For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the total return on the Ave Maria Rising Dividend Fund (MUTF:AVEDX) was -11.73%, compared to -11.27% for the S&P 500® Value Index. The returns for the Ave Maria Rising Dividend Fund compared to its benchmark as of June 30, 2022 were:
|
Year to Date
|
1 Yr.
|
3 Yrs.^
|
5 Yrs.^
|
10 Yrs.^
|
Since Inception^*
|
Prospectus Expense
Ratio
|
Ave Maria Rising Dividend Fund
|
-12.71%
|
-5.99%
|
8.14%
|
9.41%
|
10.93%
|
9.10%
|
0.90%
|
S&P 500® Value Index
|
-11.41%
|
-4.86%
|
8.23%
|
8.19%
|
10.97%
|
7.69%
|
^ Annualized * Since Inception date is 5-2-2005
Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value are historical and may fluctuate so that redemption value may be worth more or less than the original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than what is quoted. Call 1-866-AVE-MARIA or visit www.avemariafunds.com for the most current month-end performance.
The strongest relative contributors to performance for the first half of the year were from the Energy, Consumer Staples and Industrials sectors. Only the Energy sector posted a positive return, up an impressive 25%. Three holdings made up the sector’s performance, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD, exploration & production) with a total return of 28%, Chevron Corporation (CVX, integrated oils) at 26% and Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL, royalty income – real estate) at 21%.
The Industrials and Consumer Staples sectors outperformed the broader market but were down 5.7% and 6.6%, respectively. The Industrials sector held one of the Fund’s best performing stocks, Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT, defense), up 22.5% perhaps due to heightened geopolitical tensions.
The weakest sectors were Consumer Discretionary and Technology, down 25% and 22%, respectively. Technology is home to some of the Fund’s more growth-oriented companies, which have underperformed so far this year.
During the first half of the year, two new companies were added to the Fund: Thor Industries, Inc. (THO, recreational vehicles) and RH (RH, home products store). Both were beneficiaries of COVID lockdowns and stimulus payments to consumers. Shares of both companies sold off from their highs and are currently out of favor with most investors, which we believe make them deeply undervalued. One stock was eliminated from the Fund, VF Corporation (VFC, apparel & footwear). Deteriorating fundamentals and sustained weakness in some of the company’s core brands led us to liquidate the position.
The Fund’s investment strategy identifies companies with strong balance sheets that operate with competitive advantages and produce consistent, above-average cash flow and dividend growth, facilitating a rising stream of dividends. We strive to buy these companies when they are unpopular and undervalued.
Thank you for your continued interest in the Ave Maria Rising Dividend Fund.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Additional disclosure: IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR INVESTORS
As of 6-30-22, the holding percentages of the stocks mentioned in this commentary are as follows; Pioneer Natural Resources Company (4.6%), Chevron Corporation (3.4%), Texas Pacific Land Corporation (5.3%), Lockheed Martin Corporation (3.2%), Thor Industries, Inc. (1.3%) and RH (1.5%). Fund holdings are subject to change and should not be considered purchase recommendations. There is no assurance that the securities mentioned remain in the Fund’s portfolio or that securities sold have not been repurchased. The Fund’s top ten holdings as of 6-30-22: Texas Pacific Land Corporation (5.3%), Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (4.6%), Chubb Corporation (4.5%), Visa, Inc. Class A (4.4%), Texas Instruments, Inc. (3.9%), Chemed Corporation (3.9%), Medtronic PLC (3.5%), Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (3.5%), Chevron Corporation (3.4%) and Microsoft Corporation (3.4%). The most current available data regarding portfolio holdings can be found on our website, www.avemariafunds.com. Current and future portfolio holdings are subject to risk.
The Adviser invests only in securities that meet the Fund’s investment and religious requirements. The returns may be lower or higher than if decisions were based solely on investment considerations. The method of security selection may or may not be successful and the Fund may underperform or outperform the stock market as a whole. All mutual funds are subject to market risk, including possible loss of principal. The Fund’s investments in small- and mid-capitalization companies could experience greater volatility than investments in large-capitalization companies. AVEDX invests primarily in dividend paying companies and it is possible these companies may eliminate or reduce their dividend payments.
The investment performance assumes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains distributions. Performance data reflects certain fee waivers and reimbursements. Without such waivers, performance would have been lower. The S&P 500® Value Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index developed by Standard & Poor’s consisting of those stocks within the S&P 500® Index that exhibit strong value characteristics. The S&P 500® Index is a capitalization weighted unmanaged index of 500 widely traded stocks, created by Standard & Poor’s. The index is considered to represent the performance of the stock market in general. Indexes do not incur fees and it is not possible to invest directly in an index.
Request a prospectus, which includes investment objectives, risks, fees, charges and expenses and other information that you should read and consider carefully before investing. The prospectus can be obtained by calling 1-866-283-6274 or online at www.avemariafunds.com. Distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC.
© Ave Maria Mutual Funds
Comments