Decreases:
None
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Aug 1 (Ex-Div 8/2)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Heritage Financial Corporation
|
(HFWA)
|
8/17
|
0.21
|
26.02
|
3.23%
|
11
|
IDACORP, Inc.
|
(IDA)
|
8/31
|
0.75
|
111.72
|
2.69%
|
10
|
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|
(MKTX)
|
8/17
|
0.7
|
270.78
|
1.03%
|
14
Tuesday Aug 2 (Ex-Div 8/3)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Cambridge Bancorp
|
(CATC)
|
8/18
|
0.64
|
83.29
|
3.07%
|
24
|
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
|
(CQP)
|
8/12
|
0.775
|
50.46
|
6.14%
|
6
|
D.R. Horton, Inc.
|
(DHI)
|
8/11
|
0.225
|
78.03
|
1.15%
|
8
|
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
|
(DKL)
|
8/11
|
0.985
|
55.14
|
7.15%
|
10
|
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
|
(FELE)
|
8/18
|
0.195
|
90.82
|
0.86%
|
30
|
Hess Midstream LP
|
(HESM)
|
8/12
|
0.5559
|
30.42
|
7.31%
|
6
|
Independent Bank Group, Inc.
|
(IBTX)
|
8/18
|
0.38
|
70.72
|
2.15%
|
9
|
Matson, Inc.
|
(MATX)
|
9/1
|
0.31
|
91.67
|
1.35%
|
11
|
NextEra Energy Partners, LP
|
(NEP)
|
8/12
|
0.7625
|
82.74
|
3.69%
|
9
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
|
(NWBI)
|
8/15
|
0.2
|
14.38
|
5.56%
|
12
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
(STBA)
|
8/18
|
0.3
|
30.94
|
3.88%
|
10
Wednesday Aug 3 (Ex-Div 8/4)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bank of Marin Bancorp
|
(BMRC)
|
8/12
|
0.25
|
32.72
|
3.06%
|
18
|
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
|
(CBAN)
|
8/20
|
0.1075
|
14.52
|
2.96%
|
6
|
CMS Energy Corporation
|
(CMS)
|
8/31
|
0.46
|
68.73
|
2.68%
|
16
|
First Community Bankshares, Inc.
|
(FCBC)
|
8/19
|
0.29
|
32.08
|
3.62%
|
11
|
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
|
(FCF)
|
8/19
|
0.12
|
14.82
|
3.24%
|
6
|
Franklin Financial Services Corporation
|
(FRAF)
|
8/24
|
0.32
|
32.46
|
3.94%
|
7
|
Independent Bank Corporation
|
(IBCP)
|
8/16
|
0.22
|
20.98
|
4.19%
|
9
|
Intel Corporation
|
(INTC)
|
9/1
|
0.365
|
36.31
|
4.02%
|
8
|
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
|
(JBHT)
|
8/19
|
0.4
|
183.27
|
0.87%
|
19
|
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
|
(LW)
|
9/2
|
0.245
|
79.66
|
1.23%
|
6
|
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
|
(MMP)
|
8/12
|
1.0375
|
51.5
|
8.06%
|
21
|
MPLX LP
|
(MPLX)
|
8/12
|
0.705
|
32.51
|
8.67%
|
9
|
Premier Financial Corp.
|
(PFC)
|
8/12
|
0.3
|
28.48
|
4.21%
|
12
|
Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
|
(SIRI)
|
8/31
|
0.021962
|
6.68
|
1.32%
|
6
|
WSFS Financial Corporation
|
(WSFS)
|
8/19
|
0.15
|
47.72
|
1.26%
|
9
Thursday Aug 4 (Ex-Div 8/5)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Apple Inc.
|
(AAPL)
|
8/11
|
0.23
|
162.51
|
0.57%
|
11
|
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|
(AMP)
|
8/19
|
1.25
|
269.92
|
1.85%
|
18
|
California Water Service Group
|
(CWT)
|
8/19
|
0.25
|
60.08
|
1.66%
|
55
|
The First Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FBMS)
|
8/25
|
0.19
|
29
|
2.62%
|
5
|
W.W. Grainger, Inc.
|
(GWW)
|
9/1
|
1.72
|
543.53
|
1.27%
|
51
|
Home Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBCP)
|
8/19
|
0.23
|
37.67
|
2.44%
|
8
|
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LBAI)
|
8/17
|
0.145
|
15.92
|
3.64%
|
12
|
Landstar System, Inc.
|
(LSTR)
|
8/26
|
0.3
|
156.58
|
0.77%
|
18
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
8/15
|
0.215
|
45.02
|
5.73%
|
12
|
Matthews International Corporation
|
(MATW)
|
8/22
|
0.22
|
27.95
|
3.15%
|
27
|
Norfolk Southern Corporation
|
(NSC)
|
8/20
|
1.24
|
251.17
|
1.97%
|
6
|
Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|
(PEBO)
|
8/22
|
0.38
|
30.92
|
4.92%
|
7
|
SJW Group
|
(SJW)
|
9/1
|
0.36
|
65.66
|
2.19%
|
55
|
Westamerica Bancorporation
|
(WABC)
|
8/19
|
0.42
|
60.01
|
2.80%
|
30
Friday Aug 5 (Ex-Div 8/8)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Artesian Resources Corporation
|
(ARTNA)
|
8/23
|
0.2729
|
51.56
|
2.12%
|
30
|
American Water Works Company, Inc.
|
(AWK)
|
9/1
|
0.655
|
155.44
|
1.69%
|
15
|
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CIVB)
|
8/23
|
0.14
|
21.66
|
2.59%
|
11
|
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.
|
(FIBK)
|
8/19
|
0.41
|
40.78
|
4.02%
|
12
|
MetLife, Inc.
|
(MET)
|
9/14
|
0.5
|
63.25
|
3.16%
|
10
|
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SFBC)
|
8/23
|
0.17
|
38.71
|
1.76%
|
9
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|
(APD)
|
8/8
|
1.62
|
2.6%
|
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|
(BK)
|
8/5
|
0.37
|
3.4%
|
Celanese Corporation
|
(CE)
|
8/8
|
0.68
|
2.3%
|
General Dynamics Corporation
|
(GD)
|
8/5
|
1.26
|
2.2%
|
Graco Inc.
|
(GGG)
|
8/3
|
0.21
|
1.3%
|
Graham Holdings Company
|
(GHC)
|
8/5
|
1.58
|
1.1%
|
Lakeland Financial Corporation
|
(LKFN)
|
8/5
|
0.4
|
2.1%
|
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
|
(LOW)
|
8/3
|
1.05
|
2.2%
|
Medifast, Inc.
|
(MED)
|
8/8
|
1.64
|
3.9%
|
Owens Corning
|
(OC)
|
8/4
|
0.35
|
1.5%
|
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.
|
(ORRF)
|
8/8
|
0.19
|
2.9%
|
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(PNC)
|
8/5
|
1.5
|
3.6%
|
Pentair plc
|
(PNR)
|
8/5
|
0.21
|
1.7%
|
Star Group, L.P.
|
(SGU)
|
8/2
|
0.1525
|
6.2%
|
Union Bankshares, Inc.
|
(UNB)
|
8/4
|
0.35
|
5.6%
|
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
|
(WST)
|
8/3
|
0.18
|
0.2%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments