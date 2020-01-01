jetcityimage

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I constantly seek additional investment opportunities in income-producing assets. Dividend growth stocks suffered from the market decline, and income is now a little cheaper than at the beginning of the year. I sometimes add to existing positions when I find them attractive, and on other occasions, I buy shares in new positions to further diversify my holdings.

I analyzed healthcare companies lately, and I decided to revisit one company that has been on my wish list for a long time. Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is a pharmaceutical company. When I analyzed it in the past, it was always too expensive in my eyes. This week, the company reported its Q2 results, showing declining sales QoQ and lower guidance.

I will analyze the company using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same method to make it easier to compare researched companies. I will examine the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

Seeking Alpha's company overview shows that:

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers drugs for, among others, severe hypoglycemia, diabetes, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and more. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Fundamentals

The company's revenues have grown by almost 30% over the last decade. The company managed to achieve significant growth since 2019, and it achieved this by combining organic growth with aggressive M&A activity aimed at improving the company's pipeline. In Q2, the company showed the first quarterly decline in sales. It is the first decline since Q2 2020, when the Covid pandemic raged. In the future, analysts' consensus, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects Eli Lilly to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~7% in the medium term.

LLY Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The EPS (earnings per share) has grown even faster. This growth is based on the company's GAAP earnings. With non-GAAP earnings, the increase was even more impressive. The company achieved a 140% EPS increase in a decade as it lowered its share count and improved margins by reducing costs. In Q2, the EPS was $1.71, which was 10% lower than the Q2 2021 EPS. In the future, analysts' consensus, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects Eli Lilly to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~13% in the medium term.

LLY EPS Diluted (TTM) data by YCharts

The dividend is another prominent feature of Eli Lilly. The company has been paying a dividend without reducing it for more than 30 years. Moreover, in the last seven years, Eli Lilly increased its dividend annually. Investors should expect another dividend increase in 2023 as the company commits to increasing the dividend and the buybacks. The dividend yield is low at 1.2%, yet it is safe, and a cut is unlikely as the company pays only half of its GAAP earnings in dividends.

LLY Dividend data by YCharts

In addition to dividends, Eli Lilly returns capital to shareholders using buybacks. Buybacks are a tax-efficient method to return money to shareholders. It supplements the EPS growth as the share count decreases. In the last decade, Eli Lilly reduced the number of shares outstanding by almost 20%. The current valuation makes buybacks inefficient, but the company consistently returns capital to shareholders.

LLY Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Valuation

The current P/E (price to earnings) ratio is exceptionally high, as the chart below shows. The P/E ratio based on the 2021 actual earnings is 46, and the P/E ratio based on the forecasted EPS for 2022 is 37. This valuation is exceptionally high and aligns with the valuation of leading tech growth companies like Salesforce (CRM) and Nvidia (NVDA). I find the current growth rate insufficient to justify such a valuation.

LLY PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

The graph below from Fastgraphs also shows how the company's valuation has detached from its fundamentals. Since 2020 we can see how the stock price skyrocketed while the EPS grew much slower. The average P/E ratio for Eli Lilly is 19, and the current P/E ratio is almost double that. The growth rate over the last two decades was 6.5%, and the current forecasted growth rate in the medium term is higher. However, I do not believe it is enough to justify such a gap.

Fastgraphs

To conclude, Eli Lilly is an excellent pharmaceutical company. The company enjoys healthy sales growth and even healthier EPS growth. It uses its excess cash flow to grow the dividend and buy back shares to supplement EPS growth even more. However, the company's current valuation is too high, and despite healthy growth, the shares are expensive.

Opportunities

Treatment of obesity is a crucial path for growth for Eli Lilly. The company approved and got FDA approval for its latest diabetes drug, which is also effective for weight loss. Mounjaro was approved during the quarter, and it is an effective drug. It allows the company to help treat patients not just with diabetes but also treat their obesity before they become sick with diabetes.

As we remain focused on strong execution, we're encouraged by the prescription trends from Mounjaro, including the most recent IQVIA data, showing over 20% share of the market for new-to-brand prescriptions in Type 2 diabetes injectable incretin class.

(Anat Ashkenazi, CFO, Q2 conference call)

The company's pipeline is a significant growth opportunity for Eli Lilly. Through internal R&D and acquisitions, Eli Lilly has built a stable pipeline that replaces lost sales from patent cliffs and generic competition. The company emphasizes its ability to replace lost sales and, more importantly, to increase volumes significantly to maintain long-term growth.

In Q2, our newer medicines contributed 18% to volume growth and now account for 67% of our core business revenue which we believe, together with our robust pipeline is the most important indicator of the strength and durability of our growth outlook.

(Dave Ricks, CEO, Q2 conference call)

Donanemab is Eli Lilly's drug for Alzheimer's disease. The drug was approved for a priority review by the FDA in early-onset Alzheimer's under the accelerated review pathway. This drug may be critical for the success of Eli Lilly as it justifies its current valuation. According to Morningstar, a successful drug launch will result in $5B in annual sales at the peak.

So the fact is the bottom line is we remain convinced about the mid-and long-term opportunity for Donanemab and the Alzheimer's portfolio. Our focus right now is obviously on the rapid availability of Donanemab for the appropriate patients through the accelerated approval pathway and then reconsideration with Phase III data.

( Dan Skovronsky, Chief Scientific Officer & Chief Medical Officer, Q2 conference call)

Risks

The decline in Covid-related sales is a short-term risk for Eli Lilly. The company has a promising pipeline, but it cannot launch all on time to offset the decline in sales of Covid medicines, mainly the antibodies. As Covid becomes a less urgent problem, sales may decline. We already saw a decrease in Q2 that led to the company suffering from declining total revenues.

Moreover, we also see that year to date, the company is suffering from declining sales in Japan, China, and Europe. Sales declined due to currency fluctuations, harsher generic competition, and the sale of Cialis' rights in China. The company expects to return to growth in these geographies in 2023.

The most significant risk for investors in Eli Lilly in the long-term is the lack of margin of safety. The company is overvalued and priced for perfection. We already see some signs of weakness, and if they amass, investors may prefer to sell due to the valuation. It reported lower sales in Q2 compared to a year ago, lower EPS guidance, and the company also guided for lower margins. At the current valuation, these are significant risks.

Conclusions

Eli Lilly is an excellent company with a great track record. The company is constantly growing sales and EPS, and the growth trajectory looks promising. Moreover, the company is expanding its dividends and buying back its shares to return capital to shareholders. Eli Lilly also has several growth opportunities, mainly around obesity and Alzheimers.

However, there are also business risks. The company has to regain growth outside the United States. It also has to replace the sales of Covid-related products. Above all, there is the risk of the valuation. At almost 40 times forward earnings, the company must execute flawlessly. I believe that dividend growth investors should HOLD their shares and not add to the position. Value investors may even consider selling their shares, as they are overvalued.