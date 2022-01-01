S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) released earnings yesterday, reporting $2.81 in adjusted EPS and guiding for $11.35 to $11.55 for full-year 2022. These missed expectations of $2.93 and $12.22, respectively. S&P Global is best known for providing credit ratings for bonds, and for creating the S&P 500 index. The main driver of the miss was a slowdown in the issuance of corporate debt, which SPGI makes a lot of money for providing ratings on. Management and analysts expect the slowdown to ease with time, and they noted in the earnings conference call that five of six segments of SPGI saw growth. SPGI stock has underperformed the market this year but has crushed it since the turn of the century, even after the company's guest role starring as a Global Financial Crisis villain.
SPGI Stock: Year-to-Date
S&P Stock: 2000-Present
Earnings and the stock price are falling for the year, but the company has done exceedingly well over the long run. So, what's the plan?
SPGI trades for roughly 31x 2022 earnings and roughly 26x 2023 earnings. This is significantly higher than the market and higher than SPGI has traded in the past. A 26x multiple doesn't scare me too much for a fast-growing company, but this seems a bit high here given the amount SPGI seems to have benefited from the COVID boom, especially since we already know that EPS is down since last year. If I'm going to pay 25-30x earnings for a company, I like to see a smoother earnings growth curve rather than stops and starts.
There are a few risks that immediately come to mind:
As a company, S&P Global has a strong long-term track record and the good outweighs the bad. However, as a stock, you're paying 31x earnings for earnings that are down year-over-year. There's no guarantee that credit market conditions will be normal in 2023, and if the Fed has to hike rates more than expected or the economy enters recession, then debt issuance will slow even more. There's too much reliance on future growth here, leaving the potential for this stock to fall 30%-40% if growth slows. I'll consider SPGI a hold here, with the potential to be a buy at a lower price.
