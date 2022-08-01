The London-based Endeavour Mining plc (TSX: EDV, LSE: EDV, OTCQX: EDVMF) is one of the largest gold producers in West Africa, with six operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
On August 3, 2022, Endeavour Mining announced that gold production for the second quarter of 2022 was 345.104K ounces and sold 343.688K ounces.
Revenue for the quarter came in at $629.6 million, down from $753.4 million last year.
Endeavour Mining indicated that it is well-positioned to achieve its 2022 guidance production and AISC for continuing operations of 1,315-1,400K Oz at an AISC of $880-930 per ounce.
CEO Sebastien De Montessus said in the conference call:
We are pleased to report that we have continued our strong momentum from Q1 into Q2, which has positioned us well for the rest of the year.
Endeavour Mining presents an excellent financial profile and is friendly toward its shareholders with a good dividend and shares buyback policy. Moreover, the company has significant cash of over $1 billion and has no net debt.
One crucial issue is that the company's assets are located in West Africa, and we should not discount the risk of doing business there. On the positive side, Endeavour Mining has well-diversified assets, reducing risk.
The gold mining sector continued to struggle due to a risk of recession triggered by rampant inflation that forced the FED to hike the interest rates already two times by 75-point. So far, the gold price has held nicely and closed today at $1,765 per ounce. However, despite a solid gold price, most of the gold miners I am following have dropped significantly following the Market. However, I believe it is a temporary issue, and the gold miners will eventually rally down the road.
The best way to profit from such an unusual situation is to trade short-term LIFO of about 30%-40% of your total position and use your short-term gain to increase your core long-term position for a much higher target when the market decides to get back to this industry.
EDVMF has dropped significantly from its high in March-April and is down 18% on a one-year basis.
CEO Sebastien de Montessus said in the conference call:
we are currently the lowest cost producer when ranked against senior and mid-tier producers. We firmly believe that this low-cost positioning is now a strong competitive advantage, and we are pleased on the hard work to reposition our portfolio over the recent years is now paying off.
|Endeavour Mining
|2Q21
|3Q21
|4Q21
|1Q22
|2Q22
|Total Revenues in $ Million
|753.43
|691.71
|697.17
|686.20
|629.6
|Net income attributable to shareholders in $ Million
|126.78
|113.59
|-106.36
|-42.20
|189.4
|EBITDA $ Million
|359.90
|341.85
|85.27
|215.40
|417.3
|EPS diluted in $/share
|0.50
|0.45
|-0.48
|-0.17
|0.76
|Operating Cash flow in $ Million
|300.48
|311.91
|355.78
|304.30
|253.20
|Capital Expenditure in $ Million
|144.04
|132.47
|132.30
|85.20
|140.30
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|156.44
|179.44
|223.49
|219.10
|112.90
|Total Cash $ Million
|832.88
|760.37
|906.20
|1,054.30
|1,096.8
|Total Long-term Debt in $ Million
|929.76
|850.43
|841.90
|916.80
|885.10
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million
|253.43
|252.13
|251.82
|249.64
|249.59
|Production Au Oz
|2Q21
|3Q21
|4Q21
|1Q22
|2Q22
|Total Production Gold
|409.0
|382.2
|398.0
|367.0
|345.1
|AISC (co-product) from continuing operations
|853
|904
|900
|848
|954
|Gold Price realized
|1,791
|1,763
|1,787
|1,911
|1,832
The company's free cash flow for the second quarter was $112.9 million, and the trailing 12-month free cash flow was $734.93 million.
In 2021, Endeavour implemented a shareholder return programmed with a dividend of $150 million for 2022. It is a minimum dividend that could be supplemented with additional dividends and buyback assuming gold price remains above $1,500 per ounce and net leverage debt to adjusted EBITDA remains below 0.5x.
In line with our strong shareholder returns commitment, we are pleased to declare a H1-2022 dividend of $100 million, which represents a 43% increase over last year's dividend and is reflective of our improved financial position and confidence in our business outlook. Moreover, we are now targeting a minimum dividend of $200 million for the year, which is $50 million more than the initial minimum commitment. We are also continuing to supplement our shareholder returns with share buybacks, having completed $38 million over the last six months and $176 million since launching the programme in April 2021.
2Q22 gold production from continuing operations was 345.104k ounces, a decrease of 6% over 1Q22, mainly due to lower production at Sabodala-Massawa and Wahgnion.
AISC for all operations decreased slightly this quarter to $848 per ounce, which is still excellent, especially considering the increase in inflationary pressures.
2022 production is expected to be 1,315K-1,400K oz at an AISC of $880-930/oz.
Construction commenced in April 2022 and remained on budget and schedule for completion in H1-2024.
Production at Sabodala-Massawa decreased as a result of lower grade areas mined. The company focuses on waste extraction associated with the commencement of mining at the Massawa North Zone pit. Tonnes processed slightly decreased, and recovery rates were flat.
Average grades decreased as mining of the higher-grade Sofia Main pit was completed in the previous quarter.
The trading strategy that I suggest is to gradually sell about 30%-40% of your EDVMF position between $21.1 and $23.3 and accumulate between $18.5 and $17.8 with potential lower support at $17.1.
The best-adapted approach is to sell short-term LIFO while keeping a core long-term position for a much higher final target. It is what I am suggesting in my marketplace, "The Gold and Oil corner."
Watch the gold price like a hawk.
Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long-term and one for short-term trading.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
