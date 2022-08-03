National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Q2 2022 Results Conference Call August 3, 2022 10:30 AM ET

Steve Horn - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Habicht - Chief Financial Officer

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets

Spenser Allaway - Green Street

Nicholas Joseph - Citigroup

Wes Golladay - Baird

Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley

Tayo Okusanya - Credit Suise

John Massocca - Ladenburg

Linda Tsai - Jefferies

Chris Lucas - Capital One Securities

Steve Horn

Thank you, Ali. Good morning, and welcome to the National Retail Properties Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call is Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Habicht. As this morning's press release reflects National Retail Properties performance in 2022 continues to produce strong results, including continued high occupancy, impressive recons and solid acquisitions driven by our proprietary tenant relationships. We are in a position to continue enhancing shareholder value as we move into the second half of 2022 and beyond.

In July, we announced roughly a 4% increase in our common stock dividend to be paid on 15 August, thus making 2022 our 33rd consecutive annual dividend increase. National Retail Properties is one of the select companies of under 90 U.S. public companies, including only two other REITs, which have achieved this impressive track record.

Based on our continued consistent performance, we announced today a further increase in our 2022 guidance of core FFO per share to a range of $3.07 to $3.12 per share. Our long-standing strategy is designed to deliver consistent per share growth on a multiyear basis. This discipline of long growth is reflected in our second guidance increase this year.

Turning to the highlights of National Retail Properties second quarter financial results. Our portfolio of 3,305 freestanding single-tenant retail properties continue to perform exceedingly well, maintained high occupancy level of 99.1%, which remains above our long-term average of 98% plus or minus a fraction. We also collected 99.7% of the rents due for the second quarter. Staying a little bit more on rent collections. The rent deferrals that we provided to a select tenants during the early days of the pandemic continue to track as we expect.

At the end of 2022, 87% or $49.5 million of the original $56.7 million deferred rent will have been paid back, which is 100% that is due at the time. While we continue on the topic of the portfolio, Dave & Buster’s moved in our top 10 tenants with the acquisition of one of our top 15 tenants main event in June.

With regard to acquisitions, during the quarter, we invested just north of $150 million, 43 new properties at an initial cap rate of 6.2%, with an average lease duration of over 19 years, which 14 of the 16 deals were from relationship tenants, with which we do repeat programmatic business.

The first half of the year, we invested over $350 million in 102 new properties with the initial cap rate of 6.2%, with an average of lease duration of 16.7. In an environment where cap rates are still near historic lows, but showing signs of adjusting, we continue our thoughtful and disciplined underwriting approach. NNN will continue to emphasize acquisition volume through sale-leaseback transactions with our stable of relationship tenants.

Based on our pipeline and dialogue with our partners, we remain comfortable with our ability to meet and hopefully exceed our '22 increased acquisition guidance of $600 million to $700 million, primarily via direct sale-leaseback deals with our company's long-duration, triple-net lease form, which is more landlord-friendly than a 1031 market deal.

During the second quarter, we also sold 8 properties, raised almost $8 million of proceeds to be reinvested in the new acquisitions. Year-to-date, we have now raised $28 million of proceeds from the sale of 18 properties, including 11 vacant. Although job one is always a release vacancies and our leasing team does an outstanding job of it. We will continue to sell nonperforming assets, if we do not see a clear path to generating rental income within a reasonable time frame.

Our balance sheet remains one of the strongest in the sector. Our credit facility has plenty of capacity with only a balance outstanding of approximately $40 million, and we have no material debt maturities until mid-2024. NNN is well positioned to fund our 2022 acquisition guidance.

In closing, I'd like to thank our associates for their dedication and hard work putting NNN back to pre-pandemic momentum as we look to finish 2022 strong and position NNN for success over multiple years in the future.

With that, let me turn the call over to Kevin for more color and detail on our quarterly numbers and updated guidance.

Kevin Habicht

Thanks, Steve. As usual, I'll start with the cautionary note that we will make certain statements that may be considered to be forward-looking statements under federal securities law. The company's actual future results may differ significantly from the matters discussed in these forward-looking statements, and we may not release provisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect changes after the statements were made.

Factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are disclosed from time to time in greater detail in the company's filings with the SEC and in this morning's press release.

With that, headlines from this morning's press release report quarterly core FFO results of $0.79 per share for the second quarter of 2022. That's up $0.09 or 12.9% over second quarter of 2021, and that's up $0.02 or 2.6% from the immediately preceding first quarter of 2022. First half year-to-date core FFO results were up 11.4% to $1.56 per share.

Today, we also reported that AFFO per share was $0.81 per share for the second quarter. That's up $0.02 from the immediately preceding first quarter's $0.79. We did footnote second quarter AFFO included $1.7 million of deferred rent repayments in our accrued rental income adjustment for the second quarter without which that would have produced AFFO of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

And likewise, the first half of 2022, AFFO included $3.5 million of deferred rent repayments in our accrued rental income adjustment for the first half, without which would have produced AFFO of $1.58 per share for the first half of 2022, which will on the same basis compares to $1.43 per share for the first half of 2021, and that represents a 10.5% increase year-over-year.

As the scheduled deferred rent repayments continue to taper off from the peak levels in the first half of 2021, we are seeing improved results kicking in from 2021 and 2022 property acquisitions. I will also note that we took a $2.7 million charge in the second quarter in connection with the retirement of our CEO in April. And that was excluded from our core FFO and AFFO calculations. Excluding deferred rent repayments, our AFFO dividend payout ratio for the first half of 2022 was about 67%.

And with the recent dividend increase, should run approximately 68% for the full year 2022. All that suggests that we will create approximately $180 million of free cash flow after the payment of all expenses and dividends for 2022. And as we've discussed with investors, we burdened this "free cash flow at a cost of 8% for purposes of making capital allocation decisions and new properties.”

So there's nothing free about it in our mind, but it is a significant part of the equity need for, say, $600 million of acquisitions, especially if you couple it with $100 million of proceeds from dispositions. Occupancy was 99.1% at quarter end. That's been, as Steve mentioned, consistent with recent quarters. G&A expense was $9.7 million for the quarter. That is down from second quarter year ago levels to -- moving on.

Today, we did increase our 2022 core FFO per share guidance to a rate from a range of $3.01 to $3.08 per share to a new range of $3.07 to $3.12 per share. And similarly, increased our AFFO guidance to a range of $3.14 to $3.19 per share, which reflects the scheduled slowdown in deferral repayments in 2022, as noted on Page 13 of the press release.

The guidance midpoint for both core FFO and AFFO were increased by $0.05 compared to previous guidance. And the supporting assumptions for our new 2022 guidance are on Page 7 of today's press release and are modestly fine-tuned from last quarter's guidance. We are, as I mentioned, excluding any executive retirement charges from our guidance and 2022 acquisition volume was bumped up by $50 million.

As usual, we don't give any guidance on our assumptions for capital markets activity, except for the general assumption that we intend to behave in a fairly leverage-neutral manner over the long term. The most important takeaway from all this is that we expect to grow core FFO per share results in 2022 by about 8% to the new guidance midpoint.

Switching over to the balance sheet. The second quarter was quiet in terms of capital markets activity. We were very active in the debt markets in 2021 and are not unhappy to be on the sidelines at the moment. We did issue a modest amount of equity, $32 million during the second quarter and ended the quarter with only $40 million outstanding on our $1.1 billion bank credit facility despite investing $365 million in the first half of the year.

So our liquidity remains in excellent shape. Our weighted average debt maturity is now 14.2 years, which seems to be among the longest in the industry. Our next debt maturity is $350 million with a 3.9% coupon due in mid-2024. And all of our outstanding debt is fixed rate with the exception of that $40 million on our bank line. Net debt to gross book assets was 40.9% at quarter end. Net debt to EBITDA was 5.4x at June 30.

Interest coverage and fixed charge coverage was 4.7x for the second quarter. So we're in very good shape to produce strong core FFO per share growth with our 2022 guidance suggesting about 8% growth to a midpoint, importantly, without any heroic assumptions. Our focus remains on growing per share results over the long term. We think the asset growth-focused acquisition volume contest in many sectors in recent quarters, may be slowing a bit or at least getting a little more disciplined on price. If so, we think renewed investor focus on per share results and managing balance sheet will accrue to our benefit. But time will tell. While there is currently an increased level of -- increased levels of economic and capital market uncertainty, we are well positioned for such.

So I'll close it there. And Ali, with that, we'll open it up to any questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question is coming from Brad Heffern.

Brad Heffern

Bradley Heffern from RBC. Can you talk about how much cap rates have moved? And has there been much of a difference across the industry or across credit quality?

Steve Horn

Steve Horn

And now with the interest rates moving up, we're seeing some institutions in the net lease business are drawing the line in the sand call it, 7 cap or high 6s. So we've lost a little competition there within our market. But yes, we're starting to see about a 20 basis -- 25 basis move for the asset quality that we target, meaning the sale-leaseback transaction, but more importantly, given the long-term triple net lease by way of -- we did a 19-year average for the quarter.

Brad Heffern

Okay. And then any thoughts on the amount of exposure that you have in the tenant roster to variable rate debt and whether that represents a potential credit risk as that flows through?

Kevin Habicht

Yes. No, we don't feel like we have any notable exposure. It's really only the $40 million out of our $3.8 billion of debt. It's only $40 million related to our bank credit facility. So we don't feel like we have any real exposure at all to variable interest rate risk.

Brad Heffern

Sorry, Kevin, I meant at the tenant level. So like tenants who have variable rate debt in their capital structure. And so perhaps at the store level, things look fine, but they might face issues with rising interest costs.

Kevin Habicht

Kevin Habicht

It's just a tough market for refinancing sub investment-grade debt in today's world. But we found -- it appears that our tenants are not having any challenges on the credit side at the moment.

Our next question is coming from Spenser Allaway.

Spenser Allaway

It's Green Street. I know you guys have had success on the deal front, as evidenced by your 2Q results and obviously guidance. But can you just talk a little bit about existing customer sentiment in regards to growth, just given the broader economic backdrop. Just curious how recent conversations have gone? And if there are any tenant industries that are perhaps a little bit more cautious at this point than others?

Steve Horn

Steve Horn

Spenser Allaway

Okay. That makes a lot of sense. And then just as you are executing some new lease agreements and whether that's with new tenants or with existing tenants, have there been any shifts or changes just in terms of what tenants are looking for in regards to term or escalators being CPI-linked or whatnot?

Steve Horn

Steve Horn

Our next question is coming from Nicholas Joseph.

Nicholas Joseph

Nicholas Joseph

Steve Horn

Steve Horn

Nicholas Joseph

And I guess just on the volume. Is that also kind of decision, either active decision by you? Or is it more just kind of the market is pausing a bit? Or is it just being a bit conservative in what you're assuming for volume in the back half of the year?

Steve Horn

Steve Horn

Nicholas Joseph

And then you touched a bit on how you think about cost of equity or at least internally. You issued a little equity in the quarter, and it came, I think, $43 a share, which is a little below where Street NAV is. So how do you think about equity issuance relative to NAV. And relative to that cost of capital, I think you mentioned around 8%, at least internally, how you think about it?

Kevin Habicht

Kevin Habicht

And it's not at cross purposes with NAV with that approach either. So -- so that's the good news. So time will tell. But you will note, we have not issued very much equity in the last, call it, 6 quarters. In large part, for the very reason you're mentioning is we just didn't feel like it was appropriately priced. And so to the extent that changes, and we may have more interest as the share price rises.

And like I've mentioned before, it was a piece of the equation that we executed last year where we didn't really do much equity at all. But we did a lot of debt because debt was very attractive. And so we try to pivot to the piece of capital that's the most attractive at the time, while keeping our eye on managing the balance sheet and our leverage metrics and liquidity and all those things. And so it's a bit of an art and not a little bit of science, but we'll see where it goes from here in terms of our interest in issuing any equity.

Our next question is coming from Wes Golladay.

Wes Golladay

Wesley Golladay.

Steve Horn

Steve Horn

I think on the average over the last 6 years, I think the weighted average outstanding bank line usage over the last 6 years is something like $55 million. And so because -- and people say, well, why was that? The debt -- the long-term debt and the equity markets were so attractive. We just found ourselves raising copious amount of that kind of capital and didn't really use their line.

Now that the capital markets are rockier, we can now pivot and use our bank line more and still have a balance sheet that's in very good shape and still have lots of liquidity. So that's the good news. How high does it need to go before we get nervous. We're going to use well less than half of our bank line, let's put it that way. And so if it gets to the $300 million or $400 million, then maybe we'll have to get more serious about thinking about terming out that capital with even debt and/or equity.

But as I alluded to in my prepared remarks, $180 million of annual cash flow plus $100 million a year of dispositions, just on average, that's $280 million. And that goes a long way to funding $600 million, $700 million a year of acquisition. So -- so the need is not that great for either equity and/or debt. And as I just said, we've got plenty of availability on the bank line and still stay within very conservative metrics.

Wes Golladay

Got it. And then I saw the Ahern made it into the top 20 tenant list. Are you doing more business with them? Or is this just a function of combining your 2 tenants that you mentioned at the top of the call.

Kevin Habicht

Kevin Habicht

Wes Golladay

Yes. And then one last one, if I could. I know the -- some of these half capital structure issues like you just mentioned with Ahern, and the cover is pretty good for you. Would you happen to have a ballpark estimate of your typical recovery in scenarios where there are, call it, a capital structure issue with strong coverage. It seems that -- I think in the past it was pretty high. I don't know if you have an exact stat for that.

Steve Horn

Steve Horn

Our next question is coming from Ronald Kamdem.

Ronald Kamdem

This is Ron from Morgan Stanley.

Kevin Habicht

Kevin Habicht

Ronald Kamdem

Makes sense. And then just staying on tenant health and so forth. Just what are you hearing from the tenant side? I know that others have already asked questions on that. But just more broadly, when you're -- is there anything -- or when you're looking at different industries and so forth. Is there anything that you're thinking or doing differently as we potentially go into a downturn sectors that you're either doing more in or sectors that you may be pausing or trying to do less in.

Steve Horn

Steve Horn

So there's a self-selection aspect to our underwriting, which goes overlooked. Hence, why we have a high 85% renewal rate typically over the year. So yes, we're not -- we never target what sectors we want to go into more because we can only buy stuff that's for sale, first and foremost. But remember, Ron, we do the bottoms-up approach. We want to grow the FFO, that mid-single-digit area. And then we grow and say, "Hey, what acquisitions we have to do to achieve that. So that's really the first thing we target.

Now our thought process on movie theatres is still the same. We got out of those a couple of years before the pandemic, so we're not looking to add in that industry. But the other industries, if you focus on real estate first, the credit isn't as important. So we're -- at the heart, we underwrite the real estate and find a small good locations.

Ronald Kamdem

Great. And then just my last one, if I may. So if I think about the AFFO number, which is basically $0.80 once you back out all the -- sort of all the back deferred rent collections and so forth. So as you're going forward and you're thinking about sort of that run rate, it sounds like potentially the interest cost could be higher, obviously as you're going to a higher rate environment. But is there -- is there anything else? Because the acquisitions obviously are coming through and so forth, but is there anything else that's in that $0.80 number that's maybe nonrecurring or onetime that we should be mindful of?

Kevin Habicht

Kevin Habicht

We don't publish those in part because we want to retain maximum flexibility to do what we think is best at the moment for raising capital. And since -- the last years, in the past in the history, I can talk a little bit about what we assumed last year and what we actually did last year and our initial -- before the beginning of 2021, we assume we'd issued 5 million shares of equity, and we've issued no debt. Well, it turns out, we issued no equity and $900 million of 30-year debt.

And we just felt like the relative value of debt at that point was a better place for us to raise capital and with the benefit of at least 6 months or 12 months of hindsight, we like that decision. But that's the rationale for not really -- part of the rationale for not kind of laying out our thought process is that it's always evolving and tries to take advantage of what's available in the marketplace at the time.

Our next question is coming from Tayo Okusanya.

Tayo Okusanya

Tayo Okusanya

And I guess I'm curious, the backdrop doesn't seem to have changed that much, why there's still such a -- an appetite or so much positivity on the acquisition front, just kind of still given some of these headwinds on the capital market side, some concern about credit, cap rates not moving and things of that ilk.

Steve Horn

Steve Horn

Cap rates now kind of what I touch based on, they're starting to move. We came into the year -- we were fortunate, I think we had $173 million of cash at year-end. So we do -- we had our acquisitions well-funded going into the year. And now talking to our current tenants that they're looking to grow, cap rates will adjust accordingly. So we're bullish on the second half of the year. We're comfortable with our acquisition number.

Kevin Habicht

Kevin Habicht

And so yes, I think your observation is generally right that there hasn't been a real pause there. As I mentioned, I think in my prepared comments that we think the asset growth focus, acquisition volume contest of recent quarters may be slowing a bit, but we've not seen much of it yet. But we're optimistic about that. And I hope it gets a little more disciplined on price. And so -- but fully understand the sentiment of your question.

Our next question is coming from John Massocca.

John Massocca

John Massocca - I'm with Ladenburg Thalmann.

Kevin Habicht

Kevin Habicht

Because of that kind of that work and activity we did in the last couple of years, it affords us the opportunity to lean a little bit more on our bank line, which has largely been unused year-to-date. But the pricing clearly is a factor, and that's why you think you got to see some movement firms -- firming up of cap rates because the pricing clearly has moved materially on the debt front for sure.

Whether people -- the curve is so flat, it's -- I'll be interested to see where any debt -- not much debt getting issued in REIT world, but if it gets extended out further or it comes in shorter and that might go to one's belief about how help long term these interest rates will be. Are they going to be at these levels for the next 5 years or the next 5 quarters. And so I'm not -- I don't have a good answer to your question, but that's just some of our thoughts around that.

John Massocca

Okay. And then maybe switching to kind of the disposition outlook. I know it's not markedly lower than 50% of the low end of guidance, but maybe kind of what gives you confidence in kind of getting to the guidance target on disposition front as we hit the back half of the year here?

Steve Horn

Steve Horn

A lot of it was kind of -- the lower number was more of a timing issue with the interest rates moving up. The 1031 market is still very robust, but a couple of deals we're working on just got delayed. So that's it. So that's why we didn't budge guidance, and we remain the same to the $80 million to $100 million for the year.

Our next question is coming from Spenser Allaway.

Spenser Allaway

Spenser Allaway - Green Street, again.

Steve Horn

Steve Horn

Spenser Allaway

Okay. That's great color. And then maybe just one more going back to cap rates. It seems as though commentary from peers that they've been seeing cap rates rise slightly more thus far in the back half of '22 than maybe what you've cited. I know you obviously can't comment on where peers are executing deals or what they're sourcing, but any insight as to why perhaps cap rates have seemingly moved less on deals you've executed?

Steve Horn

Steve Horn

But that area that we play in, the low 6 market, they've trended up a little bit but not to the degree of the investment-grade market we're finding. And the other thing you got to think of is our deals are long-term leases and triple net. So it's really tough to compare our peers to what we market because if we were buying 10-year leases, those have moved up as well to 25, 50 basis points. But again, it's a function of our market, Spencer.

Kevin Habicht

Kevin Habicht

Our next question is coming from Linda Tsai.

Linda Tsai

Linda Tsai - From Jefferies.

Steve Horn

Steve Horn

Linda Tsai

And then at NAREIT, you discussed the opportunity to increase the tenant renewal rate of 85%. Could you just remind us again the factors driving that initiative.

Steve Horn

Steve Horn

Linda Tsai

Just one last one. With real estate expense guidance down $1 million at the midpoint, what was driving that?

Kevin Habicht

Kevin Habicht

And -- and so that's what will that number around a bit. It's never too volatile. Typically operates kind of in that $10 million to $12 million annual range, and we're at $9 million to $11 million for this year.

Our next question is coming from Chris Lucas.

Chris Lucas

Chris Lucas - Capital One Securities.

Kevin Habicht

Kevin Habicht

Chris Lucas

Okay. And then, Steve, just taking a step back on the competitive or the competition, all the peers you guys have talked about the fact that private equity pullback when rates moved higher. Just curious as to whether or not you're hearing anything about their re-entry into the market, given a little bit of a pullback in rates, although again, the market is pretty unstable. Just curious as to what you're hearing from that competitive set?

Steve Horn

Steve Horn

Steve Horn

Steve Horn

