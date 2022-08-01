Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2022 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Will Roberts - Head-Corporate Communications

Jack Bailey - CEO

Jen Moses - CFO

Andrew Perry - Chief Commercial Officer

Raj Malik - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gil Blum - Needham & Company

Kaveri Pohlman - BTIG

Tony Butler - ROTH Capital

Edward White - H.C. Wainwright

David Nierengarten - Wedbush Securities

Anupam Rama - JPMorgan

Troy Langford - Cowen

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the G1 Therapeutics Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker for today, Mr. William Roberts. Please go ahead.

Will Roberts

Thanks Maggie. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the G1 conference call to discuss our second quarter '22 financial results and business update. The press release on these financial results was issued this morning and can be found in the News section of our corporate website g1therapeutics.com.

On this morning's call, the team will provide a business overview of the second quarter of '22, including an update on our clinical programs and our commercial progress in that period with COSELA, which is approved and commercially available to decrease the incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum etoposide continue regimen or a topotecan containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer or ES-SCL. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.

Before I begin, I want to remind you that today's webcast contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements represent management's judgment as of today and may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. For more information on such risks and uncertainties, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the SEC or on our corporate website. Any forward-looking statements represent our views as of today, August 03, 2022.

Joining me on the call today are Jack Bailey, our Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Perry, our Chief Commercial Officer; Raj Malik, our Chief Medical Officer; and Jen Moses, our Chief Financial Officer.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Jack.

Jack Bailey

Thanks, Will and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us on the call. Today's headline is that we have achieved a variety of important foundational milestones that we set for ourselves for the first half of 2022. I'll briefly touch on three of them.

First, I'm proud of the decisiveness and strategic execution shown by the G1 team over the past few quarters regarding the commercialization of COSELA. We identified the issue of needing to better access top target prescribers and accounts. We made the right decisions quickly and executed decisively to correct course, including building our own COSELA-focused sales team. And as a result during the quarter, we saw an inflection in sales.

The momentum we experienced in the quarter is evident as our team worked to bring this innovative drug to more patients with small cell lung cancer than ever before. COSELA is an important and unique drug. It is proactively administered and covers multiple lineages enabling oncologists for the first time to reduce or prevent the serious hematologic side effects of chemotherapy pre-emptively rather than waiting for treating them reactively with a variety of single lineage interventions, which of course carry their own unintended and potentially dangerous consequences. As you'll hear from Andrew, we experience good growth during the quarter, including growing vial volume by almost 60% period over period.

Second, the team has executed the majority of our clinical programs extremely well during a period of significant headwinds, including COVID-19 and the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, which impacted many clinical trials of different products. Most importantly, we achieved the important milestone in the second quarter of completing enrolment in our Phase III line extension trial of trilaciclib in 326 participants with metastatic colorectal cancer. We expect the initial results, including those from the primary endpoint in the first quarter of 2023.

And as you read in this morning's press release, we recently also hit key enrolment milestones in both our Phase II bladder our Phase II trial, assessing the mechanism of action for trilaciclib. Further, as you will hear from Raj, we expect to provide the initial results from each of our five ongoing Phase II and Phase III clinical trials over the coming 18 months, starting in the fourth quarter of this year.

Third, from a corporate perspective, we were recently very pleased to share that the China National Medical Products Administration had conditionally approved the marketing authorization for Costello, which was jointly developed for use in Greater China in partnership with Simcere.

As a result G1 will receive a $13 million milestone payment from Simcere part of a total milestone consideration of up to $156 million. We also expect to receive double-digit royalties on future annual net sales of COSELA in China, which Jen will describe later in the call.

This morning, I will first ask Andrew to cover our recent commercial progress, including an update on our efforts of our new field sales team during the second quarter of 2022. Raj will then provide a snapshot of our clinical momentum, including timelines and data expectations. Finally, Jen will provide the financial results for the quarter, including an update on financial ramifications of the Simcere approval and a reminder that our cash runway takes us into 2024. Then I'll be back for some concluding comments.

With that. I'll turn the call over to Andrew.

Andrew Perry

Thank you, Jack. I'm glad to be with you today to provide an update on a number of commercial topics, including second quarter sales performance and leaving indicators of growth. The second quarter was our first complete period during COSELA was promoted solely by our own team of G1 oncology sales account managers or OSAMs following their field deployment in mid-February and the termination of our co-promotion agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim in early March.

Our goal in the second quarter was to demonstrate significant volume growth with a focus on the top 100 organizations who see around 50% of patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer. We also wanted to build a platform for future growth by demonstrating both breadths and depth of utilization across the US.

Beginning with sales activity. We ended the quarter with $8.7 million in net sales of COSELA, representing nearly 60% higher volume growth quarter-over-quarter. This was our highest quarter eight growth rate since the initial launch period and has almost tripled the growth rates we saw in Q4 of last year and in Q1 of this year, compared to the same quarter in 2021, which was our first full quarter after launch the growth in volume was 268%.

Each month in the second quarter showed positive month-over-month growth in volumes. However, the small cell lung cancer market can show variability from month to month due to patient flow and pressure on staffing and healthcare organizations at different times of the year. And similar to last year, the rate of growth in July did not reflect the pattern we saw in prior months. However, we do anticipate continued quarter-over-quarter growth, and we've taken the opportunity to initiate a number of sales and marketing initiatives designed to further improve our execution and restore stronger growth.

We saw 77% of volume in the quarter come through community clinics and hospitals and 23% of volume come from academic centers, 98% of our volume is a quarter was in commercial supply with 2% coming through our patient's assistance program. And our paramedic remained broadly unchanged with 65% covered by Medicare 27% covered by commercial and the remainder in Medicaid or government programs.

As I mentioned earlier, our goal was to not only deliver higher growth, but also to deliver a platform for future growth by broadening our base of utilization and driving debt in key accounts, I'm pleased to report that all four of our sales regions in the US contributed to our national quarterly growth with regional growth rates during the quarter ranging from 22% to 85%. In fact, 13 of our 34 territories demonstrated growth of over 100% in the quarter.

We also wanted to expand our reach and uptake in the important top 100 organizations, which treat around 50% of patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer and we have added seven top 100 organizations since the end of Q1, giving us a total of 60 of the top 100, which have failed COSELA. Approximately 80% of those organizations had repeat orders during the second quarter. The proportion of our Q2 business and top 100 organizations was 53% and our quarterly growth in those top 100 was 52%.

Moving to some measures of overall commercial execution, COSELA brand awareness remains high around 80% with over 90% of physicians who are aware of COSELA intending to prescribe within 12 months and over 50% intending to prescribe within three months. Message effectiveness for the majority of COSELA key messages is at or above oncology brand industry averages. Third party payer reimbursement has remained strong, and we have had very few payer rejections to date.

We've also seen an increase in opportunities for face-to-face engagement with customers with the majority of our calls now in person and we were excited to have our commercial and medical teams representing G1 therapeutics and COSELA at major conferences, such [indiscernible] this quarter. Overall, we're pleased with our progress in Q2. We delivered significantly stronger growth and built a broader base of business across the key customer organizations, which can continue to support growth going forward.

Our key lead measures of success show even more potential for COSELA in future. As a result, we remain ambitious for the potential of COSELA to benefit many more patients with extensive small cell lung cancer, and we're committed to ensuring their healthcare providers of the necessary information and resources to include COSELA in their regimens.

With that I'll turn the call over to Raj for a medical and clinical update. Raj?

Raj Malik

Thanks, Andrew and good morning, everyone. As Jack mentioned, I can report that as of today, we expect to provide the initial results from our five ongoing clinical trials in the timelines we have previously disclosed. As context for the studies where assessment of anti-tumor efficacy is the primary objective, it is important to understand the Phase II triple negative breast cancer data that were published in 2019 and advanced oncology as we think about the initial and final data that will be reported in the fourth quarter of this year and through 2023.

As you may recall from the TMBC Phase II data, we observed robust statistically significant improvements in the most clinically meaningful endpoint of overall survival in patients receiving trilaciclib compared to patients in the control group with hazard ratios of 0.31 and 0.4 in the two trilaciclib groups.

The effect on progression-free survival was strong, but not as robust as overall survival and the least difference between the trilaciclib arms and control was in response rate.

Our hypothesis for expecting to see a greater effect on PFS and OS compared to response rate is that the immune modulating mechanism of action of trilaciclib could improve survival more so than response rate. This is consistent with data from therapies that modulate the immune system, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Specifically, we believe that the durability of effect may occur through increased formation of memory CD8 positive T cells, which could improve long term immune surveillance. Therefore for our Phase II studies focused on assessing anti-tumor efficacy. we expect to see a greater effect of trilaciclib on progression-free or overall survival and the least on response rate.

I remind you of our expected timeline for data over the coming 18 months, starting with our Phase III pivotal trials, and then moving on to our Phase II program. First and foremost, we recently achieved an important milestone as we completed enrollment in our 326 patient trial of trilaciclib in first line metastatic colorectal cancer called PRESERVE 1. FOLFOXIRI is the most effective and also the most myotoxic regimen for metastatic colorectal cancer.

Improving myelotoxicity could result in a greater exposure to chemotherapy and potentially also improve anti-tumor efficacy. We expect to release initial results from this trial, including those from the primary end point of mono protection and from the secondary end point of overall response rate in the first quarter of 2023. The secondary survival endpoints of PFS and OS will come later. If the model protection data are positive, we will meet with regulatory authorities to discuss filing for approval in this indication.

Second, regarding PRESERVE 2, our first line TMBC pivotal trial and approximately 170 patients with PD-L1 positive and negative tumors. We expect the interim overall survival analysis to be conducted by a data monitoring committee in the second half of next year. If the trial meets the interim analysis stopping rule, it will terminate and we will report the top line results. If it does not, the trial will continue to the final analysis.

Next, regarding our Phase II trials, we currently expect initial data from the following three in the fourth quarter of this year. Starting with PRESERVE 3, our study of trilaciclib with chemotherapy and the immune checkpoint inhibitor, avelumab in patients with bladder cancer receiving first line treatment.

As Jack mentioned, we announced this morning that we have achieved our target enrolment in this approximately 90 patient trial. The last few patients who have consented to enrol should do so shortly. So we should achieve last patient in the upcoming days.

As such we can confirm that we expect to provide initial top line response rate and model protection data in the fourth quarter of this year, followed by data on the primary endpoint of PFS in 2023. Second, we've also completed enrolment in our 24 patient trial to clarify the mechanism of action of trilaciclib in participants with neoadjuvant triple negative breast cancer.

We expect to provide initial immune endpoint results from this trial, including trilaciclib's impact on CD8 positive T cell and regulatory T cells for T regs in the tumor micro environment in the fourth quarter of this year with pathological complete response and other immune and profiling data in 2023.

And third, we expect to present preliminary safety data from our Phase II trial in triple negative breast cancer designed to evaluate the additive combination potential of trilaciclib with the antibody drug conjugate sacituzumab govitecan.

The treatment landscape has continued to change in the US with greater usage of pembrolizumab in the neoadjuvant and adjuvant setting resulting in slower progression of disease, which is great news for patients. As a result, the time until a patient could become eligible for our trial has pushed out, which appears to be one of the factors that has contributed to slower enrolment.

We're in the process of mitigating this in a variety of ways, including adding additional sites. As a result, we'll have preliminary safety data late this year from as many patients as possible and the bulk of the data including efficacy next year. It's worth noting that this landscape evolution is a US effect only. We are not seeing these enrolment hurdles in the global pivotal TMBC trial.

Finally, there is significant strategic importance to expediting the evaluation of the combination of trilaciclib with a checkpoint inhibitor and chemotherapy in first line non-small cell lung cancer. As such, rather than supporting an investigative initiated study, we're exploring other means of evaluation, such as sponsoring it ourselves or with a partner. We will provide an update on this soon as possible, and also keep you abreast of our ongoing ISS program as those trials initiate.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Jen for a review of the financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Jen Moses

Thanks Raj. And good morning, everyone. As Will mentioned, both financial results for the second quarter of 2022 are available in this morning's press release and will be in the 10-Q, which we intend to file today after market close.

Our total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $10.6 million comprised of net COSELA revenue of $8.7 million and licensed revenue of $1.9 million compared to $6.6 million of total revenue for the same period in 2021. Cost of goods sold for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $1 million compared to $0.8 million for the same period in 2021.

As a reminder, a portion of the manufacturing cost related to COSELA sales were incurred prior to FDA approval and therefore were recorded as R&D expense in prior periods. The majority of pre-launch inventory has been depleted and the treatment of these costs will now have a nominal impact on cost of goods sold going forward.

Our research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were $20.8 million compared to $18.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in R&D expense was primarily due to an increase in clinical trial spend offset by a decrease in cost for manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients and drug product for clinical trials.

As we mentioned on the last call, we expect annual 2022 R&D spend to come in above 2021 levels with the first quarter of 2022 is the outlier and the third and fourth quarter more in line with what we saw in the second quarter of this year. Our selling general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were $25.7 million compared to $25.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in SG&A expenses quarter-over-quarter was largely due to an increase in personnel cost related to headcount, offset by a decrease in medical affairs costs, commercialization activities, professional and legal fees and IT related costs.

We continue to monitor our expenses in a discipline manner while we are investing in customer facing commercial activities and prioritizing spend that allows us to meet enrolment and data readout timelines for our trials, we are continuing to monitor other ancillary expenses. We have reduced or delayed spend in many areas while we allow time to grow our product revenue lines.

Regarding our cash position, as described in the press release this morning, we ended the second quarter with cash and cash equivalent of $144 million compared to $221.2 million as of December 31, 2021. We expect this to be sufficient to fund our operations and capital expenditures into 2024. This projection of cash runway includes a future draw of an additional 25 million on our debt facility with Hercules, which is currently available to us at our discretion.

As Jack mentioned, we will receive a $13 million milestone payment in the third quarter from Simcere as a result of their recent approval of COSELA in China. We also expect to receive double-digit royalties on annual net sales of COSELA in China. Although we may earn some royalties this year, for our internal modeling purposes, our assumptions are that these royalties will begin in 2023.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Jack for some closing comments, Jack?

Jack Bailey

Thank you, Jen, Raj, Andrew, and Will and it's always, I want to thank people living with cancer for your inspiration. You drive us toward our goals each and every day.

Now, before we move to Q&A, let me just recap some of the points that you have heard today. The second quarter was our first full period during which COSELA was promoted solely by our own team of G1 OSAMs, following their deployment in mid-February.

We ended the quarter with nearly 60% bio volume growth quarter-over-quarter. This was our highest quarterly growth rate since the initial launch period. Third party payer reimbursement has remained strong and we have had very few pay rejections to date.

During the quarter, we completed enrolment in our Phase III registrational trial in colorectal cancer, and more recently completed enrolment in our Phase II mechanism of action trial and hit our enrolment target in our Phase II bladder cancer study.

And finally, as Raj described, we expect to provide initial results from our two ongoing pivotal trials in CRC and triple negative breast cancer next year, starting with the CRC data in the first quarter of 2023 and data from our three Phase II trials later this year, the bladder study, the MOA study and the ABC combination studies.

Now regarding COSELA guidance, as we have previously communicated, we intend to provide formal guidance as soon as we have enough data on performance and impact of our G1 sales team to do so. However, given the month-over-month tempering of sales in July, we need a better understanding of these market dynamics before we can do so. As such as of today, we remain comfortable with analyst consensus for COSELA net sales in 2022, currently sitting just under $40 million.

With a strong quarter of sales under our belts and a data-rich period through the end of 2023 ahead of us, I could not be more excited about where we are heading and the potential for trilaciclib to impact the lives of many patients living with various cancers.

Thank you for your time this morning. We will speak again in this format in November on the third quarter 2022 call. However you will hear from us next at our upcoming virtual R&D Day on September 15th. We expect to discuss a variety of topics, including a more robust discussion on the trilaciclib mechanism of action, readouts from our preclinical work, assessing the potential synergies with other anti-cancer drugs, updates on our clinical program and data expectations and the future potential of trilaciclib, all ahead of the key readouts from our clinical trials. So please keep an eye out for invitations and dial in instructions over the coming weeks.

With that, I will close the call and turn it over to Q&A. Operator, would you please remind our listeners how to ask a question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Gil Blum - Needham & Company. Your line is open.

Gil Blum

Hi, good morning, everyone. Congrats on the progress. So we kind of discussed a few potential items on the commercial side that show signs of improvement. I'm just curious as to what is the company's view on the most important factor in driving future growth? Is it adding more top 100 facilities? Is it improving penetration in those facilities? Whichever you think is the most important?

Jack Bailey

Yeah. Hey Gil. Happy to take that. Yeah. I think you nailed it, but we've obviously got to a significant portion of those top 100 right now, those 60 organizations that we have now seen an order from, and of course we've seen an 80% reorder rate from those organizations, which we're really happy about, but the overall depth of penetration has just a ton of potential there.

Clearly, there is a lot of runway, even within the 60 organizations that have already ordered the product to actually see increased uptake and very often with these types of organizations, there's a period where they initially use the product. They take a look at the results, but it might not be on all of their pathways or in all of their systems and there's a period that was optimizing the placement of the product and then communicating how to use the product across all of the satellite locations and that's the process that we're in the middle of right now.

We've actually seen in Q2 some amazing success in some organizations through doing that process and so that's where our team is really focused on in Q3 and Q4.

Gil Blum

Okay. Thank you, and considering that several of your clinical studies have complete their enrollment, should we expect the slowing R&D operation expenses moving forward or just kind of remaining flat?

Jen Moses

I would expect it to remain flat. We have -- the studies are enrolled, but we are -- we will have data processing. We'll have just a number of things to close out studies. So they'll continue to be, I would estimate them to be around where they were for the second quarter and continue that going forward.

Gil Blum

Okay. Excellent. Thank you for taking my questions.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Kaveri Pohlman of BTIG. Your line is open.

Kaveri Pohlman

Yeah. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. So for TNBC, has the change in treatment landscape impacted enrollment in the first line NBC Phase III trial?

Jack Bailey

Yes. Thanks for the question, Kaveri. This is Jack. It has not changed the enrollment timeline on the first line Phase III first line, TNC that's a global study. So we've got enormous number of sites outside of the us.

The ABC combination study is solely a us based study and since Keytruda's approval at the end of 2020 or 2021, I guess it was that is really, it's only impacting the us sites in terms of a bit more watch and wait in these patients taking longer to get to a time where they would be eligible for our study. So now on the first line phase three study, no impact,

Kaveri Pohlman

Got it. That's helpful. And for TNBC, do you expect to -- do you expect the use of Keytruda in the neoadjuvant -- adjuvant setting to impact trilaciclib efficacy in the first line setting? In patients who previously received and progress on this immunotherapy?

Raj Malik

Kaveri, this is Raj. I can take that one. We do not, based on the mechanism of action of trilaciclib and its impact on various aspects of that cancer immunity cycle we think that there is a, a potential that we could work even in patients who have previously received an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

Operator

Next question is from Tony Butler of ROTH Capital. Your line is open

Tony Butler

Yes. Good morning. Andrew, you made a comment about July and then you made a statement about some sales initiatives and I didn't quite get what those sales initiatives might be. I wondered if you could make a statement about if you could, about what those new sales initiatives would be.

And then two additional questions, Raj on the PRESERVE 2. while you're enrolling PD-L1 positive and negative patients. Is there a net number of PD-L1 versus PD-L1 positive versus negative patients that are most desired from the 170 because I just, even though you had seen some positive data in both cohorts, it's not exactly equivalent that could play into this utility next year.

And then finally when you mention, you'll make comments about myelopreservation, for example, in CRC in Q1. Exactly. What will you say about myelo or what can you say about myelopreservation given the trials, continuing. Thank you very much.

Jack Bailey

Thanks Tony, I'll take the first one. Yeah, obviously an oncology patient flow in the summer months can vary a little bit and it does appear to have been affected by some trends and patient flow and perhaps healthcare staff availability as well for various reasons. I did mention a couple of the initiatives that were, that are underway.

And so the first is just that focusing on those high growth opportunity accounts at the national regional and territory level and, and creating some accountability around progress there, we're also developing an early warning system, which will highlight accounts to us when they drop in utilization because quite often that's not because of a lack of confidence or excitement in the product.

It's often just due to our process issue, which we can actually intercept much earlier if we flag it earlier. We're also following through more effectively where we see a patient come on board to make sure the providers of all the information they need about how to use the product appropriately.

We've shifted some digital advertising to focus on our, our key accounts and we have some new marketing materials and resources coming out in Q3 as well to keep our messages front of mind. So we've taken the opportunity to sharpen execution across a number of elements of our commercial model.

Raj Malik

Hey Tony, this is Raj. So initially for the first for PRESERVE 2 you're right, we're enrolling all comers of PD-L1 positive and negative. If you look at the data, approximately 40% of patients have PD-L1 positive tumors, we are stratifying by PDL one status. So you know, we anticipate that the approximate distribution of PD-L1 in this tumor population is what will be represented in the trial.

So in that 40% to 50% and because we're stratifying, we think it's going to be -- it's the appropriate way to evaluate the effect in both and even in the PDL one negative if you recall, the hazard ratio was still less than 0.5, so there was definitely a meaningful effect there. And then to PRESERVE 1, the data that will be analyzing and reporting will be the primary and key second data.

So duration of severe neutropenia, severe neutropenia and patient reported outcomes. We will be blinded to any event driven outcomes. So the trial will continue event driven outcomes. So the trial will continue for those PFSs and OS readouts. So we will be able to report the model of protection data as well as the response rate data.

Operator

Your next question is from Ed White of H.C. Wainwright. Please ask your question.

Edward White

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I'm just curious if you have any data on potential off-label use of COSELA.

Jack Bailey

Yeah, we get information that has quite a significant lag on it because it has to come through claims sources. So I don't have a lot of information that pertains to the second quarter, but I would estimate its single digit percentages of off label use.

Edward White

Okay. Thanks. And then Andrew, you had mentioned earlier that the majority of you, you now see a majority of live versus virtual sales calls. Maybe you could just review with us the importance of that and do you expect this, this to continue going forward?

Andrew Perry

Yeah, thanks. I do anticipate it we'll go. It will continue going forward actually. And the big advantage I think, and maybe I'm a little old school in this, but when an oncology salesperson who is competent and capable and is engaged with the product, goes into an office, they're not only calling on a prescriber they're calling and the nursing staff, they're calling on whoever channels reimbursement, they're calling on the front office staff and they built they're calling on pharmacy and they build up a whole picture of activities across the account, which can vastly accelerate adoption of a product.

The idea of just getting to a prescriber is a very one dimensional view of what it takes to sell any specialty product, never mind an oncology product. And there's no substitute to my mind for getting into the office and having that total call.

Edward White

Thanks Andrew and perhaps my last question for you is just, you mentioned a lot of positives going on during the launch. Wondering what sales headwinds that you're seeing in what potential solutions that you have to those headwinds? Thank you.

Andrew Perry

Yeah, thanks. I don't think they've really changed too much. I think it's, it's converting the awareness of the product and the willingness to prescribe into identifying a patient. And we've been really pleased actually to see some real world data recently presented at NCCN where it really showed the burden of my suppression and which is much more profound, I think maybe than any of us had thought.

And we're starting to evaluate how we can get that into promotion because that creates a conversation about how we can do better together with the, the healthcare provider.

And then the next part is really just shifting that kind of 20 years of habit of waiting for a problem to happen versus dealing with it proactively and getting the benefits of multi lineage myeloma protection, which only COSELA can offer.

And then finally, there's the process component, which is, you know, many of these institutions, organizations, networks are they're deeply embedded with an EMR system or an it system. And they've providers rely on that now for quality of care and for efficiency of care.

And so working out the optimal placement for COSELA in those systems, even when you have formula review, even when you have P&T review, even when you have enthusiastic physician support, you still need to make sure you're in those systems. And that takes a little bit of navigation behind the scenes.

Operator

Your next question is from David Nierengarten of Wedbush Securities. Your line is open.

David Nierengarten

Hey, thanks for taking the questions and congrats on all the progress here, especially on the clinical side it's impressive. Couple questions on the clinical side. So for the ADC combination study and the bladder cancer study, I know the primary endpoint is PFS, but thinking about myelopreservation in those setting, anything we should know yeah. There are nuances to how that'll come out or is it going to be a straight read on neutropenia rates or things like that.

And maybe another way to ask the question is, is there a significant background, myelosuppression in those patients and is it currently, generally treated with new last or the other agents out there just trying to get a feel for what we could expect for kind of background rates and effects of trilaciclib on myelopreservation there. Thanks.

Raj Malik

Hey David, this is Raj. Yeah, so we will be looking at the outcomes of myelosuppression. So neutropenia, anaemia, thrombocytopenia; starting with Trodelvy that it does have actually quite significant rates of neutropenia. So, we feel there's an opportunity there to show potential improvement, which could translate to better tolerability of the combination.

One of the things that this was actually reported at ASCO this year that that efficacy of Trodelvy was associated with a greater AUC in the, and they did an exposure response analysis looking at a pop-PK model. And so maintaining dose intensity could be important for Trodelvy. So that is something that we'll be looking at in that study.

On the bladder, the chemo regimen, as you know, is gem platinum. So this includes both CYS and carbo, and it's given in a day one eight regimen schedule, I should say, which is similar to our TMBC study and it's going to be the same readout. So we'll be looking at; model suppression does occur with, you know, with those combinations as well.

David Nierengarten

And just to double check, it's a secondary endpoint, but you'll be able to report statistically yes. Yeah. Thank

Jack Bailey

Sorry, David, just to clarify, it is a secondary objective and there's no alpha assigned. So it will be descriptive, but it'll be important additional data as we evaluate model protection across different regiments.

Operator

[Operator instructions] Your next question is from Anupam Rama of JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Anupam Rama

Hey guys, thanks so much for taking the question. Just a question on the trilaciclib MOA study, the mechanism of action study, kind of what's a win scenario there in your opinion. And how might that change the view of say PRESERVE 1 versus some of the efficacy study that have been cited on this call? Thanks so much.

Raj Malik

Yeah. Hey Anupam. Raj here. So yes, so what we've shown previously in pre-clinical studies, as well as with peripheral blood analysis from our clinical studies is that the impact of trilaciclib is in the T-cell compartment largely. So we'll be looking at effect on CD positive T cells, G regulatory cells, but not just the numbers by immunohisto chemistry, but also sort of more functional readouts, are the cells activated which subsets are present?

One of the interesting things that I think we've discussed in the past is that transient CDK four, six inhibition can increase the formation of memory CD positive T-cell. So that could be something that we're, you know, that we'll be interested in looking at as well. So it's going to be a very holistic assessment of the immune mechanism. We're also going to look at peripheral blood from these patients.

So we can make correlations with what's happening in the tumor with the peripheral blood. And this would, of course help us going forward because it's much easier to look at peripheral blood going forward rather than looking within the tumor micro environment. So, a win scenario in your terminology would really be showing that tricyclic can modulate the tumor immune micro environment in a variety of ways.

Operator

And your next question is from Troy Langford of Cowen. Your line is open.

Troy Langford

Hi everyone. Thanks for taking that question and congrats on all the great progress in the quarter. Just two quick ones on the COSELA launch from us first on the new sales initiatives how long do you think it'll take before you all see an effect on, on quarterly sales? So do you think we could see an effect over a quarter or two, do you think it'll play out over a longer period of time? And then I have a follow up after that.

Jack Bailey

I think we're not in a position necessarily to provide too many predictions there. What I would say is that at the account by account level, we can see rapid improvement due to execution improvement. So we'll be looking for that account by account as to how it ladders up quarter to quarter. I don't want to second guess that at this point.

Troy Langford

And then the next question I have is just does anything in particular distinguish the last of top COSELA accounts that you all haven't reached yet? Like, do these represent bigger systems that are more difficult to break into or something else like that?

Jack Bailey

Yeah, it can be a variety. So sometimes they are counsel or organizations that are completely no single access to commercial, and they can be a mixture of academic on community in some cases. And those ones we always knew would take longer because there's just many, many fewer shots on goal.

In some cases it's organizations that look to COSELA very, very early in the launch period. Maybe didn't have all the information they needed and our job there is really to get them to reevaluate the product and get more of our recent information out in front of them and of course these organizations they don't like to reread. So once they've made the decision, they don't like to go back. So getting on the docket for those decisions can take a little bit of time.

We're happy, we've got some plans in place across both the academic and community organizations and that top 100 that have not yet adopted that we hope will continue to bear fruit. And of course those organizations are looking at their peers across the healthcare environment and as they see more experience with COSELA and more success with COSELA, I'm sure they're going to be excited to actually have those discussions with us.

Operator

No further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the conference back to Mr. Jack Bailey for closing remarks.

Jack Bailey

Great. Thank you, operator. We look forward to keeping you updated as we progress. Thank you for joining us today and certainly hope you all stay well. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you all for participating. You may now disconnect.