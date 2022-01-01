Tapestry: Luxury Goods Firm Is Cheap Ahead Of Earnings, Bullish Chart

Jul. 31, 2022 3:49 AM ETTapestry, Inc. (TPR)
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
860 Followers

Summary

  • The Discretionary sector has surged off its June low while China has endured losses recently.
  • One accessories firm, priced inexpensively, is exposed to both key areas of the stock market.
  • Tapestry's earnings are seen as growing at a high rate in the coming years and the company pays a high yield for a retailer.

TheCoach front store, the original house of leather, for luxury bags, wallets, ready-to-wear and more, at Narita International Airport, Chiba, Japan.

Sitthipong Pengjan

The Consumer Discretionary sector (XLY) has led the market higher over the last month (ETF performance heat map below). Retail stocks have generally seen a bounce, but some uncertainty lies ahead with the pivotal back-to-school shopping season underway. The back-to-school period is actually the second-biggest shopping time of the year (the December holidays are number one). Meanwhile, China is always a question mark. There’s one luxury goods firm at the heart of it all: Tapestry (NYSE:TPR).

One-Month ETF Performance Heat Map: Discretionary Strong, China Weak

One-Month ETF Performance Heat Map: Discretionary Strong, China Weak

Finviz

According to Bank of America Global Research, Tapestry is a leading specialty retailer positioned in an appealing segment of the market (affordable luxury). Tapestry is comprised of the Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman brands and is best known for accessories (especially handbags). Its products are primarily sold through retail stores, outlet stores, and online. The brands have a strong presence in select department stores and specialty retailer locations.

The $8.5 billion market cap Consumer Discretionary stock is sensitive to both the domestic consumer and macro issues in China. Not surprisingly, TPR is down 17% from a year ago but bottomed with many China-sensitive stocks much earlier than the broad U.S. stock market and Consumer Discretionary sector in 2022.

On valuation, Tapestry trades at a scant 10.9 times last year’s GAAP earnings, according to The Wall Street Journal. TPR sports a solid yield for a small retailer: 3.0%. A potential bullish feature ahead of its earnings date in mid-August is an elevated 9.9% short interest. BofA analysts see the retailer's earnings per share growing nicely through 2024 at an above-market rate. Given a low earnings multiple and impressive growth rate, shares look cheap. Its EV/EBITDA is reasonable, and the company has a high free cash flow yield.

TPR: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Forecasts

TPR: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Forecasts

BofA Global Research

Tapestry, like many retailers, reports earnings the week of August 15. The NY-based firm’s August 18 4Q report crosses the wires before the opening bell that morning. The corporate event calendar does not stop there, however. According to Wall Street Horizon, Tapestry has an Investor Day on Friday, September 9. Investors should expect some volatility around that date as key insights may be gleaned from TPR’s management team.

Tapestry Calendar: Earnings Aug 18, Investor Day Sept 9

Tapestry Calendar: Earnings Aug 18, Investor Day Sept 9

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

TPR had coiled in what’s sometimes known as a bullish bottom triangle formation. A price target on such a pattern is found by taking the vertical length from the start of the triangle and adding that on top of the breakout point. In this case, that is $11 plus about $32. That yields a target of $43. Interestingly, the $42 to $43 range was resistance earlier this year, so that’s a natural spot where shares could be headed so long as $32 holds. If $32 fails, look for next support at $26 – the May low.

TPR: Bullish Breakout, $43 Price Target

TPR: Bullish Breakout, $43 Price Target

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I like what I see with TPR. Shares are cheap and there’s a solid growth outlook. The stock also broke out from a triangle consolidation pattern. I think the stock goes to $43 before taking a pause. Be mindful of the bearish scenario – if TPR breaks down through $32.

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
860 Followers
CFA & CMT Charterholder | Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe. I am a contributor to Topdown Charts.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.