ValeryEgorov

Step One: Wide-moat stocks with 5-star and 4-star ratings

Historical evidence says that while quality alone is a poor indicator of outperformance, when combined with a decent valuation filter, Morningstar’s moat rating proves to be more than useful. Based on the available data, stocks with a wide-moat rating that also fit into the 4- or 5-star category deserve to be the subject of further analysis. See the detailed explanation and the underlying evidence of our first step in this article.

We focus on those companies that are covered by a Morningstar analyst as assigning a wide-moat rating without thorough analysis is a questionable practice in our opinion. As of July 31, there were 184 wide-moat stocks meeting our criteria, unchanged from last month. Amphenol Corp. (APH) was upgraded to wide-moat classification, while Morningstar no longer provides analyst coverage for Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP).

Only 10.9% (20 stocks) of this wide-moat group earned a 5-star (most attractive) valuation rating. Here are they:

Company Name Ticker Comcast Corp Class A CMCSA Compass Minerals International CMP Equifax Inc EFX Etsy Inc ETSY Meta Platforms Inc META Guidewire Software Inc GWRE MercadoLibre Inc MELI Salesforce Inc CRM ServiceNow Inc NOW TransUnion TRU Yum China Holdings Inc YUMC Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc ZBH Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD Core Laboratories NV CLB Imperial Brands PLC OTCQX:IMBBY JD.com Inc JD Roche Holding AG OTCQX:RHHBY Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd TSM Tencent Holdings Ltd OTCPK:TCEHY

We believe that the percentage of 5-star-rated wide-moat stocks is a good indicator of market sentiment. When this percentage is high, even the best companies are on sale. When the percentage is extremely low, market conditions may warrant caution. (Please note that this is not an indicator for market timing!)

Source: Data from Morningstar

As these best of breed companies may be worth a closer look even when they are just slightly cheaper than their fair value but are not in the bargain bin, we also list the 4-star-rated wide-moat stocks as of July 31:

Company Name Ticker 3M Co MMM Adobe Inc ADBE Alphabet Inc A GOOGL Altria Group Inc MO Amazon.com Inc AMZN Applied Materials Inc AMAT Bank of America Corp BAC Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK Berkshire Hathaway Inc B BRK.B Biogen Inc BIIB Blackbaud Inc BLKB BlackRock Inc BLK Boeing Co BA Charles Schwab Corp SCHW Clorox Co CLX Ecolab Inc ECL Emerson Electric Co EMR Gilead Sciences Inc GILD Harley-Davidson Inc HOG Honeywell International Inc HON Intel Corp INTC Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE International Flavors & Fragrances IFF Intuit Inc INTU JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM Lam Research Corp LRCX MarketAxess Holdings Inc MKTX Masco Corp MAS Microchip Technology Inc MCHP Microsoft Corp MSFT NIKE Inc B NKE Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW Polaris Inc PII Rockwell Automation Inc ROK Roper Technologies Inc ROP Starbucks Corp SBUX State Street Corporation STT T. Rowe Price Group Inc TROW Teradyne Inc TER The Walt Disney Co DIS The Western Union Co WU Tradeweb Markets Inc TW Tyler Technologies Inc TYL U.S. Bancorp USB Veeva Systems Inc Class A VEEV VeriSign Inc VRSN Wells Fargo & Co WFC Workday Inc Class A WDAY ABB Ltd ABB Airbus SE OTCPK:EADSY Allegion PLC ALLE Ambev SA ABEV ASML Holding NV ASML Baidu Inc BIDU Bayer AG OTCPK:BAYRY British American Tobacco PLC A BTI Experian PLC OTCQX:EXPGY Fanuc Corp OTCPK:FANUY GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK James Hardie Industries PLC JHX Medtronic PLC MDT Novartis AG NVS Royal Bank of Canada RY Sanofi SA SNY The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD

All in all, we have 85 firms that pass our very first criteria. (Down from 107 a month ago.)

Source: Data from Morningstar

Step Two: Historical Valuation in the EVA Framework

We believe that the most widely used valuation multiples are terribly flawed. See this article on why we consider the Future Growth Reliance metric the best-of-breed sentiment indicator that addresses accounting distortions, thus gives us a true picture of which wide-moat companies seem attractively valued in historical terms. We want to buy our top-quality targets when the baked-in expectations are low, since that is when surprising on the upside has the highest probability. As investment is a game of probabilities, all we can do is stack the odds in our favor as much as possible.

46 of the 85 stocks survived this second step. Here’s the list:

Company Name Ticker 3M Co MMM Adobe Inc ADBE Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA Allegion PLC ALLE Alphabet Inc A GOOGL Amazon.com Inc AMZN Ambev SA ABEV Applied Materials Inc AMAT Bayer AG OTCPK:BAYRY Berkshire Hathaway Inc B BRK.B Blackbaud Inc BLKB BlackRock Inc BLK Comcast Corp Class A CMCSA Etsy Inc ETSY Experian PLC OTCQX:EXPGY Fanuc Corp OTCPK:FANUY Gilead Sciences Inc GILD Harley-Davidson Inc HOG Imperial Brands PLC OTCQX:IMBBY Intel Corp INTC Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE Lam Research Corp LRCX MarketAxess Holdings Inc MKTX Masco Corp MAS MercadoLibre Inc MELI Meta Platforms Inc META Microchip Technology Inc MCHP Novartis AG NVS T. Rowe Price Group Inc TROW Roche Holding AG OTCQX:RHHBY Royal Bank of Canada RY Salesforce.com Inc CRM Sanofi SA SNY ServiceNow Inc NOW Starbucks Corp SBUX State Street Corporation STT Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd TSM Tencent Holdings Ltd OTCPK:TCEHY Teradyne Inc TER The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD Tradeweb Markets Inc TW TransUnion TRU Veeva Systems Inc Class A VEEV VeriSign Inc VRSN The Western Union Co WU Workday Inc Class A WDAY

We are rather strict when it comes to historical valuation. There are stocks that unquestionably fail both or short- and long-term tests. There are some targets, however, that may look attractively valued if you only focus on the short-term (like the last 5 years), but the longer you zoom out, the more you lose your appetite. It comes down to personal preference where you draw the line. For us, only those stocks are allowed to appear on the heat map in our third step that seem attractively valued in both a short-term and long-term context. (We go back as far as 20 years, calculate averages and medians on different time frames and let our algorithm do the ruthless work.)

Step Three: The Heat Map of the most investable wide-moat stocks

Seeing the stocks of our shortlist on a heat map with a quality and valuation axis is something that can prove very useful when we need to make a decision on which candidates to analyze thoroughly. As explained in our previous article, we use the PRVit (Performance-Risk-Valuation investment technology) model of the EVA Dimensions team.

All in all, PRVit is a multifactor quantitative stock selection model based on EVA-centric measures of Performance, Risk, and Valuation. It first estimates the fundamental value of a company based on its risk-adjusted EVA performance (shown on the vertical axis) and then compares it to its actual valuation (shown on the horizontal axis). All factors in this model were chosen heuristically based on common sense, and not by data mining, yet strong and statistically significant backtests prove the soundness of the PRVit approach both in the U.S. and globally. (See the details here.)

Here is the heat map as of July 31:

Source: Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.

We also present the results in a table format to make your decision easier.

Source: Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., Morningstar

(Stocks highlighted in light blue are Morningstar’s 5-star-rated wide-moat names that survived the second step of our process.)

In PRVit, the factors are grouped into three categories: Performance, Risk, and Valuation. Each company has a composite 0-100 score in each category, where higher is better for Performance and lower is better for Risk and Valuation. We believe that stocks in the upper quintile of the PRVit ranking (with a PRVit score above 80) are worth a closer look.

We plan to run this three-step process on a monthly basis and publish the shortlist of targets it produces.