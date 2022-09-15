Seeking Alpha's Editorial Team is excited to announce our next article competition : Top Stock Idea With A Catalyst!

Competition: Top Stock With A Catalyst

For this competition, we are looking for an analysis of a stock you believe will be driven higher or lower by a major upcoming development. Ideally the catalyst you present isn't already fully anticipated or understood by the market, and that you provide unique insights. Please note that we are limiting this contest to stocks (no ETFs, cryptos, commodities, etc.).

Entry Period:

The contest will be open from August 8th to August 31st at 11:59 p.m. EST. The winner will be announced by September 15, 2022.

Prizes:

Three winners — chosen by a team of editors, based primarily on compellingness and independent insights, but also reader engagement, — will each receive a monetary award. 1st will receive an award of $1,000, 2nd Place will receive an award of $750, and 3rd Place will receive an award of $500. All 3 articles will be featured on Seeking Alpha PRO.

The 1st place winner will also receive the opportunity to speak directly with Seeking Alpha Founder and CEO David Jackson, as well as the option to be interviewed in our Seeking Alpha PRO Monthly Interview series.





Contest Guidelines:

All contest entries should conform to SA article submission guidelines. In general, we’re most interested in analysis that’s actionable, well-supported, and detailed. Specifically, we're looking for the following:

1) The article should present a clear and compelling thesis that's driven by an expected major upcoming catalyst. The thesis can be a recommended Buy or Short Sell.

2) The article should focus on a single stock that is tradable in the United States or Canada, for which Seeking Alpha has a stock page. The stock should have at least $1 million in average trading volume. ETFs, cryptocurrencies, bonds, etc. are not eligible for this contest.

Micro-cap stocks are eligible, but articles on micro-caps and penny stocks are subject to more scrutinous publication standards (see our policy here)

3) The article should include a section that presents the key catalyst along with an explanation for why the catalyst isn't fully anticipated by the market already.

4) The article should include sections on valuation and risks.

5) Any financial data visuals presented in the article should preferably be in the form of screenshots from Seeking Alpha's stock ticker pages.

*We're accepting a maximum of 2 entries per contributor.

Next Steps:

Please submit your article as you normally would, via the submissions form. Please note that we’re only accepting “Exclusive” articles for this competition.

IMPORTANT: Please leave a “Note to the editor” comment requesting that your article be considered for the Top Stock With A Catalyst competition. The "Note to the editor" field is on the last page prior to the final submission. Without that note, your article won’t be entered into the competition.

Best of luck! If you have any questions regarding the contest, please contact the Contributor Success Team directly at contributors@seekingalpha.com.