Maria Vonotna

Investment Thesis

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") headquartered in California, United States. In this thesis, I will analyze LTC’s Q2 2022 results and its future growth prospects. I will also analyze the company’s dividend payout. The company is a great combination of a growth stock with a steady dividend yield. I assign a buy rating for LTC after considering all the risk and growth factors.

Company Overview

LTC is a REIT primarily engaged in the sales, lease, and mortgage financing of senior housing communities and skilled nursing centers. The company is also involved in construction financing and structured finance solutions through preferred equity and mezzanine lending. It has operations in 29 states across the U.S. and has an active investment in 202 properties. The company’s real estate portfolio consists of 50% skilled nursing properties and 50% senior housing properties.

Q2 2022 Results

LTC posted stellar Q2 2022 results with significant improvement across segments. The company beat the market revenue estimates by 11.71% and EPS estimates by 9%. It saw an improvement in the gross margin as well as net profit margin. I believe the company is well positioned to capitalize on the senior housing and skilled nursing properties by expanding its capacity while maintaining strong profit margins.

SEC:10Q LTC

LTC reported rental income of $31 million, a 6% increase from Q2 2021 rental income of $29.8 million. As per my analysis, the primary reason for this increase is the improved occupancy rate of the nursing properties. The company reported income from mortgage loans of $10.1 million, compared to $7.9 million in the same quarter last year, an effective 27% increase. I believe the mortgage loan efficiency and better loan spread helped in this increase. It reported total revenue of $43 million, a 12% increase from $38.12 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

On the other hand, total expenses increased a mere 5.5% due to cost efficiency and decreased depreciation and amortization expenses. The company reported gains from real estate of $38 million, which was the main contributing factor to the net income. The company sold three assisted living communities and one skilled nursing home center during Q2 2022 for approximately $38 million. LTC reported the net income available to common shareholders of $54 million, a tremendous increase of 198% from $18.1 million in the same quarter the previous year. As per my analysis, the increase is primarily due to the proceeds from the $38 million in property sales. Diluted EPS was reported at $1.36, compared to $0.46 in Q2 2021. LTC declared a dividend per common share of $0.57, an annualized dividend yield of 5.41%.

Overall, the company posted a strong result with improving margins even if we ignore the gains from the real estate sale. The company is also strategically expanding its capacity with the purchase of four skilled nursing centers with a total capacity of 339 beds for approximately $51.5 million in Q2 2022. The company immediately leased these properties to Ignite Medical Resorts with a 10-year lease contract. I believe LTC is on a growth track with strategic acquisitions and expanding margins.

5.41% dividend yield

Seeking Alpha

LTC is very consistent with its divined payment. As we can see in the chart above, the company has been consistent with a quarterly dividend payment of $0.57, which amounts to a 5.41% dividend yield at the current price level. LTC is a great investment opportunity for investors looking for a growth company with a safe and steady dividend yield.

Key Risk Factor

Inflation: The economy and the expenses of labor, commodities, and operations to the company's tenants could be negatively impacted by inflation, whether real or predicted, and any resulting governmental regulations. Increases in property-level expenses for leased premises normally do not immediately affect LTC because renters are usually obliged to pay all property running expenses. The capacity of tenants to pay rent due to LTC may be negatively impacted by increased operational costs if increases in their operational expenses exceed increases in their revenue. Tenants' expenses rising and their earnings failing to rise at least in pace with inflation could negatively affect their financial situation and the performance of LTC.

Valuation and Quant Ratings

Seeking Alpha

The company currently trades at $42.12 per share with a market capitalization of $1.71 billion. I am using the Price/FFO (funds from operations) multiple valuation metrics for this company because, for REITs, this one is more suitable than the P/E multiple valuations. Currently, the company is trading at a trailing P/FFO multiple of 17.92x. I believe the FFO for the FY2022 could be higher than last year's FFO because the business was suffering through covid-19's negative effects. I estimate the full-year FFO per share for FY2022 to be $2.65, which is still lower compared to pre-covid-19 levels. Before the covid-19 pandemic, the FFO per share was stable and in the range of $3.00-3.08. The leading P/FFO multiple of the company with estimates of $2.65 is 15.89x.

I think the company may trade at a P/FFO multiple of 18.5x, which gives the price target of $49.02, representing a 16.4% upside from the current levels. Seeking Alpha’s Quant rating of strong buy aligns with my thesis. The company is ranked at 1st position out of 14 industry peers, reflecting the company’s potential.

Conclusion

LTC posted strong Q2 2022 results with increasing profit margins . The company is a REIT with a strong dividend yield of 5.41% at the current share price levels, which is an excellent buy opportunity for investors. Currently, the leading P/FFO multiple of the company with estimates of $2.65 is 15.89x. I believe the company might trade at a P/FFO multiple of 18.5x with a share price of $49.02. The company is ranked at 1st position out of 14 industry peers, and a quant rating has suggested a strong buy rating. The rising inflation can be a big challenge for the company but it has successfully managed this risk till now and I believe it will continue to do so in coming quarters. After considering all these factors, I assign a buy rating for LTC.