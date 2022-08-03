AXA: Solid Q2 Performance

Aug. 03, 2022 11:07 AM ETAXA SA (AXAHF)
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
2.19K Followers

Summary

  • AXA has an additional €1 billion buyback to further improve shareholders' remuneration.
  • The French insurer is delivering earnings growth.
  • Its results are better versus AXA's internal estimates. We reaffirm our buy target.

Exterior view of the headquarters of the insurance group Axa

HJBC

A very good set of numbers reported by AXA (OTCQX:AXAHF) shows its confidence in uncertain times ahead. The company just finished its half-year call with the investor community and the big surprise is the announcement of an additional €1 billion buyback. This new share repurchase plan is a program to further improve shareholders' remuneration and is a positive sign of AXA's strong capital requirement and cash flow generation.

Despite a complicated semester with the ongoing war in Ukraine, a financial market that's very volatile and higher expenses due to natural disasters, the French insurer reported solid results.

Starting with the numbers, AXA delivered top-line sales of €55 billion, up 1% compared to 2021 first half year. The performance was mixed by organic growth and disposal with +7% and -3% respectively. AXA's operating profit per share ('EPS') stood at €1.65, up 11% in comparison with 2021 accounts. This was also ahead of the company's target. Looking at the divisional level, EPS growth was achieved in 4 out of 5 divisions. Looking at the good news, we see that there was an improvement in the Property and Casualty division investment income, an increase in fee generation in the Life and Saving segment supported by the Japan region, and moderate growth in the Health division. All the divisions reported higher selling prices.

AXA financial results

AXA financial results

However, the first half result proved to be complicated for the Group, as the war in Ukraine forced it to pass a provision of €300 million. Moreover, AXA has had to deal with claims declared by Western aircraft rental companies, who have seen their aircraft grounded in Russia, with Moscow refusing to return them. Some policies were also triggered because they contained clauses on crops availability. In addition, traffic recovery due to the end of the health crisis led to an increase in claims for motor insurance. The bad weather which affected France between the end of May and the beginning of July had a cost of €190 million. Indeed, the P&C combined ratio increased by 70 basis points. Here is the link to check AXA's combined ratio over the previous ten-years. To sum up, the insurer posted a net profit of €4.1 billion, up nearly 3% year on year.

Conclusion and Valuation

Numbers in hand and after having analyzed the half-year results, we can clearly state that:

  1. AXA is not only a resilient business but also an earnings growth story;
  2. The company is currently yielding almost 7% and the new buyback plan will further reduce earnings dilution;
  3. Despite the ongoing crisis, the Solvency Ratio II stood at 227% and was up by 10 basis points in comparison to last year;
  4. The company transformation plan is proceeding well and is on track to enhance profitability;
  5. AXA is proactively managing inflation expectations in the core business and also is benefiting from higher reinvestment yields.

Last but not least, following AXA's Driving Progress plan, the company is delivering well ahead of its internal 2021-2023 guidance. AXA delivered earnings per share growth of 11% (guidance was between 3% and 8%), return on equity at 15.8% (guidance was between 13% and 15%), and achieved a solvency ratio of 227% (the minimum requirement was at 190%). After the Q1 performance analysis, we moved our rating from Neutral to Buy based on a P/E of 11x at 26 euros per share. Adjusting our model with the new numbers and maintaining the same P/E ratio, we derive a target price of €29 per share.

Guidance to AXA's plan

Guidance to AXA's plan

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
2.19K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AXAHY, AXAHF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.