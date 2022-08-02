Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2022 4:30 PM ET

Patrick Suehnholz - Head of Investor Relations

Scott Bok - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Devin Ryan - JMP Securities

Michael Brown - KBW

James Yaro - Goldman Sachs

Patrick Suehnholz

Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us today for Greenhill's second quarter 2022 financial results conference call. I am Patrick Suehnholz, Greenhill's Head of Investor Relations, and joining me on the call today is Scott Bok, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

I would now like to turn the call over to Scott Bok.

Scott Bok

Thank you, Patrick. We've continued to have a high level of client engagement, but in revenue terms, had a light second quarter and first half given a relative lack of large transaction completions. Our revenue for the quarter was $36 million and for the first half was $81.5 million. Our backlog continues to suggest that this year is likely to play out very much like the three years before it, when we had a weak first half followed by a better second half, and particularly a strong fourth quarter resulting in a respectable full-year outcome.

While many of our competitors have spoken of a more challenging second half environment, our firm is of a size where our revenue is not closely tied to the ups and downs of the global M&A market. Indeed, it is noteworthy that in the past three years, we generated 79% more revenue in the second half than we did in the first half and our backlog suggests another strong finish to 2022.

Meanwhile, we continue to remain disciplined on expenses with our year to date operating costs only slightly higher than last year. If revenue materializes as we expect, this should be another year of generating strong cash flow, which we will continue to direct towards share repurchases so long as our market valuation remains attractive.

As to where we see revenue coming from, recent economic and market developments are impacting our expected sources of revenue in varying ways. By sector, we expect relatively good performances in consumer, energy, mining, and telecom infrastructure. By region, we expect significant improvement in Europe relative to a weak performance last year and we expect a second year of strong performances in Australia and Canada given higher commodity prices.

By type of advice, the restructuring business is relatively quiet given low default rates. Financing advisory is slower given tighter credit markets, but M&A remains active even if overall global deal activity is well below last year's level. While our historic focus on M&A advice for public companies is serving us well this year, we remain committed to the three strategic initiatives I have spoken of frequently in recent quarters.

First is expanding our coverage of financial sponsors. That client type is one that can make use of all of our services from M&A to financing and restructuring to capital raising [in] [ph] secondary sales of fund limited partner interest. We believe we made good progress on this initiative over the past 18 months.

Second is winning more financing advisory roles. This activity is highly complementary to our restructuring advisory business for companies that are in financial distress. We made some progress in this area last year, but believe that the tremendous growth in the direct lending market creates a very large opportunity worth pursuing.

Third is our private capital advisory business where in the past 18 months we've built out a global team to raise primary capital for private funds of many types, including private equity, infrastructure, credit, and others. That team is already in the market with a number of high quality fund offerings and we expect that area to be a significant contributor to firm revenue in years to come. At the same time, we continue to develop the secondary aspect of this business globally.

Turning to our costs, our compensation expense for the quarter was $43.2 million and for the first half was $90 million, slightly higher than last year, primarily as a result of higher salary levels in our industry. The year to date compensation ratio is well above normal given our relatively low revenue, but just as we did in the past few years, we expect to bring that ratio down toward our target range for the full-year as more revenue materializes in the second half.

Our non-compensation costs were up about a million dollars in the quarter versus last year, but the year to date are just slightly below last year's level. Our balance sheet remains in good shape with $64.5 million in cash at mid-year despite the fact that most of our revenue should come in second half.

Our term loan balance remains at $271.9 million. It's worth noting that a few years ago, we comfortably carried debt in an amount of $100 million greater than the current level, so obviously, we paid down quite a lot of bad debt in the past couple of years and we remain committed to a strong credit profile. The remaining balance of our loan matures in April 2024 and we aim to refinance that well in advance of maturity, most likely in the first half of next year.

During the quarter, we repurchased 851,000 shares and share equivalents at an aggregate cost of $10.4 million. Year to date, we repurchased 1.9 million shares and share equivalents at a total cost of $30.2 million. We had $44.6 million of remaining share repurchase authority as of the quarter-end. We continued to see our shares as significantly undervalued relative to our proven ability to generate strong cash flow in a wide variety of market conditions. Separately, our Board declared a dividend of $0.10 per share consistent with last quarter.

In closing, I note that we added another Managing Director just this past week. She’s a longtime Credit Suisse banker who was most recently at Solomon Partners. She will focus primarily in telecom infrastructure, one of our key sectors, as well as some media clients. We currently have 80 Managing Directors worldwide and we remain focused on recruiting additional talent. Given the state of the markets and some of the challenges faced by our large bank competitors, we are expecting 2023 to be a big recruiting year for us.

With that, I'm happy to take any questions.

Devin Ryan with JMP Securities.

Hey, good afternoon, Scott and Patrick. How are you guys?

Hey, Devin. Good. Good. Thanks.

Devin Ryan

I guess what I'm trying to figure out is, do you have a lot of visibility into, kind of what's already been announced and just deals that should be closing? Obviously, things can change, but just that deals that are announced they close on their normal schedule and that gets you there or do we still need to see maybe a tightening of bid ask spread from private deals at some point in the back half of the year to be able to, kind of get to that end result of the solid year and a really strong back half?

Scott Bok

I think you're right Devin that where we are is really quite similar to where we were each of the last three years when we had quite a similar outcome, weak first half, very strong fourth quarter, better third quarter along the way. And if you go back to 2020, I mean the world didn't exactly look great in July of 2020, right. We were kind of just in the – getting through the first wave of the pandemic and so on, but regardless of what the market situation is or economic situation, by my August 1, I mean, you kind of know what's going to happen for the year.

You can be sure not all of the things on your list are going to happen, but it's not like a lot of new major things are going to come out of the woodwork and go from assignment to announcement to completion in, sort of under five months. I mean that can happen a little bit, but not very often. So, in other words, I do have a lot of visibility. As you said, you never know exactly which ones will close, which one will get approvals in time, which ones will complete as expected in terms of how our process plays out, but of course, we [probability weighed] [ph] everything as we think about our backlog as well.

So, we try to factor that in. But in short, when I make the comments, I make it with a very specific list of key transactions then of course a very, very long list of smaller ones that are factored into that calculation.

Devin Ryan

Okay. That's great color. Thanks, Scott. And if you can, can you give us a little bit more flavor around the different geographies of the firm and kind of where maybe you're seeing business pick up versus the opposite? Is it consistent across geographies or are there anywhere that are, kind of, the outlook is looking better or worse?

Scott Bok

I feel like this year might be more balance than a lot of recent years happened. Last year was very quiet for us in Europe and this year it's not going to be probably a great year in Europe by any stretch, but it's going to be considerably better than it was last year. Australia and Canada did well last year. I think a lot of that maybe is on the back of increasing commodity prices, which helps those economies more than it does most to others.

So, business is quite good in both of those. And in the U.S. there's really – there's not a lot of great pockets of huge strength or great weakness. I mean, it's, kind of I think it's a year when we're going to see fairly broad participation across our regions and across our sectors, but obviously with the normal variations within offices or within teams or selling us to people who really had a quite a strong year and others less so.

Devin Ryan

Scott Bok

Scott Bok

We'll have significant capacity relative to the ability to even buy back shares. As you know, there are limitations on daily buying and things like that. So, there's kind of a limit to what you can get done, but I think our ability to go into the market and do that if the year plays out as hoped is, you know should be – should not be a problem.

Yes. Okay. Terrific. I'll leave it there. Thanks so much Scott.

Okay. Thanks, Devin.

Michael Brown with KBW.

Michael Brown

Scott Bok

Michael Brown

Scott Bok

Scott Bok

There are no guarantees in life. And as I said an answered to a prior question, you never know until a deal is closed that it's going to close, but based on past experience, we're expecting an evolution of the year to be very similar to the past three.

Michael Brown

Scott Bok

Scott Bok

So, we're striking a balance between those two. And I think our balance sheet is in reasonable shape with far less depth than what we had when rates will roll-out lower. And at this moment, I think you tipped the balance more toward buying back shares and share price goes higher or our view changes on the debt, will flip the dial back toward more debt repayment, but I think for us, in our view we're striking the right balance between those two right now.

Michael Brown

Scott Bok

James Yaro with Goldman Sachs.

James Yaro

Scott Bok

Scott Bok

James Yaro

Scott Bok

Scott Bok

Right now, we're doing that in London where we're [building up] [ph] new space. So, our non-comp frankly this year is even a little bit elevated relative to what it would be in, kind of a normal run rate basis. So, I'd expect next year's non-comp number to be very similar to this year's. And as we grow and as travel returns fully to normal, which probably will never be back to what it was in 2019, it may tick-up a little bit from there, but I don't expect a lot of near-term pressure.

James Yaro

Scott Bok

