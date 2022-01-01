PhonlamaiPhoto

AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will be reporting its fiscal second quarter results after market close today. Its larger rival, Intel Corporation (INTC), missed the Street’s revenue estimates for the quarter last week and investors are wondering if AMD’s top line will suffer a similar fate as well. But in addition to just tracking the revenue figure, investors should also monitor AMD’s average selling price (or ASP) and shipment growth, its bifurcated revenue and its management’s outlook for Q3. These items will highlight AMD’s near-term prospects and are likely to influence where its shares head next. Let’s take a closer look at it all.

Operating Metrics

Let me start by saying that AMD is facing a few dynamics which, in my opinion, could subdue its results over the short-term time frame. For starters, cryptocurrency prices have crashed over the past 3 months and crypto mining isn’t as lucrative as it used to be before. As a result, crypto miners have reduced their GPU purchases and flooded the market with their used GPUs, thereby dragging GPU prices lower internationally.

Also, AMD is scheduled to unveil its 7000-series GPUs in the coming months. This means that PC gamers who aren’t on a strict timeline may withhold their purchases for the time being.

Lastly, Intel released its 12th gen CPU line-up late last year. It arrived packed with notable gains against AMD’s 5000-series Zen 3 CPUs that were launched nearly 2 years ago. AMD, meanwhile, is still a few months away from unveiling its 7000-series Zen 4 CPUs, but until then, it’ll have to compete with its relatively dated SKUs.

These factors, collectively, suggest that AMD’s will have a soft Q2 and Q3, before its sales eventually take off in Q4 once new SKUs become available. Its management has a few aces up its sleeve to reinvigorate consumer demand in the meantime. For instance, they could divert a part of their production to undersupplied low and mid-range notebook markets to make up for subdued demand. They also slashed their CPU and GPU prices to remain competitive.

So, the first order of business should be to examine how AMD’s shipment volume and average selling prices have been affected during Q2.

There could be a few scenarios that can play out.

If shipment growth is elevated but ASP drops, then we know that AMD’s strategy of price cuts worked, or;

If shipment growth is muted but ASP drops, then it would suggest that AMD failed to reinvigorate consumer demand and that it’s facing stiff competition from Nvidia (NVDA) and Intel, or;

If shipment and ASP growth both are elevated, which is unlikely in my opinion, then it would suggest that AMD’s products are in vogue in spite of being relatively dated and are still fending off competition,

I, personally, expect AMD’s shipment volume to grow at high-single-digit rates and its average selling prices to drop by low-single-digit rates during the quarter. My rationale is that we’re still in the midst of a global semiconductor shortage and AMD could have increased volume shipments by tapping pockets of growth within the computing space, albeit at lower price points. The improving semiconductor supplies should further contribute towards the chipmaker’s volume growth. But we’ll just have to wait and see what the ground reality actually is, when AMD reports its Q2 results in a few hours.

Revenue Bifurcation

Moving on, AMD classifies its revenue in three reportable segments. Its Computing and Graphics segment is by far the largest in terms of revenue and accounted for nearly 48% of the company’s sales last quarter. For the uninitiated, the segment includes the sales contribution of GPUs and consumer-grade CPUs and APUs. As I explained in the prior section, AMD’s consumer-centric business is likely to see volume growth but at lower average price-points. So, I’m expecting this revenue stream to grow at high-single-digit rates (~9%) sequentially and come in at $3.05 billion for the quarter.

Next, AMD’s Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment accounted for nearly 43% of the company’s total revenue in Q2. The segment comprises of server/embedded processors that go into gaming consoles amongst other platforms, custom SoCs, development services and IP licensing. It’s worth noting that both Microsoft (MSFT) and Sony (SONY, OTCPK:SNEJF) are experiencing a slowdown in their respective gaming console sales, both of which happen to use AMD’s custom chips. So, I expect this segment to post muted results for the quarter. As far as guesstimates go, I believe AMD's EESC revenue will grow by mid-single-digit (~5%) and amount to $2.65 billion in Q2.

Lastly, AMD Xilinx division is likely to ride on the coattails of strong data center demand trends and increasing integration with the chipmaker’s other enterprise-centric products. So, I have a broad estimate of 7% sequential revenue growth in Q2 2022 for this particular segment, with revenue amounting to $598 million. This brings us to a company-wide total revenue figure of $6.3 billion, up 63.8% year over year and up 7.1% sequentially. But as it turns out, the Street is far more optimistic than me, with analyst estimates spanning from $6.52 billion and $6.71 billion.

With that said, pay close attention to AMD management’s revenue outlook for Q3 and for the rest of the year. In my last article, I showed how AMD’s channel partners are experiencing a sales slowdown and the chipmaker may be similarly affected during its Q3. So, listen in for management’s corroboration or invalidation of the same. Also, Intel’s management noted during their earnings call last week that some of their “largest customers are reducing inventory levels at a rate not seen in the last decade.” This lines up perfectly with the conclusion derived in my prior supply chain article. But more importantly, is AMD also experiencing this inventory dynamic? If so, then how is it likely to affect AMD’s sales in the second half of this year?

(Read – AMD: We Have a Problem)

Final Thoughts

I fully expect AMD to continue growing rapidly in the years ahead (as detailed here) and believe it’s a good buy for long-term investors. However, the chipmaker is surrounded by a few uncertainties which could slow down its growth momentum in the next quarter. Therefore, investors may want to monitor the chipmaker’s ASP and shipment growth, its bifurcated financials and its management’s outlook for Q3, to gain a better understanding of where the company and its shares might be headed next. Good Luck!