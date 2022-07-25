Operating Earnings calculated by S&P Global (SPGI), Street Earnings[1], and GAAP Earnings overstate the true profitability of S&P 500 (SPY) companies. Entering earnings season for calendar 2Q22 our proprietary Core Earnings[2] measure continues to provide a more accurate measurement of profitability for the S&P 500. Using overstated earnings metrics leads investors to understate risk, a fact that has been on grotesque display in equity markets recently.
In the trailing-twelve-months (TTM) ended 1Q22:
Economic Earnings, which account for the cost of capital and changes to company balance sheets, are 46% below Core Earnings. However, this gap is the smallest difference dating back to 2012.
Figure 1: Operating vs. Street vs. GAAP vs. Core vs. Economic Earnings: S&P 500 Since 2017
Sources: New Constructs, LLC, company filings, and S&P Global. Note: the most recent period’s data for SPGI’s Operating Earnings is based on consensus estimates for companies with a non-standard fiscal year.
Below we highlight the disconnect between traditional earnings measures and our Core Earnings, and specifically examine the changes in each metric over the past few years. Core Earnings account for unusual gains/losses buried in footnotes that legacy datasets fail to capture.
Street Earnings undersold the drop in profits in 2020 and made the rebound in profitability in 2021 look less robust than it actually was. In 2020, Street Earnings fell 16% year-over-year (YoY) while Core Earnings fell 22% YoY.
For 2021 versus 2020:
In the TTM ended 1Q22, Street Earnings are 10% higher than Core Earnings, though Core Earnings improved at a faster pace, rising 47% YoY, compared to Street Earnings, which rose 37% YoY.
Figure 2: Trailing Twelve Month Earnings: Core Earnings vs. Street Earnings: 4Q19 –1Q22
Sources: New Constructs, LLC, company filings, and Zacks Earnings
In 2021, S&P 500 company profits did not rebound as much as SPGI’s Operating Earnings lead investors to believe. For 2021 versus 2020:
In the TTM ended 1Q22, Operating Earnings are 5% higher than Core Earnings, though Core Earnings improved at a faster pace, rising 47% YoY, compared to Operating Earnings, which rose 40% YoY.
Figure 3: Trailing Twelve Month Earnings: Core Earnings vs. SPGI Operating Earnings: 4Q19 –1Q22
Sources: New Constructs, LLC, company filings, and S&P Global. Note: the most recent period’s data for SPGI’s Operating Earnings is based on consensus estimates for companies with a non-standard fiscal year.
Since 2020, corporate profits did not decline or rebound as much as GAAP earnings indicate. For instance:
Figure 4: Trailing Twelve Month Earnings: GAAP Earnings vs. Street Earnings: 4Q19 –1Q22
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings
As traditional earnings measures continue to overstate the S&P 500’s Core Earnings, the index requires growing investor optimism about future profits just to maintain valuations and stop price declines. Based on warnings from companies willing to face reality, and the disconnect between Core Earnings, Operating Earnings, and Street Earnings, investors can expect more companies warning about slowing earnings growth or even outright decline in coming quarters.
This article originally published on July 25, 2022.
Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, Matt Shuler, and Brian Pellegrini receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.
In the Figures above, we use the following to calculate Core Earnings:
[1] Street Earnings refer to Zacks Earnings, which are adjusted to remove non-recurring items using standardized sell-side assumptions.
[2] Our Core Earnings research is based on the latest audited financial data, which is the calendar 1Q22 10-Q in most cases.
Get our long and short/warning ideas. Access to top accounting and finance experts.
Deliverables:
1. Daily – long & short idea updates as necessary, forensic accounting insights, chat features
2. Weekly - exclusive access to top-ranked long & short ideas
3. Monthly - 40 large, 40 small cap ideas from the Most Attractive & Most Dangerous Stocks Model Portfolios
4. Quarterly – Best & Worst ETFs and Mutual Funds in each Sector & Style
This article was written by
1. Harvard Business School & MIT Sloan prove our fundamental data is superior.
2. Ernst & Young proves the superiority of our financial analytics over Capital IQ & Bloomberg.
3. Indiana Kelly School of Business proves our stock ratings outperform human analysts.
If these prestigious institutions trust us so much that they decided to publish official papers to prove the superiority of our research, then you can safely trust us, too.
David is CEO of New Constructs (www.newconstructs.com). David is a distinguished investment strategist and corporate finance expert. He was a 5-yr member of FASB's Investors Advisory Committee. He is author of the Chapter “Modern Tools for Valuation” in The Valuation Handbook (Wiley Finance 2010).
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments