First grain ship leaves Ukraine since start of the Russian invasion. Home price growth slows at record pace in June, Black Knight says. Musk countersues Twitter over $44B deal in a sealed filing. Nasdaq, S&P, and Dow futures point lower to start August trading after a rally in July. Catch today’s WSB article here.