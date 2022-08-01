hapabapa

Investment Thesis

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), the digital payments solutions provider, was investors' hot favorite as the fintech industry flourished during COVID due to extremely low borrowing costs and increased consumer spending. However, after reaching a peak of $308.5 in July 2021, the stock has been facing a lot of bashing and currently hovers around $88, down 54.6% YTD and around 72% from its all-time high.

PYPL data by YCharts

This downtrend resulted from numerous factors, such as multiples contraction in the tech sector, negative investor sentiments due to rumors of unrelated investments (intentions to buy Pinterest), disappointing Q3 and Q4 2021 results followed by revision of outlook and changes in strategy, etc. However, now that the management has cut its guidance to more achievable targets, there will be a relief from volatility due to negative surprises.

On the one hand, I think the stock will still face headwinds in the near term as the e-commerce industry continues to struggle due to supply chain disruptions, record levels of inflation, and more returns to in-store shopping. In addition, eBay's move away from the PayPal platform has also been causing a loss in revenue. On the other hand, the market seems to have beaten the payment giant enough, and PayPal's business and growth strategies make it a very attractive long-term investment, supporting my buy rating.

The Road To Becoming A Payment's Giant

PayPal has been continuously investing in its growth to position itself as the market leader in the digital payments ecosystem that connects the consumer and merchants. Its platform has 429 million active accounts, including 35 million active merchant accounts, and it processes over a trillion payments annually.

Through strategic acquisitions, it has expanded its products and offerings on both the consumer and merchant side. These offerings include payment processing, gateway, P2P, remittances, and related services such as POS, lines of credit, invoicing software, etc. In addition, the recent strategy to focus on client engagement rather than new account opening is a step in the right direction. Now, PayPal has ample infrastructure in place to keep payments revolving within its ecosystem and increase revenues through higher user engagement.

PayPal's Evolution (investor.pypl.com)

The All-in-one Digital Wallet:

PayPal's SuperApp has the potential to put the company way ahead of its competitors. The market criticized the all-in-one app when it was launched in 2021. It was said that the US market did not need a super app, a concept quite famous in China and other Asian markets. However, the reality is that an all-in-one app is what the company now needs to boost user engagements and keep payments within its platform to increase margins. Some new app features such as Bill Pays, coupons/deals, high-yield saving accounts, crypto buying and selling, and QR codes are already rolled out. Other features that were initially planned, such as stock offerings and other crypto-related features, will take some time, subject to regulatory approvals.

With these many features on one app, the user can essentially perform all kinds of financial transactions through PayPal's digital wallet. On top of that, choosing Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) will further increase consumer spending through PayPal, as the BNPL industry is relatively new and expected to grow in the coming years. This will increase engagement and convince the users to keep their money within PayPal's digital wallet rather than using it just for checkout purposes.

PayPal's Engagement Metric (investor.pypl.com)

Unbranded Processing Business is Growing

Braintree, the unbranded payment gateway and processor, owned by PayPal Holdings, has recently seen strong growth. While the company doesn't share exact volume, the management claims Braintree's volume growth was 79% last year, and the trend also remained strong in the first quarter. Among the Braintree platform's famous merchant users are Airbnb, Dropbox, Eventbrite, GitHub, yelp, etc. The management expects to have some more big names on board in the coming quarters. Braintree's integration into PayPal's up-to-date tech stack and the ability to allow payments through PayPal and Venmo makes it a very reliable payment processor. As a result, the growth prospects for this business are strong.

Venmo's Monetization Strategy Is On Track

Venmo is another success story of PayPal's strategic investment, and the growth expected from the app is phenomenal. Initially allowing P2P payments, Venmo now keeps on adding features to its app. Users can now set up business profiles to receive payments or pay at more than 2 million PayPal merchants across the United States. Venmo's TPV was $57.8 billion in Q1 2022, a 12% YoY growth. Venmo also allows its users to buy and sell four cryptocurrencies; thus, there is room for increasing fees on Venmo to be at par with market rates.

Another milestone that will be very meaningful to Venmo's growth is its partnership with Amazon, whereby Amazon will allow payments through Venmo on its platform. Another thing to note is that the company has been aggressively buying back shares in recent quarters. Specifically, according to the CFO in the Q1 buyside call:

You've seen us be more aggressive on buybacks the past few quarters; I'd expect that we would be buyers at this price. We think the intrinsic value of our business is far more than where we trade today.

What Investors Should Expect Today

According to Jika.io, paypal.com's traffic demonstrate a relatively strong correlation with revenue activity. For example, in the past four quarters, either stable or a slight increase in traffic volume between quarters has been reflected in the revenue. Respectively, the traffic data suggest a muted growth with a relatively stable line for the coming quarter. Nevertheless, PYPL's revenue saw 24 downward revisions, indicating the persisting negative sentiment in the market and providing the ground for positive but limited surprise.

paypal.com traffic correlation with revenue (jika.io)

Concluding Thoughts

I tend to agree that the stock is worth more than it is trading. However, given the recessionary environment and PayPal's reliance on discretionary buying, I do not expect significant tailwinds in the short term. Undoubtedly, speculating on earnings results and traffic data is not the best strategy for long-term investors, but any negative surprise might offer a better entry point. Nevertheless, PYPL earns the buy rating with a medium investment horizon at current share price levels.