The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc
|
(AY)
|
8/30
|
9/15
|
0.44
|
0.445
|
1.14%
|
5.11%
|
6
|
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
8/17
|
8/31
|
0.88
|
0.905
|
2.84%
|
6.14%
|
11
|
Chemed Corporation
|
(CHE)
|
8/12
|
9/2
|
0.36
|
0.38
|
5.56%
|
0.32%
|
14
|
Carlisle Companies Incorporated
|
(CSL)
|
8/17
|
9/4
|
0.54
|
0.75
|
38.89%
|
1.00%
|
46
|
Dover Corporation
|
(DOV)
|
8/30
|
9/15
|
0.5
|
0.505
|
1.00%
|
1.51%
|
67
|
Diamondback Energy, Inc.
|
(FANG)
|
8/15
|
8/23
|
0.7
|
0.75
|
7.14%
|
2.47%
|
5
|
Federal Realty Investment Trust
|
(FRT)
|
9/21
|
10/17
|
1.07
|
1.08
|
0.93%
|
4.09%
|
55
|
KLA Corporation
|
(KLAC)
|
8/12
|
9/1
|
1.05
|
1.3
|
23.81%
|
1.31%
|
13
|
Littelfuse, Inc.
|
(LFUS)
|
8/24
|
9/8
|
0.53
|
0.6
|
13.21%
|
0.94%
|
13
|
Microchip Technology Incorporated
|
(MCHP)
|
8/18
|
9/2
|
0.276
|
0.301
|
9.06%
|
1.68%
|
21
|
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated
|
(RGA)
|
8/15
|
8/30
|
0.73
|
0.8
|
9.59%
|
2.59%
|
14
|
Republic Services, Inc.
|
(RSG)
|
9/30
|
10/14
|
0.46
|
0.495
|
7.61%
|
1.40%
|
20
|
Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
|
(SWKS)
|
8/24
|
9/15
|
0.56
|
0.62
|
10.71%
|
2.20%
|
9
|
Terreno Realty Corporation
|
(TRNO)
|
9/29
|
10/14
|
0.34
|
0.4
|
17.65%
|
2.54%
|
12
|
Essential Utilities, Inc.
|
(WTRG)
|
8/11
|
9/1
|
0.2682
|
0.287
|
7.01%
|
2.26%
|
30
Decreases:
None
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Aug 8 (Ex-Div 8/9)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Electric Power Company, Inc.
|
(AEP)
|
9/9
|
0.78
|
99.46
|
3.14%
|
12
|
Brown & Brown, Inc.
|
(BRO)
|
8/17
|
0.1025
|
64.9
|
0.63%
|
28
|
German American Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GABC)
|
8/20
|
0.23
|
37.38
|
2.46%
|
10
|
International Business Machines Corporation
|
(IBM)
|
9/10
|
1.65
|
132.48
|
4.98%
|
27
|
Kearny Financial Corp.
|
(KRNY)
|
8/24
|
0.11
|
11.85
|
3.71%
|
7
|
Landmark Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LARK)
|
8/24
|
0.21
|
25.5
|
3.29%
|
19
|
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MPB)
|
8/22
|
0.2
|
29.17
|
2.74%
|
8
|
Mueller Water Products, Inc
|
(MWA)
|
8/22
|
0.058
|
11.83
|
1.96%
|
7
|
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)
|
(NFBK)
|
8/24
|
0.13
|
14.9
|
3.49%
|
9
|
PPG Industries, Inc.
|
(PPG)
|
9/10
|
0.62
|
127.36
|
1.95%
|
51
|
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SASR)
|
8/17
|
0.34
|
40.5
|
3.36%
|
12
|
Sonoco Products Company
|
(SON)
|
9/9
|
0.49
|
61.12
|
3.21%
|
40
|
Constellation Brands, Inc.
|
(STZ)
|
8/24
|
0.8
|
244.36
|
1.31%
|
8
|
West Bancorporation, Inc.
|
(WTBA)
|
8/24
|
0.25
|
24.73
|
4.04%
|
12
Tuesday Aug 9 (Ex-Div 8/10)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EBTC)
|
9/1
|
0.205
|
32.15
|
2.55%
|
30
|
Entergy Corporation
|
(ETR)
|
9/1
|
1.01
|
117.74
|
3.43%
|
7
|
FS Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FSBW)
|
8/25
|
0.2
|
30
|
2.67%
|
10
|
Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
|
(NXST)
|
8/25
|
0.9
|
194.03
|
1.86%
|
10
|
Paychex, Inc.
|
(PAYX)
|
8/25
|
0.79
|
129.55
|
2.44%
|
12
|
Pool Corporation
|
(POOL)
|
8/25
|
1
|
373.64
|
1.07%
|
12
|
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
|
(SIMO)
|
8/25
|
0.5
|
80.43
|
2.49%
|
6
|
Standex International Corporation
|
(SXI)
|
8/25
|
0.26
|
95.8
|
1.09%
|
11
|
Wintrust Financial Corporation
|
(WTFC)
|
8/25
|
0.34
|
86.76
|
1.57%
|
9
Wednesday Aug 10 (Ex-Div 8/11)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
|
(AUB)
|
8/26
|
0.3
|
33.32
|
3.60%
|
12
|
Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
|
(BRKL)
|
8/26
|
0.13
|
13.7
|
3.80%
|
5
|
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated
|
(CHCT)
|
8/26
|
0.4425
|
39.8
|
4.45%
|
8
|
Duke Energy Corporation
|
(DUK)
|
9/16
|
1.005
|
109.16
|
3.68%
|
18
|
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.
|
(EBMT)
|
9/2
|
0.1375
|
19.35
|
2.84%
|
23
|
Emerson Electric Co.
|
(EMR)
|
9/9
|
0.515
|
90.39
|
2.28%
|
65
|
Eaton Corporation plc
|
(ETN)
|
8/26
|
0.81
|
148.65
|
2.18%
|
13
|
FirstCash, Inc.
|
(FCFS)
|
8/26
|
0.33
|
73.06
|
1.81%
|
7
|
Honeywell International Inc.
|
(HON)
|
9/2
|
0.98
|
192.27
|
2.04%
|
11
|
Hilltop Holdings Inc.
|
(HTH)
|
8/26
|
0.15
|
28.29
|
2.12%
|
7
|
Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
|
(HTLF)
|
8/26
|
0.27
|
45.2
|
2.39%
|
5
|
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.
|
(JBSS)
|
8/31
|
0.75
|
74.98
|
1.00%
|
6
|
Lithia Motors, Inc.
|
(LAD)
|
8/26
|
0.42
|
272.49
|
0.62%
|
13
|
Masco Corporation
|
(MAS)
|
8/29
|
0.28
|
52.72
|
2.12%
|
9
|
Magna International Inc.
|
(MGA)
|
8/26
|
0.45
|
61.26
|
2.94%
|
13
|
MSCI Inc.
|
(MSCI)
|
8/31
|
1.25
|
496.18
|
1.01%
|
9
|
Middlesex Water Company
|
(MSEX)
|
9/1
|
0.29
|
92.58
|
1.25%
|
49
|
Oil-Dri Corporation of America
|
(ODC)
|
8/26
|
0.28
|
27.55
|
4.07%
|
20
|
PetMed Express, Inc.
|
(PETS)
|
8/19
|
0.3
|
21.35
|
5.62%
|
13
|
Rush Enterprises, Inc.
|
(RUSHA)
|
9/12
|
0.21
|
48.64
|
1.73%
|
5
|
SB Financial Group, Inc.
|
(SBFG)
|
8/26
|
0.12
|
16.87
|
2.85%
|
10
|
Starbucks Corporation
|
(SBUX)
|
8/26
|
0.49
|
85.73
|
2.29%
|
12
|
The J. M. Smucker Company
|
(SJM)
|
9/1
|
1.02
|
133.08
|
3.07%
|
24
|
SouthState Corporation
|
(SSB)
|
8/19
|
0.5
|
82.22
|
2.43%
|
11
|
Taitron Components Incorporated
|
(TAIT)
|
8/31
|
0.045
|
3.89
|
4.63%
|
6
|
Truist Financial Corporation
|
(TFC)
|
9/1
|
0.52
|
50.1
|
4.15%
|
12
|
Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(TSBK)
|
8/26
|
0.22
|
26
|
3.38%
|
10
|
Tetra Tech, Inc.
|
(TTEK)
|
8/26
|
0.23
|
145.59
|
0.63%
|
9
|
Unitil Corporation
|
(UTL)
|
8/26
|
0.39
|
53.65
|
2.91%
|
8
|
Visa Inc.
|
(V)
|
9/1
|
0.375
|
215.87
|
0.69%
|
14
|
WEC Energy Group, Inc.
|
(WEC)
|
9/1
|
0.7275
|
103.12
|
2.82%
|
19
|
Wingstop Inc.
|
(WING)
|
9/2
|
0.19
|
134.13
|
0.57%
|
6
|
Walmart Inc.
|
(WMT)
|
9/6
|
0.56
|
126.58
|
1.77%
|
49
|
Essential Utilities, Inc.
|
(WTRG)
|
9/1
|
0.287
|
50.73
|
2.26%
|
30
|
Exxon Mobil Corporation
|
(XOM)
|
9/9
|
0.88
|
88.45
|
3.98%
|
39
Thursday Aug 11 (Ex-Div 8/12)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AmerisourceBergen Corporation
|
(ABC)
|
8/29
|
0.46
|
141.31
|
1.30%
|
17
|
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(ABR)
|
8/31
|
0.39
|
15.64
|
9.97%
|
11
|
AGCO Corporation
|
(AGCO)
|
9/15
|
0.24
|
106.21
|
0.90%
|
10
|
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.
|
(AIT)
|
8/31
|
0.34
|
103.45
|
1.31%
|
13
|
ALLETE, Inc.
|
(ALE)
|
9/1
|
0.65
|
61.18
|
4.25%
|
12
|
American States Water Company
|
(AWR)
|
9/1
|
0.3975
|
87.83
|
1.81%
|
68
|
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
|
(BAH)
|
8/31
|
0.43
|
95.03
|
1.81%
|
11
|
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.
|
(BWFG)
|
8/25
|
0.2
|
32.38
|
2.47%
|
8
|
Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
|
(CHD)
|
9/1
|
0.2625
|
87
|
1.21%
|
26
|
Chemed Corporation
|
(CHE)
|
9/2
|
0.38
|
478.25
|
0.32%
|
14
|
CNA Financial Corporation
|
(CNA)
|
9/1
|
0.4
|
40.01
|
4.00%
|
6
|
Cohen & Steers, Inc.
|
(CNS)
|
8/25
|
0.55
|
74.74
|
2.94%
|
13
|
Cintas Corporation
|
(CTAS)
|
9/15
|
1.15
|
423.61
|
1.09%
|
40
|
Coterra Energy Inc.
|
(CTRA)
|
8/25
|
0.15
|
27.93
|
2.15%
|
6
|
Enbridge Inc.
|
(ENB)
|
9/1
|
0.86 CAD
|
42.77
|
6.19%
|
26
|
Enviva Partners, LP
|
(EVA)
|
8/26
|
0.905
|
70.35
|
5.15%
|
8
|
Greene County Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GCBC)
|
8/31
|
0.14
|
48.45
|
1.16%
|
9
|
Global Industrial Company
|
(GIC)
|
8/22
|
0.18
|
32.61
|
2.21%
|
7
|
The Gorman-Rupp Company
|
(GRC)
|
9/9
|
0.17
|
28.23
|
2.41%
|
49
|
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
|
(JEF)
|
8/26
|
0.3
|
32.98
|
3.64%
|
6
|
KLA Corporation
|
(KLAC)
|
9/1
|
1.3
|
395.74
|
1.31%
|
13
|
The Kroger Co.
|
(KR)
|
9/1
|
0.26
|
47.25
|
2.20%
|
17
|
Eli Lilly and Company
|
(LLY)
|
9/9
|
0.98
|
301.32
|
1.30%
|
8
|
ONE Gas, Inc.
|
(OGS)
|
9/1
|
0.62
|
80.57
|
3.08%
|
9
|
Oshkosh Corporation
|
(OSK)
|
8/29
|
0.37
|
83.2
|
1.78%
|
9
|
Otter Tail Corporation
|
(OTTR)
|
9/9
|
0.4125
|
75.74
|
2.18%
|
9
|
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
|
(ROK)
|
9/12
|
1.12
|
252.24
|
1.78%
|
12
|
Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
|
(SIGI)
|
9/1
|
0.28
|
77.61
|
1.44%
|
8
|
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SMBC)
|
8/31
|
0.21
|
53.07
|
1.58%
|
11
|
The Southern Company
|
(SO)
|
9/6
|
0.68
|
77.27
|
3.52%
|
22
|
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
|
(SWX)
|
9/1
|
0.62
|
76.32
|
3.25%
|
16
|
The Timken Company
|
(TKR)
|
9/2
|
0.31
|
64.34
|
1.93%
|
9
|
United Parcel Service, Inc.
|
(UPS)
|
9/1
|
1.52
|
196.76
|
3.09%
|
13
Friday Aug 12 (Ex-Div 8/15)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bar Harbor Bankshares
|
(BHB)
|
9/16
|
0.26
|
28.11
|
3.70%
|
19
|
BOK Financial Corporation
|
(BOKF)
|
8/25
|
0.53
|
88.86
|
2.39%
|
17
|
ConocoPhillips
|
(COP)
|
9/1
|
0.46
|
92.85
|
1.98%
|
5
|
Donaldson Company, Inc.
|
(DCI)
|
8/31
|
0.23
|
54.6
|
1.68%
|
36
|
Diamondback Energy, Inc.
|
(FANG)
|
8/23
|
0.75
|
121.37
|
2.47%
|
5
|
International Bancshares Corporation
|
(IBOC)
|
8/29
|
0.6
|
44.24
|
2.71%
|
12
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
(MSA)
|
9/10
|
0.46
|
126.36
|
1.46%
|
51
|
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated
|
(RGA)
|
8/30
|
0.8
|
123.42
|
2.59%
|
14
|
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
|
(RMAX)
|
8/30
|
0.23
|
26.42
|
3.48%
|
8
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Apple Inc.
|
(AAPL)
|
8/11
|
0.23
|
0.6%
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
(ABBV)
|
8/15
|
1.41
|
4.1%
|
Abbott Laboratories
|
(ABT)
|
8/15
|
0.47
|
1.7%
|
Accenture plc
|
(ACN)
|
8/15
|
0.97
|
1.3%
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
8/12
|
0.234
|
3.7%
|
The AES Corporation
|
(AES)
|
8/15
|
0.158
|
2.6%
|
Ally Financial Inc.
|
(ALLY)
|
8/15
|
0.3
|
3.7%
|
Aon plc
|
(AON)
|
8/12
|
0.56
|
0.8%
|
A. O. Smith Corporation
|
(AOS)
|
8/15
|
0.28
|
1.8%
|
Ames National Corporation
|
(ATLO)
|
8/15
|
0.27
|
4.9%
|
Bank of Marin Bancorp
|
(BMRC)
|
8/12
|
0.25
|
3.2%
|
Sierra Bancorp
|
(BSRR)
|
8/15
|
0.23
|
4.2%
|
Casey's General Stores, Inc.
|
(CASY)
|
8/15
|
0.38
|
0.7%
|
Colgate-Palmolive Company
|
(CL)
|
8/15
|
0.47
|
2.3%
|
The Clorox Company
|
(CLX)
|
8/12
|
1.18
|
3.4%
|
Costco Wholesale Corporation
|
(COST)
|
8/12
|
0.9
|
0.7%
|
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
|
(CQP)
|
8/12
|
0.775
|
6.8%
|
Donegal Group Inc. A
|
(DGICA)
|
8/15
|
0.165
|
4.6%
|
Donegal Group Inc. B
|
(DGICB)
|
8/15
|
0.1475
|
3.9%
|
D.R. Horton, Inc.
|
(DHI)
|
8/11
|
0.225
|
1.2%
|
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
|
(DKL)
|
8/11
|
0.985
|
7.8%
|
Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
|
(EPD)
|
8/12
|
0.475
|
7.4%
|
Equitable Holdings, Inc.
|
(EQH)
|
8/15
|
0.2
|
2.8%
|
East West Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EWBC)
|
8/15
|
0.4
|
2.3%
|
First Republic Bank
|
(FRC)
|
8/11
|
0.27
|
0.7%
|
Hess Midstream LP
|
(HESM)
|
8/12
|
0.5559
|
7.8%
|
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
|
(HFBL)
|
8/15
|
0.12
|
2.4%
|
Hingham Institution for Savings
|
(HIFS)
|
8/10
|
0.59
|
0.8%
|
Hormel Foods Corporation
|
(HRL)
|
8/15
|
0.26
|
2.1%
|
Kadant Inc.
|
(KAI)
|
8/11
|
0.26
|
0.5%
|
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation
|
(KALU)
|
8/15
|
0.77
|
4.2%
|
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
|
(KMI)
|
8/15
|
0.2775
|
6.4%
|
Alliant Energy Corporation
|
(LNT)
|
8/15
|
0.4275
|
2.8%
|
Mastercard Incorporated
|
(MA)
|
8/9
|
0.49
|
0.5%
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
8/15
|
0.215
|
5.7%
|
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|
(MMC)
|
8/15
|
0.59
|
1.4%
|
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
|
(MMP)
|
8/12
|
1.0375
|
8.3%
|
MPLX LP
|
(MPLX)
|
8/12
|
0.705
|
9.4%
|
Morgan Stanley
|
(MS)
|
8/15
|
0.775
|
3.6%
|
NextEra Energy Partners, LP
|
(NEP)
|
8/12
|
0.7625
|
3.7%
|
National Retail Properties, Inc.
|
(NNN)
|
8/15
|
0.55
|
4.8%
|
Nucor Corporation
|
(NUE)
|
8/11
|
0.5
|
1.5%
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
|
(NWBI)
|
8/15
|
0.2
|
5.6%
|
Northwest Natural Holding Company
|
(NWN)
|
8/15
|
0.4825
|
3.7%
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
8/15
|
0.2475
|
4.1%
|
Oak Valley Bancorp
|
(OVLY)
|
8/12
|
0.15
|
1.7%
|
Premier Financial Corp.
|
(PFC)
|
8/12
|
0.3
|
4.4%
|
The Procter & Gamble Company
|
(PG)
|
8/15
|
0.9133
|
2.5%
|
SL Green Realty Corp.
|
(SLG)
|
8/15
|
0.3108
|
8.0%
|
1st Source Corporation
|
(SRCE)
|
8/12
|
0.32
|
2.7%
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
8/15
|
0.121667
|
4.5%
|
Taitron Components Incorporated
|
(TAIT)
|
8/12
|
0.045
|
4.6%
|
Tompkins Financial Corporation
|
(TMP)
|
8/12
|
0.57
|
3.0%
|
Value Line, Inc.
|
(VALU)
|
8/11
|
0.25
|
1.2%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, BAH, IBM, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (6)