Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Jon DeCourcey shares how his cannabis investing philosophy has shifted over the past few months. Micro vs macro perspective, risk on vs risk off environment. What is going on in Washington? Is there reason for more optimism on political front? Moving pieces of continued cannabis expansion and what's happening beyond companies' control.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.