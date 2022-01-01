Major Asset Classes: July 2022 Performance Review

Aug. 01, 2022 3:34 PM ETSHV, BND, TIP, VWO, EMLC, BWX, PICB, WIP, VNQ, VNQI, IHY, JNK, GSG, VTI, VEA, SPY, USO, GLD, UUP
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.59K Followers

Summary

  • The majority of the major asset classes rebounded in July, providing relief from an extended run of red ink, based on a set of proxy ETFs.
  • The challenges that triggered widespread selling in global markets this year remain in force – the war in Ukraine, high inflation, rising interest rates and stumbling economic activity.
  • This toxic mix will continue to create headwinds for markets, but for one month, at least, gloomy sentiment took a holiday.

Financial, stock exchange charts at digital display

sankai

The majority of the major asset classes rebounded in July, providing relief from an extended run of red ink, based on a set of proxy ETFs. The challenges that triggered widespread selling in global markets this year remain in force – the war in Ukraine, high inflation, rising interest rates and stumbling economic activity. This toxic mix will continue to create headwinds for markets, but for one month, at least, gloomy sentiment took a holiday.

US stocks (VTI) led the revival, jumping 9.3% last month – the first monthly gain since March. Despite a strong monthly bounce, American shares remain deep in the red year to date: VTI is in the hole by 14% in 2022.

Although most markets around the world rose last month, there was no relief for stocks in emerging markets (VWO), which edged down 0.8% in July. Commodities (GSG) and emerging markets government bonds (EMLC) also lost ground.

total returns

The Global Market Index (GMI) joined the relief rally in July. This unmanaged benchmark (maintained by CapitalSpectator.com), which holds all the major asset classes (except cash) in market-value weights, rose 6.6% last month, although this portfolio-strategy benchmark is still off by nearly 14% so far in 2022.

Comparing GMI’s performance to US stocks and bonds over the past year illustrates the strength of revival in July in relative terms. The strong rebounds look encouraging, but it’s not yet clear if the downside trendlines have run out of road.

wealth indexes

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.59K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)
Follow

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.