Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN), the leading refrigerant reclaimer in North America, delivered another exceptional quarter, crushing expectations and raising full year guidance. I believe there are several factors that make this investment enticing. The company operates in a well defined niche, it has a strong moat thanks to its patented machines, it plays a double role in its supply chain, and the environmental regulations will give strong tailwinds for the years to come. This is why I believe the company is a very interesting buy.
After an outstanding Q1 with a +149% revenue growth YoY, many investors were watchful to see if Hudson Technologies could have delivered strong Q2 results. The main concern was linked to the price of certain refrigerants. In fact, Hudson achieved huge profits in the first quarter because it was able to sell its recycled refrigerants at high prices with huge margins due to the fact that its inventories had been built up when prices were low. There were thus some fears that Hudson could have an inventory turnover that would have led to higher costs with the possibility that, in the meantime, refrigerant prices could drop.
The company however reported sustained strength in the price of certain refrigerants. The results were very pleasant for investors:
At the end of Q1, Hudson Technologies had cautioned investors to expect margins to decrease and settle in the low 30s. However, with the strong Q2 results, we see the company had been excessively cautious. I personally like a management that gives conservative estimates and then revises upwards its guidance as events and strategies unfold. During the earnings call, Brian Coleman, Hudson Technologies' CEO, addressed this and said:
We continued to achieve exceptionally high gross margins, although we believe margin performance for the full year will moderate slightly due to increases in inventory costs and anticipated stabilization in the sales price during the balance of this season. With our visibility today, we've raised our expectations for the full year blended gross margin and believe it will be at least in the mid-40% range, with longer-term gross margins settling in around 35%.
This is an upwards revision of something between 1,200 and 1,500 basis points.
Let's take a look at the first six months of the year:
|in $ million except per share
|1H 2021
|1H 2022
|% change YOY
|Revenues
|94.3
|188.3
|100%
|Gross margin
|33%
|55%
|66% (2,200 bps)
|Operating income
|16.1
|88.1
|72%
|
Net income
|10.2
|69.4
|580%
|EPS (diluted)
|0.22
|1.48
|572%
There is not much to say: this is staggering growth.
And this is why the company now expects at least $290 million in revenues for this year and is targeting gross margins at 35% for the next 3 years with revenues greater than $400 million by 2025 instead of the previous guidance of $350 million.
Furthermore, the significant growth in profits is enabling the company to pay down its debt. This is what Nat Krishnamurti, Hudson Technologies' CFO, explained during the call about the use of its cash, underlining that Hudson has ample cash availability that it is used to reduce debt and improve significantly the leverage ratio of the company:
During the second quarter of 2022, the company also paid down an incremental $10 million of term loan debt, resulting from improved performance and increased cash flow, thus reducing its leverage ratio to 0.73:1 for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2022, declining significantly from a leverage ratio of 4.18:1 for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2021. The company's availability, consisting of cash and revolver availability at June 30, 2022, was $93 million. As we continue to generate additional cash flow, we expect to: one, further delever our balance sheet; two, ensure we have adequate inventory on hand; and three, consider other opportunities as they arise. We have strong liquidity, and our term loan and revolving loan credit facilities provide us with a solid financial platform and flexibility as we look forward.
Deleveraging the balance sheet will protect Hudson Technologies from the problems it faced in 2017, making it stronger in case of unexpected economic downturns. During the earnings call, Mr. Coleman did say that he is expecting the company to pay down its whole debt (around $90 million after this quarter) by 2024.
Furthermore, I do expect the company to seek for opportunities like M&As which could make it an even larger leader in the U.S, thus strengthening its moat.
Just a few days ago, Hudson Technologies announced an alliance with Lennox International Inc., (LII) a leader in climate control products in the HVACR markets. Under this agreement, Hudson will be the exclusive supplier of certified reclaimed refrigerants to Lennox for the aftermarket support of their residential HVAC systems. Thanks to Lennox dealers and its penetration of the residential market, Hudson will be able to address a larger market where it usually found some struggles, as it was easier for the company to address industrial and commercial buildings.
Let's try to give some estimates. The company won't grow its revenue 100% every year. Here is a bull case scenario where the growth rate over the next decade will average about 40% overdelivering the company's forecasted 2024 revenue by $100 million. There are reasons to believe the company can go through such a scenario, given the strong tailwinds.
In this case, we are before a potential three-bagger.
But let's make a more conservative estimate, where the company doesn't reach $400 million in revenue by 2024 and grows at a 22% rate, reaching the previous $350 million guidance.
This scenario still gives us an undervaluation of 135%.
In both cases, I used a price/FCF multiple exit of 8, which I don't think it is very high given the fact that the more Hudson grows its moat, the more reliable its FCF will be. However, the company has to prove to investors it is able to run through many market conditions, so I would stick to this multiple.
In any case, I see it as a buy and I consider it one of my investments with the highest potential.
