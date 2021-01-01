ICLN: Clean Energy Stocks Breakout, Eye H2 2021 Highs

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • Clean energy stocks surged to wrap up July following bullish fundamental news out of Capitol Hill.
  • The ICLN ETF features two top-ranked momentum stocks.
  • A recent technical breakout bodes well for near-term upside among renewable energy stocks.

Outdoor photovoltaic power generation scene

yangna

Clean energy got a tailwind from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) news late last month. The proposal, backed by the suddenly unpredictable Senator Manchin (D-WV) and Senator Schumer (D-NY) provides tax credits and incentives to many alternative energy companies domiciled in the United States. While this is certainly positive news for stocks in that space, price action had been strong even before last Wednesday night's surprising bill.

According to iShares, the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of global equities in the clean energy sector. The ETF features an expense ratio of 0.42% while its trailing 12-month dividend yield is 1.2%, according to Morningstar. ICLN's P/E ratio is 28.

ICLN X-Ray: High Growth, High Volatility Fund

ICLN X-Ray: High Growth, High Volatility Fund

Morningstar

The industry had been quite unloved by Wall Street and money managers earlier this year. In the Bank of America (BAC) Global Research chart below, you can see how unimpressed analysts were on clean energy names back when oil was rallying. Other sectors, like tech, enjoyed more sanguine stances.

BofA Was Unenthusiastic on Clean Energy During Q2. A Contrarian Signal.

BofA Was Unenthusiastic on Clean Energy During Q2. A Contrarian Signal.

BofA Global Research

Since oil has fallen back, though, clean energy stocks have held up well. ICLN is heavily invested in the Semiconductor Equipment and Renewable Energy industries. You will also find some mainstay companies within the Utilities sector in ICLN's top holdings.

ICLN's Largest Sector/Industry Weights

ICLN: Larget Sector/Industry Weights

iShares

Specifically, Enphase Energy (ENPH) and SolarEdge (SEDG) make up precisely 18% of the ETF, so it will certainly move alongside the broader solar renewable energy area. And we saw that last week when so many solar stocks soared.

ICLN Top Holdings

ICLN Top Holdings

iShares

What I found encouraging from a momentum perspective was that both Enphase and SolarEdge are ranked as top stocks on Stockcharts.com's SCTR scoring page. This simply shows that price action has been extraordinarily strong between these two top holdings in ICLN.

Stockcharts.com SCTR Momentum Rankings: ENPH, SEDG Among The Best

Stockcharts.com SCTR Momentum Rankings: ENPH, SEDG Among The Best

Stockcharts.com

The Chart Report

I like what I see in the technical price chart of ICLN. The fund consolidated during much of May through July before breaking out late last month. Based on the bullish move above a symmetrical triangle pattern, seen as a consolidation feature, the measured move upside price objective is $6 (the triangle range) added on top of the breakout point ($19.50). That yields an expected bullish advance toward $25.50 before long. That level aligns with previous resistance prices seen last year, so there is some confluence there.

Bullish Breakout From Symmetrical Triangle

ICLN: Bullish Breakout From Symmetrical Triangle

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I like ICLN here. While its valuation is elevated and there isn't a big yield, strong relative strength and a favorable technical chart look good here.

This article was written by

CFA & CMT Charterholder | Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe. I am a contributor to Topdown Charts.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

1 Comment

Comments (1)

