Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) 8/30 9/15 0.44 0.445 1.14% 5.11% 6 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 8/17 8/31 0.88 0.905 2.84% 6.14% 11 Chemed Corporation (CHE) 8/12 9/2 0.36 0.38 5.56% 0.32% 14 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 8/17 9/4 0.54 0.75 38.89% 1.00% 46 Dover Corporation (DOV) 8/30 9/15 0.5 0.505 1.00% 1.51% 67 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) 8/15 8/23 0.7 0.75 7.14% 2.47% 5 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 9/21 10/17 1.07 1.08 0.93% 4.09% 55 KLA Corporation (KLAC) 8/12 9/1 1.05 1.3 23.81% 1.31% 13 Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 8/24 9/8 0.53 0.6 13.21% 0.94% 13 Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 8/18 9/2 0.276 0.301 9.06% 1.68% 21 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) 8/15 8/30 0.73 0.8 9.59% 2.59% 14 Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 9/30 10/14 0.46 0.495 7.61% 1.40% 20 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 8/24 9/15 0.56 0.62 10.71% 2.20% 9 Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 9/29 10/14 0.34 0.4 17.65% 2.54% 12 Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) 8/11 9/1 0.2682 0.287 7.01% 2.26% 30 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance To Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Aug 8 (Ex-Div 8/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 9/9 0.78 99.46 3.14% 12 Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 8/17 0.1025 64.9 0.63% 28 German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) 8/20 0.23 37.38 2.46% 10 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 9/10 1.65 132.48 4.98% 27 Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 8/24 0.11 11.85 3.71% 7 Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) 8/24 0.21 25.5 3.29% 19 Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) 8/22 0.2 29.17 2.74% 8 Mueller Water Products, Inc (MWA) 8/22 0.058 11.83 1.96% 7 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) 8/24 0.13 14.9 3.49% 9 PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) 9/10 0.62 127.36 1.95% 51 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) 8/17 0.34 40.5 3.36% 12 Sonoco Products Company (SON) 9/9 0.49 61.12 3.21% 40 Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) 8/24 0.8 244.36 1.31% 8 West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) 8/24 0.25 24.73 4.04% 12 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Aug 9 (Ex-Div 8/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) 9/1 0.205 32.15 2.55% 30 Entergy Corporation (ETR) 9/1 1.01 117.74 3.43% 7 FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 8/25 0.2 30 2.67% 10 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) 8/25 0.9 194.03 1.86% 10 Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 8/25 0.79 129.55 2.44% 12 Pool Corporation (POOL) 8/25 1 373.64 1.07% 12 Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) 8/25 0.5 80.43 2.49% 6 Standex International Corporation (SXI) 8/25 0.26 95.8 1.09% 11 Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) 8/25 0.34 86.76 1.57% 9 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Aug 10 (Ex-Div 8/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) 8/26 0.3 33.32 3.60% 12 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) 8/26 0.13 13.7 3.80% 5 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 8/26 0.4425 39.8 4.45% 8 Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 9/16 1.005 109.16 3.68% 18 Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) 9/2 0.1375 19.35 2.84% 23 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 9/9 0.515 90.39 2.28% 65 Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) 8/26 0.81 148.65 2.18% 13 FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) 8/26 0.33 73.06 1.81% 7 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 9/2 0.98 192.27 2.04% 11 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) 8/26 0.15 28.29 2.12% 7 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) 8/26 0.27 45.2 2.39% 5 John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) 8/31 0.75 74.98 1.00% 6 Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 8/26 0.42 272.49 0.62% 13 Masco Corporation (MAS) 8/29 0.28 52.72 2.12% 9 Magna International Inc. (MGA) 8/26 0.45 61.26 2.94% 13 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 8/31 1.25 496.18 1.01% 9 Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 9/1 0.29 92.58 1.25% 49 Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 8/26 0.28 27.55 4.07% 20 PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) 8/19 0.3 21.35 5.62% 13 Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) 9/12 0.21 48.64 1.73% 5 SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 8/26 0.12 16.87 2.85% 10 Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 8/26 0.49 85.73 2.29% 12 The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 9/1 1.02 133.08 3.07% 24 SouthState Corporation (SSB) 8/19 0.5 82.22 2.43% 11 Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) 8/31 0.045 3.89 4.63% 6 Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) 9/1 0.52 50.1 4.15% 12 Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 8/26 0.22 26 3.38% 10 Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) 8/26 0.23 145.59 0.63% 9 Unitil Corporation (UTL) 8/26 0.39 53.65 2.91% 8 Visa Inc. (V) 9/1 0.375 215.87 0.69% 14 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 9/1 0.7275 103.12 2.82% 19 Wingstop Inc. (WING) 9/2 0.19 134.13 0.57% 6 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 9/6 0.56 126.58 1.77% 49 Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) 9/1 0.287 50.73 2.26% 30 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 9/9 0.88 88.45 3.98% 39 Click to enlarge

Thursday Aug 11 (Ex-Div 8/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) 8/29 0.46 141.31 1.30% 17 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 8/31 0.39 15.64 9.97% 11 AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 9/15 0.24 106.21 0.90% 10 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 8/31 0.34 103.45 1.31% 13 ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) 9/1 0.65 61.18 4.25% 12 American States Water Company (AWR) 9/1 0.3975 87.83 1.81% 68 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 8/31 0.43 95.03 1.81% 11 Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) 8/25 0.2 32.38 2.47% 8 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) 9/1 0.2625 87 1.21% 26 Chemed Corporation (CHE) 9/2 0.38 478.25 0.32% 14 CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) 9/1 0.4 40.01 4.00% 6 Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) 8/25 0.55 74.74 2.94% 13 Cintas Corporation (CTAS) 9/15 1.15 423.61 1.09% 40 Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) 8/25 0.15 27.93 2.15% 6 Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 9/1 0.86 CAD 42.77 6.19% 26 Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) 8/26 0.905 70.35 5.15% 8 Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 8/31 0.14 48.45 1.16% 9 Global Industrial Company (GIC) 8/22 0.18 32.61 2.21% 7 The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 9/9 0.17 28.23 2.41% 49 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) 8/26 0.3 32.98 3.64% 6 KLA Corporation (KLAC) 9/1 1.3 395.74 1.31% 13 The Kroger Co. (KR) 9/1 0.26 47.25 2.20% 17 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 9/9 0.98 301.32 1.30% 8 ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 9/1 0.62 80.57 3.08% 9 Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) 8/29 0.37 83.2 1.78% 9 Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 9/9 0.4125 75.74 2.18% 9 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 9/12 1.12 252.24 1.78% 12 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) 9/1 0.28 77.61 1.44% 8 Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) 8/31 0.21 53.07 1.58% 11 The Southern Company (SO) 9/6 0.68 77.27 3.52% 22 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) 9/1 0.62 76.32 3.25% 16 The Timken Company (TKR) 9/2 0.31 64.34 1.93% 9 United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) 9/1 1.52 196.76 3.09% 13 Click to enlarge

Friday Aug 12 (Ex-Div 8/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 9/16 0.26 28.11 3.70% 19 BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) 8/25 0.53 88.86 2.39% 17 ConocoPhillips (COP) 9/1 0.46 92.85 1.98% 5 Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 8/31 0.23 54.6 1.68% 36 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) 8/23 0.75 121.37 2.47% 5 International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) 8/29 0.6 44.24 2.71% 12 MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) 9/10 0.46 126.36 1.46% 51 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) 8/30 0.8 123.42 2.59% 14 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) 8/30 0.23 26.42 3.48% 8 Click to enlarge

Money On The Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Apple Inc. (AAPL) 8/11 0.23 0.6% AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 8/15 1.41 4.1% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 8/15 0.47 1.7% Accenture plc (ACN) 8/15 0.97 1.3% Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 8/12 0.234 3.7% The AES Corporation (AES) 8/15 0.158 2.6% Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 8/15 0.3 3.7% Aon plc (AON) 8/12 0.56 0.8% A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 8/15 0.28 1.8% Ames National Corporation (ATLO) 8/15 0.27 4.9% Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 8/12 0.25 3.2% Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 8/15 0.23 4.2% Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 8/15 0.38 0.7% Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 8/15 0.47 2.3% The Clorox Company (CLX) 8/12 1.18 3.4% Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 8/12 0.9 0.7% Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 8/12 0.775 6.8% Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 8/15 0.165 4.6% Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 8/15 0.1475 3.9% D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 8/11 0.225 1.2% Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) 8/11 0.985 7.8% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 8/12 0.475 7.4% Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) 8/15 0.2 2.8% East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) 8/15 0.4 2.3% First Republic Bank (FRC) 8/11 0.27 0.7% Hess Midstream LP (HESM) 8/12 0.5559 7.8% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 8/15 0.12 2.4% Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 8/10 0.59 0.8% Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 8/15 0.26 2.1% Kadant Inc. (KAI) 8/11 0.26 0.5% Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) 8/15 0.77 4.2% Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) 8/15 0.2775 6.4% Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) 8/15 0.4275 2.8% Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 8/9 0.49 0.5% Main Street Capital (MAIN) 8/15 0.215 5.7% Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) 8/15 0.59 1.4% Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) 8/12 1.0375 8.3% MPLX LP (MPLX) 8/12 0.705 9.4% Morgan Stanley (MS) 8/15 0.775 3.6% NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 8/12 0.7625 3.7% National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) 8/15 0.55 4.8% Nucor Corporation (NUE) 8/11 0.5 1.5% Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) 8/15 0.2 5.6% Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) 8/15 0.4825 3.7% Realty Income Corporation (O) 8/15 0.2475 4.1% Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) 8/12 0.15 1.7% Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) 8/12 0.3 4.4% The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 8/15 0.9133 2.5% SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 8/15 0.3108 8.0% 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 8/12 0.32 2.7% STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 8/15 0.121667 4.5% Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) 8/12 0.045 4.6% Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 8/12 0.57 3.0% Value Line, Inc. (VALU) 8/11 0.25 1.2% Click to enlarge

