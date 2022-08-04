American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2022 5:00 PM ET

Hello, everyone. Welcome to AML's conference call to discuss our second fiscal quarter of 2022. This is Sue Dooley of Amwell Investor Relations. Joining me today are Amira's Chairman and CEO, Dr. Ito Schoenberg; and Bob Shepherdson, our CFO. Earlier today, we distributed a press release detailing our announcement.

Before we begin our prepared remarks, I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you that during the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding projected operating results and anticipated market opportunities. This forward-looking information is subject to the risks and uncertainties described in animal's filings with the SEC, and actual results or events may differ materially. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. On this call, we'll refer to both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in our posted earnings release.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Ido for his opening remarks.

Ido Schoenberg

Thank you, Sue. Q2 was another important quarter for our company as we make progress on the launch of CONVERGE, our technology platform, powering the innovative healthcare organizations leading the way to our hybrid care future. We are proceeding according to our plan for the year, and our team is engaged and inspired by our clarity of purpose and well-defined role in a digital-first future. I'll start by reviewing some highlights of the quarter, then I'll take a moment to discuss the market for our solution and some customer examples. Bob will then review some key metrics, our financial results and our guidance. Then we'll open the discussion with your questions.

To begin, here are a few highlights from Q2. A key workflow in Q2 has been supporting CVS Health on the launch of the virtual care delivery platform they announced in May. This is a new consumer-centric offering designed to bring together the many elements of CVS Health ecosystem services into a single integrated experience with unified digital front door. The CVS Virtual Care digital front door is an exciting new initiative, and we are honored to be selected as the backdrop for this vision. I want to take this opportunity to thank the Amwell team members on the front lines of these extraordinary efforts.

Turning to development of CONVERGE. We are making good progress delivering our industry-leading digital care delivery enablement platform. with CVS well underway and a substantial part of our platform in live deployments, our R&D efforts are focused on bringing CONVERGE over the finish line. We continue to prioritize existing customer migrations. Demand for our solution continues to grow and sales conversations are proceeding according to our plan. Active providers on the AML platform reached an all-time high this quarter and a 45% higher than a year ago. Visits on CONVERGE remains steady, 9% of total visits through the AML platform, which is reasonable and expected as we shift our focus to more complex, sizable CONVERGE customer migrations, which naturally take longer. -- we expect a healthy growth in CONVERGE visits in the second half of the year.

We continue to add to the Enel team, putting in place some great additional talent to enhance the clinical dialogue around CONVERGE. Dr. Karin Nelson joins us as our Chief Medical Officer. Keri's clinical perspective will be crucial to the continued sales and implementation of our platform in collaboration with our sales and services teams. Regarding our sales organization and go-to-market efforts, we held our midyear sales meeting in June. Our teams are gearing up to accelerate out of this transitional time ready to expand with our new infrastructure software solution. We are going to market with a plan for CONVERGE that highlights our well-defined role with messaging that demonstrates the ROI benefits of our future-ready enterprise platform offering that allows clients to select the modules and program they need now and expand when they are ready.

And finally, we announced the accelerated integration of Silver Cloud Health, our comprehensive behavioral health solution. This positions us to deliver this compelling solution to the market more quickly, enabling our payer and provider customers to reach more members than patients with best-in-class care, driving substantial cost savings and patient benefits during this time of great need. Now, I'd like to take a moment to provide a brief update on CONVERGE development. CONVERGE development is continuing at a rapid pace.

We continue to extend and enhance the platform as a stand-alone connective infrastructure powering a seamless and elegant experience. We are also innovating real time as we deploy with our customers, creating digital-first best practices that are setting the standard for broader industry utilization. For example, with CONVERGE, we enable a ER-direct invite, which requires no log-ins or passwords and no waiting room for patients. In a single motion, a clinician simply opens an instance within the EHR takes the patient link, conduct the consult and document the visit.

In another example of CONVERGE differentiation, we introduced the next patient feature, which creates a seamless way for providers and payers to connect patients and clinicians with speed and efficiency. The next patient capability allows providers to accept the patients without a previous appointment from a queue directly in their EMR or their provider portal, blending clinical networks to increase patient access and maximize revenue. patients coming in for their provider or health and portals are automatically matched with the next available provider, creating shorter wait times and an optimal patient experience. With this feature, the benefits accrue to all players as we complete the build of CONVERGE and with each additional customer migration, we drive an ongoing transformation at our company from being a healthcare services company to a technology company that enable meaningful transformation of our clients' digital care delivery.

Now, I'd like to take a moment to discuss the market and how we plan to pursue growth through a land-and-expand strategy. In my regular discussions with our customers, there is a strong recognition of the pressing need to evolve to a hybrid model of care that blends the physical, virtual and automated modalities in a single digital-first experience. Healthcare organizations are facing a new world that is challenging for them in many ways. The need for operational efficiency, the staffing crisis and technological fragmentation all combined to create an urgent need to achieve a vision for digital care delivery. Workflows, priorities and talents will vary, but the future that seamlessly integrate digital care delivery is certain and plays right into the heart of our value proposition. We believe CONVERGE is the infrastructure to support this emerging model.

CONVERGE and our other solutions have been built on years of investing and understanding the current and future needs of our customers and our focus and clarity of purpose is resonating with them. As we migrate customers over to CONVERGE, we are engaging in the sales conversations, which demonstrate the ROI benefits of a digital-first approach to healthcare that includes various programs and modules that are optimized on CONVERGE. These sales conversations are specific and compelling. Our teams work together with our customers to identify clinical and operational pain points and configure our programs and modules to provide a seamless digital extension to their care delivery to define new optimized workflows that are more important in today's environment than ever before.

At our sales meeting in June, it was great to be reunited in person with our teams and to experience the energy and depth of talent of our teams. Our leaders shared stories highlighting the powerful benefits of our solution that are defining the sales dialogue and I'd like to review a few of them. We are delivering efficiencies that reduce costs and extend our customers' ability to deliver care. For example, St. Luke's University Health Network is leveraging our solution to unify multiple care delivery platforms and deliver care directly from the EHR. They have extended their ability to reach thousands of patients with virtual barrel health services and in-hospital monitoring around the clock. Our solution is also enabling improvements in health equity that enhance patient outcomes with multiple paths of care, including automated programs and coaching.

Specifically, silver cloud health research has found that up to 80% of users show improvement in their depression or anxiety and 56% of patients with clinical diagnosis are diagnosed free within 3 months of commencing care. Our modules and programs also drive better outcomes, which also directly impact the bottom line. For instance, our dermatology program successfully reduces the wait time to see a specialist from an average of 35 days to less than 24 hours. -- and sort health MSK programs have demonstrated 60% lower rates of surgery intent, lower reported levels of pain and reduced medication consumption by nearly 50%. When a program can address the health concern in a timely manner and return the patient to work with less complication, the value to payers and employers is significant. We are empowering data collection that can inform and validate the benefits of new and efficient workflows.

The Dignity Health digital behavioral health team told us they aim to make virtual care indistinguishable from in-person care, thanks to insight from the data they are using to demonstrate quality outcomes. With our programs, they were able to drive behavioral health visits up from 300 per month to well over 1,000 per month, allowing Dignity Health to dramatically leverage their providers and extend the benefit of digital care in the bear health ramp. Additionally, our solution empowers and accelerates our customers' urgent need to reduce burnout and retain their teams.

Last quarter, we told you how Spectrum Health were saving $1 million per year by lowering Edreadmission rates. Specifically, spectrum use our technology to create a new transition team that stands between patients and the ED to buffer the demand, to manage care and to allow care providers to spend their time appropriately. This solution is resulting in such a compelling provider experience that Spectrum team uses the program is the recruiting tool when competing for talent. Our converse automated engagement programs, increased patient touch points while reducing unnecessary outbound calls to patients by as much as 50% and have demonstrated more than doubling of nurse capacity for post-surgical patients.

Also addressing the crisis in clinician burnout, our automated care programs augment the care team, enabling them to practice at the top of their license. Conversa programs are increasingly being recognized for their important role in the future of digital care. A recent article by authors at the University Hospitals of Cleveland described the benefits of our automated care programs in helping to overcome obstacles to conventional care management outreach. The authors highlighted earlier interventions when problems occur, improved outcomes and stronger trusting relationship between patients and care managers as key benefits.

The patient experience is excellent with AML's Conversa programs with research showing that 97% of patients say our automated programs are important in their care. If you want to experience the power of these solutions firsthand text -- hello to 77877 for several impactful demos. These are some of the examples shared at our sales meeting, and they are great stories to tell out in the field as we are gearing up our teams to sell to new customers and expand within existing ones.

Now, there is one additional element of differentiation that I want to spend the moment on -- we are delivering a powerful multifold ROI benefits of efficiency and revenue generation with the superior patient and provider experience of our AMG providers. AMG allows us to deliver the benefits of an extended and highly variable team without competing with our clients in anyway. When customers choose, we provide much needed bandwidth to help alleviate burn out and solve for critical care team shortages like behavioral health, dermatology or neurology. They can even turn this capability off and prioritize their own providers when they choose. In fact, as we engage in sales conversations with our customers around their digital care delivery aspirations, we are finding that our history as a service provider is a differentiating advantage for us is the software vendor.

Our clinical experience awards our team the ability to have the clinical sales conversations that will result in new workflows that deliver on the promise of digital first healthcare. This gives us a powerful seat at the table. To wrap up Q2 highlights, I would like to close by saying that we are evolving our platform to help our customers make the transition from transaction in healthcare to continuous self-care. Our aim is to empower customers to achieve important ROI benefits while delivering their organization into the future of digital healthcare.

Before closing, I want to add that I'm proud of the way our teams are executing during our transition year, putting in place the crucial elements of our solution, driving engagement and executing on our mission to define and deliver the fundamental infrastructure, enabling the future of healthcare.

With that, I want to turn the call to Bob.

Bob Shepardson

Thank you, Ido, and thank you all for joining the call this evening. Tonight, I will highlight some of our key operating metrics, then take you through our 2Q '22 financial results. The number of active providers on our platform is one measure we use to demonstrate the value we deliver to our provider and payer customers. We ended the second quarter with approximately 103,500 total active providers, representing 45% growth compared to a year ago. Providers employed by customers active on our network grew 48% versus last year.

Virtual visits have continued to grow nicely despite much improved access to in-person care, demonstrating the continued acceptance of virtual business as a standard of care. Total visits were over $1.5 million in the second quarter, representing 19% growth versus last year. Scheduled visits grew 20% year-over-year and represented 73% of visit volume, about even with the first quarter and up from approximately 30% precoded -- we are making steady progress on CONVERGE development and the migration of our customers to our new platform is proceeding according to our plan. In Q2, total visits on CONVERGE comprised approximately 9% of total visits, which is in line with our average over the last 2 quarters.

As we have discussed with our less complicated migrations largely behind us, we are now in process on several more complex migrations with our larger clients. These customers account for a much larger percentage of our visit volume. And as such, we expect our CONVERGE visit percentage to rise over the coming months as those migrations are completed. And now on to our financial results. Total revenue was $64.5 million, reflecting growth of 7% versus the second quarter of '21. The components of revenue are as follows: Subscription revenue grew 10% over a year ago and was $29.6 million, which is fairly flat compared to Q1. This is in line with our expectations and is reflective of this year as a transition year.

Our long-term path to profitability is grounded in our plan to drive high-margin subscription revenue growth at a rate that is faster than that of our overall business over the long run. AMG visit revenue grew 8% year-over-year to $29.7 million in keeping with seasonal expectations. Revenue per visit was $81 similar to both last quarter and the year ago period. Our AMG business is an important differentiator in the market and critical to many of our clients, and we view this offering as an important supporting element of our CONVERGE strategy. Our services and Carepoint's revenue was $5.2 million versus $5.9 million a year ago and $4.8 million last quarter. Services and Carepoint’s both tend to have their strongest revenue in the fourth quarter as customers seek to drive engagement and use dedicated funds going into ERF.

Turning to profitability. Gross profit margin was 43%, approximately flat to last quarter and a year ago. Our gross margin can vary quarter-to-quarter based on mix dynamics, and we believe as we ramp up CONVERGE deployments, the efficiencies associated with our multi-tenant SaaS-based platform will lift our gross margins.

Turning to operating expenses and in support of our CONVERGE strategy, R&D spending was flat to last quarter at $37.1 million. As we indicated in our annual guidance, as we complete the more intensive development work on the platform, R&D should begin to decline during the second half and start to normalize into next year as our long-term path to profitability describes. Sales and marketing spend declined 12% versus 1Q '22. This step down is seasonally typical because Q1 is a big marketing quarter for us with important industry conferences, making preparations for our sales meeting and some first of the year ad campaigns on behalf of our clients. Finally, adjusted EBITDA improved to negative $42.8 million from negative $47.1 million last quarter and is in line with our plan and guidance for the year. Transitioning to balance sheet, we are fortunate to have a substantial cash position, ending the quarter with $630.1 million of cash and short-term investments.

Turning to our outlook for 2022. We had a very successful first half of the year. Development of CONVERGE and migrations are proceeding well. We are gearing up our teams to sell converge, and customers are pleased with the product and connecting with our vision. They are also facing many challenges, including economic uncertainty, margin pressure and staffing shortages. We believe we have a solution to specifically address many of these challenges, making our solution relevant regardless of the environment, and we can help them evolve their organizations through this time and beyond to true digital first healthcare delivery. We enter the back half of this year, laser-focused on execution and also realistic about the uncertainties in the broader market environment. We continue to believe that the guidance we provided in February is appropriate, and we are reiterating that guidance today.

To summarize, our second quarter was an important and encouraging quarter for us on many fronts, and we believe we are very much on a path to achieving the broader strategic and financial goals we outlined in February. By putting our technology at the heart of our future, we believe we are on a solid ground to execute through this transition year and proceed on a path toward long-term high-margin subscription revenue growth and expanding profitability.

With that, I will turn it back to Ido for some closing comments before taking your questions.

Ido Schoenberg

Thank you, Bob. We are proud of our team, and we are encouraged by the progress that Q2 represents. -- in pursuing the strategy to deliver the leading digital care delivery infrastructure, our future is about increasing our mix of high-margin subscription software as we pursue our long-term path to profitability and beyond. Our role in the digital care delivery landscape is clear. The opportunity in front of us is large and expanding, and we believe we are just getting started. Before we move to Q&A, I wanted to share that soon we will be publishing our inaugural ESG framework. We are excited for the world to see how we view our company through an ESG lens.

With that, operator, would you please open the call for Q&A.

Charles Rhyee

Ido Schoenberg

Ido Schoenberg

Bob Shepardson

Bob Shepardson

Charles Rhyee

Charles Rhyee

Bob Shepardson

Bob Shepardson

Charles Rhyee

Charles Rhyee

Bob Shepardson

Bob Shepardson

Your next question comes from the line of Jack Wallace [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Can you hear me?

Bob Shepardson

Bob Shepardson

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Bob Shepardson

Bob Shepardson

So, I think you’ll see some – as visits ramp up over the back half of the year, that has an impact on gross margin as services ramp up over the back half of the year, that has an impact on margins. So we will see gross profit margins come in relative to this quarter, which is probably the high for the year. I think that probably covers the largest moving pieces, it’s really going to be around R&D gross margins. And as we get into the fourth quarter with services and care points ramping up, those are some of the lower-margin products that we offer. And so we’ll see that impact as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you. That’s super helpful. I appreciate it. Switching gears here on the CONVERGE front. You mentioned that Conversa and Silver Cloud recently integrated onto the platform. And on the prior call – or the first quarter call, there was a mention of other key modules that were being converted over – or being integrated to CONVERGE. What is the status of those other module integrations? And is that happening concurrently with the large customer migrations?

Ido Schoenberg

So Jack, CONVERGE is very much like an operating system. It's a very, very large infrastructure that is designed to host really indefinite number of modules and programs. If you only account Conversa programs, we're looking at more than 150 programs, SivoCloud has their own slew of program. We recently announced store help with MSK. We talked about dermatology, our nephrology [ph], telepsychiatry initiatives and many others that really are hard to count and mention over the call. The high-level answer to your question is that we fully expect to add modules that are made in Amwell and growing number of modules that are made by third parties and even our clients to really tie them into this unified infrastructure is so helpful to our clients.

Down the road, I would not be surprised if the majority of our models and program will not be manufactured by AML, but we will just serve as a very large integration layer for all parties, for patients, providers and of course, payers and employers. We don’t tend to announce things before they’re ready, but you should fully expect more and more diversity, more and more comprehensiveness across the full care continuum on CONVERGE this year and in years to come.

Your next question comes from the line of Ricky Goldwasser [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

So a couple of questions, but let me start with the first one. So when you think about enterprise clients facing just more challenges now, how is this or is it impacting just the time line of the enterprise sales cycle? And as we think about sort of kind of like selling more, where are you seeing more traction or urgencies at health systems versus health plans who might have stronger balance sheets at the moment?

Ido Schoenberg

Ido Schoenberg

So, you can buy what you need today and have the peace of mind that you can grow into the future. And that seems to resonate really well in the marketplace. So people can make the necessary investment that they can make with very clear ROI that is super specific to their budget and needs right now this year. and look at us as a multiyear, reliable partner as they continue and expand. It's hard to guess which one of those trends is going to win. But overall, I think the net is net positive. We seem to feel based on customer feedback that we have the right offering at the right time that is somewhat more resilient to market trends than other types of products.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Ido Schoenberg

Ido Schoenberg

So, I wanted to express the gratitude of myself and our entire team for many, many years of terrific reviews and analytics and wonderful guidance and wish you a very best on the next chapter in Korea.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Your next question comes from the line of Eric Percher.

Eric Percher

Thank you. Description as an integrator make an interesting partner for technology companies looking at healthcare, I love to have there any updates on the Google relationship and also your views on Amazon expansion in healthcare, both digital and care delivery.

Ido Schoenberg

Ido Schoenberg

What's really interesting is that Amazon seems to think like us that the right answer is a hybrid model. It brings in person with technology, automated, virtual and in-person solutions is the right answer. They also said that they would like to bring care more close to the home. And Amazon is known for many things, but they are especially known for the logistics and their obsession about the consumer experience, which finally is arriving into healthcare. Eric, you've been on many calls with us, you know that we are equally religious about that, a lot of effort was put in CONVERGE to truly create the phenomenal provider and consumer and really any other type of user experience. But perhaps most importantly, we see this movement by Amazon as the very strong accelerant to many of our customers who can use our platform in order to survive and flourish in a marketplace that is becoming incredibly more sophisticated and more competitive to them. Aron is an enabler, a role as an integrator does not hurt anyone, but it could be very, very helpful when they look at their plans to really create an edge for themselves into the future.

Eric Percher

Eric Percher

Ido Schoenberg

Ido Schoenberg

Your next question comes from the line of David Larson.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. This is Aaron on for Dave. I just had a quick housekeeping question and then a more general question. First is just with regard to AMG visits in 2Q. I saw the revenue, but I didn't see the visit volume. And then I just want to know how the acquisitions of SilverCloud and Conversa are doing relative to your expectations? I know you didn't break them out, but just curious how they're trending and how you see it going forward.

Bob Shepardson

Bob Shepardson

Ido Schoenberg

Ido Schoenberg

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Ido Schoenberg

Ido Schoenberg

So, regardless of the exact impact on revenue of specific programs, these capabilities, which are now part of the anal platform really allow us to complete everything we have to have in order to end 2022 with a very competitive offering across our entire market. I don’t see any other similar needs that we are missing for M&A in years to come. So that’s pretty much covered what we had to acquire, but it was very necessary.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Bob Shepardson

Bob Shepardson

So, it's really -- we're not really thinking about these as stand-alone line items from a revenue perspective anymore because you really just can't break them out in a package sale context. So I would tell you the businesses are performing as expected and -- but more importantly, the strategic value that they bring us and that they have brought us is better than we could have hoped.

Your next question comes from the line of Stan Bernstein [ph].

Q – Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Bob Shepardson

Bob Shepardson

Your final question comes from the line of Jessica Tassan.

Jessica Tassan

I guess, first off, I was hoping you could help us understand what the mix of AMG behavioral versus primary care docs on the platform is roughly? And do you guys feel like you have sufficient capacity within the AMG network at this point to service the virtual primary care contracts you've signed and also just seasonal demand in heading into the back half, like fourth quarter?

Bob Shepardson

Bob Shepardson

And so while that may necessitate us ramping up some, what I think it really will be doing is allowing our customers to utilize their assets a lot more efficiently as they roll out virtual primary care across their footprint. So the mix -- I don't really have a number at my fingertips in terms of number of providers as it relates to the various categories. I would tell you, the lion's share more than the lion's share is urgent care related. We certainly have -- but we have adequate capacity across the other specialties, again, to meet the SLAs that we've got.

Jessica Tassan

Jessica Tassan

Ido Schoenberg

Ido Schoenberg

So, we gracefully took one step backwards, if you will, allowing our customers to take their natural place to the forefront. And in many ways, that's a very welcome change. If you think about your own family, would you rather get care from Cleveland Clinic or into Mountain or Amwell. Of course, we love unwell, but we think that your level of trust with the academic medical center or your trusted network in your community is rightfully much stronger and much more robust and our role is really to empower and enable them. And that is translated into the architecture and the experience that you can see or in many cases, not see on CONVERGE.

Jessica Tassan

Jessica Tassan

There are no further questions at this time. I'll now turn the call back over to you for closing remarks.

Ido Schoenberg

Ido Schoenberg

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.