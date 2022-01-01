We were right and wrong in Clearwater Paper's (NYSE:CLW) previous analysis.
Last time, we said that looking to the past, "the company has found it difficult to fully pass cost inflationary pressures onto the consumer, particularly in the more competitive consumer product division". We were also forecasting a "sales rebound starting from Q2 (mainly driven by higher selling prices)". Well, at the time, we were right, but the company surprised us by delivering a performance that we never expected to see. During the earning season, we already provided a comps analysis between Essity (OTCPK:ESSYY) and Kimberly-Clark (KMB), favouring the European company. Looking at the just-released Clearwater's results, we were wrong in our future expectations.
As also Clearwater Paper explained: "since 2015, significant capacity additions have been added by producers targeting the private branded market". Having listened to the P&G call, we understood that private label is now re-emerging (especially in Europe). Since our initiation of coverage, the World has changed. We are now living in a rising inflation environment with detrimental consumer sentiment. Customers are starting to reduce expenses and are back to cheaper alternatives, i.e., private label offerings.
Here are the main numbers achieved during the Q2 performances:
Compared to our universe coverage within the sector, Clearwater Paper is a small company. Last time, we derive a target price of $32 per share based on an EV/EBITDA of 5.5x. After having analyzed the Q2 performance, we are not surprised to see this positive stock price reaction.
What is important to say is that the company is now targeting new price increases and confirmed the outlook for the following quarters. If we adjust the numbers (taking into consideration the net debt calculation), we derive a target price of $43 per share. This is based on a 5.5x EV/EBITDA. Unfortunately, we are followers of Clearwater Paper, and it was a shame.
