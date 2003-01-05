For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the total return on the Ave Maria Bond Fund (MUTF:AVEFX) was -3.22%, compared to the Bloomberg Intermediate U.S. Government/Credit Index at -2.37%. The returns for the Fund compared to its benchmark as of June 30, 2022 were:
^ Annualized * Since Inception date is 5-1-2003
Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value are historical and may fluctuate so that redemption value may be worth more or less than the original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than what is quoted. Call 1-866-AVE-MARIA or visit www.avemariafunds.com for the most current month-end performance.
The Fund’s short-duration profile and high quality, dividend-paying common stocks were the main drivers of performance over the benchmark index for the first half of 2022. On an individual security basis, the top contributors were the common stocks of First Horizon National Corporation (BANK), Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT - defense) and Chevron Corporation (CVX - integrated oils). The Fund’s weakest performing securities were the common stocks of VF Corporation (apparel & footwear), Watsco, Inc. (WSO - industrial wholesale) and Fastenal Co. (FAST - industrial wholesale).
The first half of the year saw a large movement in interest rates across the yield curve. The 10-year Treasury started the year yielding 1.4% and ended June yielding 3%. The Federal Reserve (the Fed), to tame inflation, has increased the Fed Funds rate three times this year (0.25%, 0.50% and 0.75%) with the effective rate currently in the 1.50% to 1.75% range. Additionally, in June, the Fed reinstated Quantitative Tightening (QT) in order to reduce the size of its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet. Until inflation is in check, investors are anticipating more tightening in monetary policy for the remainder of the year.
Market turmoil caused corporate credit spreads to increase, as investors demanded additional compensation for risk. In this light, the Fund was able to add high-quality corporate bonds at attractive prices throughout the first half of the year.
In a rising interest rate environment, the Ave Maria Bond Fund will continue to be managed in a conservative manner by keeping bond maturities short and credit quality high. Additionally, the high quality, dividend-paying common stocks in the Fund continue to offer an attractive combination of income and price appreciation potential.
We appreciate your continued interest in the Ave Maria Bond Fund.
Additional disclosure: As of 6-30-22, the holding percentages of the stocks mentioned in this commentary are as follows: First Horizon National Corporation (0.4%), Lockheed Martin Corporation (2.2%), Chevron Corporation (1.7%), VF Corporation (0.6%), Watsco, Inc. (1.2%) and Fastenal Co. (1.1%). Fund holdings are subject to change and should not be considered purchase recommendations. There is no assurance that the securities mentioned remain in the Fund’s portfolio or that securities sold have not been repurchased. Fund holdings are subject to change and should not be considered purchase recommendations. The Fund’s top ten holdings as of 6-3022: U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Sec. 0.50% due 04/15/24 (2.3%), Lockheed Martin Corporation (2.2%), Illinois Tool Works, Inc. 2.65% due 11/15/26 (2.0%), U.S. Treasury Note 1.625% due 08/31/22 (2.0%), U.S. Treasury Note 2.875% due 11/30/23 (2.0%), U.S. Treasury Note 2.125% due 11/30/24 (2.0%), U.S. Treasury Note 0.375% due 04/15/24 (1.9%), U.S. Treasury Note 0.50% due 03/31/25 (1.9%), Exxon Mobil Corporation (1.7%) and Chevron Corporation (1.7%). The most current available data regarding portfolio holdings can be found on our website, www.avemariafunds.com. Current and future portfolio holdings are subject to risk.
The Adviser invests only in securities that meet the Fund’s investment and religious requirements. The returns may be lower or higher than if decisions were based solely on investment considerations. The method of security selection may or may not be successful and the Fund may underperform or outperform the stock market as a whole. All mutual funds are subject to market risk, including possible loss of principal. The Fund’s investments in small‐ and mid‐capitalization companies could experience greater volatility than investments in large-capitalization companies. The Fund invests primarily in fixed income securities and as a result the Fund is also subject to the following risks: interest rate risk, credit risk, credit rating risk and liquidity risk. The investment performance assumes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains distributions. Performance data reflects certain fee waivers and reimbursements. Without such waivers, performance would have been lower. The Bloomberg Intermediate U.S. Govt./Credit Index is the benchmark index used for comparative purposes for this fund. Indexes do not incur fees and it is not possible to invest directly in an index. The 10-Year U.S. Treasury note is a debt obligation issued by the United States government that matures in 10 years. A 10-year Treasury note pays interest at a fixed rate once every six months and pays the face value to the holder at maturity.
