As Wayne Gretzky famously said, "A good hockey player plays where the puck is. A great hockey player plays where the puck is going to be." A good investor may hold what the mainstream media says are "the best investments to beat inflation." However, a great investor is investing for the next phase of the cycle.
The magazine cover indicator is a non-traditional contrarian indicator that says the cover stories in mainstream media often signal economic turning points. Perhaps the most famous example is the 1979 BusinessWeek cover that declared "the death of equities." However, stocks went on to enter a bull market for most of the following 20 years.
Although the magazine cover indicator isn't always accurate, the idea that the media generally covers economic conditions that have nearly run their course is accurate. Similarly, by the time the Fed (or NBER) declares a recession, the economic conditions they are reporting have already been priced into investment securities.
Today, the lead stories for mainstream media are inflation and rising interest rates. Following the Gretzky hockey metaphor, the media are skating where the puck is now, but smart investors are skating where they think the puck will be next. To fit the Fed into this metaphor, they're reporting on stats from past hockey games.
According to mainstream media, the best investments for inflation are TIPS, gold, commodities, real estate, and short-term bonds. The tide has begun to turn against the inflation play for investors and recent performance for market indices provides evidence.
Although these investments have mostly been a smart alternative holding to the S&P 500 year-to-date in 2022, July performance suggests a different story for the second half and into 2023:
|ETF Name
|July Return
|YTD Return
|iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
|4.30%
|-5.12%
|SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
|-2.59%
|-4.01%
|Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF (DBC)
|-1.99%
|25.65%
|Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)
|8.62%
|-13.69%
|Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
|1.01%
|-3.56%
|SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)
|9.21%
|-12.62%
|iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond (AGG)
|2.54%
|-7.88%
Key takeaways from the table above are:
The June 2022 CPI reading, which was reported on July 13, was extremely high at 9.1%. The July 2022 reading, which is scheduled for August 10, is likely to reflect falling gas prices, loosening supply bottlenecks, and a cooler housing market. Inflation will still be high in July but will almost certainly be lower than June.
Here's an updated summary of points made in my recent article, The Case for Bonds Now, that point toward a slowing economy:
Have we seen the end of hyperinflation? Probably not. Have we seen the worst of hyperinflation? Recent economic indicators and performance of benchmark ETFs point to a strong maybe. What does this mean? While holding traditional investments for inflation can be wise for a diversified portfolio, the time to buy new shares of these investments has likely passed.
