Hiromitsu Ikeda - Corporate Head, Advocacy and Relations

Minoru Kikuoka - CFO

Yukio Matsui - CCO

Bernie Zeiher - CMO

Hidemaru Yamaguchi - Citigroup Securities

Kazuaki Hashiguchi - Daiwa Securities

Motoya Kohtani - Nomura Securities

Seiji Wakao - JPMorgan

Fumiyoshi Sakai - Credit Suisse Securities

Shinichiro Muraoka - Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities

Akinori Ueda - Goldman Sachs Securities

[Foreign Language]

This is the FY 2022 First Quarter Financial Results Announcement. I'm Hiromitsu Ikeda from Corporate Advocacy Relationship. I would like to serve as a moderator for this session.

The materials for this presentation will be available in our website.

The participants here Minoru Kikuoka, CFO; Bernie Zeiher, Chief Medical Officer; and Yukio Matsui, Chief Commercial Officer. There are three of them here. Bernie Zeiher is joining with us from the United States via phone.

Now, let's start the presentation, Kikuoka-san, and please start.

Minoru Kikuoka

Hello, everyone. I am Minoru Kikuoka from Astellas Pharma Inc. Thank you very much for joining our FY 2022 first quarter financial results announcement meeting out of your very busy schedule today.

This is a cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information as this was explained by Ikeda earlier, I'm going to skip this page.

This is the agenda for today. I will cover these topics in this order from the next page. On page four, let me first explain the significant impact of ForEx and one-time factors on our first quarter results. Due to the sharp depreciation of the yen in the first quarter, we were affected by the significant ForEx impact including the ForEx impact on elimination of unrealized profit. There were also one-time factors as well. When these impacts are excluded, our financial results are on track actual, businesses progressing steadily.

First, as you can see in the middle column, ForEx had a positive impact of ¥35.5 billion on our revenue. On the other hand, ForEx impact increased each cost item. There was a negative impact on our core operating profit. But this time, particularly for COGS, in addition to the cost increase due to ForEx impact in proportion to sales, amid the yen's depreciation, ForEx impact on the elimination of unrealized profit was ¥9.1 billion on group consolidated basis due to the sharp rise of foreign currencies near the end of June, mainly the rise of the U.S. dollar.

And ¥4.2 billion, mainly due to the sharp rise of the Russian ruble. On sub-consolidation bases in Europe, this doubled towards the end of the period. The total was ¥13.3 billion, substantially up by ¥12.3 billion compared to ¥1 billion in the previous fiscal year. So, excluding early ForEx impact and the elimination of unrealized profit, core operating profit was ¥62.7 billion as the same level year-on-year.

For full basis operating profit, ForEx impact was positive due to the booking of net foreign exchange gains as other income, full basis operating profit was ¥26.5 billion excluding this impact.

Next, as you can see on the right, we had one-time factors such as the booking of ¥1.8 billion as XTANDI royalty payment adjustment for prior year and ¥13.1 billion as one-time expenses of R&D expenditure.

Excluding the ForEx impact and these one-time factors, core operating profit was ¥77.6 billion, progressing in line with initial assumption. For full basis operating profit, we booked as other expenses ¥13.6 billion of increased fair value of contingent consideration for fezolinetant in the first quarter when we submitted our filing.

We didn't factor this into our full year forecast because of uncertainty whether this will occur or not. At the beginning of the fiscal year, this booking of expenses was a reflection of the results of positive progress in development. Excluding this impact, full basis operating profit was ¥55 billion.

With regards to ForEx impact, the elimination of unrealized profit is a one-time factor. Based on the assumption that the current ForEx rate levels will continue with the yen's depreciation, we are expecting a positive impact on our core operating profit on a full year basis. As there are no items beyond our expectations, we decided to keep our full year forecast as is.

And this time, due to a very big ForEx impact on the elimination of unrealized profit, let me explain the background and our philosophy in more detail. If you have been watching Astellas from before, you may know this. For a company with a big rate of internal transactions overseas, mainly in Ireland for us, due to IP or production strategies, in case of big ForEx fluctuations resulting in a big difference between the average rates during the period and the term and rate. The elimination of unrealized profit is a temporary phenomenon to occur with appropriate account processing.

This time, in addition amid geopolitical risks, we were securing proper inventory in Russia, in executing the most important mission for us as a pharma company to ensure the delivery of drugs to patients. Then came the sharp appreciation of the Russian ruble, leading to similar events on sub-consolidation basis in Europe for the first time, it's impossible to predict these events in advance.

We cannot hedge them in our business operation as usual. Cost booked in relation to the term and processing and this is not related to cash at all. So, personally, I don't think we should hedge. We appreciate you understanding.

On page 23, in the appendix, you can find a brief explanation and the impact on group consolidation and sub-consolidation in Europe. So, please refer to that page later.

Having said so, with appropriate accounts settlement processing ¥55.3 billion core operating profit and ¥33.1 billion full basis operating profit, we announced today are the group figures. But in account settlement, there are always one-time factors and they were unusually standing out this time. So, it's up to the judgment by investors in the end, but we wanted to explain to you our first quarter profit and loss in our actual business as we understand. That's why we included this slide at the beginning of the presentation.

And recently as you know, we often see volatile movements of the stock price of not only our company, but also others soon after the announcement due to system trading using algorithm et cetera. Therefore, next time and beyond so that we can announce our results and explain our thinking behind to the market, our investors without much time difference, we'd like to announce our results and organize this kind of a meeting at 3 P.M. or later when the Tokyo Stock Exchange closes its trading session for the day. We appreciate your understanding.

Please turn to page five. Revenue increased each year-on-year in the first quarter. Revenue was on track when ForEx impact was excluded. Sales of XTANDI and strategic products increased 26% year-on-year, contributing to the revenue increase.

As was explained on the previous page, COGS ratio rose year-on-year. SG&A expenses were on track and decreased year-on-year excluding ForEx impact. R&D expenditure increased e year-on-year, but was on track and used in line with expectations. As a result, core operating profit progressed as expected excluding ForEx impact. Full basis operating profit decreased the year-on-year.

Next on page six, I've explained FY 2022 first quarter results. Revenue increased to ¥381.8 billion, up by 17.1% year-on-year. The progress against the full year forecast was 26.5%. Core operating profit was ¥55.3 billion, down by 12% year-on-year. The progress against the full year forecast was 19.1%.

The bottom half of this page shows a full basis results. In the first quarter, we booked ¥16.3 billion as other income and ¥38.4 billion as other expenses. Operating profit was ¥33.1 billion, down 8.2% year-on-year. Profit was ¥24.8 billion, down by 19.1% from the previous fiscal year. The progress against our full year forecast is remaining at levels, but this is due to a big impact of ForEx and one-time factors I explained at the outset.

On page seven, let me explain the first quarter results for XTANDI and strategic product. Sales of XTANDI, PADCEV, and XOSPATA, Evrenzo increased by 26% year-on-year, continuing a strong growth.

As for XTANDI global sales increased ¥162.4 billion, up by ¥29.5 billion, or 22% year-on-year. I've explained the details including the situation in the United States on the next page.

PADCEV global sales increased to ¥10.6 billion, up ¥6.4 billion or 152% year-on-year. Despite some one-time want factors, it's progressing well overall. We expecting an upside from the initial forecast. I'd explain the details on the next page together with XTANDI.

XOSPATA global sales increased to ¥10.5 billion, up ¥2.2 billion or 26% year-on-year. Global sales are almost in line with our expectations. Based on this progress, we think we can achieve our full year forecast.

In U.S., with the biggest sales amount is performing below expectations, but is affected by the high inventory level at the end of the previous fiscal year. This -- the actual business is trending as expected.

Evrenzo sales reached ¥0.7 billion, up by ¥0.1 billion or 19% year-on-year. Sales in Japan and Europe are below expectations due to the factors which haven't changed much from the previous quarter.

Continuously there is an impact of intensifying competition in Japan and Europe, not much progress has been made yet compared to the assumptions in differentiation from the existing standards of care in Europe. On the other hand, we are expecting reimbursement to start in European countries in the second half of FY 2022. So, we are hoping for sales expansion in the future.

On page eight, I will explain XTANDI and PADCEV in detail. First about XTANDI, U.S. performed below expectations, but other regions performed above expectations to offset the downside in United States. Global sales grew as expected.

Also with a positive ForEx impact, record high quarterly sales were achieved. Share increased mainly from early stage M1 CSPC, metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer contributed to sales growth. In the United States, with concern over the slowdown in the previous quarter and the high level of interest from the stock market, we are seeing signs of sales recovery.

Regarding Zytiga generic competitors, which affected XTANDI in the previous quarter, impact from generic competitor pressure still continues, but we don't see significant expansion of the generics.

As for Patient Access Program called PAP, patient assistance program which affected our business in the previous quarter. The ratio of PAP is still slightly higher than expected, but there are signs of PAP rate settling from June.

For both generic competitors and PAP, inflation and economic recession are factors behind. We think that patients are shifting to cheaper generics and PAP for free drug provision. It's difficult to make an accurate forecast of these elements, so we are continuing to monitor them as a potential risk.

On the other hand, new patient starts are in an upward trend, partly due to the achievements from disease awareness activities for new patients we have been implementing since the previous fiscal year. Initial forecasts are still challenging, but we are hoping that increasing new patient starts an M1 CSPC prescriptions will lead to sales expansion.

Regions other than the United States performed above expectations, especially with big contribution from Europe. In Europe, in M1 CSPC, which was additionally approved in April last year, the number of countries with reimbursement for M1 CSPC increased, including Italy with a big market, contributing to volume increase.

In the reimbursement negotiations in Germany, higher price than we assumed was agreed upon. So, we expecting this will be an upside factor throughout the current fiscal year. Ex-U.S. regions other than Europe, are also performing in line with or above expectations. So, we're expecting further expansion in each region in the future.

Next on PADCEV. Sales grew in all regions and global sales growth is exceeding expectations. In the high performing United States, the results include revenue from clinical trial orders, but even excluding that factor in the actual business trend, U.S. is performing as expected. Prescription is increasing from second line therapy, which is contributing to growth.

In Japan, sales are increasing at a pace for exceeding our expectations since the launch in November last year. Many prescribing physicians are highly evaluating PADCEV. New patients starts are higher than expected, leading to a higher market share than our forecast. We're hoping for continuous growth into the future.

Also in Europe, since the approval in April of this year, PADCEV has been launched in eight countries including Germany by now. Initial update is stronger than expected. We are expecting further increase in launch countries. We expecting reimbursement to start in the second half of FY 2022 or later.

On page nine, I will explain cost items compared to the previous fiscal year and full year forecast. COGs ratio increased by 4.2 percentage points year-on-year. As I explained at the beginning, there was a significant ForEx impact on elimination of unrealized profit, which increased COGS ratio by 3.2 percentage points or ¥12.3 billion year-on-year.

XTANDI royalty payment adjustment for prior year also became a factor to increase COGS ratio, increasing COGS ratio by 0.5 percentage point or ¥1.8 billion. SG&A expenses excluding U.S. XTANDI co-promotion fees rose by 7.4% year-on-year, but when ForEx impact was excluded, SG&A expenses decreased by ¥2.4 billion, or 2.3% year-on-year and were in line with expectations. Cost decreased by about ¥3 billion year-on-year due to global optimization of personnel aligned with transformation of product portfolio.

We're also trying to reduce costs related to mature products such as Mirabegron, which decreased our costs by about ¥2 billion year-on-year. We are making active investments for new product launch readiness, resulting in an increase by about ¥2 billion from the previous year. We will continue to allocate our resources to strategic products with higher priority.

We are making a thorough review of cost which would not contribute to corporate competitiveness and value enhancement. We will continue to control our SG&A expenses stringently. R&D expenditure increased by 26.9% year-on-year. ForEx impact increased our R&D cost by ¥7.5 billion. In addition, we also booked one-time R&D expenses, which increased our R&D expenditure due to the booking of ¥13.1 billion as one-time expenses in the first quarter.

The progress versus our full year forecast is high at 29%, but we already factored in this one-time cost into our full year forecast at the beginning of the fiscal year. So, we are expecting landing as expected on a full year basis.

Let me add one point on this page. In addition to increasing geopolitical risks, which I touched on at the beginning, there is much more uncertainty in business such as associated increase in material costs, energy and power shortage, and inflationary concern.

Under these circumstances, we recognize it's becoming more important than ever not just to control expenses, but also to respond with a DCP for stable continuation of business, because we are a pharma company. So, for good readiness against various risks under the direct leadership of our CEO, Yasukawa, we will address the situation in a structure which enables swift response.

Slide 10. Now, I'd like to explain about initiatives for sustainable growth. Page 11. Regarding XTANDI and strategic products, key events expected in FY 2022 will be explained here.

Events that have been achieved are marked with a star. For PADCEV, we received topline results in July from the EV-103 study Cohort K for the first-line for metastatic [indiscernible] cancer, details are explained in the next slide.

In addition, we obtained a topline results in June and July, for two cohorts of the EV-202 study, which is being conducted for several solid tumors other than urothelial cancer. We are currently reviewing the status of other cohorts and scrutinizing the future development plan with our partners. Well, we'll explain the results of each cohort at an appropriate time.

We submitted an application for approval of fezolinetant in the U.S. in June, and the preparation for the submission in EU is currently proceeding as planned. The progress of fezolinetant as a whole will be explained in a later slide.

Page 12. Page 12 is about PADCEC. I will discuss the topline results of the EV-103 study Cohort K, which is presented in press release last week. Cohort K evaluated the combination therapy with the PD-1 inhibitor that is pembrolizumab as first-line therapy in patients with advanced urothelial cancer and cisplatin in ineligible.

The objective response rate or are the primary endpoint 164.5%. The combination of gemcitabine and carboplatin is currently the standard-of-care for first-line treatment of advanced and cisplatin regrettably urothelial cancer.

Although head-to-head comparisons are not preferred due to differences in patient demographics and study design, the ORs in some previous reports have been in the mid to high 40% range and we believe that the results of this study demonstrate the high efficacy of the combination of PADCEV and pembrolizumab. The median duration of response cannot be calculated this time because of the large number of patients who are still responding to treatment. As for safety, there were no unknown findings that are of concern.

Over all the efficacy and safety results are consistent with those seen in the dose escalation cohort and expansion cohort A of the EV-103 study, which was conducted under a similar protocol in the past.

The details of the data is planned to be presented at a future society meeting. Based on the results of the dose escalation cohort and an expansion Cohort A that I mentioned earlier, we received a breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA February 2020 for this combination therapy. We are planning to discuss with the regulatory authorities aiming at accelerated approval within 2022.

Page 13. I will explain the position of EV-103 Cohort K and the overall growth of PADCEV. The figure on the left shows PADCEV's sales forecast for each target patient group.

The most significant growth driver is in the middle of the chart, first-line treatment of metastatic urothelial cancer indication, which is expected to account for more than half of total sales in the future.

Of this first-line treatment, the majority of sales will be in the U.S. and we estimate that about half of that will come from the cisplatin ineligible patient population. That is the target of EV-103 Cohort K. If we are able to file as expected, we expect the growth of PADCEV to further accelerate in the next fiscal year and beyond.

PAGE 14 is the update of fezolinetant. As previously announced, we submitted an NDA for fezolinetant in the U.S. on June 22nd. We are currently waiting for the contact from the FDA on acceptance.

Next, we presented the latest data at ACOG American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in May and the Endocrine Society of America or ENDO in June. At ACOG, we presented a 12-week data from SKYLIGHT 1 study. The results of this study was confirmed to be consistent with a 12-week data of SKYLIGHT 2 study presented last year.

At end we presented 52-week data from the SKYLIGHT 2 trial. We've confirmed that VMS frequency and severity through our 52-week maintained reduction in VMS frequency and severity after randomization from 12-week placebo to fezolinetant and consistent safety profile of 56 weeks with that of 12-week placebo-controlled period.

The VMS disease education and awareness activities in the U.S. are also making progress. For healthcare professionals, we have sequentially launched a series of online and in-person omnichannel approaches including the operation of VMS educational or awareness website, internet advertising, and booth at academic conferences.

Today, we have reached approximately 130,000 healthcare professionals and have made a steady progress in promoting understanding of the mechanisms of VMS and its burden.

In addition, for consumers, our Disease State Awareness campaign will be launched in August and furthermore, TV commercials will be utilized starting in October to promote understanding of VMS as a disease.

Finally, we will introduce upcoming events related to fezolinetant. We are planning to present data from SKYLIGHT 4 study, which evaluates the long-term safety of fezolinetant at the NAMS in October.

A conference call will be held on October 17, following the NAMS to provide an update on the status of the study, including the SKYLIGHT 4 and other published data as well as details on disease awareness activities.

On page 15, we will discuss the progress and the focus area approach. This slide shows in red the progress made in the past quarter for the projects in the clinical trial with the FA, focus area approach.

The following slides provide details on AT845, ASP7317, and ASP3082. Other progress includes ASP2138, our lead project for bispecific immune cell engager in Immune-Oncology primary focus which achieved first patient dosing of a Phase 1 in June.

The right most column shows the number of projects, aiming PoC by the end of FY 2025. There was no change from the total number of 24 reported in this April's financial announcement.

Slide 16 is the update of AT845. As we have already informed you, FORTIS study is placed on clinical hold by FDA following their reporting of an SAE of peripheral sensory neuropathy in one subject. I would like to begin by briefly explaining the background of the situation.

In April, the investigator reported an SAE in a subject who was administered at AT845 in November last year. In response to this we provided information to the authorities and responded to their inquiries several times. And on June 23rd, clinical hold was overly communicated by FDA.

On July 20th, we received a clinical hold letter from the FDA. The comments in the letter were in line with our expectations. We are currently developing an overall plan to fully respond to the FDA's comments. Based on this plan, we will proceed with the clinical data collection, scientific investigation, and KOL consultation.

We expect to submit our response to the FDA by the end of FY 2022 if no new clinical trial studies, no new -- rather, excuse me -- if no new non-clinical studies or sample analysis are required. We are facing various challenges, but we will remain committed to the development of gene therapies, including AT845 of which could be an innovative therapy.

On page 17, I will explain the latest status of ASP7317. In this project, using human embryonic stem cell-derived retinal pigment epithelial cells, we had been changing the manufacturing process and introducing cutting edge analytical methods in order to respond to recent technological advances in the field of cell medicine.

Due to the time required to study the manufacturing process, quality testing, and establishment of quality standard, as well as to provide order to the FDA, as Astellas has been voluntarily putting on hold the enrollment of new subjects in clinical trials since last year. Through these activities, we have established capabilities enabling supply of cells that meet high quality standards.

There are three of them manufacturing technology to improve the ratio of cells with desired characteristics, analytical technology for quality testing with a high sensitivity and reproducibility, and specification setting based upon the virus preclinical data and rationale.

The necessary steps have now been completed and subject screening is anticipated to resume in August. In some cases, similar issues were identified orally in other cell therapy programs leading to smooth responses. We hope that the capability established this time will be utilized in subsequent programs to accelerate the research and development of cell therapy.

Next, new project ASP3082. First of all, undruggable target, undruggable target is a molecule that is considered to be a target of conversion compounds. Even if compound can bind to an undruggable target, it is difficult to control this function by itself and cannot exert sufficient action.

We have focused on protein degrader, utilizing an intrinsic mechanism antibody as a technology to access undruggable targets. The protein degrader we are currently developing has a structure with a site that binds to the target protein and a side on the opposite side that binds to E3 ligase which is a ubiquitin ligase.

This brings the target protein into close proximity to the E3 ligase where it undergoes ubiquitination. The target protein is then degraded by the proteasome, an enzyme that selectively degrades ubiquitinated proteins. Once this technology is established, we believe it can be applied to a variety of undruggable targets by converting the binding site to the target protein. The target protein of ASP3082 is KRAS G12D mutant.

As shown in the table on the right, it is one of the most frequently cancer driver gene mutations found in various types of cancer, but has been considered an undruggable target. Astellas has long been strong in in chemical synthesis and was able to create a compound that binds to KRAS G12D at an earlier stage.

However, the problem was that simply binding to KRAS G12D did not fully control its function and did not produce the expected effect. Therefore, we created a ASP3082, which induces selective degradation of KRAS G12D by utilizing the mechanism of protein degrader. This is expected to have a growth inhibitory effect on cancer cells with KRAS G12D mutations.

Next, I will explain the progress of Rx+ program. The top of the chart, -- well, in June, we began pilot sales of EG Holter, a single use ECG for the ECG testing service that we are considering in collaboration with NITTO DENKO and M. Heart. This service aims to provide a total solution combining a highly convenient ECG testing with EG Holter designed and developed by NITTO DENKO and that analysis with MYHOLTER II jointly developed by M. Heart and Astellas, leading to early detection and appropriate treatment of AF and others.

This is the first time for Astellas Rx+ program to sell its products on an e-commerce site. After verifying the business model through this cells, we will consider full scale development as well.

Page 20. This summarizes the progress made in the first quarter in line with the CSP2021. On the top left, XTANDI and strategic products showed sales growth on track. We also achieved important development milestones with PADCEV and fezolinetant.

In focus area projects, bottom, we made a progress in clinical trials for our oncology projects with an aim of being first-in-class. In the cell therapy and gene therapy projects, we continue to build a capability by resolving the various challenges we face in tackling cutting edge science.

In terms of core operating income, top right, by thoroughly reviewing the rigorously controlling costs and the resource allocation. SG&A expenses excluding the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations decrease, year-on-year, while continue to aggressively make necessary investments. Overall, we made progress as expected toward achieving the performance targets of CSP2021.

This is the last slide. And this is the schedule of upcoming events for securities analysts and institutional investors. We are planning to hold a fezolinetant meeting on October 17th. We are also planning to hold an meeting on the data from the EV-103 study Cohort K of PADCEV after Congress presentations. Details will be announced at a later date. We would like to continue to hold meetings on topics of high interest from the stock market. If you have any requests, please contact our IR department.

The presentation is finished with this, but at the end -- appendix, here. I'm not going to talk about the details, but therefore those who are not familiarized with this situation, let me explain about this. Why this situation happened?

When the -- our cost of sales is calculated as you know, the left top, the time they're getting inventory and the purchase and costs are added for the calculation of the cost of sales and out of this as you see, left -- at the time of our consolidation.

For example from the manufacturing side with the high profitability if the goods are sold to the group company. For example 30 cost of goods sold with a 70, then internal profit will be 70.

And at the time of consolidation process, this is posted as the cost of sales. And as you find on the left, this is what is unavoidable that is unrealized profit, that is a flow. So, in place of the booking in the mid of the fiscal term, the beginning inventory and the ending inventory that is a VS item, therefore, the term and rate is applied for this elimination portion.

So, as you see that the ¥7,700 to ¥8,400 with the yen depreciation greatly, then cost of sales to be offset is -- eliminated is bigger, therefore, the COGS is larger. But in the case of the stronger yen, then the record of COGS is a smaller. This time the U.S. dollars and -- has an impact at the same time, the drastic increase of the Russian rubles. So, as it's been, I find that the cost of sales group consolidation are ¥9.1 billion and sub-consolidated Europe -- in Europe, cost of sales is positive ¥4.2 billion.

That is all from me. Thank you very much.

Hiromitsu Ikeda

That's all our presentation. Next, we'd like to entertain your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

First, Mr. Yamaguchi from Citigroup Securities. Mr. Yamaguchi, please.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

Hello, Yamaguchi from Citigroup. Can you hear me?

Hiromitsu Ikeda

Yes, we can hear you.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

Thank you. I have a few questions. You explain the details about the elimination of unrealized profit. I'd like to confirm in the first quarter, you had this much impact and ForEx is not going to fluctuate. The first quarter impact will remain in the second quarter, the third quarter, and it's going to be diluted.

This ¥13 billion or so it's going to remain without fluctuation of the ForEx. The elimination of unrealized profit, this is a cash so you're not ignoring this, but this amount is going to remain, but there is going to be positive impact on the topline because of the yen's depreciation and you can observe the impact, correct?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, you're right. From the end of the previous fiscal year, there is a difference and we had unrealized profit, the inventory level. If the inventory level is going to change at the same level, then the same amount is going to stay, but we cannot identify what is going to happen to the Russian ruble. By setting, it's going to be offset. How much this is going to remain? It's not clear yet.

On the other hand, as you pointed out, if it's going to change at the same level this time as well, unrealized profit in areas other than unrealized profit. In proportion to sales costs would go up, but the profit margin in local currency would not change. So, the positive impact of ForEx will only emerge. The ForEx impact is going to be diluted into the future, as you said was on a full consolidated basis.

The net foreign exchange gains could be expected in some cases. So, core operating profit and full basis operating profits, the yen's depreciation level is going to continue as the current level if that's the assumption, we will have a positive impact into the future.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

Understood. Second, XTANDI, I had a good understanding about that. Thanks to your explanation, you explained the U.S. situation. For the U.S. CER, increase of the revenue is looked at. So, there has to be the acceleration in the U.S. business. There are several positive factors. Q1, I understood very well, but Q2, Q3 afterwards your forecast is very aggressive. How are you going to try to catch-up with that?

Hiromitsu Ikeda

Matsui-san, could you make a comment about this? That was what I was planning. So, Matsui is going to talk about it.

Yukio Matsui

Thank you very much for your question. Q2, Q3, their challenges are just like I explained by Kikuoka, their PAP percentage is difficult to predict. And also new patients need to what extent we can enjoy the increase of new prescriptions that matter. And PAP, that's untouchable, we cannot do anything on that.

But with regards to the increase of the patients, well as has been mentioned in the past as well, currently together with Pfizer, we are working so that patients go to the hospitals to get the diagnosis.

So, in order to educate for that we are working for the communication activities together with them. We will enhance such activities further so that the patients can have early access to this drug, so that they can use our drug in an earlier phase. Through these activities, we would like to catch-up the forecast of Q2, Q3. There are many activities we are planning, but what I mentioned is considered to be the one of the largest.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

You have been doing these activities from some time ago. There had been some impact of COVID-19, but you are beginning to feel some effect in your collaboration with Pfizer. Internal assessment for these investments and ROI within marketing mix is being seen, how effective these activities happen based on certain assumptions we are assessing?

Unidentified Company Representative

In such an evaluation, we are finding a positive impact. So, we'd like to continue to collaborate with Pfizer in this respect. Thank you.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

R&D. That is a one-time or the temporarily, but there is a bit of the gap but the most specifically what actually happened?

Minoru Kikuoka

Well, I didn't mention clearly about that in the presentation. So, please do understand the situation. As of now, what we can say is that we will explain about the appropriate timing. Thank you very much for your understanding.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

Understood. Thank you very much. That's all for me. Thank you.

Minoru Kikuoka

Thank you very much.

Hiromitsu Ikeda

Next person please.

Operator

Next, Mr. Hashiguchi from Daiwa Securities, Mr. Hashiguchi, please.

Kazuaki Hashiguchi

Hashiguchi speaking Thank you very much. My first question on page 18, 3082 and about this technology. You have entered the clinical stage, but primary focus candidate is still the stage for that, why it's still a candidate? And regarding this targeted protein degradation, what is going to be the possible application of this technology? There is a circle and diamond [ph] figure, any difference compared to typical small molecules? What about the features of this modality as far as you can comment?

Hiromitsu Ikeda

This is an early development project, Bernie, hopefully you will comment on this. Please Bernie?

Bernie Zeiher

First -- I believe there's two components, the first part of the question relates to why is this a primary focus candidate. Our primary focus areas -- when we declare something to be a primary focus area, it means that we have confidence in the platform and can produce multiple candidates. This is the first one, as was mentioned, using this protein degrader technology and as we gain more confidence that we can continue to use this technology to target other proteins, we're going to consider upgrading it and it doesn't really change the -- any individual project is just more of an internal decision as to -- at what point we develop more resources and continue to you work on other proteins that where it may be appropriate to pursue this technology.

The second part of your question, I think you were asking what's different about this versus a typical small molecule inhibitor. I think that the main difference here, as shown on slide 18, is the fact that typical -- typically, with a small molecule, you're binding to one protein, and you're usually binding in an active site or in other site that actually changes the conformation of the protein.

And in this case, the molecule that we've developed has two binding sites. So, one of those will bind to KRAS, and specifically, the mutated KRAS G12D, and the other is going to bind to E3 ligase, which makes it -- it's a much larger small molecule, but it is still synthetically produced small molecule and -- but that is the difference versus a normal approach.

And by binding to that E3 ligase, it targets the protein for degradation. So, in that way, it's a different mechanism by which it's inhibiting KRAS because ultimately, what you're doing is removing the protein from the cell, so that it can no longer contribute to the cancer phenotype.

Kazuaki Hashiguchi

Thank you so much. Now, the second question, that is about the promotion of the Dansharism that is one of the theme for this fiscal term. We just finished the first quarter -- one quarter, so there may be less to talk about here, but so far, what kind of experience do you have, what kind of opportunities you have? Do you see any challenges? If there is any new information, would you please share that with us?

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you very much for the question. Just like you mentioned this is about the change of the mindset, that's the starting point. So, the -- actually employees giving us the very positive response about that Dansharism from the individual base to function base, that will be -- that are coming new plan for the activities and the business as well.

And from July 15th to August 5th, Dansharism Challenge Program has been conducting. So, we are studying activities that we're sharing the programs that we are going to do -- we are currently doing, and each business unit group or a team will have opportunities for discussions. And this is also called as the grassroot activities through that we are trying to make the rules and new mindset.

While for Dansharism, itself is to create the whitespace for the employees to through natural mindset. And they would like to have the environmental for that innovation and improve the intellectual productivity.

So, at this moment it's very early to talk about the cost impact, but I think this is well-rooted in the environment of the work for our employees working. So, as the grassroot activities, it's now prevailing, we are trying to avoid unnecessary process or procedures.

If some voice is raised with that regards, the management needs to listen to them. This is the employee level information, but from the management and also head office perspective as well, we need to look at the situation where that the -- for example reporting so quite complicated, like the finance and corporate planning, we are issuing multiple reports. And if there are something overlapping, we should simplify them or we reduce the time necessary for the meetings.

Like that, we would like to introduce the efficiency in corporate and that is a part of the management responsibility. So, there are things that is taking place in the field or employee level, and also topline initiatives. With those in your combination. We would like to continuously work on that.

Kazuaki Hashiguchi

So, that's all from me as well. Thank you very much.

Hiromitsu Ikeda

Next person please.

Operator

Mr. Kohtani from Nomura Securities. Mr. Kohtani, please.

Motoya Kohtani

Kohtani from Nomura Securities. Can you hear me?

Hiromitsu Ikeda

Yes.

Motoya Kohtani

I have a lot of questions. I'd like to focus on three questions. First about XTANDI. Due to inflation -- there may be some impact due to inflation, but honestly speaking, I'd like you to elaborate on that point. Because Johnson & Johnson as a competitor, i.e. the other is a competitor. It's a similar drug with there's a difference in the indication it's performing well, and the drug price is not so much. So, it should have been affected by the inflation. So, I wonder why XTANDI alone is affected by inflation?

If you look at the prescription trend, I don't see signs of recovery. So, how are you judging that it's going to recover?

Hiromitsu Ikeda

Looking at the end customer level inventory, you're judging that it's recovering, Matsui, you would like to explain.

Yukio Matsui

Thank you for the question. First, the impact of inflation may not be seen for other competitors, it may be seen just with XTANDI, the impact of inflation we are seeing is as follows.

In the oncology area, cancer fund, this is our guess and we cannot say anything clearer, but probably since January this year, usually cancer fund support could be extended to patients but the numbers of patients is decreasing, resulting an increase in PAP, according to our guess.

Motoya Kohtani

Is this same just with XTANDI?

Yukio Matsui

Also with other drugs like Pfizer's product, the same thing is happening as well as we have confirmed. PAP right now, Johnson & Johnson drug, [indiscernible] as an example. I haven't captured all the drug situation, but for some cancer-related drugs in the first quarter calendar basis since generally, it's increasing affecting the revenue and profits.

And we heard some reports by other companies as well. So, for us macroeconomic aspect from that perspective support, we will get the funds and early funding in the foundation. Also part of the issues and PAP program of our companies in order to enable access to the drugs, our patients are applying for that. That's one impact.

Under these circumstances, why access is difficult, because there are many elderly patients in prostate cancer. If the average age is 65 years old, because of their job, and because of their income level, they may no longer be working. Slight inflation or the drug price, because of the increase of out-of-pockets can be very difficult for some patients, so they want to have an option to minimize their out-of-pocket payments. That's why our there is an increase in generics. That's part of the current situation.

Secondly, with what prescriptions are recovering according to analysis? It depends on which period to look at. But we don't see a dramatic growth yet. So, the volume is just a slight increasing trend. But in a worst case scenario, prescriptions will not go up in -- for a long time into the future. We don't think so. We are confirming an upward trend. According to the data we have internally, we look at the long-term prescription parents internally. This is how you're interpreting on our end. That's all from us.

Unidentified Company Representative

By the way cancer fund, the -- our research reasons for that is from donation and inflation has negative impact on to that as well. Well, that is -- this is just our assumption. It's inflation on macro economy might be the reason for that. Regardless, pharmaceutical companies with the several reasons, th donation from various sources might have been reduced. That's what we assumed, there is -- although there is no proof for that.

Motoya Kohtani

Understood. And the second EV-202 study, the initial topline result is available now that's whatever line, but I don't know if you make success or not. So, how should we interpret the situation? Are those enrolled in this study have already received the SOC standard-of-care for each cancer types? So, after that, there is the progress, so -- are 23% is a good result? And once result is again, you are going to have the placebo-controlled study as well. What's your plan for this?

Hiromitsu Ikeda

That's a question about PADCEV. So, Bernie, could you answer these questions?

Bernie Zeiher

Yes, Kohtani-san, thank you for your question about EV-202. We apologize we don't have more data to share at this time, but please understand this is a complicated study with six different tumor types that are being explored and we've received topline data from two of the tumor types. And now we're analyzing that data, We also need to consider standard-of-care which you need to -- in every tumor type continues to evolve and then discussion -- having discussions with our partner CGEN [ph] on what might be the path forward or whether we would proceed with a particular tumor type.

So, we hope to be able to explain that in the not-too-distant future. In many cases, as you said, we will need to perform placebo-controlled -- or standard-of-care-controlled trial in -- and but there may be opportunity for open label studies to also enable us to do accelerated approval. It really just depends on the magnitude of the results and the specific tumor type. So, for each of these as we gain clarity on the results and potential path, we will have appropriate disclosures and share that information with you. That's the end of my answer.

Motoya Kohtani

Understood. Thank you very much. Next about ASP385 [ph]. This is the first GRAS -- KRAS G12D drug for 3082. There is a high selectivity for KRAS G12D so it would bind to the E3, like G12C [ph]. KRAS as a monotherapy is effective enough? Johnson KRAS has been approved, what ASP3082, it's a very hard mechanism, protein degradation. G12D alone is not enough in animal studies or selectivity is not so high, so that's why you have to do this selectively. So, I'd like to know why.

Hiromitsu Ikeda

This question will also be answered by Bernie.

Bernie Zeiher

Yes, thank you, Kohtani-san for the question. So, this -- your -- you mentioned, KRAS is a very -- well, it's a target that the industry has pursued for many years, but not with much success. Amgen and Mirati had some breakthroughs. There's as a different mechanism using covalent binding at the active site, the protein degradation approach that we're taking to G12D we think has the potential to have monotherapy activity.

And we will -- obviously that's the thing that we are evaluating in our initial trials, but much like other KRAS programs, there may be potential that combined in the future but we are looking at this stage for monotherapy type activity.

Unidentified Company Representative

I'm sorry, I don't think question got through in translation, just let me repeat an English. I think the -- why do you add PROTAC, ESP3082 if the KRAS G12D inhibition itself should be enough, why add PROTAC, was there a signal in the animal model that showed--

[Foreign Language]

Hiromitsu Ikeda

Sorry about this, because the is line separated so Bernie -- your English is not overly communicated to Bernie. Bernie was not able to hear Kohtani-san's English directly. So, we are now adjusting the channel. So, please wait for a moment. Thank you.

[Technical Difficulty]

[Foreign Language]

Kohtani-san sorry. It seems that it's difficult to have the communication line. So, we will double check about this and let you know later.

Motoya Kohtani

Thank you. That's all from me.

Hiromitsu Ikeda

Thank you very much. Next person please.

Operator

JPMorgan, Wakao-san please.

Seiji Wakao

JP Morgan, Wakao. There are two questions. XTANDI U.S., we understand that the volume and the price this time -- it's difficult to increase the price, but the price, is it okay to understand that you think the price increase is very difficult? And [indiscernible], the study was successful and if you gain the indication for that, is it possible for you to increase the price? So, the price perspective, I would like to know your focus for XTANDI in the U.S.?

And Lexiscan, your sales is suspended and there is a such a request? And what happened to that?

Hiromitsu Ikeda

Matsui is going to answer that.

Yukio Matsui

Thank you for your question Wakao-san. The first question is about the XTANDI price increase and the possibility of that for the future? Environmental-wise, as you know, in the United States, the price sensitivity is quite enhanced, therefore, increasing the price is quite difficult, that's for sure.

Having said that, the less than inflation rate the level, the level of the price increase is ongoing, not only with us, but other companies as well. So, we are now going to deny how the price increase from the strategic perspective as well, we cannot say that we will increase or we will not increase. But from my perspective, under this current environment compared to the past years, it is difficult to increase the price. However, for the future indications, depending on their profile and also value, increase of the price is also possible even in the U.S. market.

The second is the Lexiscan. What was your question? That is about the litigation? I think you requested for the suspension of the sales. And the result would be available around the July, I believe you mentioned. Yes, thank you very much. Yes, this preliminary injunction that is actually what I have done and result, for example, the local court, we believe that the response or the answer will be given to us from the local court. But so far, we haven't received anything from them.

Suppose that we have a negative result of the out of this, as has been communicated from our team already, as we already appealed to the federal court. And their injunction request is planned to be applied. So far, that is where we are. So from the local court, decision was communicated to you? The answer is no for that. That's all. Thank you.

Seiji Wakao

Thank you very much. That's all from me.

Hiromitsu Ikeda

Thank you. Next person.

Operator

Next, Mr. Sakai from Credit Suisse Securities. Mr. Sakai please. Mr. Sakai, we can't hear you.

Fumiyoshi Sakai

Sorry, can you hear me now?

Operator

Yes, we can hear you.

Fumiyoshi Sakai

Sorry. About XTANDI, I have two questions. First about XTANDI, at least IMS IQVIA prescription trend I see and your quarterly data and the sales in the first quarter, it's difficult to link the two. This has been pointed out from before as a Matsui-san answered, the prescriptions you're checking internally according to such trend, there is a recovery a trend and also growth.

It's not captured by IQVIA for specialty retail and the volume there still exist a lot for XTANDI. This was mentioned from your background before, so I'd like to know the current status?

Hiromitsu Ikeda

Matsui is going to respond.

Yukio Matsui

Thank you very much. Regarding this capturing, according to understanding, about 30% has not been captured or aggressed as of now, according to our estimation and any impact, because of this. I cannot say clearly right now.

At least the actual demand and prescriptions, the volume is increasing. The inventory has a certain degree of impact within the normal range. The inventories is still a little less or more at the end of the term. In June, it was -- this [indiscernible] more than usual. But excessive inventory exceeding or deviating from usual, not at all according to understanding.

So, gross to net assumptions also changing reflecting the environment for prescriptions. It's not growing so much. And this is below our expectations as we explained earlier, but there is an increase. That's what we recognize.

Fumiyoshi Sakai

That is the previous quarter, the first quarter, third quarter, fourth quarter in the previous time. And this was in one quarter. Is that what you're looking at?

Yukio Matsui

Yes, for each quarter, we are looking at the trend, and we see the gradual trend of the recovery.

Fumiyoshi Sakai

Understood. Thank you very much. Another question is the question I, from time-to-time, ask it's zolbetuximab current status claudin 18.2, that is a biomarker. Well, in the U.S., the gastric cancer and the GE junction cancer, adenocarcinoma. Well, Optivo [ph] objective is now approved for that indication in the U.S., but the competition situation is getting very severe.

But of course, there is the advantage of your product and as you shown in the page 11 SPOTLIGHT and GLOW study, well next year, January and March, the data will be available and I think this is the same as the previous presentation. But the -- I believe this is basically the event-driven, but -- what how do you see any claudin 18.2, I believe you have already started the educational or awareness activities. Would you please explain about the current situation with that?

Hiromitsu Ikeda

Bernie, could you explain about it?

Bernie Zeiher

Thank you for your questions. First to just provide some updates on the clinical program. As you said, the SPOTLIGHT and GLOW studies are event-driven studies. We anticipate readouts from both of those in the third to fourth quarter. And it's actually unusual to some extent that we will have two studies -- two pivotal studies reading out very close together. And that should -- and these should support global submissions, often in oncology.

Well, if you're pursuing accelerated approval, sometimes there's only -- or under something like a breakthrough designation, you may only have open label data. And even if you're seeking full approval, usually you only have one pivotal study. So, this is actually a very comprehensive program. And so we think this should help to address many questions that could come up in gastric cancer because it's two different chemotherapy backgrounds, we're hopeful that we're seeing very similar results, and that it can offer benefit.

As you mentioned, it is a targeted therapy, which is going to be for patients with tumors that express claudin 18.2 and there would be a companion diagnostic that would be needed to identify those patients. And so we think that will also be important. And maybe Matsui-san wants to comment on any educational activities we're doing around here claudin 18.2.

Yukio Matsui

Okay, on top of that, let me make just a couple of comments. While again, because this is before the approval, so awareness activities and educational activities only what we can do, not only commercial, but also medical side is currently carrying out such activities.

This claudin 18.2, the interest towards that is on the increase currently among us the oncology field. Still our activities that haven't been full-fledged, we've just partially started the activities, but what we feel out of the activities done so far is that the positioning of this claudin 18.2 is on the increase among us as the specialist and that level is more than we ever expected. That's basically the information I have.

So, in that sense, including the result of the clinical results. And also just like a Bernie commented, [indiscernible] in other words, company diagnose from the perspective further education activities -- awareness activities that we would like to reinforce. Thank you very much.

Fumiyoshi Sakai

Thank you very much. To confirm with the results of the two studies are it's going to be no problem. If you have study results. If you have results just from one study, is it possible to file your submission just based on the results from one study? Is that going to be possible?

Hiromitsu Ikeda

Bernie please.

Bernie Zeiher

Yes. Thank you for the question. Yes, we do believe it's possible to file with just one positive study where it could have impact is geographically, the background chemotherapy that's used in different regions is different. So, SPOTLIGHT uses the modified FOLFOX6 as the backbone chemotherapy, that's more common in Western countries. The GLOW study uses CAPOX, which is more common in Asia. So, depending on which study is positive, it could influence how some of the uptake given the differences in usage of the backbone chemotherapy.

Fumiyoshi Sakai

Understood. Thank you very much.

Hiromitsu Ikeda

Thank you very much. Next person, please.

Operator

Next Mr. Muraoka from Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities. Mr. Muraoka, please.

Shinichiro Muraoka

Hello. I'm Muraoka from Morgan Stanley. Thank you. I want to ask Kikuoka-san this question first. Looking at your PL, there were a lot of elements I understand how it was cost management and cost control. The lessons learned from the January-March period, but what is a personal assessment of the first quarter results? And do you think you can give full score -- full mark? How you can change this into a what kind of direction into the future it's difficult to assess this myself? But as I explained excluding ForEx impact, year-on-year, it's negative year-on-year.

But honestly speaking, in the first quarter of the last fiscal year, there was some impact as well from the CXO level and we have the [indiscernible] division at the division head level, on an individual basis, the budget is given at that level. And we try to have a stringent control not only myself but also from finance even if they hate us internally, cost of ownership and financial discipline are the words we are using to promote these control. We have to avoid any misunderstanding internally, because this is the selection and concentration.

Minoru Kikuoka

As I explained during the presentation, strategic areas for the future, cost reductions into the future must be the result from streamlining investments we have to promote. So, the costs which are becoming something that legacy must be prevented as much as possible

In various aspects, we have to control costs in a stringent fashion. We run multiple projects, if they knew if they can reduce the budget, the money would be -- could be used elsewhere. Before we didn't control so strictly before in some cases. So, including such areas, I may be repeating myself, but if we are seeing like a cost cutter, it may not work so well, internally in the company necessary expenses have to be spent, but we try to prevent unnecessary cost, we think that idea is spreading to a certain degree within the company.

As is mentioned by Apple for the future, streamlining activities, like ERP investments into the future. By rolling this out globally, it's been standardized. Then including the ease of use in each region and including education, it took time to stabilize. But finally, we have been able to do this to complete one round, this will lead to higher efficiency for sure. Given the situation is still short, in duration, and I have to study and learn more by myself, but I think we achieved a certain degree of achievement. Thank you very much.

Shinichiro Muraoka

And the regional was sales China International, they made a great growth probably due to XTANDI. Can it be explained by ForEx? Or there are other factors? Just a word will be fine.

Hiromitsu Ikeda

Well, Matsui will answer for that.

Yukio Matsui

Muraoka-san, thank you so much for your question. First of all, about China, well, your question is about quarter-on-quarter growth that is better than we've expected, which way should we answer to your question?

Shinichiro Muraoka

I asked you from both perspective.

Yukio Matsui

Well, first of all, quarter-on-quarter compared to last year, first quarter, the result is a bit better. That's because in China as a whole there are two factors. First of all, XTANDI growth. That's one thing. And second biggest factor for this is tacrolimus.

Well, due to COVID impact, the end of last fiscal year, while [indiscernible] factory is where we ship our products, and there the cluster of COVID took place and shipment became impossible. So, the distributed inventory was greatly reduced, but in this fiscal year, it's recovered. That's one factor.

And also last year -- well, last financial year, first quarter DBP, the volume-based approach in China targeting the tacrolimus and that award is prevailed in healthcare professionals, therefore, the inventory level was greatly suppressed. So, those were the major reasons.

So, compared to the previous fiscal year, that was a great increase. And against the budget this fiscal year, why the progress is better than what we expected? Well, tacrolimus, this drug has just a narrow therapeutic window and difference between generic and original products is likely to take place. So, there is a lot of the concerns about that from patients and healthcare professionals.

So, even after the expiration of the patent, it's still used continuously. So, national-based, volume based procurement is -- was not covered -- was not really including the product, but in the province level, rather in order to reduce the budget, they are trying to work on the province level of BBP [ph]. The plan to do this was already opened or disclosed and that impact was incorporated into the budget this fiscal year. But as you know, in China, zero COVID approach took place, that's why the province government does not have to work on this healthcare situation, tather, they appear to spend more time for COVID countermeasures. So, what's been planned hasn't been really progressed. And from these factors are all-in-all, worked out favorably for us. This is the reason why our business China is good.

While international market, big driver for this is just like you mentioned, XTANDI. And more exactly what's good about XTANDI? Well, Russia, for example, considering the sanction status, because uncertain is a high, they would like to supply the products as much as possible.

Therefore, there is a larger scale of the bid that took place in the first half of the fiscal term that had the positive impact on the shipment. That's the biggest favorable factors for international market. That's all.

Shinichiro Muraoka

That's all. Understood. Thank you very much. It was good to finish your answer. Thank you very much.

Hiromitsu Ikeda

Thank you very much. We are running over, but maybe one last person to ask questions before we close.

Operator

Mr. Ueda from Goldman Sachs Securities Mr. Ueda please. Mr. Ueda, we cannot hear you.

Akinori Ueda

Sorry. Ueda from Goldman Sachs Securities. Just briefly, I'd like to ask you two questions about numbers on page four. fezolinetant increased fair value of contingent consideration for fezolinetant, which was not planned, what was the progress leading to the increased fair value of contingent consideration for fezolinetant?

Secondly, about the elimination unrealized profit ¥13.3 billion on page 23. But on page four, or ¥12.3 billion, so I'd like to know the difference between the two figures.

Minoru Kikuoka

Thank you for your question. Regarding ¥13.6 billion, we had the filing in this period. So, there's a higher likelihood of the launch. So, regarding the contingent consideration, there was an arrangement when we purchased this drug based on the calculation formula, this was a remeasured. Further increase in the fair value, they can be a little bit, but with this, we have reached almost the upper limit.

Secondly, yes, you're right. Actually, I checked with my colleague on an apple-to-apple basis, in the first quarter of FY 2021, we had ¥1 billion. How to look at the ForEx was a question. In comparison to FY 2021, if you are to look at the budget rate, it's different because of the comparison against FY 2021 to be in line in the previous quarter -- in the previous first quarter, the -- we have 0.3 because of the ¥1 billion difference compared to the first quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Akinori Ueda

Understood. Thank you very much. That’s all for me. Thank you very much.

Hiromitsu Ikeda

