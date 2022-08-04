Bear Market Update

Summary

  • The tech-heavy Nasdaq had rallied 19% since June 16 and remained -21% since November.
  • The widely-benchmarked S&P 500 was +10% from June and -13% from its January 3rd peak.
  • Central banks are tightening, and the macro backdrop is deteriorating at an accelerating pace.

Price crash and bear market

24K-Production

As of yesterday’s close, the economically sensitive small-cap Russell 2000 index had bounced 15% from June 12 and remained -22% from its October 21, 2021 high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq had rallied 19% since June 16 and remained -21% since November. Canada’s resource and bank-heavy TSX was +7% since July 14’s low and -11% from its March 30 peak.

With Nasdaq 100 net speculative long positions (CME futures and options) back to the year’s highs (Rosenberg Research), a lot of speculative short trades have covered, and the latest bounce is running out of buyers once more (as highlighted below from my partner Cory Venable).

Nasdaq Composite Index

The widely-benchmarked S&P 500 was +10% from June and -13% from its January 3rd peak. The bounce since June 16 achieved the 4155 level that Cory had defined as a potential failure area for this latest bear market rally (shown below).

S&P 500 large cap index

Meanwhile, central banks are tightening, and the macro backdrop is deteriorating at an accelerating pace with negative momentum in home sales, housing starts, prices paid, corporate revenue, earnings, GDP, commodity demand, hours worked, job cuts and financial liquidity worldwide. Capital defence remains the dominant objective.

Disclosure: No positions.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.
