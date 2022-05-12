Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Collin Sclesky as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Investors should wait to buy American International Group (NYSE:AIG) until the spin-off of Corebridge Financial (CRBG), AIG's Retirement and Life Insurance segment, is complete. The CRBG spinoff is arguably one of 2022's most anticipated initial public offerings and there are good reasons why. The asset management firm Blackstone (BX) made the largest investment in its history by purchasing 9.9% of AIG's stake in CRBG for $2.2 billion. Blackstone executives have touted this as a new long-term partnership that will benefit AIG through future debt restructurings and credit flexibility. In addition, AIG plans to transfer $90 billion of fixed-income assets to the investment management firm BlackRock (BLK). AIG executives expect that the deal with BLK will improve the company's overall investment performance.

While AIG's financing arrangements are impressive, the firm will certainly be a different business once it separates from CRBG. It is important for investors to wait and evaluate the full picture of AIG's new operational structure. The company has some current problems with its financial strength, management, and profitability that need to be addressed before it warrants a buy signal.

AIG - Background

AIG is a diversified insurance conglomerate. Its market capitalization of over $40 billion makes it one of the world's largest insurance firms. The company operates through two primary business segments.

AIG's General Insurance segment accounted for 58% of the company's 2021 revenues. These revenues were evenly split between International and U.S. customers. The General Insurance segment provides liability, property, specialty, and accident insurance. These different products create many risk factors for AIG. Investors should be wary of environmental volatility as well as long-term insurance products that fluctuate in risk. The firm seeks to address these risks by ensuring proper underwriting procedures and diversifying through multiple different insurance types.

AIG's Life and Retirement segment accounted for 40% of 2021 revenues. It provides annuities, life insurance, and group retirement related products. The greatest challenge to this segment is a low-interest rate environment. As a result of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, investors can expect future revenues to rise. In addition, financing from BLK will provide cash flow to improve its post-spinoff financial position.

Insurance Market Peers

While there are a multitude of insurance firms, AIG's primary competitors are Chubb (CB), Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZY), MetLife (MET), The Travelers Companies (TRV), Prudential Financial (PRU), The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG), and Loews Corporation (L). In terms of market capitalization, AIG is in the middle of the pack relative to its competitors. CB and ALIZY are much larger than AIG and pose a threat to AIG's future expansion into new markets.

Free cash flow is a good indicator of a firm's financial well-being. Insurance companies generally have high free cash flows stemming from a multitude of cash collections from clients. AIG's free cash flow of $5.7 billion is significantly lower than that of PRU, MET, and CB.

AIG's earnings compare favorably to its competitors. While CB and TRV have higher earnings per share, AIG provides value to its shareholders through profitability that translates to positive earnings.

When comparing relative asset values between companies, AIG has the lowest price to book value. This means that AIG's assets may be undervalued relative to their fair market values. A ratio below 1 indicates that investors can purchase a company's assets below their book value - assuming that the book value represents the true fair value of the asset. In addition, it is not uncommon for insurance companies to have price to book ratios below 1.

Finally, AIG does a reasonable job returning value to its shareholders via dividend payments when compared to its competitors.

Using a 3-Statement Financial Model

The fact that AIG trades at low price/earnings and low price/book multiples has been touted by analysts who believe that the company is undervalued. However, there are some reasons why AIG's book value might not be a fair representation of the true fair market values of its assets. I created a basic three-statement financial model to understand how stable AIG's revenues and expenses are. When constructing the model, I made a few key assumptions. First, I assumed that AIG's effective tax rate will remain relatively constant over the near future. I believe that this is a reasonable assumption to make because it does not appear that Congress will be able to pass a higher corporate tax bill. In addition, I did not assume a constant market growth rate or revenue growth rate. Today's volatile macroeconomy serves as justification for assuming that the insurance market might contract a bit. I also assumed that AIG will continue with a low-scale share buyback program. AIG has bought back shares pretty consistently over the past few years, and I believe that the company will continue using free cash flow to do this. Finally, for the sake of simplicity, I computed future revenues and expenses using simple averages of the prior five year values. I also continued to combine CRBG and AIG's revenues and expenses into the future. I think this illustrates how AIG benefits from the diversification of its Life and Retirement segment. It is hard to predict what will happen to revenues and expenses once the two split.

The model illustrates the fact that AIG has been quite successful at maintaining steady revenue and expense numbers since 2017. However, the assets and liabilities that are responsible for these revenues and expenses have tended to fluctuate. In AIG's most recent 10K, company leaders touted multiple major debt and equity restructurings as ways that revenue growth and expense levels have been maintained. AIG has been consistently accumulating investment assets over the past five years. These securities have assisted top-line growth as their values have increased in line with the overall market. AIG will receive even more investment securities in the form of CRBG shares after the IPO is complete. Therefore, investors should keep in mind that many of AIG's asset values are tied to the overall debt and equity markets, which are not performing well in 2022. While AIG's current book value exceeds its share price, investors looking for a value bargain should be cautious. They should keep in mind that AIG's exposure to the capital markets means that its assets' fair values will frequently fluctuate.

I want to go a bit deeper into this model and what it means for AIG's financial future.

AIG - Financial Strength

As it stands today, AIG is a financially healthy business. With $6 billion of free cash flow, the company has the ability to withstand unforeseen headwinds. Moreover, AIG has half as much debt relative to its equity. This is a good sign because it means that AIG is not overly leveraged and presents less risk of insolvency. Many of its competitors in the financial industry are reliant on using financial leverage to sustain high earnings growth rates. While leverage can increase returns, it also magnifies risk. AIG learned this firsthand during the 2008 Global Financial Crisis when its financial products subsidiary created a massively leveraged derivatives business that almost bankrupt the parent company.

AIG's current share price of $51 is below its book value per share of $70. This is great for investors because it means that AIG's assets can be purchased for less than they are worth on a per share basis. It is, however, useful to ensure that AIG's book values approximate the fair market values of its assets. Additionally, the valuation of AIG's assets is an important component to understanding its financial health. AIG is an asset-rich business, and if its asset values are overstated, then that will impact the company's valuation. According to AIG's 2021 10K, most of the company's assets are carried on the balance sheet at their fair values. This is largely because most of AIG's assets consist of cash, cash equivalents, and investments that have easily determinable fair values. AIG's most risky assets, its commercial loans, appear to be of good quality. However, the number of delinquent commercial loans has risen slightly since 2020. A continuation of this trend could indicate future asset impairments and a reduction in AIG's overall assets. Moreover, AIG significantly reduced its allowance for credit losses between 2020 and 2021. This had the effect of slightly increasing the book values of the company's bond securities. Accounting gimmicks like this can sometimes be the sign of a distressed company. However, AIG most likely made this change because the expected cash flows of these securities changed. Because of these factors, it seems likely that the book value of AIG's assets might be slightly misstated. This misstatement is probably not material, meaning that it would not alter a reasonable investor's decision making. However, it may mean that the true book value per share of AIG's assets is closer to $50 than $70.

AIG - Management Team

A company's management structure is an important determinant of its success. AIG's management has proven itself to be efficient when allocating AIG's assets and equity. The company has an annualized return on equity and assets that are well above insurance industry averages. It is important for a company to make effective use of its assets to generate as much cash as possible. After all, a business needs cash to survive.

AIG's management has also returned value to shareholders through both share buybacks and dividend payments. Unfortunately, company leaders have done this at a significantly lower rate than the competition. In addition, AIG's dividend payment has remained consistent since 2016. I would have liked to see AIG's management continue consistent dividend increases after 2016. An increasing dividend payment generally increases a stock's value, and AIG has not benefited from a robust dividend growth plan.

Since 2020, there has not been any interest in purchasing AIG's stock by management. Insider stock purchases are a good indicator of a company's future prospects. Executive officers and board members know the most about a respective company because they manage it. Insider buying also shows that management has confidence in its performance. This has not been the case at AIG. The last few insider purchases have been made by board members. An AIG executive hasn't made a major inside purchase since 2018 when the stock sold at $51. I feel that if AIG's current managers believed that the stock was about to take off, they would be buying in an effort to improve their portfolios.

Risks

My biggest concern about AIG is the extent to which its internal controls have improved since 2008. A breakdown of internal control procedures was a major reason why AIG's financial products segment was able to upend such a massive insurance company. I could not find many details regarding AIG's internal controls in its recent annual reports. I would hope that AIG has taken steps to ameliorate these past wrongs, and I would hope that PwC, AIG's external auditor, would force management to fix these issues.

AIG's profit margin currently exceeds those of most of its competitors. However, AIG's margins have been unstable over the past five years. This instability can mainly be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, and AIG did a good job bouncing back from the lows of the pandemic.

AIG's upcoming spinoff of CRBG will impact profitability. During AIG's 2021 fiscal year, CRBG accounted for slightly less revenue than its General Insurance segment. Based on my interpretation of the spinoff's prospectus, AIG is going to become a much more focused business after the companies split. However, CRBG, as the Retirement and Life insurance segment, is the division of AIG that would benefit most from rising interest rates. This is because CRBG sells annuities that are tied to interest rates.

AIG - Valuation

I used a basic discounted cash flow valuation model to get an idea of AIG's intrinsic value. Historical data from the years 2019-2021 were used in conjunction with estimates for 2022-2025. In light of the concerns that I argued above, I chose to take a pessimistic outlook on AIG's DCF valuation.

Some key assumptions were made when arriving at the intrinsic value figure. First off, I assumed that AIG's free cash flow would remain high for 2022, but would tail off over 2023 and 2024. This assumption is predicated on the impact that a tightened macroeconomy will have on AIG's cash flows from operations. AIG's business, while less sensitive than many other industries, will still be impacted by bad economic times. In addition, I assumed that AIG's free cash flow would rebound in 2025 as a part of a sustained economic recovery. This is based on historical data from past recessions. Moreover, I included a pessimistic outlook on AIG's weighted average cost of capital. AIG's WACC was used as the discount rate in the DCF model, and I assumed that the WACC will rise over the next few years. As interest rates rise, the cost of debt offerings increases, and AIG's cost of capital will rise as it seeks out access to new debt offerings.

The objective of a DCF model is to value the present values of future cash flows. The historical data from 2018 to 2021 were taken from AIG's annual reports and did not need any calculations. However, The data from 2022 to 2025 were discounted by the WACC to factor in the time value of money. A total value of the firm was computed to be roughly $26 billion. This is definitely a pessimistic estimate, but it is warranted during these difficult economic times. While insurance companies generally outperform other sectors during recessions, they are not recession proof. Finally, AIG's total value was divided by the current number of shares outstanding to yield an intrinsic value of $30.68.

Conclusion

AIG is not a great buy for investors looking to take advantage of the new high rate environment. For believers in AIG's CRBG spinoff, it might be a good idea to wait a few months and see how AIG's profitability is impacted by rising rates. Investors who take this approach should be reassured that famed special situation investor Joel Greenblatt's Gotham Asset Management recently bought more AIG shares. I am assuming that Greenblatt believes that AIG's spinoff of CRBG will highlight AIG's value in the future high interest rate environment. Investors looking for a short-term investment should not consider AIG. For those with a long-term time horizon, AIG could present a good buy as long as the CRBG spinoff is successful.