Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) has already built an enviable record of clinical trial wins, and the company added another to the record books on August 3, with the news of success in the APOLLO-B study of patisiran (marketed as Onpattro).
The APOLLO-B study wasn't a make-or-break trial for Alnylam, but it was nevertheless a highly significant, high-risk/high-reward study for this leader in RNAi biotechnology. This successful outcome, assuming eventual FDA approval in 2023, brings substantially more addressable revenue into play with a market (hereditary ATTR amyloidosis characterized by cardiomyopathy, or hATTR-CM) that is at least 2x and quite possibly 3x or larger than the current hATTR polyneuropathy market that Onpattro serves.
I was already relatively bullish on Alnylam going into this trial read-out, so the impact to my fair value is perhaps less dramatic than for other analysts, but with a fair value of around $230 and multiple clinical read-outs over the next two years that could unlock more value, I believe these are still shares worth owning for investors willing and able to take the elevated risk that goes with biotech investing.
I can't say that the data from the APOLLO-B study were perfect, but I think they were about as good as could be reasonably expected, and certainly at the higher end of Street expectations - I'd argue the roughly 50% move in the share price corroborates that opinion.
Management had previously (and repeatedly) told the Street that it would only be providing p-values for the study at this first look, with more details to come later at a scientific meeting (in this case, the ISA meeting on September 8). Still, the information provided points to strong efficacy.
The primary endpoint of the study was a performance on a six-minute walk test (or 6MWT) at 12 months, and patisiran delivered a p-value of 0.0162 here. For the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire, a secondary endpoint, the p-value was 0.0397. The composite all-cause mortality and CV events weren't statistically significant (p-value of 0.0574), nor was all-cause mortality (p-value of 0.5609), but the study wasn't powered for statistical significance on CV mortality or hospitalization, and the Phase III ATTR-ACT study of Pfizer's (PFE) tafamidis didn't show separation in CV outcomes/mortality either.
Even so, there was a positive trend in APOLLO-B, with a 2.2% mortality rate in the treatment arm versus a 5.6% rate in the placebo group. I'd also note that the rate of serious adverse events was similar between the treatment (33.7%) and placebo (35.4%) groups.
I do believe the presentation of full data in early September is still relevant to framing the opportunity for this drug. Going into the study, there were concerns about the risks from a healthier placebo patient population leading to less differentiation (patients in hATTR studies are healthier now, due to increased awareness/diagnosis and treatment with tafamidis), and if it turns out that the placebo group was healthier than prior studies and patisiran still delivered a strong positive benefit on the 6MWT, that would be a strong positive. Likewise, the performance of patients who were on tafamidis going into the study could be relevant for future combo therapies of tafamidis and Onpattro.
Given the positive outcome of the APOLLO-B study, and the likely approval of patisiran/Onpattro in hATTR-CM, I would expect less pressure on Alnylam management to conduct an interim analysis of the HELIOS-B study of vutrisiran (Amvuttra). Vutrisiran is a follow-on compound to patisiran, and one with a meaningfully improved dosing and tolerability profile.
Thus far, the clinical performance of vutrisiran has been broadly similar to that of patisiran. With that, I don't think it's unreasonable to regard the positive APOLLO-B results as a positive read on the HELIOS-B study of vutrisiran in hATTR-CM. That said, it's well worth noting that HELIOS-B is using cardiovascular outcomes as its primary endpoint, and I think it's premature to say that HELIOS-B has been completely de-risked.
Amvuttra was approved earlier this year for hATTR-PN, and management noted that two-thirds of its new patient starts for Amvuttra in the second quarter were patients switching over from Onpattro. With its improved side-effect profile and more convenient dosing, I expect Amvuttra to significantly surpass Onpattro in eventual total sales potential, but it will take years (and a successful HELIOS-B study) to drive that outcome.
Alnylam reported earnings in late July, and the results were modestly positive relative to expectations, but not thesis-changing. Although overall revenue was up just 2%, net product revenue rose 33% (or 40% in constant currency), with the difference largely due to the impact of partnership payments from Regeneron (REGN) last year.
Net product revenue was about 2% better than expected, with stronger than expected results from Onpattro/Amvuttra (up 35% yoy, 12% qoq) and Givlaari (up 47% yoy and 28% qoq) offsetting weaker results from Oxlumo (down 9% yoy, up 2% qoq). Oxlumo revenue is impacted by a smaller number of patients getting initial loading doses, and I think it's worth noting that I've said previously that Oxlumo is going to be a slow-building franchise, as patient identification/diagnosis will take time.
Management maintained its revenue guidance for the year but noted a risk to the lower end of the range ($870M-$930M) due to currency moves.
I do see some opportunities for Alnylam to outperform on stronger uptake of Amvuttra and better growth in Givlaari, but I would expect more potential upside from upcoming trial read-outs.
Before year-end investors should get a look at Phase I results from drugs targeting non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (or NASH) (ALN-HSD), early-onset Alzheimer's (ALN-AAP), and gout (ALN-XDH). While Phase I results are typically of limited value in biotech, Alnylam's biomarker-based approach has led to above-average trial success rates, so successful outcomes in these studies could have a larger impact on valuation than you'd normally expect from Phase I studies.
With the results of the APOLLO-B study in hand, my fair value estimate for Alnylam moves up about $25 to around $230. The difference in valuation is tied to a de-risked opportunity for Onpattro in hATTR-CM, as well as a higher likelihood of a successful outcome in the HELIOS-B hATTR-CM study. Successful results in the aforementioned upcoming Phase I read-outs could add $5-$10/share in fair value (each) depending upon the results and the clinical path forward.
Admittedly, Alnylam does not look dramatically undervalued now, given the 50% move in the shares after the APOLLO-B news and the relatively modest upward move in my fair value. Even so, I still believe these shares are worth owning, as the company has several compounds in early-stage trials that can drive future upside as clinical results de-risk the programs. Moreover, with a proven platform that has generated multiple successful drugs and that still has numerous high-value potential targets, I believe Alnylam has worthwhile long-term upside.
