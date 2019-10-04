The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTC:ROYTL) is an expert market stock. It is one of the more complicated and interesting stories we have come across. It is an oil and gas trust that was sold to the public in 2012 at $20 per unit. The trust gives unit holders the right to 80% of cashflow after the payment of production and development costs for oil fields located in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties. At the time it went public the seller, Pacific Coast Energy Company (PCEC), formerly BreitBurn Energy (OTCPK:BBEPQ), was retaining 52% of the trust units and selling 48% to the public.
Fast forward a few years, oil prices had declined from $100 per barrel to $60 and production had declined from 3,400 barrels per day to 2,200 resulting in sharply lower distributions. By 2018 the trust was trading between $2 and $2.50 per unit and paying roughly $0.30 per unit annually. In September 2019 PCEC was acquired by NewBridge Resources. Just a few weeks later, in October 2019 PricewaterhouseCoopers ((PwC)), the trust’s auditors resigned.
In the 8-K filing on October 4, 2019 it stated, “PwC advised the Trust that information had come to PwC’s attention that causes PwC to be unwilling to be associated with the Trust’s financial statements in the future.” You don’t see that every day. The November 13, 2019 8-K notes that a 50% owner of NewBridge was or may have been affiliated with a company that filed for bankruptcy in 2015.
Clearly there was more to the story. We have read unconfirmed reports that allege the buyers have criminal records that include embezzlement and insider trading. Talk about messy. Yet we aren’t actually done yet. That is only the who and the what, it is the how and the why that complete the picture.
In the same November filing, PCEC notified the trust that PCEC intended to deduct future plugging and abandonment costs (also known as asset retirement obligations, or ARO) from the amounts otherwise payable to the Trust under its Net Profits Interest beginning January 2020. The amount of estimated cost was $56.7 million. Annual payout from the trust at the time was about $10-11 million.
The costs were not expected to occur for a number of years. Some wells were expected to be exhausted within five years, while for other wells it would be thirty years or more into the future. The assessment would result in no payments to unit holders for a number of years, which would trigger a clause forcing sale of the trust.
The trustee must have pushed back because PCEC commissioned Moss Adams to assist in determining the estimated asset retirement obligation (ARO). Moss Adams calculated it at $45.7 million, which was $11 million lower than before but would still trigger an eventual sale. The trust commissioned their own study by Martindale and came up with $28.7 million and communicated that the trust conveyance permits the amount to be accrued versus how PCEC wanted to treat it (all up front). It seems that the new owners of PCEC wanted to charge it up front knowing it would force sale of the trust in two years, and give PCEC all the cash flows in the interim. The trustee wanted to amortize the ARO over five years believing that was most equitable to unit holders, which was logical, but probably not consistent with GAAP (generally accepted accounted principles) which would require recognizing the present value of the liability immediately.
The prospect of no further distributions sent the unit prices plummeting to 30 cents. No quarterly or annual filings were filed as there was no auditor. Unit holders did get monthly updates via press releases and 8-K filings from the trustee on production, revenues, expenses, operating income and the 80% net profit interest. Then COVID hit and oil plummeted from $60 per barrel to near $0 before resettling around $30 and slowly climbing back toward $60 by fall 2021. Due to COVID PCEC shut some production in.
In July 2020 a unitholder filed a suit. Unit prices fell to around 10 cents. Then it got even stranger. PCEC’s CEO who had a troubled past was ousted and supposedly blew the whistle in court. To make a long story a bit shorter. The court granted standing and prohibited dissolution of the trust. That eventually led to a three-person arbitration panel that decided for PCEC, but that decision is still on hold pending settlement discussions.
Units are currently trading around $0.32 per unit. So why did we buy units? We came to the conclusion that there were only a few likely outcomes:
The bottom line is we don’t know precisely what the units are worth, but our analysis concluded that it is likely more than the current price. We made it a 4% position in the fund. Hopefully we are not missing a key issue. Time will tell.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Additional disclosure: Fund Performance
The financial performance figures for 2022 presented in this report are un-audited estimates based on the best information available at the time of the letter and are subject to subsequent revision by the Fund’s auditors. Past performance may not be indicative of future results and no representation is made that an investor will or is likely to achieve results similar to those shown. All investments involve risk including the loss of principal.
Net Return reflects the experience of an investor who came into the Fund on inception and did not add to or withdraw from the Fund through the end of the most recently reported period. The reported net return figures will therefore include the impact of high water marks in the cumulative return. Individual investor returns will vary depending upon the timing of their investment, the effects of additions and withdrawals from their capital account, and each individual’s high water mark figure, if any.
Index Returns
The S&P500 Index returns are reported using the S&P500 Depository Receipt Trust (SPDR) which trades under the ticker symbol SPY. Reinvested dividends are included in these figures. A spreadsheet showing the SPY performance versus the fund since inception is available upon request.
Nasdaq performance excludes dividends, which historically have been immaterial to the total return of that index. In recent years more technology stocks have begun paying dividends thus the inclusion of dividends would increase the reported figures.
Russell 2000 performance is from data reported on Russell’s website, and includes reinvested dividends.
DJIA returns are reported using the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average which trades under the ticker symbol DIA. Reinvested dividends are included in these figures. A spreadsheet showing the DIA performance versus the fund since inception is available upon request.
While reported returns for SPY and DIA will likely be a few tenths of a percentage lower than the representative index annually, we believe they are a better reflection of what a non-institutional investor would earn following a passive investment approach.
Index returns are provided as a convenience to the reader only. The Fund’s returns are likely to differ substantially from that of any index, and there can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve results that are superior to such indices.
Share Prices
Share price figures for listed stocks are from Yahoo! Finance and unless specified otherwise are the closing price as of the previous month end. Share price figures for unlisted stocks are closing bid prices as reported on otcmarkets.com, except for unlisted stocks classified as expert market, which do not have public availability of quotes, and are marked to last sale.
Forward Looking Statements
This letter and the accompanying discussion include forward-looking statements. All statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including any statements that relate to future market conditions, results, operations, strategies or other future conditions or developments and any statements regarding objectives, opportunities, positioning or prospects. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon speculation, expectations, estimates and assumptions that are inherently unreliable and subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are not a promise or guaranty about future events.
© Cedar Creek Partners LLC
Comments