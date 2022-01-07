(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)
Most articles, like my "Adding Income Using Cash-Covered Puts And Covered Calls," discuss how writing options can be used to generate income for the investor. This one takes that concept and covers the idea of using Cash Secured Puts in place of bank CDs by selling deep OTM contracts.
Even with the Fed pushing up rates, short-term CDs still earn below 2.5%. That return is risk-free compared to writing Put options. Using easily tradable exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") with quarter-ending Put contracts, investors can increase their yield. How much depends on the risk level they want to employ.
This data from Fidelity was collected on July 1st, supposedly the day an investor would have sold new CSPs to replace the ones that expired the day before.
I included assets other than CDs for comparison purposes. Short-term CD rates have more than doubled in the last month and should continue to climb as the Fed raises the short-term Fed rate.
Compared to CDs, this article will show what investors might earn selling Put options on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) or the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM). I picked these ETF for several reasons:
Unless an investor exceeds the FDIC coverage per issuer used, in theory, there is no risk of loss using CDs. By using options on index-based ETFs, the investor should experience less risk than trying this with individual stocks. One measure of that can be found by examining the Delta of ETF options against stocks, even one in more stable sectors.
I did go searching for some charts for a historical perspective to this question. I found these.
Since I will be discussing both 3-mo and 6-mo options, I looked but did not find what the worst quarters have been for the US stock market. Avoiding the average intra-year declines of 14% is easily done and still can generate a higher return than current CDs offer. As with most investments, the more risk an investor is willing to take on, the more return they can generate.
All the option data was captured from Fidelity.com during the day on 7/1/22. I included each ETF's price at the time. Columns represent:
Remember, all this data is from a point in time. Premiums will move based on time elapsing, price movement of the ETF, and changes in the risk assessment of both the ETF and the stock market overall. If I had collected data after the market closed on 7/1/22, SPY was up to $381.24, and the premiums shown here were all down by the Delta times 7.
Even though SPY offers strike only $1 apart, I chose to show them at $5 increments, as that is the closes they come for IWM. The expiration dates are also available for both, including ones that expire each Friday; out several months.
Using SPY CSPs, one could double their income even if the ETF lost 20+% of its value at the end of the quarter. IWM CSPs triple the income possibility. As bad as the 2nd quarter was, using the 20% protection strikes should have expired OTM. Going for the extra yield of the 15% protected strikes would have failed, assuming the ultimate goal is not getting assigned.
When putting together an investment plan and making those allocation decisions, understanding the risk/return profiles of each asset type and their correlations to each other is important. Time horizons and investing goals also come into play. This article focused on what is an interesting idea for the low-yielding cash allocation investors' might have for various reasons, such as risk avoidance or waiting for better investment opportunities.
Despite the ability to possibly earn double-digit returns, the concept here is finding a low-risk alternative to a bank CD, not making a fortune. By using options in place of a bank CD, you also have full access to your funds by simply closing out your Put position. While there is no penalty for early withdraw, you could loss money if not enough of the time premium evaporated to offset an increase in the price of the Put option.
Another possible advantage over CDs is how the income is taxed. While some states do not tax interest income, most times it counts as ordinary income, no favorable treatment. Premiums from expired options are always taxed as a short-term gain. They are taxed the same as interest income unless you can offset them with any trading losses elsewhere in a taxable account.
As I was collecting the data for this, I sold 2 3Q SPY $310 Puts with 17% downside protection. If they expire OTM, the yield will be 4.7% versus the 2% my broker is offering on any CD in their inventory. A then sold a $150 IWM for a potential ROI of 7.3% with a 14% protection level.
After the July action by the Federal Reserve, CD rates were up about 40bps across the time periods.
I ‘m proud to have asked to be one of the original Seeking Alpha Contributors to the 11/21 launch of the Hoya Capital Income Builder Market Place.
This is how HCIB sees its place in the investment universe:
Whether your focus is high yield or dividend growth, we’ve got you covered with high-quality, actionable investment research and an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build portfolios that fit your unique investment objectives. Subscribers receive complete access to our investment research - including reports that are never published elsewhere - across our areas of expertise including Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, Homebuilders, ETFs, Closed-End-Funds, and Preferreds.
This article was written by
I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio. I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, IWM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (10)