Earnings reports were not as impressive yesterday as they were the day before, which weighed on the major market averages. We also had the daily dose of jawboning from Fed president Loretta Mester, who reminded investors that interest rates will keep going up until inflation is brought under control. Most importantly, there was warranted concern about the strength of this morning's jobs report.
The consensus is expecting 258,000 job additions for the month of July, which would be a sharp slowdown from the average this year, but not to the extent that it should raise recession concerns. We have seen weekly unemployment claims edge higher, which should not be alarming either, considering the focused layoff announcements in industries that are right sizing for the post-pandemic economy. A number that is much stronger will likely send stock prices south over concerns of more aggressive tightening by the Fed, while a number far weaker will inflame recession fears. We really need the number to be close to the estimate to sustain the current rally. As with everything economic and market related, it can't be too hot or too cold.
I have made references to the economy walking a tightrope between growth and contraction, as we want just enough growth to avoid recession but not so much that it stokes inflation. The markets are walking the same tightrope but sending mixed messages. The stock rebound points to growth ahead, while the bond market is warning of the possibility of recession through the growing inversion of the yield curve.
The difference between the 2- and 10-year Treasury yields is now at a cycle high of 36 basis points. The 2-year yield represents market expectations for where the Fed funds rate will be in 6-12 months, while the 10-year represents the market's view of the neutral rate, which is neither stimulative nor restraining. Therefore, an inversion implies that the market thinks the Fed will be too restrictive and cause a recession. At least that is how the recession hawks see it.
In this case, I am listening to the stock market instead of the bond market. Bonds are typically smarter than stocks, but the high-yield bond market is not confirming what an inverted yield curve suggests. Instead, it is pointing to a strengthening economy as spreads over Treasury yields in that market have tightened. I think the 10-year yield has declined because of foreign demand for a very attractive yield. The strength of the dollar has been another influence on lower yields. This decline in yield should reverse if the dollar weakens and foreign central banks continue to raise interest rates, as is expected, creating more competition for long-term Treasuries.
Today's jobs report will be pivotal in the short term, either providing the stock market with a reason to push higher or halting the advance in its tracks to find support above the June lows. Either way, investors are going to continue to judge the incoming economic data as too hot, too cold, or just right. I still think the balance of the data will form a path to a soft landing, whereby the S&P 500 recovers most of this year's losses. That presents meaningful upside from current levels.
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has more than 25 years of experience managing portfolios for individual investors. He began his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and worked in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in Political Science in 1992.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.
