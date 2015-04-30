What Corporate Earnings May Be Telling Us About The Health Of The Economy

Summary

  • Why a reset of earnings expectations may be good for markets.
  • How the current environment has some companies evaluating their cost structures and looking to protect margins.
  • The current earnings season may be hinting at an economic downturn.

With earnings season underway, markets may be looking for a glimpse into the state of the economy. Greg Bonnell speaks with Justin Flowerday, Head of Public Equities at TD Asset Management, about the potential impact of higher inflation, rising rates, and economic uncertainty on corporate earnings.

