Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is the 8th largest fiber provider in the U.S. with 133,000 route miles and 7.8 million strand miles of fiber. I think UNIT is undervalued both from an asset and cashflow perspective.
The assets are valuable for 2 reasons:
UNIT is valued at just a fraction of replacement cost and an abnormally high AFFO yield which gives the stock upside from dividends, multiple expansion and/or a potential major asset or company sale.
Let us begin on the cashflow side of the analysis because the asset value is only relevant if the assets can generate revenues.
Earnings metrics are guided as follows:
Each of these metrics is up moderately from 2021.
Against a stock price of $9.83, $1.74 of AFFO represents an AFFO yield of 17.7%.
The average REIT has an AFFO yield of 4.23%, so as a runrate, capital invested in UNIT is generating about 4X as much cashflow.
If UNIT were to continue earning at this pace, it would obviously be undervalued. Clearly the market thinks earnings are going to come down substantially and the clear reason is the ongoing battle with Windstream.
Contractual revenues from Windstream will continue to increase over the length of the term, but eventually the lease will be renegotiated with arbitration expected potentially in 2027.
It is quite uncertain what the eventual outcome will be. Uniti says the lease revenues are fair while Windstream claims they need to come down substantially.
The basis of Windstream's argument is that the copper portion of the network has depreciated substantially and this is true, but the fiber portion of the network has become exceedingly valuable. Even as Uniti owns the assets, Windstream has spent $1.1 billion in building out the fiber network, including $85 million already in 2022.
Investing $1.1B in one's own network demands a certain return on investment but investing $1.1B in a network that someone else owns requires a much higher hurdle rate.
So I don't really buy Windstream's argument that the network isn't massively valuable to them. If the network was not generating serious revenue for Windstream there is no way they would invest $1.1B in assets that they don't even get to keep.
Looking at the cost basis of the network and the replacement cost of the network, I lean toward the current lease levels being fair. However, there is no doubt that it will get messy and be bad PR for everybody involved. I also do not deny the potential risk of a haircut somewhere in the vicinity of 30%.
That is a long way off and in the meantime Uniti is growing its non-windstream revenues quite nicely.
Growth is coming from 2 sources:
Starting in 2Q21, fiber leasing volumes accelerated to a pace of about $0.9 million MRR (monthly recurring revenue) booked each quarter.
Since this is monthly revenue, that represents $10.8 million annual revenue. 59% of this incremental revenue is lease-up, which has nearly 100% margin and the other 41% is high margin but not 100%. Out of this $10.8 million in new revenues, about $9 million flows through to AFFO which divided over 267 million outstanding shares implies about $0.033 of accretion each quarter or about $0.13 per year.
Most of the non-wholesale bookings consisted of enterprise and e-rate. Demand from these tenants is trending up nicely.
As 5G rolls out, I anticipate UNIT's leasing growth to maintain or increase its pace. $0.13 of incremental AFFO/share is quite a bit of growth for a sub $10 stock. Using a 10% cap rate on new earnings that is $1.30 of annual value accretion.
So, while the Windstream mess will consistently loom over UNIT's stock price, I do want to point out that even in a worst-case scenario outcome, UNIT still owns all the fiber assets so this growth through lease-up pipeline remains in-tact.
In other words, it is only the Windstream revenues that might potentially get a haircut. The fiber business is unrelated.
Fiber is a bit tricky to value as there are a lot of route specific factors as well as add-ons like nodes or on-network connections.
As such, it is difficult to get a perfect comparison, but there are some decent comparisons available which I have tabulated below.
The $14.3B purchase of Zayo by DigitalBridge (DBRG) is probably the cleanest example of a public buyout of a pure-play fiber company.
Zayo has 15 million strand miles and 130,000 route miles making the purchase price equate to $953 per strand mile and $110,000 per route mile. Uniti trades at an EV of $8.439B or roughly $1081 per strand mile and $63,435 per route mile.
Thus, Uniti is substantially discounted to the Zayo transaction on the basis of EV per route mile, but expensive on the basis of EV per strand mile.
What is the difference?
Zayo's fiber is long haul routes with dense urban areas, so it has big conduits with average strand density of 115 fibers. It covers less area but has more capacity in the areas it covers.
Uniti's fiber is a bit more tier 2 city, so it doesn't need as many strands in each conduit to handle capacity. Its average density is 59 strands per conduit. Suburban/rural fiber like that owned by Uniti tends to have higher revenue per strand mile but lower revenue per route mile.
Overall, I would say Uniti is priced a bit cheaply relative to the ZAYO transaction. Both Uniti and ZAYO are priced extremely cheaply relative to replacement cost.
Burying new fiber conduits today is extremely expensive and time consuming. Perhaps the best measure of replacement cost is Crown Castle's (CCI) capital invested to lay new fiber.
That is cost per route mile of $200K and $201K, respectively.
Clearly there are differences in location which would have some impact on replacement cost, but at $63K per route mile I think it is clear that UNIT is trading far below replacement cost of its fiber network. It is also trading below the cost of its own transactions in which UNIT bought Bluebird and TPX at $1792 per strand mile and $146K per route mile, respectively.
The above analysis of fiber value is assuming the rest of Uniti's assets are worth $0.
Copper is out of favor, but it is still in use and generating revenue. As such, I think there is material value in Uniti's 230,000 route miles of copper. Even if the copper itself becomes obsoleted, the in-place conduits might reduce the cost of overbuilding that network with fiber.
Uniti is a messy story which is keeping investors away and the market price low. However, the assets are in high demand and hard to replace which makes them valuable. I estimate UNIT is trading at just under half of NAV.
Lease-up of that fiber network provides a pathway for realization of the asset value. At current pace of leasing, UNIT can add an incremental $0.13 of AFFO each year which at a conservative 10X multiple is $1.30 of value accretion. Note that 10X is below market multiple for pure-play fiber AFFO.
This $1.30 per year more than justifies Uniti's sub $10 market price such that the stock is undervalued even if the Windstream debacle eventually ends with bad news.
As we wait for the fiber lease-up shareholders can enjoy the 5.88% dividend yield.
Uniti's dividend has been constrained by debt covenants, but improved financial standing has removed those restrictions. As of today, the payout is only 90% of taxable income and 34% of AFFO. In order to maximize its tax benefits as a REIT, UNIT will need to raise its dividend.
Such dividend raises on already high yield stocks tend to bring increased investor interest.
Dividends are scarce, we provide the solution
For everything you need to build a growing stream of dividend income, please consider joining Portfolio Income Solutions. As a member you will get:
You will benefit from our team’s decades of collective experience in REIT investing. On Portfolio Income Solutions, we don’t only share our ideas, we also discuss best trading practices and help you become a better investor.
This article was written by
2nd Market Capital Advisory specializes in the analysis and trading of real estate securities. Through a selective process and consideration of market dynamics, we aim to construct portfolios for rising streams of dividend income and capital appreciation.
Our Portfolio Income Solutions Marketplace service provides stock picks, extensive analysis and data sheets to help enhance the returns of do-it-yourself investors.
Investment Advisory Services
We now offer a way to directly invest in our Proprietary Investment Portfolio Strategy via REIT Total Return, which replicates our activity in client accounts. Total Return client’s brokerage accounts are automatically invested simultaneously and at the same price when we make a trade in the REIT Total Return Portfolio (also known as 2CHYP).
Learn more about our REIT Total Return Portfolio.
Dane Bowler, along with fellow SA contributors Simon Bowler and Ross Bowler, is an investment advisory representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC). As a state registered investment advisor, 2MCAC is a fiduciary to our advisory clients.
Full Disclosure. All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of the specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNIT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Important Notes and Disclosure
All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.
The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles.
It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions.
Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article.
S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P
2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.
Comments (1)