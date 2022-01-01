Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is the state-owned Brazilian oil company with a market capitalization of almost $90 billion. The company recently announced a windfall dividend of $17 billion on the back of its strongest quarter ever. As we'll see throughout this quarter, Petrobras remains incredibly undervalued and can drive substantial returns.
Petrobras generated incredibly strong financial performance throughout the quarter.
Petrobras Financial Performance - Petrobras Investor Presentation
Petrobras generated a monthly production record and has continued to explore new assets. Brazil continues to increase its production as new assets continue to be found and Petrobras is the center of that. The company generated a massive $20.2 billion in recurring EBITDA and $12.8 billion in FCF, meaning an annualized FCF yield of more than 60%.
The company approved a massive $17 billion dividend, showing an almost 20% yield. The company's gross debt of almost $54 billion is very manageable for the company (less than 5 quarters FCF). We'd like to see the company aggressively repurchase debt to save on the billions of interest payments especially in a rising debt environment.
Supporting Petrobras is the incredibly strong external market that the company operates in.
Petrobras External Market - Petrobras Investor Presentation
The company saw average prices throughout the quarter of $114/barrel Brent. The 1H 2022 for the company was $108/barrel, just over 1% below current prices of $110/barrel. We don't expect prices to stay at $114+ forever, however, we do expect the company to be able to comfortably average more than $100/barrel through 2022.
Its low costs and substantial time in a lower priced environment mean that the company is prepared to generate massive profits at current prices. From a financial perspective the company benefits from the weakening of the Brazil R$/USD$ which lowers its operating costs. However, the current is still stronger than where it was a year ago.
Petrobras is well positioned financially, however, we see room for that to improve. We expect that political uncertainty and the company's unpopularity at a time of high prices on the home front is pushing it to use its capital for dividends.
Petrobras has steadily reduced both its gross and net debt from prior levels. In 2019 before the COVID-19 induced oil crash those numbers were $79 and $87 billion respectively. Since then, with the most recent quarter, the company has reduced those numbers to $34.4 billion and $53.6 billion respectively. In just a few more quarters, it can get those numbers to 0.
The company's debt per year is manageable and the company continues to have minimal cash. If anything else, in a world of rising interest rates, we'd like to see the company pay down its debt as it comes due rather than rolling it over.
Supporting Petrobras' future shareholder returns is the company's impressive asset base.
Petrobras Asset Base - Petrobras Investor Presentation
The company's operated production dropped by 3% QoQ, while its commercial production dropped by 5% QoQ. The company's pre-salt production specifically dropped by 4%, but this impressive low cost production now makes up the lion share of the company's overall production. The company's share of the production here continues to be roughly 73%.
Among the company's growing assets are its Buzios assets. The company hit a 92% production share with record production at more than 600 thousand barrels/day. The company is eying more than 2 million barrels/day in production by the end of the decade from a rapidly expanding Buzios development. It'll cost $10s of billions but it's comfortably affordable.
The company did have a slightly higher lifting cost due to more maintenance, however, its total cost per barrel produced was $42/barrel. It's also worth noting that $20/barrel of this was taxes meaning that in a worst case situation the company's costs are a mere $22/barrel.
Putting all of this together, Petrobras has the ability to generate substantial shareholder rewards.
The company earned $12 billion in 2Q 2022 FCF up from $8 billion in 1Q 2022. That means annualized FCF of $40 billion at $108/barrel Brent, or almost half of the company's market capitalization, below current prices. The company has announced a $17 billion or a ~20% dividend yield, and it has the cash to generate shareholder rewards through numerous avenues outside of that.
We'd like to see the company continue reducing its debt to save on the several billion of annual interest. The company has only looked at small buybacks, however, we'd like to see a buyback on the order of $10 billion. That'd enable additional cash to the Brazilian government through shareholder returns on its 64% stake.
The largest risk to the thesis is oil prices. Outside of taxes Petrobras has a lifting cost of roughly $22/barrel. Oil prices have dropped below this level below, however, we don't see them as sustainable at that level obviously. We see the company as one of the most profitable companies at $100+/barrel, and expect it to continue performing well at higher prices.
Petrobras is back on the radar again after announcing a record breaking $17 billion dividend. We expect that this is on the basis of the company's desire to maintain favor among a Brazilian government seeing price unhappiness among the populace. However, regardless the company is continuing to perform well and we expect that to continue.
The company has the ability to continue paying substantial dividends and investing in its future. It has a strong integrated portfolio and its Buzios asset development continues to have substantial growth potential. Overall, given this potential we recommend investing in Petrobras for the long run taking advantage of its opportunity.
The Energy Forum helps you invest in energy, generating strong income and returns from a volatile sector. Our included Income Portfolio helps you invest in the broader market, finding high-yield non sector-specific opportunities.
Recommendations from a top 0.5% author on TipRanks!
Worldwide energy demand is growing and you can be a part of this profitable trend. Plenty of unique under the radar opportunities remain.
We provide:
This article was written by
The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies with a primary focus on the energy sector. Occasional articles also focus on building a retirement portfolio or on other sectors (such as healthcare or technology).
Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):
Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.
My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PBR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments