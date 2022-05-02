OTC Markets Group (OTCQX:OTCM) represents an opportunity for investors to buy shares in a high-quality business that is uniquely positioned in the financial ecosystem. It essentially operates as a quasi-monopoly that benefits from network effects, scalability, and embedded optionality. It operates under-the-radar and has consistently grown revenue, earnings, and free cash flow over the years. Insiders are also seemingly aligned with shareholders as they own 42% of the company. This is a good time for investors to pick up shares in a wonderful business at a fair price.
OTCM is an American financial market company providing price and liquidity information for 12,000 US and international securities. Drawing from its 2021 Annual Report, the company operates 3 business lines:
OTCM estimates that in 2021, 73% of the revenues were recurring in nature (derived from subscription-based arrangement) and 27% were transaction-based revenues.
Under its Corporate Services segment, OTCM organizes securities into 3 markets based on the quality and quantity of the information companies disclose:
As for recent business development:
With ~12M diluted shares outstanding and a current price of $54.70, the total market cap is $652M.
The financial metrics for OTCM are fantastic:
From a valuation standpoint, investors aren’t paying a high price for OTCM either:
Although OTCM is not a formal financial exchange, I would consider it a close relative as it is a marketplace and the ultimate goal is to match buyers and sellers. And as such, the underlying economics are very similar to a financial exchange like Intercontinental Exchange (which I wrote up here: Benefitting From Network Effects, Scalability, Inflation, And Optionality).
I’ve also selected a few financial exchanges (ICE, CME, SPXCF, JPXGY) and financial technology / data / analytics companies (MSCI, INFO) below for comparison. It’s pretty clear that the current valuation for OTCM is on the low end of the valuation spectrum (source: QuickFS).
|
EV/FCF
|
P/E
|
FCF Margin
|
OTCM
|
14.4x
|
20.8x
|
30.6%
|
ICE
|
25.4x
|
14.0x
|
29.9%
|
CME
|
29.5x
|
25.9x
|
45.8%
|
SPXCF
|
17.2x
|
23.7x
|
43.6%
|
JPXGY
|
14.2x
|
19.7x
|
43.8%
|
MSCI
|
46.6x
|
51.1x
|
35.7%
|
INFO
|
39.4x
|
35.9x
|
22.2%
Insiders own ~5M shares or ~42% of the company and the CEO effectively owns 4.2M shares or ~35%. Normally I look for an insider ownership percentage of ~5-10%, so OTCM’s 42% is comforting; in short, the insiders seem aligned with the shareholders.
Continued Execution: organic/inorganic growth and disciplined capital allocation will continue to help the business grow and expand, which will increase both the dividend and share repurchases
Rule 15c2-11: beginning September 28, 2021, this rule prohibited broker-dealers to display or submit quotes (e.g. bids or offers) of securities that have not met certain public reporting requirements; as a result, there was an increase in number of companies that subscribed to its Corporate Services products in 2021 and this may be a trend that continues
Untapped Pricing Power: OTCM has been raising prices recently; for example, they increased annual fees for OTCQX market from $20k to $23k and achieved a 96% retention rate; OTCM’s dominant position allows it to increase prices accordingly while retaining customers
Illiquidity: the shares of OTCM are illiquid and thus not suitable for institutional money; 42% of the shares are held by insiders and daily trading volume is ~2,620 shares (~$144,000) per day; according to QuickFS, the share turnover rate is 5% (for comparison, OXY's share turnover is 712%)
Competition From National Exchanges: a number of companies that trade on OTC Link ATS may also quality for a national securities exchange listing; if the companies leave OTC to list elsewhere, that would harm OTCM’s business
The best business is a royalty on the growth of others, requiring little capital itself. - Warren Buffett (1997 Email Exchange on Microsoft)
OTCM is uniquely positioned to benefit from the growth in both trading volume and newly listed securities on the OTC markets, which include both new products (e.g. bonds, preferreds) and securities from countries that OTCM hasn't reached yet. In other words, the company benefits as a royalty on the growth of others (without taking on much risk) and satisfies Buffett's criteria for a "best business"; in this case, the continued growth of capital/financial markets, continual listing of new products and companies, and increased demand for data services.
Similar to my write-ups on high-quality companies like CRL, CBRE and ICE, OTCM operates quietly in the background with little need for advertising and plays an important part in the financial system. These are the high-quality businesses that one should yearn to own at a fair (or ideally, cheap) price.
Based on the analysis above, I recommend a long position in OTCM with a holding period of a few years (maybe even forever). I have no idea what the stock price will do in the short term, but I would look to add more if it continues to decline, as I see the company having the ability to compound for many years to come.
