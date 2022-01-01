After our comment on Ecolab's (NYSE:ECL) Q2 quarterly results, today we provide an update about Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY). Yesterday, the company released its half-year report and the stock price declined by more than 10%.
Our internal team thinks that this negative reaction is totally unjustified given the long-term opportunity that Diversey Holdings is offering. Indeed, our buy case recap was based on:
Last time, we reported one interesting factor that is helpful in understanding the -10% decline at the stock price level. "Diversey is the second distant cleaning chemicals provider in the United States, but at the same time, the company is the number one operator outside North America". Looking at the highlighted phrase, we should note that Diversey Holdings has almost 70% of its total turnover from international markets. Thus, the company is more exposed to currency development.
What is important to note is the very similar trends with Ecolab performances. Diversey volumes were up by 6.5%. Looking at the divisional segment:
In both divisions, acquisitions increased the EBITDA by 4% for a total consideration of $5 million.
Quoting the CEO, Diversey "reaffirms 2022 full year revenue guidance but with a lower Adj. EBITDA forecast estimated in a range of $350 to $390 million to reflect the current exchange rate environment". We confirm our buy rating based on the long-term secular upside and also thanks to the asset-light business model that supports FCF generation and debt reduction. However, adjusting the EBITDA guidance, we lowered our target price from $14 to $12 per share. Diversey is also primarily using the First-In-First-Out inventory methodology so this might add time to pass through raw material inflationary pressure to end-customers.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
