Summary

  • What makes a 10% dividend yield better? The potential for growth. This is one mortgage REIT with the potential to increase dividends.
  • That increase could come soon, or it could take a few quarters to play out. How often do I predict an increase for a 10% yield? It's extremely rare.
  • A lower dividend is technically possible, but it’s a low probability. The deck is stacked in favor of more dividends.
  • The high dividend yield comes from the discount to book. Yield on book is lower, so management has more assets to invest.
  • Shares trade towards the lower end of the price-to-book ranges we’re seeing today, but they should trade near the top.
Business presentation

See how the dividends are set to rise? We like dividend growth. That's how you go from seeking alpha to finding alpha.

simonkr

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy’s weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

New Residential (NRZ) is now trading under a new name and ticker: Rithm Capital (RITM).

I’ll update in our sheets when Google recognizes the new symbol. For the moment, I’m still showing them as NRZ until all formulas can work correctly with RITM. When that happens, I’ll update references for all future articles (but not retroactively). In this article, I’ll regularly use the old ticker.

We own shares of NRZ / RITM and shares of NRZ-D / RITM-D. Our positions in each share are greater than 5% of the total portfolio. That's greater than 10% combined. I believe we've got the analysis right and I put my money where my mouth is.

Why are we talking about NRZ? It’s not just to make fun of the new name.

NRZ’s Q2 2022 book value came in at $12.28. That’s down 2.2% from Q1 2022. It was a slightly larger decrease than The REIT Forum’s projection of $12.50, but that’s still close. Remember that many mortgage REITs are reporting huge swings in book value. Being within 2% this quarter is great.

However, NRZ’s dip in book value per share was better than dips by most mortgage REITs. Remember that NRZ internalized management. As part of his update on earnings for NRZ/RITM, Scott Kennedy wrote:

So, while I correctly projected NRZ/RITM would very likely report one of the least severe BV decreases out of the 20 mREIT sector peers that I/we cover, the company slightly underperformed my expectations regarding this specific metric during the second quarter of 2022.

I would also point out this quarterly BV decrease includes NRZ’s/RITM’s recent termination fee of ($400) million paid to the company’s former external manager, Fortress Investment Group. Net of taxes, this negatively impacted BV by approximately ($0.70) per common share during the second quarter of 2022. When excluding this termination fee, NRZ/RITM would have reported a 3.3% increase in quarterly BV to approximately $12.98 per common share. When taking this into consideration, a pretty good quarter regarding NRZ’s/RITM’s BV fluctuation considering the modest-notable spread widening that continued to occur within agency MBS (which NRZ/RITM owns; contra-hedges) non-agency MBS, and residential whole loans.

Going over each income statement account/sub-portfolio, the majority of NRZ’s/RITM’s BV underperformance was spread amongst the gain-on-sale margins within the company’s originations sub-portfolio, valuation fluctuations within the company’s mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) sub-portfolio, and valuation fluctuations within its agency MBS/non-agency MBS/residential whole loans sub-portfolios. Along with reconciling NRZ’s/RITM’s quarterly BV variance, let us discuss some metrics within some of these underlying sub-portfolios.

The full update is a couple of pages, but I wanted to share a few paragraphs here.

There were good reasons for internalizing management:

Summary of the benefits to shareholders

NRZ

Those are legitimate benefits. The savings represents about a 15% yield on the cost, which is a significant savings. Meanwhile, increasing institutional ownership could push the share price higher. Since this was reflected as an expense (rather than a buyout), the book value won’t be inflated. Investors should expect NRZ to carry one of the higher price-to-book ratios in the sector. Currently, they don’t. NRZ trades at one of the lower price-to-book ratios in the mortgage REIT sector today.

Shares rallied up to $11.00 on August 1st, 2022. That was just before the name change and the Q2 2022 earnings release. They dipped since then and are down to $9.87 as of today. Are investors that disappointed with the results? They were only slightly below our expectations. Book value came in about 1.75% below our projection. That could justify a dip of 1.75% quite easily, but not 10%. Maybe it’s just that the sector is dipping? MORT (a sector ETF) is down 3.39% from 7/31/2022. That’s just not as big as the dip in NRZ though.

How is NRZ protecting their book value so well while rates soar? The value of the MSRs (mortgage servicing rights) increased significantly:

Assets earned a higher valuation

NRZ

They can value the MSR using the price relative to the outstanding balance of the loan (light blue bars) or as a multiple of the cash flow the MSR produces (dark blue line).

I like thinking about it in terms of the multiple. That gives us an idea for how many years the loan would stay outstanding to recover the value of the MSR. Since interest rates are higher, prepayments are down. Refinancing your home at this point isn’t a good idea. However, some people will still be moving. If they sell the old property, they have to close out the mortgage. Unless they have a big cash position, they will also need to take out a new mortgage. Consequently, prepayments can’t go to 0. However, they are down dramatically:

A low prepayment rate supports higher income and dividends

NRZ

When prepayments are running around 11%, it justifies a pretty high multiple for MSRs.

Are all MSRs created equal? No. You’d be willing to pay a higher multiple for an MSR tied to a mortgage with a 3% interest rate than one with a 6% interest rate. Why? Because the borrower with a 3% interest rate is unlikely to get an attractive opportunity to refinance in the next several years. However, it’s entirely possible that a borrower at 6% may get an opportunity to refinance at a better rate.

With NRZ trading down to $9.87, it’s offering investors an attractive risk/reward profile. We see NRZ covering their dividends much better than many peers. The REIT Forum estimated range for NRZ’s dividend in Q3 2022 is $.25 to $.30. The current quarterly rate is $25. So our estimate suggests the dividend would either be flat or be increased by as much as 20%. We give that estimated range a 90% probability, which is at the high end of our probabilities. What’s better than a 10% dividend yield? A 10% yield that is more likely to be increased than cut.

While NRZ carries a 10% dividend yield (well, 10.1%), it’s only paying out 8.3% on our estimated book value (estimate as of 7/29/2022). That’s pretty low. It isn’t the lowest in the sector, but it is clearly on the lower end of the scale. Remember that book value is what management is using to invest and generate the cash flow necessary to service that dividend. That makes the yield on book value a useful metric for a reality check. If you see that value at 15% or higher, you’re probably looking at a sucker yield.

Why Is NRZ Down So Much?

You want a thesis for why NRZ is down so much? It could be the new ticker causing some investors to sell. However, I’ve got a theory I like even better. If the share price was $.70 higher, it would’ve been much closer to the sector performance. The entire cost of internalizing management was expensed. Investors who forgot about this cost flowing through the statement could be surprised. Alternatively, they could even be looking at GAAP earnings. Since the cost was expensed, it tanked GAAP earnings:

Income statement for New Residential

NRZ

Investors who aren’t paying close attention to the stock could be thrown off. With shares suddenly dipping, that price is looking attractive.

NRZ has one of the larger discounts in the sector, but they’ve joined the ranks of the internally managed mortgage REITs. That should demand a premium valuation, especially given NRZ’s relatively strong history.

Dividend yield, payout ratio, and several other metrics for readers on Seeking Alpha

The REIT Forum

The rest of the charts in this article may be self-explanatory to some investors. However, if you’d like to know more about them, you’re encouraged to see our notes for the series.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC

Residential Agency

Residential Hybrid

Residential Originator and Servicer

Commercial

BDC

AGNC

CIM

PMT

BXMT

MAIN

NLY

EFC

NRZ

GPMT

TSLX

DX

NYMT

WMC

NEWT

ORC

MFA

RC

ARCC

ARR

MITT

GAIN

CHMI

GBDC

TWO

SLRC

IVR

ORCC

AAIC

TCPC

EARN

PFLT

OCSL

AINV

FSK

PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Note: The chart for our public articles uses the book value per share from the latest earnings release. Current estimated book value per share is used in reaching our targets and trading decisions. It is available in our service, but those estimates are not included in the charts below.

Note: Q2 2022 earnings are underway. We will update the layout soon to include charts for Q2 2022 book values.

Residential mortgage REIT price to book ratio chart

The REIT Forum
Residential mortgage REIT dividend yield chart

The REIT Forum
Residential mortgage REIT earnings yield chart

The REIT Forum

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

Commercial mortgage REIT price to book ratio chart

The REIT Forum
Commercial mortgage REIT dividend yield chart

The REIT Forum
Commercial mortgage REIT earnings yield chart

The REIT Forum

BDC Charts

BDC price to book ratio chart

The REIT Forum
BDC dividend yield chart

The REIT Forum
BDC earnings yield chart

The REIT Forum

Preferred Share Charts

Preferred share price comparison chart

The REIT Forum
Preferred share stripped yield comparison chart

The REIT Forum
Preferred share floating yield comparison chart

The REIT Forum
preferred share price comparison for higher risk shares

The REIT Forum
preferred share stripped yield comparison for higher risk shares

The REIT Forum
preferred share floating yield comparison for higher risk shares

The REIT Forum

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

  1. Prices are inefficient.
  2. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value.
  3. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially.
  4. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

Chart showing the performance of the best service on Seeking Alpha compared to four ETFs for dividend investors

The REIT Forum

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker

Exposure

MORT

One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs

PFF

One of the largest preferred share ETFs

VNQ

Largest equity REIT ETF

KBWY

The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Ratings:

  • Bullish on NRZ

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGNCO, CIM-A, ARR-C, DX-C, NRZ-D, AGNCP, MFA-C, NYMTZ, NYMTL, MFA-B, AGNCM, PMT-C, NRZ, SLRC, AAIC, PMT, MFA, GPMT, RC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Colorado Wealth Management Fund and Scott Kennedy are supporting contributors for The REIT Forum. Our ratings and outlooks will often overlap.
Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.
I have an indirect conflict of interest with ABR and STWD. Neither I, nor any contributor for The REIT Forum, will provide investment advice, reply to questions, or engage in discussions regarding these two mREIT stocks.
Our disclosure indicates that we are long NRZ and NRZ-D. Those shares are technically RITM and RITM-D, but some databases have not updated yet.

