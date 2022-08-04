Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2022 10:00 AM ET

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s second quarter earnings call. Joining me this morning are our Chief Executive Officer, Craig Packer, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Jonathan Lamm, and other members of our senior management team.

I’d like to remind our listeners that remarks made during today’s call may contain forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are outside the company’s control.

Actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in ORCC’s filings with the SEC. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

We will also be referring to non-GAAP measures on today’s call, which are reconciled to GAAP figures in our earnings press release and supplemental earnings presentation available on the Investor Relations section of our website at owlrockcapitalcorporation.com.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Craig.

Craig Packer

Thanks, Dana. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I’d like to start with our high level results. We reported net asset value per share of $14.48 down from our first quarter NAV per share of $14.88. This decline was primarily driven by unrealized portfolio markdowns due to credit spread widening experienced across the broader markets.

Our net investment income was $0.32 per share up a penny from last quarter. This was driven by continued stable investment income due to strong credit performance and an increase in dividend income. We were also pleased to be able to over earn our dividend without the benefit of meaningful repayment related income as repayment activity continues to be muted.

In addition, the rapid rise in interest rates we have experienced will meaningfully benefit our NII beginning in the third quarter. All else equal, this will drive a further increase in our earnings, even if we do not experience an increase in repayment activity in the second half of the year. Jonathan will touch more on this later in the call.

During this quarter, we have very clearly seen a transition in the market environment which is impacted all asset classes as investors are recalibrating expectations given a more uncertain economic environment. Continued concerns around the trajectory of Fed policy, inflation trends, and the potential course of the U.S. economy have disrupted the markets. In this environment, we think it’s important to make a distinction between market volatility and economic uncertainty. Market volatility creates an even greater opportunity for us as a direct lender.

As banks have pulled back from providing financing, we have seen an increase in demand for our capital and large platforms like ours have stepped in to provide attractive financing solutions for some of the largest deals getting done. The second quarter we evaluated over 20 opportunities for deals over $1 billion in size, which was another very active quarter for these larger deals.

In this environment, the certainty of our capital is even more valuable to borrowers and we are financing deals with better terms, structures and wider spreads. Coupled with higher base rates, we believe these loans for large high quality companies offer very attractive risk adjusted returns for our portfolio. That said we are highly focused on the current economic uncertainty and its impact on the credit quality of our portfolio. While we are prepared for a recessionary environment, we have not yet seen that materialize in our portfolio.

Broadly speaking, our borrowers continue to meet or exceed our expectations for performance and we have not seen an uptick in credit issues. We continue to have only one company on non-accrual status representing 0.1% of the portfolio based on fair value, one of the lowest levels in the BDC sector and our annualized loss ratio remains very low at roughly 15 basis points.

As in upper middle market lender, we focus on larger companies, many of which are leaders in their markets. Consumer demand remains healthy. And while our companies are experiencing some margin pressure from increases in labor and input costs, they have largely been able to pass through those costs increases to maintain healthy profitability.

We focus on non-cyclical service oriented businesses with enduring revenue models and have very little exposure to classic cyclical sectors. The majority of our portfolio is comprised of companies and service oriented sectors, such as software, insurance and healthcare, which we believe are more insulated from a broad economic downturn.

For example, in our largest sector, software, fundamentals remain strong as software solutions are embedded in their customers’ workflows that are mission critical to day-to-day operations. The majority of these investments are structured with conservative loan devalues typically well below the roughly 45% average of our broader portfolio.

Additionally, our team has been rigorously analyzing the portfolio given the economic uncertainty. We evaluated each of our borrowers based on a number of factors, including labor, commodity price, and supply chain exposure, and feel the portfolio is well-positioned to withstand economic pressures. We believe we have built a resilient portfolio that will continue to perform well in a changing economic environment.

Turning to our activity in the quarter, ORCC had a modest quarter of originations driven by light repayment volume. We had expected repayments to modestly increase in the second quarter. However, higher rates reduced refinancing activity, and market uncertainty led to a decline in M&A activity. Even though repayments were low this quarter, where we did receive the payments, we were able to redeploy this capital into attractive opportunities. The portfolio I toured around was $12.6 billion of roughly 75% firstly in investments, and as well diversified across borrowers and industries.

We continue to seek ways to prudently improve returns by targeting specialized lending verticals. In the second quarter, we provided an additional $77 million of capital to Wingspire an asset based lending business in our portfolio to support their acquisition of liberty, commercial finance, and equipment leasing business. This brings our total commitment to Wingspire to $400 million. Post quarter ends we also announced an increase in our commitment to our senior loan fund, which continues to generate attractive returns of roughly 10% to $500 million.

In addition, the Owl Rock BDCs including ORCC recently announced an equity commitment in an Emergent Asset Management. Emergent is a newly formed portfolio company created to invest in a leasing platform focused on rail car and aviation assets. Following the continued growth and success at Wingspire this platform will also be built organically by team of industry leading professionals with a proven track record. Over the long term, we expect these specialized lending investments will provide further upside to our earnings and asset value.

Now I’d like to turn it over to Jonathan to discuss our financial results in more detail.

Jonathan Lamm

Thanks, Greg. We ended the second quarter with total portfolio investments of $12.6 billion of outstanding debt of $7.1 billion and total net assets of $5.7 billion. Our NAV per share was $14.48 versus our first quarter NAV of $14.88. This was largely driven by the decline in share value of our portfolio due to market adjustments from the impact of wider credit spreads.

The weighted average mark on the debt portfolio was down roughly 1.1% which caused the decline in NAV of 2.7% considering the impact of leverage. We finished the second quarter with net leverage of 1.2 times debt to equity, which remains within our target range. Our portfolio and outstanding debt remained at consistent levels quarter-over-quarter and the impact of unrealized losses on our NAV drove a modest uptick in leverage.

In the second quarter, we have roughly $490 million in sales and repayments and $340 million in new funded investments. As Craig mentioned, our originations for the quarter are primarily a function of repayment volume now that we are at our target leverage. We also ended the first quarter with liquidity of $1.7 billion well in excess of our unfunded commitments of approximately $1 billion.

Turning to the income statement. Our net investment income was $0.32 per share a penny above our previously declared second quarter dividend. The third quarter, our board declared a $0.31 per share dividend payable on November 15, the stockholders of record on September 30. Our total investment income for the quarter was $273 million versus $264 million in the first quarter reflecting a modest increase in interest income, resulting from rising rates and an increase in dividend income. This increase in dividend income was a combination of recurring dividends from our existing investments such as Wingspire as well as certain nonrecurring dividends from well-performing portfolio companies. Total expenses of $146 million increased roughly $5 million versus the prior quarter, primarily as a result of the increase in base rates on our floating rate liabilities.

Turning to our balance sheet. We have a flexible balance sheet with a well diversified financing structure. As we’ve discussed before, we believe having a significant portion of our liabilities and unsecured notes is strategically important and maximizes our financial flexibility. At quarter end, $4.2 billion, or roughly 60% of our $7.1 billion of outstanding debt was in unsecured notes.

With respect to rising rates and the impact on our liabilities, approximately 50% of our liabilities are floating rate and exposed to rising rents. Despite the meaningful increase in rates during the second quarter, our weighted average total cost of debt remains low at 3.7% and we have no maturities until April 2024.

As I discussed last quarter, we will see a meaningful benefit from rising rates starting in the third quarter. As you will recall, at the beginning of the second quarter, many of our borrowers reset their interest rate election to three months LIBOR, which was approximately 1% at the time and slightly above the average floor in our portfolio. So there was a limited benefit to our interest income in Q2.

The second quarter ended with three months LIBOR at 2.3% which meaningfully increase the base rate for those borrowers. Holding all else equal had our base rates as of June 30, has been in effect for the entirety of the second quarter, we estimate NII would have increased $0.02 per share, to a total of $0.34 per share in Q2. Additionally, borrowers will continue to reset their interest rate elections throughout the third quarter which will continue to benefit the yield on our portfolio and be accretive to NII.

The asset yield on the portfolio reflecting base rate elections as of June 30, was 8.8% up 80 basis points from the prior quarter. Looking forward, holding all else equal, we expect each additional 100 basis points increase in our base rates from the June 30 level to generate approximately $0.04 per share, or a 12.5% increase in quarterly NII after considering the impact of income based fees.

Before I turn it back to Craig, I want to underscore the importance of our valuation process to accurately mark each investment in our portfolio every quarter. As I mentioned, our NAV declined due to unrealized losses driven by a widening credit spread environment and is not a reflection of deteriorating credit quality in our portfolio.

Evidencing this, our internal portfolio readings at the end of the second quarter were consistent with prior quarters with roughly 90% of the portfolio rated one or two our highest rating categories. Our best in class valuation process includes engaging the third party valuation firm to mark 100% of the investments in our portfolio every quarter. We think this is particularly important for shareholders in a volatile market environment.

With that, I’ll turn it back to Craig for closing comments.

Craig Packer

Thanks, Jonathan. To close, I would like to provide some commentary on current market conditions and address the economic outlook that we know is top of mind for investors. As I mentioned before, the market volatility has been beneficial to the direct lending market opportunity. When the Fed started to raise interest rates in mid March, it prompted heightened volatility and a sell off across asset classes that has persisted since then. As a result, there has been a noticeable shift in the supply demand dynamics for private credit solutions.

Many direct lenders entered this period fully invested and with LIBOR repayment volumes, capital available for new deals is more constrained. As a result, demand from borrowers for private credit solutions now exceeds available capital. Our platform remains one of the largest providers of direct lending capital. They continue growth in the broader Owl Rock platform, which today has over $55 billion of assets under management and our ability to write large checks keeps us front of mind with sponsors and borrowers.

We continue to see robust deal flow. The second quarter was our third most active quarter since inception, with over 7 billion in originations across the platform. As ORCC repayments increase, we’ll be able to redeploy those proceeds into an even more attractive opportunity set. With the public leveraged finance markets effectively shut, more borrowers are turning private credit solutions. Although the volume of M&A activity is down, we continue to see attractive opportunities at better terms and better structures with spreads on new deals widening out 100 basis points or more.

This is demonstrated by the weighted average interest rate of new commitments in the second quarter of 9.5% up more than 200 basis points versus the first quarter. We continue to see this momentum in the third quarter and across our platform have robust pipeline of committed deals that we expect to close on in the second half of this year. We believe we have demonstrated our ability to source attractive deals through the various market environments. But as I’ve said before, the credit quality and the performance of our portfolio will remain our highest priority in this new phase of the economic cycle.

As a lender, we are focused on the downside so we are preparing for a potential recession. While we can’t forecast what the timing or impact of recession will look like. We are assessing all new opportunities through the lens of a possible economic downturn. We are also well prepared to work with our borrowers to protect our investments in the event of economic challenges. We have a rigorous portfolio management process and maintain active dialogue with our borrowers, which we believe enables us to identify any early signs of challenges. While our borrowers have reported building inflationary pressures, many of them have been able to pass on these costs to maintain stable profitability.

We are appropriately cautious on the economic outlook but take comfort that we have purpose built the portfolio to withstand macro economic pressures by focusing on upper middle market businesses in non cyclical sectors. We believe the portfolio is also structurally insulated, due to our primarily senior secured first lien investments which benefit from a conservative loan to value on average of roughly 45%.

The portfolio further benefits from diversification with an average position size of 60 basis points today, down from 110 basis points three years ago. Despite the uncertainty of this economic environment, we believe ORCC remains well positioned. As I outlined before the market supply demand dynamics are favoring direct lenders. We expect net investment income to grow in the third quarter based on interest rate elections already made to-date.

Further, we may see additional increases in net investment income in the fourth quarter if rates continue to rise or repayment activity increases. In addition to those positive trends, we’re also increasing our commitments in our specialized lending verticals. These vehicles are delivering high returns, which we believe should further enhance ORCC’s earnings power. We believe these tailwinds will ultimately benefit our shareholders in the quarters to come.

I want to close by highlighting that based on where ORCC is currently trading and based on our stated dividends, ORCC’s stock is yielding 9.6% on a portfolio of well performing primarily first lien term loans, which we think is a compelling relative value in the current environment.

With that thank you all for joining us today. Operator, please open the line for questions.

We will now be conducting a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is coming from Ryan Patrick Lynch from KBW. Your line is now live.

Ryan Patrick Lynch

Good morning. First question I had was Jonathan, in your prepared comments you mentioned that dividend income was up pretty meaningfully this quarter. You mentioned that was a combination of just higher recurring dividend income via like Wingspire but then there was also some non recurring income, dividend income in the quarter. Could you maybe quantify help us understand how much non recurring income that occurred this quarter just so we can kind of model out a better run rate for that going forward?

Jonathan Lamm

It was about $6.8 million. It was one dividend income from one portfolio company.

Ryan Patrick Lynch

Okay, perfect.

Craig Packer

Sorry, just to make a point of it. Because I think it’s important. The dividend we got was from PLI, which you may recall, is one of the only credit problems we’ve had in our history. It’s early, but we now own 90% of PLI, we’re managing the company it’s recovering quite nicely from its challenges. And so while still early, it had really good results, really good liquidity. We were able to take the dividend out. But it gives you a sense of the direction of PLI and again, one of the only companies we’ve ever had challenges with is now heading it up in a really solid direction.

Ryan Patrick Lynch

That’s good context as well, and that’s good to see that they’re performing much better and starting to piggyback pace, kind of the sequence. You mentioned, new fashion strategy, how you guys decided to go into that space? Did you guys hire a team to do that? Or did you guys kind of peel people away from other places in the firm?

And then just kind of longer term kind of talk about, like, two years out, obviously, incredibly hard to predict, but like, what are your hopes, like two years out for what sort of size that this strategy can grow to and the potential returns they can generate? Just ballpark obviously.

Jonathan Lamm

Sure. So we get approached all the time about opportunities in specialized lending verticals and most of them don’t meet our criteria. Although we liked them we were really sticklers for the right combination of market opportunity, a team culture, we were approached and had a dialogue with a team that had worked together previously in another alternative assets platform that has decades of experience in this space. And they were looking for financial backing, and thought our capital base would be ideal, an ideal partner for them.

And so we had long discussions and got to know them extremely well. And felt they were really ideal type of opportunity because we really liked their conservative approach to investing in a space that can be challenging for others. So they’ve done this for a long period of time, they’re very risk averse. They are going to take a highly diversified approach to investing in rail and aircraft, but really not about capital accumulation, but just really picking their spots. And so just fit and we think we can get really nice returns and we’ll be able to grow it.

What’s different here versus Wingspire is, Wingspire, we invested completely out of ORCC and in this investment, we invested out of multiple funds. So, while we think the opportunity to scale it is significant that growth will come not only in ORCC, but in other funds. So, we do expect it to grow, but may not scale quite to the size of Wingspire given ORCC’s ownership stake is only a portion. So without getting too, they haven’t put a dollar on the ground. So it’s all sort of sort of hypothetical, but I would say I wouldn’t expect it over time to match Wingspire on its size. But over the next couple of years, if we had to $200 million working I think that’d be a terrific outcome, but it’s going to take time. So I don’t want to overstate it.

Ryan Patrick Lynch

Yes. Okay, that’s good background on that. And then just one more if I can, your core sort of dividend, or excuse me your core sort of earnings that have increased quite meaningfully recently, and then I do really appreciate the commentary, the chart that you provided on kind of where you are from a rising base rates standpoint, how that would have impacted Q2 earnings. But so as we look kind of going forward in the way interest rates are expected to go higher from there, it looks like operating earnings should be well above the dividend for the foreseeable future and potentially even accelerating.

So could you just remind us what, overall the border your all’s company’s policy from a dividend payout standpoint, because I believe you guys are going to be overseen by quite a bit, can you just remind us on how you guys think about core dividends versus supplemental dividends in conjunction with core NII?

Craig Packer

Sure, I think it might be worth just to go through the math a little bit, if you don’t mind, just we’ll go through it just to make sure everyone’s square because there’s a couple of moving pieces. And, Jonathan, if I get any of this wrong correct me. We reported $0.32 about a penny and a half of that is that PLI dividend. So I would kind of back that out from core earnings because that has worked knowledge is a one time. Jonathan talked about in the script, just based on elections already made to-date that adds about $0.02 and we will get additional benefit from rates as borrowers continued to take, make new elections in the third quarter.

So directionally, we’re not sure exactly what that will add, but for the purpose of this intellectual discussion, say it as at least a penny. That gets it to about $0.34. It could be higher, could be lower, I’m just giving you the building blocks to think about it. And then we would expect to get additional benefit in the fourth quarter if rates stay where they are now and you get the full benefit in the fourth then there will be some additional benefit, and Jonathan gave it 100 basis points and $0.04 you can kind of work up your own number from there. And that’s all assuming modest repayments, which I had expected them to pick up by now, but they haven’t.

So we’re not baking in an increase in repayments anymore, because it just we’re not sure when it’s going to happen. And so that’s I think, a good framework to think about it. We will have conversations with the board. We have conversations every quarter. And if we get comfortable as you’re suggesting that the rate environment is going to stay where it is credit reign strong. The outlook, were significantly overriding our dividend. We’ll have the conversations with the board and consider options.

I think that obviously, everything’s on the table to just look to increase the base dividend, or we could go to some more special dividends based on increases. This is going to be so situation specific at the time slightly. It’s hard to really, totally speculate. Right now everyone appropriately is sort of envisioning this rate environment and this rate environment staying here for the foreseeable future and it’s quite possible by the end of the year. There is a different view on the rate environment.

So I can promise that the board is very engaged and we want to continue to deliver great returns for shareholders. And if we’re comfortable that the earnings will continue to be good we would look seriously about ways to share that with the shareholders. So I hope that answers your question.

Ryan Patrick Lynch

No. That’s a very helpful framework for how you guys are thinking about it. I appreciate the time today you taking my questions.

Thank you. Next question today is coming from Robert Dodd from Raymond James. Your line is now live.

Robert Dodd

Hi, guys, just going back to the specialized lending. And I mean, obviously, Wingspire Liberty Commercial, Emergent, I mean, obviously, these are going to be enormous individually. I mean, they will be sizable. What you get by the additional of Emergent and your comments going on and you clearly haven’t stopped looking at other opportunities to add these asset backed verticals.

So could you give us any kind of what would you like that to be as a percentage of the portfolio I mean, obviously, firstly, now 75%. But Wingspire still only about 3.5% of assets of the portfolio. So can you give us any more color on how much you’d like that type of high return high security with asset backed instant cash flow back loans to be as a potential mix?

Craig Packer

Yes, it’s a good question. I don’t have a precise answer. But you’re right and directionally Wingspire and the senior loan fund are in the 3%, maybe 4%, 3.5% - 4% [Indiscernible] when they’re fully invested. I think each of those, we could continue to grow mid single digits to get to 6% - 7% apiece, I mean we’re going to be driven by what we see as the market opportunity.

If we continue to see in Wingspire and senior loan fund the opportunity to invest in an asset class we’re really confident in where we can generate 10 plus percent ROE to our shareholders and we’re confident that’s sustainable. I think that’s terrific for ORCC, and we will continue to add capital. So really guided by the opportunity set not by some broad portfolio construction top down.

I think that Emergent as I mentioned probably isn’t going to get to the same size, just because we’re splitting it amongst other funds. I guess what I would observe is, there are peers of ours that have 20 plus percent of their portfolio in these types of assets. And do quite well with them. And so, I think there’s plenty of room for us to grow in this, if the opportunities are there and maybe add additional verticals and it’s quite accretive.

So if the combination of all these over the next couple years, got to be closer to 10% or 12% it would be very accretive, but still much less than other peers, and I think plenty of room to run. So we haven’t really sat down, it’s just so opportunity driven, rather than portfolio the last thing we’re going to do is give our give sort of like, give a target and then [Indiscernible] return. So we’re going to be disciplined about it. Really, really proud of what the Wingspire team has built we built that from scratch. And it took years under patient and I remember those early calls, you guys would press me like, what’s it going to be what’s going to be just going to be, it will take time. We’re building this for the long haul, but you’re really seeing the fruits of that effort, and we’re going to continue to plug away at Emergent and we’ll be hopefully some more success.

Robert Dodd

And just touch on I mean, it took Wingspire I think, roughly two years before it made its significant commitment of capital on your part before they just first distribution is that the kind of timeframe it’s not going to be net it’s not going to be six months before Emergent is –

Craig Packer

Look Emergent I think, could be a little faster than that. They haven’t put a dollar out and the team is working, the team has been getting ready. And so they are an established team that had been working together previously that know each other well, so there’s not the hiring space, if you will. They are already together.

And so I suspect it’ll, we have the opportunity to be in the market faster than Wingspire but I can’t be more precise than that until till they get their website up and get the machinery going. So stay tuned, but I would bet it’s probably a little bit faster because they’re probably without taking anything away from Wingspire I think this team is probably a little closer, they’re starting now. They’re not going to spend six months starting, they’re going to start now.

Robert Dodd

Got it. Thank you. I appreciate it.

Thank you. Next question is coming from Casey Alexander from Compass Point. Your line is now live.

Casey Alexander

Yes. Hi, good morning. I just kind of want to make sure that I understand the dynamics of what I’m looking at and have relatively worthwhile expectations for the future. When I look at the unrealized losses that you took in this quarter and the previous quarter, they totaled about $240 million. But understanding your comments, I would guess that most of those are recoverable over time as these positions work their way back to zero, absent any credit issues that could pop up, but if they don’t, we should expect to see most of those unrealized losses reversed in future periods as these positions work their way back to par and kind of eliminate some of the marks that you’ve taken for spread widening. Am I thinking about that correctly?

Craig Packer

You are.

Absolutely, absolutely. Look, we think as Jonathan said, I just want to underscore it. Since inception, we’ve taken the approach we mark every name, every quarter, we use an outside third party to do it, I think its best in class process. And in a course like this, the market is off, there is materials spread widening. And so the assets get marked down, but they’re unrealized losses. Our credit performance continues to be exceptionally strong. And if those loans ultimately get repaid at par, then you’ll get 100% return of those unrealized losses.

Yes, you’re right, losses could pop up. But the overall credit quality is still very strong, and we feel really good that we’re going to get the vast majority of that back when the loans get repaid or spreads, tighten back down. I mean, doesn’t have to pop back. And we’ve seen that we saw that post COVID. I mean, it all widened during COVID and then pop back two quarters later.

Casey Alexander

Well, I think the market should appreciate the manner in which you mark your book with a great deal of integrity. And I just want to make sure that investors realize that there is call it $0.60 a share of embedded NAV in the fact that you’ve done so with your book, and so that should I would certainly factor that into my valuation going forward. So I appreciate you taking my question.

Thank you. Next question is coming from Kevin Fultz from JMP Securities. Your line is now live.

Kevin Fultz

Hi, good morning, everyone. And thank you for taking my questions. Portfolio of credit quality is in great shape with only one investment on non-accrual. Are there certain verticals you have exposure to that you view as more at risk in the current environment, whether that’s due to inflation, labor challenges, geopolitical risk or recession fears, which you’re monitoring more closely as macro environment continues to evolve?

Craig Packer

Thank you. The answer is really no, there’s no particular sectors. I mean, we have been very consistent since the beginning, we like recession resistant companies. We like stable cash flows that are going to hold up the pipe, despite whatever economic environment and if you look at our top five to seven sectors in the charter to every quarter since inception, did see the remarkably consistent in software and insurance and healthcare and food and beverage.

So there’s no, obviously given what’s the economic worries and inflation, we had the team, our team did a great job, we did a deep dive on a number of all the variables you just described, European exposure, commodity price exposure, labor cost exposure, to really make sure that we had a really firm handle on risks in the portfolio, and we came away very encouraged by what we saw. There is no particular sector that we have heightened anxiety on. We certainly have some companies that have some raw material exposure or labor exposure relatively modest, relatively modest percentages that we are at heightened risk.

Our watch list, if you will, our three, four or five rated names continue to be in the same zip code that we’ve been at for really the last couple of years. And so tends to be more idiosyncratic. I would say where do we pay the most attention to the companies that have consumer exposure to companies that sell through big box retailing or the supermarkets. Those are the ones I’d say we keep an eye on them given fears about weakening consumer demand, and potential cost pressures.

We learned the big companies. These companies have been proactive to push through price increases, get ahead of it, and they seem successful at doing so. And so we’re cautiously optimistic but we recognize the environment is uncertain. So I don’t have any particular sectors. I’m worried about we just tend to have particular credits that are on our watch list.

Kevin Fultz

That all makes sense. And then one more just looking at new investment segments on slide five of the presentation, the weighted average interest rate on new investment commitments was 9.5% this quarter, which is up about 210 basis points from prior quarters. Can you just quantify how much of that increase was due to spread widening on new transactions as it appears that asset mix didn’t materially change?

Craig Packer

Sure. I mean, it’s obviously a light quarter. But it’s about split rate, underlying rate 50/50 underlying rate and wire spread. But I’m glad you asked about that number, because I think it’s a pretty attractive number. And I’m glad you’re calling people’s attention to it. The average rate we’re getting on our new investments is 200 basis points higher than a quarter ago.

And what I’m happy to share is that’s the zip code we’re investing in the third quarter, as well, as we’re signing up new deals, this is where unit tranches coming. It’s coming close to 10%. So it’s really as we put on new investments, it’s a really attractive environment, new tranche today coming close to 10% versus 7%, not that long ago. It’s a very meaningful move on in the direct lending environment. And that’s why we’re so excited about the opportunity set that we’re seeing right now.

Kevin Fultz

That’s really good to hear. I will leave it there. Congratulations on a nice quarter.

Thank you. Next question is coming from Mickey Schleien from Ladenburg. Your line is now live.

Mickey Schleien

Yes. Good morning everyone. Craig, I wanted to briefly follow-up on Wingspire. Maybe this is quarter to remind us who are its customers? And as an ABL lender to what extent does economic volatility we’re experiencing actually create a tailwind for Wingspire?

Craig Packer

Sure. So Wingspire borrowers are companies in a variety of industries. They work with both sponsor and non-sponsor backed companies. They tend to be the companies that Wingspire lending to tend to be smaller than the companies Owl Rock I would say it’s more classic middle market or even lower middle market. But no, just a diversified customer base but they’re an asset based lender, and this is and they do a terrific job and their underwriting first and foremost is ensuring that there’s enough assets to support the loan and they’ll also look at other appropriate credit metrics on the health of the borrower both. That’s one of the reasons why we liked that space.

And I would expect their opportunity set, so in this environment, they will also get the benefit of rising rates, obviously. But I would expect them to get increased demand from customers who may be going through challenges in their business and have to pivot to an asset based lending solution versus a cash flow solution that they might otherwise have preferred or where banks may be cutting back. I don’t think the Wingspire team hasn’t reported to me, as like early shoots of opportunity there, I expect it to be to increase over time. They have a very nice pipeline. We really like the acquisition of liberty fits them quite nicely.

And so that opens up equipment finance vertical for them, but I would be hopeful over the next six or nine months, as if we have the kind of economic challenges that many expect that that will be bullish for Wingspire to continue to find good deals and more spreads.

Mickey Schleien

That’s helpful commentary Craig. One other question for me this morning. There’s been a lot of discussion today in this call, about the directionality of interest rates. We can all look at the forward curve, and it actually has rates coming down toward the end of next year. But I’ve been around long enough to know that I don’t think the market knows where rates will be a year from now or two years from now. But my question is, in terms of risk management, given that rates, certainly in the near term are going to climb or have already climbed meaningfully, what is the portfolio sort of average cash interest coverage ratio and where would LIBOR or SOFR or whatever you want to talk about have to go before you get concerned about interest coverage?

Craig Packer

Sure. So interest coverage, EBITDA interest coverage is in the high twos today with a 300 basis point rate move, it would get down to about two times directionally. So we have plenty of room and some of our borrowers have hedged in some way, shape or form we don’t have perfect data on that. So some of them may have some mitigates on that. But I think directionally what I would say is, for the kinds of rate increases the markets expecting our borrowers should, they’ll certainly have less cushion but they should be, have the appropriate cushion to continue to service their debt. And despite the kind of rate increases that we’re talking about.

Mickey Schleien

I understand. That’s interesting and helpful. That’s it for me this morning and congrats on the quarter.

Thank you. Next question is coming from Kenneth Lee from RBC. Your line is now live.

Kenneth Lee

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Just one quick one about the comments about robust deal flow. If M&A and refinances are slowing down, what’s driving the deal flow there? Thanks.

Craig Packer

The high yield market and the public leverage loan market are basically shut. And so while overall M&A activity is down, a portion of that activity that’s going to direct lenders is up significantly. The banks are basically not writing new leveraged finance commitments. Many of them are sitting on commitments that they’ve made previously that they’re unable to sell which makes them quite reluctant to sign up for new commitments.

And so, the sponsors are coming directly to the direct lenders and particularly to us for financing their deals and there is M&A activity. So, for example, yesterday, Thoma Bravo announced to take private of the company called Ping Identity, that’s a financing that we are leading earlier this week New Mountain announced an acquisition of some assets from a public company PerkinElmer, another financing we’re leading for our deals, and we are getting first shot at them and getting really attractive spreads, and better structures and better terms.

And the other thing that we’re pushing for is we recognize market conditions may change. So we’re trying to get more call protection, because we want to make sure as we put capital out, now, we get the benefit of that. So kind of the other point I would make, and I think it’s an important one, there’s been a lot of concern over the last couple of years as the amount of capital raised and the direct lending space has grown whether there’s too much capital in the direct lending space, a lot of folks have asked about that. And we’ve always felt that that concern was misplaced, given the massive amount of money in private equity, and you’re seeing it now.

They’re seeing that that concern was misplaced, because in fact, today, there’s not enough capital and private credit to satisfy the demand that we’re seeing from the private equity firms. So I think it’s an important evolution of the direct lending market that sort of deserves some acknowledgement of just it is still an environment where there’s more dollars from the private equity firms and the need for sizable platforms like Owl Rock too to solve their financing needs.

Kenneth Lee

Great, that’s very helpful color there. Just one quick follow-up for me. In terms of the specialized lending platforms, sounds like a potential benefit on the return side there. I want to just talk a little bit more about how it changes potentially the risk profile for ORCC? Thanks.

Craig Packer

I don’t think it changes the risk profile for ORCC. We are, again, the positions in the individual platforms are moderate in size, and in the context of $12.5 billion fund. Each position we have is really in a portfolio that has many other sub-positions. So we’re not taking any single name risk. The leverage that we put on the senior loan fund on Wingspire ultimately Emergent is modest. And so I don’t, and I’ve already mentioned that others have dramatically more exposure and the market seems to think that that’s totally attractive. So I don’t think it really changes the needle for us at all.

Kenneth Lee

Got you. Very helpful. Thanks again.

Thank you. Your next question is a follow-up from Casey Alexander from Compass Point. Your line is now live.

Casey Alexander

Just a minor point, I noticed that there was about 750,000 shares repurchase during the quarter, was there a special circumstance surrounding that repurchase because it seems like kind of a one off?

Craig Packer

Well, we look at it. Our board has approved us repurchasing shares and we will look at it. We’ll look at where the shares are, where the stock is trading, and if we think that it’s an attractive use of our capital we will pursue share repurchases. Obviously, we’re balancing that against where we can invest the money.

One thing I just want to without going so detailed that my legal team will yell at me afterwards we are bound by certain windows based on our reporting when we can and can’t purchase shares. And so it doesn’t, we don’t always have as much flexibility about when we can do it relative to the market opportunity, as folks might realize. And so I’ve just highlighted a minute ago we’re investing in a tranche of at 10% money and especially verticals at 10%. So we have to balance that versus the shares. But there are times that the shares we think are very attractive, and the board has been receptive to us pursuing that. And we’ll continue to look at that as an avenue, but I would expect it to continue to be modest in size, because we think our capital is precious. And right now we’re getting great returns from investing it.

Casey Alexander

Great, thank you for taking my question. Appreciate it.

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Derek Hewett from Bank of America. Your line is now live.

Derek Hewett

Good morning, everyone. Could you provide some color on the pick revenue since it’s about I think it was roughly 12% or so? And it’s, I think it’s doubled on a year-over-year basis? And at what level would it start to be concerning for you guys?

Craig Packer

Sure. So the vast majority of our pick interest is from deals that we structured as pick at the time of underwriting, because, in particular, in the tech and software space, companies were growing rapidly, and the sponsors would like the flexibility to plow all their cash flow, if you will, into growth and so they asked for that flexibility. And we, for the right situations are willing to do that. A much more modest portion of it, is from credit issues.

And so this is something that we are willing to do for extremely good credits with really low loan to value and good pricing. And in the software space in particular, where most of them are checks, all those boxes. And so it’s not a function of sort of, like poor credit quality. And obviously, when the loans get repaid we collect all the cash from the pick that has been accruing. And so there are, we haven’t set a bound to it if that grinded a little bit higher, it wouldn’t bother me too much. We obviously have massive amount of liquidity at ORCC, so liquidity issue, no credit issue, we can get great returns by offering that flexibility. It’s something that that we’re willing to consider on a case by case basis.

Operator

Craig Packer

Great. Appreciate the questions. Appreciate the interest. We’re really pleased with the quarter but even more, we’re pleased about the outlook. Hopefully we made that clear today. Happy doing any follow up questions from folks if you have them. Thanks for your time and enjoy your day.

