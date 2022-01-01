After our recent publication on AXA's Q2 performance, today the German insurer (OTCPK:ALIZF; OTCPK:ALIZY) presented its three-month numbers. To sum up, Allianz delivered mixed results and the stock price is currently declining by more than 2%. Why?
No more negative news, numbers in hand, the company delivered solid performance too. We are currently taking advantage of the stock price decline to increase our position. Whoa, why are we still positive?
Although the Allianz stock has underperformed the Eurostoxx by 2% in the last year, while its competitors have outperformed the Eurostoxx by about 2%, Mare Evidence Lab confirmed the buy rating and the target price at €240 per share, noting that the second-quarter operating results were good thanks to the increase in P&C sector outcomes and a strong performance in revenue growth delivering a plus 8.2% to €37.1 billion (well ahead of its closest competitors such as AXA and Generali). The Solvency II coefficient was substantially in line with the consensus estimate and is above the capital requirements. Even if we continue to remain cautious due to the uncertainty on the PIMCO flows, the guidance confirmation for the current year is extremely good. As we can see, the company confirms the €13.4 billion in operating profit result. Moreover, Allianz is moving on with the buyback and this should support its depressed valuation.
