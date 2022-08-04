JimVallee

Contractionary Policy Definition

Policymakers in the central bank and federal government strive to maintain an ongoing balance between economic growth, unemployment, and inflation. When the economy is running too hot (i.e. growing too fast), the risk of runaway inflation rises.

Contractionary policy consists of actions aimed at slowing down an economy that is growing too fast and bringing on inflation. The objective of contractionary policy is to dampen growth by reducing the money supply and that is usually accomplished by raising short-term interest rates and/or decreasing the money supply.

Contractionary Fiscal Policy vs. Monetary Policy

Contractionary policies can be either monetary or fiscal or a combination of both.

The monetary contractionary approach is for the Central bank to raise short-term interest rates and remove excess liquidity from the marketplace. Liquidity fuels demand, which in turn can fuel inflation. As inflation increases, demand further increases because it becomes more attractive to buy goods sooner before prices rise. This forces companies to produce more and increase inventories, which can cause a spiral into hyperinflation. Removing liquidity from the system should soften demand, while higher interest rates will curb purchases made on credit.

The fiscal contractionary approach is for the government to raise taxes, cut benefits and/or reduce government expenditures. These measures may have other purposes as well, but they can also have the effect of reducing spending by consumers and businesses, cutting production, and thereby restricting growth and inflation.

Contractionary Monetary Policy Definition & Tactics

Contractionary monetary policy aims to slow down an overheating economy by curbing excessive growth. In general, this is accomplished by reducing the money supply in one or more of the following ways:

Raising interest rates

Increasing bank reserve requirements

Open market operations

1. Raising Interest Rates

By increasing the federal funds rate (the rate charged to banks to borrow money from the Fed), banks will then raise short-term interest rates and both individuals and businesses will have to pay more to borrow money. That will cause less borrowing and incentivize people to pay off variable-rate debts, such as credit cards.

2. Increasing bank reserve requirements

The Fed can also increase the reserve requirement for commercial banks, which increases the amount banks must keep on hand or with the Fed and reduces the amount of money they can lend out.

3. Open market operations

If the Fed wants to add money to circulation, it can purchase government bonds or other assets. Essentially the dollars used in these purchases reach individuals and companies. To reduce the amount of money in circulation, it can sell those assets back to the markets, which sucks up some of the dollars in the system.

Effects of Contractionary Monetary Policy on Economic Growth

Contractionary monetary policy causes economic growth to slow down or even contract in order to keep inflation at bay. It dampens growth primarily by raising interest rates and reducing the supply of money. Higher interest rates cause consumers to reduce spending, especially through the use of credit cards.

A secondary consequence of higher interest rates is a reversal of the “wealth effect”. When stocks are rising, investors gain wealth (at least on paper) and are more optimistic about their prospects for further wealth. This results in the perception that they can also spend more. When interest rates go up, it makes margined stock purchases more expensive, causing investors who are heavily margined to reduce their holdings. This can cause the stock market to drop, which in turn reverses the wealth effect by making people feel they are losing wealth and should therefore cut spending.

Expansionary vs. Contractionary Policies

Expansionary monetary policy is the opposite of contractionary policy. Expansionary policy consists of actions designed to stimulate a sluggish economy, such as lowering interest rates, reducing bank reserve requirements, and purchasing assets in open market transactions. This results in increased money supply, more spending, and higher economic production.

1994 Contractionary Monetary Policy Example

In 1994, the Fed, under Chairman Alan Greenspan, shifted from a neutral monetary stance to a contractionary policy, selling bonds to reduce the money supply and raising interest rates. The reason for the change was a fear that inflation would rise from its 1993 level of 2.7% and the Fed determined that to be unacceptable at the time.

The backdrop to this action was that the economy had gone into a recession in 1990, whereupon the Fed engaged in an expansionary policy, lowering rates and purchasing bonds, despite the fact that inflation was at 6.7%. The reason for expansionary tactics when inflation was high was that it was deemed a temporary consequence of the War in Kuwait. Inflation did drop after the war and the economy started to grow, so by 1993 a neutral stance had been adopted. Then in 1994, it was felt that the economy was heating up again and threatening higher inflation, which prompted a contractionary approach.

Reversal of Fed Policy In 2022

The severity of the 2008 financial crisis resulted in an expansionary monetary and fiscal policy that included record low interest rates and massive asset purchases by the Fed. This policy sustained growth for over a decade. Even the economic shock from the pandemic in 2020 was relatively short-lived. The economy recovered quickly and began chugging right along again.

Though the Fed had already contemplated selling assets accumulated over the prior decade, the onset of inflation came on quickly in 2021, necessitating contractionary actions in 2022 that included both asset sales and a number of planned interest rate hikes.

The extent of inflation in early 2022 (the highest in 40 years) prompted the Fed to implement several rate hikes by mid-year and plan several more in the second half, raising questions about whether such an aggressive contractionary plan might not throw the economy into a recession.

As a result, the country braces for the possibility of a recession, while hoping that the Fed can engineer a ‘soft landing’ that will keep a lid on inflation while avoiding a prolonged recession.